Our Favorite Pudding Recipes (2024)

We love creamy dreamy pudding, from a rich and silky chocolate pudding to a spiced and textured saffron rice pudding. Explore more satisfying desserts, including classics like Rich and Creamy Butterscotch Pudding and inventive twists like this sweet and tangy Goat Cheese Pudding. These pudding recipes are spoon-licking good.

01of 18 Dark Chocolate Pudding with Candied Ginger "For me, ginger should be everywhere," says chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten. "It's as good in marinades and vinaigrettes as it is in dessert."

02of 18 Rich and Creamy Butterscotch Pudding Butterscotch pudding is traditionally made with butter and a little Scotch (the alcohol burns off during cooking). Pastry chef Lisa Sewall makes a supercreamy version that is a bit of a cheat — she uses butterscotch chips to simplify the recipe. The result is so flavorful, even purists won't complain.

03of 18 Double-Chocolate Pudding This recipe from the late, great cookbook author Richard Sax has everything one could ask for in a chocolate pudding — an intense flavor and a silky texture that's still firm enough to stand a spoon in. For the best possible pudding, use top-quality cocoa powder and chocolate.

04of 18 Chia-Seed Pudding As chia seeds soak in almond milk, they create a tapioca-like pudding We love topping it with sliced fruit and toasted nuts.

06of 18 Rice Pudding with Poached Rhubarb This vanilla-flecked rice pudding is exceptionally easy and exceptionally delicious, thanks to the tangy rhubarb. Chef Krista Desjarlais gently poaches the stalks in red wine, sugar, lemon juice, and cinnamon. Perfect on the pudding, the rhubarb would be equally good with Greek yogurt.

07of 18 Creamy Caramel Pudding This delicious pudding gets its rich flavor from a simple homemade caramel. Top it with a crunchy nut brittle for an extra treat.

08of 18 Rich Baked Chocolate Puddings Baking in a water bath gives this deep, dark chocolate pudding a smooth and creamy texture. Traditional ramekins are an easy choice, but it's also fun to bake and serve in small glass jars.

09of 18 Hasty Pudding With its delightful contrasts of warm spicy pudding and cold vanilla ice cream, this version of an American classic is the ultimate comfort dessert. Homey as it is, though, it looks elegant when served in stemmed bowls. While Indian pudding is frequently stodgy, our version is soft and light and altogether tempting.

10of 18 Creamy Butterscotch Pudding with Toffee Whipped cream and toffee crumbles make the perfect garnish for this rich dessert.

11of 18 Banana Pudding with Vanilla Wafer Crumble David Guas, a New Orleans native, remembers this comforting dessert from his childhood. It's a spectacularly creamy banana pudding topped with a crumble made from vanilla wafer cookies.

12of 18 Chocolate Puddings with Miso Caramel Miso-enriched caramel intensifies the deep, chocolaty flavor of these silky puddings from pastry chef Clarice Lam. Be sure to bring the leftover caramel to the table; its savory, bitter, and sweet flavor will have guests reaching for more.

13of 18 Sholeh Zard (Saffron Rice Pudding) This sweet Persian rice pudding called sholeh zard is made with three distinct ingredients: saffron, cardamom, and rosewater. It's delicate in flavor but so deeply aromatic that it's hard to stop eating it.

14of 18 Almond Rice Pudding with Sweet Cherry Sauce and Caramel Cream This creamy and fluffy rice pudding is good enough on its own, but it's even better with two great sauces: a fruity and tangy sweet cherry sauce, as well as a creamy caramel sauce.

15of 18 Mayan Chocolate Pudding This simple chocolate pot de crème is spiced with cinnamon and allspice. A touch of ground habanero chiles that were dried over an open fire gives it a slightly smoky flavor.

16of 18 Popcorn Pudding Jonathon Sawyer and his family love chocolate-covered pretzels. That gave Sawyer the idea to create this luscious dessert that brilliantly combines the flavor of salted popcorn with a sweet, creamy pudding.

17of 18 Ravo This creamy semolina pudding, traditional to Parsi cuisine, gets its velvety texture from gentle, constant stirring and a careful eye on the heat; it should bubble when cooking over high heat but not come to a full boil. Sweetened condensed milk — writer Sabrina Medora's grandmother's riff — and a simple whole milk–and–egg mixture thicken the pudding and add a creamy, sweet flavor.