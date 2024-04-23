21 Easy Vegan Christmas Cookies (Free Recipes!) (2024)

If you are on the hunt for some of the best vegan Christmas cookies, you have come to the right place!

I have gathered some of the best free Christmas cookies recipes for you!

The holidays are always filled with rushing about from party to party. You never get a chance to rest and it always seems like everyone else is always eating!

As a vegan, it can be difficult to find vegan food at all the parties you are heading to and it seems even more overwhelming to find vegan Christmas desserts that you are able to eat.

With this list, those days are gone! These vegan Christmas cookies are easy to make and will wow a crowd. Even your pickiest”meat-eating” friend won’t be able to decipher that these cookies are baked without dairy!

Although recipes such as our vegan chocolate mousse fit well for the Christmas season, sometimes you just have a hankering for cookies! Tis, the season, right?!

There is a vegan Christmas cookie recipe for everyone. Whether you love chocolate like I do or prefer something fruity or sugary, you are going to love all the dairy-free Christmas cookies on this list!

Make sure to make some of our Easy Vegan Eggnog to serve alongside your cookies.

Come learn how to make classic Christmas cookies vegan!

21 Easy Vegan Christmas Cookies (Free Recipes!)

Stacked Sugar Cookie Christmas Trees

These Stacked Sugar Cookie Christmas Trees are the star of the show! They are EPIC to make and eat and everyone loves them.

They use my soft and pillowy vegan sugar cookie recipe with some green vanilla vegan icing and are easier to make than you may think!

Grandma’s Italian Butterball Cookies

Despite the name, these Italian butterball cookies are 100% VEGAN! They have been in my family for over 60 years and this is the exact way my Grandma has been baking them for generations!

They have made an appearance on every Christmas cookie tray I can ever remember! You won’t be disappointed!

20-Minute Vegan White Chocolate Cranberry Cookies

I stand firm that these white chocolate cranberry cookies are good for any time of year! That being said, they are particularly great during the holidays!

They are some of my favorite vegan Christmas cookies because you can make them well in advance and freeze them until the big day! They are the perfect blend of flavors too!

Vegan Matcha Cookies

These vegan matcha cookies are the perfect vegan Christmas cookies because they are green, just like a Christmas tree!

They are so easy to make and whip up in just 20 minutes! These cookies also store very well so if you want to make these vegan holiday cookies, you can make them in advance and freeze them for 1-2 months for Christmas.

They also use vegan white chocolate chips to take them to the next level. I mainly love them for Christmas because of the cute green color!

Vegan Snickerdoodle Cookies

These vegan snickerdoodles are perfect for Christmas! They only use 8 ingredients and no cream of tarter so you will probably have everything on hand.

They only take about 20 minutes to make and are always a crowd favorite. This is the classic vegan Christmas cookie recipe that everyone should have on their cookie table!

Vegan Double-Chocolate Chunk Cookies

There is always a chocolate lover at every party! That is why these double-chocolate chunk cookies are some of the best vegan Christmas cookies ever!

They are filled with two kinds of chocolate and nuts for added flavor. If you are making them for your vegan Christmas dinner, make sure to make enough for yourself as there won’t be any leftovers!

Vegan No-Bake Eskimo Cookies

These easy Esikmo cookies are a sure-fire win for the holidays! One of my favorite family cookies we made around Christmas, made vegan and gluten-free: Chocolate No Bake Cookies! These are a favorite around our house and are so addicting.

Vegan Thumbprint Cookies With Raspberry Jam

These are vegan thumbprint cookies just like my Grandma used to make! The combination of tart jam and a buttery-sweet crumb is pure bliss in every bite.

Of course, you can substitute the raspberry jam for the flavor of your choice. Feel free to play it up using blueberry or even peach jam for variety!

Vegan Millionaire Shortbread Recipe

There is no better holiday dessert than millionaire shortbread. Although it isn’t in your traditional cookie shape, it is still considered a vegan Christmas cookie on this list! These non-dairy cookies are very rich, so all you need is 1-2 squares to feel satisfied!

You will love this healthy version of millionaire shortbread. They are vegan, refined sugar, dairy, and gluten-free. The perfect vegan Christmas treat! They also make great gifts for friends and family.

Chewy Gluten-Free And Vegan Chocolate Gingerbread Cookies

If you are looking for a unique take on the traditional gingerbread cookies that you eat during the holidays, this is it! These Christmas vegan cookies are crispy on the outside, perfectly chewy on the inside, and HEALTHY!

These Chewy Gluten Free cookies are sure to be a holiday favorite! Go ahead, eat more than one!

Vegan Sugar Cookies

If you are on the hunt for the perfect vegan sugar cookies, you have come to the right place! This vegan Christmas cookie recipe is no-chill so you don’t have to spend time waiting around. And, the cookies come out soft, chewy, and delightful!

It is the perfect dairy-free recipe for the holidays because you can easily customize it to suit your needs. Feel free to play with this recipe and get creative to wow your guests and please a crowd!

Vegan Peanut Butter Cookies

What are the holidays without vegan peanut butter cookies? The best part is that this easy 1 bowl recipe makes 18 cookies! Each cookie rings in at 150 calories, making them a guilt-free vegan Christmas treat!

They are also a wonderful recipe to create if you are short on time because they are ready in just 12 minutes. Perfect for the Christmas potluck that you totally forgot about!

No-Bake Vegan Snickerdoodle Energy Balls

These No-Bake Vegan Snickerdoodle Energy Balls are the perfect snack or healthier treat. If you want to eat a Christmas cookie for breakfast or after a workout, this is the yummy treat for you [and we won’t judge you!]

They are made with just a few simple ingredients and have that delicious cinnamon flavor that makes snickerdoodle cookies so tasty. They are gluten-free, dairy-free, refined sugar-free as well as vegetarian and vegan. The perfect healthier for your option when you need that snickerdoodle fix!

Vegan S’mores Cookies

These crisp, chocolatey, gooey vegan Christmas cookies will remind you of sitting around a fire making s’ mores. They’re super easy to make and are gluten-free. A delicious addition to your holiday dessert table and they will be gobbled up in no time!

If you want to bring something different for the Christmas party, this is the perfect bet. They are also a surefire kid-pleaser if you have picky eaters.

Vegan Kolaczki (Polish Christmas Cookies)

I remember these cookies from growing up! My Papa was Polish and my Grandma was Italian, but my grandma learned how to make all the traditional Polish cookies, including Kolaczki!

These tasty little cookies are light and flaky and filled with an easy homemade almond apricot jam. They look fancy but are very easy to make! Perfect for dessert tables, gifting to family and friends, or nibbling while decorating and watching holiday movies.

Vegan Christmas Crescent Cookies

These eggless Christmas cookies are the star of gift cookie trays! They are rich, buttery, and light and their crispy nature evokes childhood nostalgia from holidays gone by.

They are 100% vegan and are also free of soy and gluten. Despite this, they are just as tasty as the crescent cookies you remember as a child!

This really is one of the best easy vegan Christmas baking recipes!

Vegan Italian Spritz Cookies with Anise

These Vegan Anise Spritz Cookies are a take on the beloved Italian Cookie with Anise recipe from Grandma Nancy that has been updated to be a plant-based, vegan version of this soft cookie that tastes just as buttery and delicious as the original.

These are the perfect vegan Christmas cookies to please your Italian Nonna!

Raw Rose Hip Cookies

If you are a raw vegan or are simply looking for something different for your Christmas cookie table, these Rose Hip Cookies are a unique and interesting splash of flavor. They only include two simple ingredients and are healthier than any other vegan Christmas dessert on this list!

In addition, they don’t contain any flour or sugar and are not baked meaning they are 100% raw! They are the perfect healthy vegan Christmas cookie and are great for kids because you can let them eat as many as they want!

Salted Caramel & Pecan Vegan Shortbread Bars

The term cookie is debatable, right? As long as you set it on your Christmas cookie display, it is making this list! Because really, how can you leave these Salted Caramel and Pecan Vegan Shortbread bars off this list of the best vegan Christmas desserts? It would be a sin!

They are topped with fantastic salted caramel and toasted pecans. Slice them into smaller bars for the holidays and give them as gifts to all your friends!

Vegan Chocolate Peppermint Cookies

Spread some cheer with the gift of baking! These Gluten-Free and vegan Peppermint Cookies are the perfect way to share small acts of kindness to brighten someone’s day.

The peppermint lends that traditional Christmas flavor and the chocolate makes for a unique and tasty combination for a vegan Christmas cookie.

Vegan Almond Butter Blossom Cookies

What isn’t to love about this delicious vegan Christmas cookie recipe? These chewy, dense yet doughy cookies are easy and healthy, and they’re paleo, vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free, peanut-free, and refined sugar-free!

The almond butter lends a complex taste while allowing you to stay peanut-free and the chocolate adds a decadent delight in the middle of this memorable cookie.

Vegan Pizzelles

Vegan pizzelles are so pretty and will add a dash of elegance to your Christmas dessert table. These Italian waffle cookies are often dusted with powdered sugar and feature an intricate design made with a press.

Traditionally, this recipe includes eggs and butter, but the dairy-free Christmas cookies version uses easy substitutes. They can also be made with different flavors depending on what you want.

You will not want to pass up these crisp, fancy Christmas cookies!

Walnut Vegan Biscotti

These Walnut Vegan Biscotti are biscuit cookies perfect for dipping in drinks. Biscotti can come in all sorts of flavors, but these vegan Christmas treats feature walnuts and apricots. The ginger and cinnamon add a yummy spice flavor.

My recipe makes a large yield so there is plenty to go around during the holiday season!

I hope you enjoyed all these tasty and delicious vegan Christmas cookie recipes. Many are easy to make and require few ingredients and a small time commitment.

Others are great to fit multiple dietary restrictions including gluten-free, paleo, peanut-free, and more! If you try these homemade holiday cookies, please comment below and tell us what you think!