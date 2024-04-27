Mushroom Wellington (Vegan Roast Recipe) (2024)

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

This vegan mushroom Wellington recipe is the perfect meatless roast that will definitely impress non-vegans too! It’s very easy to make, hearty, flavorful and so delicious!

Vegan Roast in Puff Pastry

Christmas is getting closer, and there have been so many of you asking for a simple but delicious Christmas recipe for a vegan roast. Well, here it is! This vegan Mushroom Wellington is one of my absolute favorite Christmas dinner recipes, and even meat-eaters love it.I’ve already made it so often and with different add-ins, and it has always turned out so good! It is wrapped in a thin flaky puff pastry and filled with mostly Garlic Mushrooms. I‘m pretty sure you’ll love this Mushroom Wellington too – it’s also so versatile to make!

Easy vegan Mushroom Wellington

There are only three necessary main ingredients required for the filling. First are the mushrooms as the meat alternative (because they have such a great meaty texture), second and third are the caramelized onions and roasted garlic which add amazing flavors.

The additional ingredients are up to you. I also like to add some walnuts or pecans, spinach, and rice for more volume and a better texture. Furthermore, I have figured out that it’s very delicious to add some dairy-free shredded cheese or vegan parmesan.

Anyway, that’s just my personal opinion, so feel free to add the ingredients you like! You can of course also add other healthy vegetables, such as peas, beans, and lentils that are also rich in protein.

How to make Vegan Mushroom Wellington

As always, I recommend checking out this step-by-step instruction first. Then you can find the full recipe with exact measurements in the recipe card below!

Step 1: prep the filling

Start by cooking the rice. In the meantime, cook the onions until translucent. Then add the mushrooms and seasonings, and continue cooking for a few minutes. They should be lightly browned but not cooked through, because we don’t want them to lose all their liquid. Next, sauté the garlic for a few seconds, then add the spinach and cook until wilted. After that it’s very important to squeeze out excess liquid. Then combine the mushrooms and spinach with the rice and rest of ingredients for the filling.

Step 2: add mushrooms (optional), then wrap and chill

If you want to make your vegan Mushroom Wellington look more impressive, you can place 3-4 large mushrooms (such as lathe cremini or portobello mushrooms) in the center on a bed of spinach, before adding the basic mushroom filling mixture around it. Once you serve and cut this vegan roast, these large Mushrooms will make a star appearance that’ll impress your guests for sure!

Now wrap the filling in cling foil as shown in the step-by-step photos and chill until it is completely cold before wrapping it in your vegan puff pastry. Otherwise, the pastry is going to get soggy and will tear when you want to wrap up your mushroom wellington.

Step 3: assemble the Wellington

Once the filling is chilled, place it in the middle of the vegan puff pastry and unwrap. Then carefully wrap the pastry around the filling to form a loaf. Press the edges together to seal. Roll over the loaf so that the seams are on the bottom. Gently cut slits with a sharp knife but don’t cut all the way through. Then brush with a little plant-based milk and bake for 20-25 minutes until golden browned and puffed up.

This Vegan Mushroom Wellington is:

Plant-based

Dairy-free

Healthy

Hearty

Satisfying

Flavorful

Easy to make

A delicious meat-free roast

The Perfect vegan Christmas dinner

What to serve with Wellington?

If you’re looking for the perfect side dishes for this Mushroom Wellington, here are some delicious recipes:

If you try this Vegan Mushroom Wellington recipe, feel free to leave me a comment and a star rating! And if you take a photo of your flower buns and share it on Instagram, please tag me @biancazapatka and use the hashtag #biancazapatka because I love seeing your remakes! Have fun trying! 🙂

Vegan Mushroom Wellington Author: Bianca Zapatka This vegan mushroom Wellington recipe is the perfect meatless roast that will definitely impress non-vegans too! It’s very easy to make, hearty, flavorful and so delicious! 4.90 von 56 Bewertungen Print Pin Review Prep Time 10 minutes mins Cook Time 20 minutes mins See Also 15 Best Aronia Berry Recipes {Tasty Chokeberry Recipes!} Total Time 30 minutes mins Course Appetizer, Lunch & Dinner, Main Course, Side Dish Servings 6 Servings Calories 414 kcal Ingredients 1 ½ lbs mushrooms (750 g)

⅔ cup cooked rice (125 g) or lentils, or sub more mushrooms

1-2 tbsp olive oil

1 large onion peeled and chopped

4 garlic cloves

⅔ cup baby spinach (150 g) optional

2 tbsp mustard

salt and pepper to taste

4 twigs of thyme

¾ cup chopped walnuts (100 g) or pecans optional

½ cup vegan parmesan or other dairy-free cheese (60 g, optional)

2-3 tbsp fine oats optional, *see notes

1 sheet vegan puff pastry Vegan Eggwash (for brushing) 2-3 tbsp plant-based milk I use soy milk

pinch of turmeric optional for the color Instructions *Note: Please check out the step-by-step photos and recipe video for visual instruction! Filling (you can make this ahead): Finely chop the mushrooms. (Optionally, reserve 3-4 large mushrooms to place in the center).

Heat 1 tbsp oil in a large frying pan. Add the onions and sauté until translucent, about 3 minutes. Add the mushrooms, season with salt and pepper, and fry until golden browned, about 5 minutes. Transfer onto paper towels to drain.

Place the pan back on the heat with the rest of the oil. Sauté the garlic for a few seconds, then add the spinach and cook for 2-3 minutes until wilted. Transfer to a colander to drain and squeeze thoroughly. (Or simply thaw frozen spinach, and squeeze).

To a bowl, add cooked rice, fried mushrooms, and onions, spinach, chopped walnuts, mustard, dairy-free cheese or vegan parmesan, and oats as needed. Stir to combine, and adjust seasonings to taste. Wrap the mixture tightly in foil (see video) and refrigerate to cool completely. Assemble the Loaf: Preheat the oven to 390°F (200°C).

Put the puff pastry sheet on a baking tray lined with parchment paper. Place the filling in the middle of the pastry and unwrap. Press the large mushrooms (you've set aside in step 1) into the filling (optional).

Carefully fold the sides of the pastry over the filling to create a well-packed loaf. Press the ends together to seal, then roll over the loaf so that the seams are on the bottom.

Gently cut little slits on the top using a sharp knife (but do not cut all the way through). Then brush with a bit of plant-based milk mixed with turmeric.

Bake the Wellington for approx. 20-25 minutes, until golden, puffed, and flaky.

Serve immediately withcreamy mushroom sauceorvegan gravyover mashed potatoes or with bread dumplings on the side. Enjoy! Notes This Wellington tastes best when baked and served immediately. However, if you have leftovers, you can reheat them the next day in a preheated oven for approx. 10 minutes.

It’s a versatile recipe, so you can add additional ingredients to your wish. But please make sure that the filling is dry enough and completely cold before wrapping it in the vegan puff pastry. Otherwise, the pastry is going to get soggy and will tear when you want to wrap up your wellington. To be sure the filling won't be too moist, simply add 2-3 tablespoons of oats or ground flaxseeds that will bind the excess moisture. Nutritions Serving: 1Serving | Calories: 414kcal | Carbohydrates: 33g | Protein: 10g | Fat: 29g | Saturated Fat: 5g | Sodium: 172mg | Potassium: 524mg | Fiber: 3g | Sugar: 4g | Vitamin A: 323IU | Vitamin C: 5mg | Calcium: 44mg | Iron: 2mg Nutrition is calculated automatically and should be used as estimate. Did you make this recipe?Mention @biancazapatka or tag #biancazapatka!

