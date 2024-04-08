Outback Steakhouse’s Blooming Onion Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Outback Steakhouse Blooming Onion Recipe

Outback Steakhouse’s Bloomin’ Onion is a mouthwatering appetizer featuring a colossal onion, expertly hand-carved, coated in a savory seasoned batter, and deep-fried to golden perfection, served with a zesty dipping sauce.

Make our Outback Steakhouse Blooming Onion Recipe at home tonight for your family. Our Secret Restaurant Recipes for the Bloomin’ Onion and Creamy Chili Dipping Sauce tastes just like Outback Steakhouse’s.

Photo by Mack Male

Outback Steakhouse Blooming Onion An Outback Steakhouse Copycat Recipe

Outback Steakhouse Blooming Onion Recipe

We wanted to start our new Secret Copycat Restaurant Recipes Blog off with a bang! 😉



Outback Steakhouse’s Blooming Onion Recipe is one of the most popular family favorites on the internet.

There is a good reason. The Outback Steakhouse Blooming Onion (or “Bloomin’ Onion”) is a very popular restaurant favorite. It consists of one large sweet Vidalia onion which is cut to resemble a flower, breaded and deep fried. It is served as an appetizer with a tangy dipping sauce at Outback Steakhouses — and they claim it is the most popular appetizer in America.

Now you can make it at home, anytime for a fraction of the cost with Secret Copycat Restaurant Recipes Blog’s Outback Steakhouse’s Blooming Onion Recipe.

Outback Steakhouse claims to be the dish’s inventor. However, the owners of Scotty’s Steak House in Springfield, New Jersey claim to have invented this dish in the 1970s. The dish was a charter feature of the Outback Steakhouse restaurant chain when it opened in 1988, and remains prominent on its menu. Its popularity has led to its adoption as an appetizer at various other restaurant chains, most notably Lone Star Steakhouse & Saloon, where it is best known as the “Texas Rose” and Chili’s, where is was known as the “Awesome Blossom” (The Awesome Blossom is no longer available at Chili’s, but you can make it at home. Click HERE for the Recipe).

All different versions of these fried onions are served with a restaurant-specific signature dipping sauce.

Despite the implied association with Australian cuisine due to Outback Steakhouse’s branding, the dish is unknown in Australia and rarely served outside of the United States.

Photo by Mack Male

Outback Steakhouse Blooming Onion Recipe Notes

Note 1 – Be sure to choose a Large Sweet Onion, preferably a Vidalia, for your Blooming Onion. This is what Outback uses and they taste best when fried.

Print Pin Recipe Outback Steakhouse's Blooming Onion Recipe Make Outback Steakhouse's Blooming Onion Recipe at home tonight for your family. Our Secret Restaurant Recipe for their Bloomin' Onion and Creamy Chili Dipping Sauce tastes just like Outback Steakhouse's. Prep Time45 minutes mins Active Time5 minutes mins Total Time50 minutes mins Course: Appetizer Cuisine: American, Australian Keyword: Outback Steak House Yield: 6 Appetizer Servings Ingredients Large Vidalia or Texas Sweet Onion (See Note 1 Above)

Vegetable Oil to deep fry

Outback Steakhouse's Blooming Onion Creamy Chili Dipping Sauce (See Recipe Below this Box) Batter 1/3 cup Cornstarch

1 1/2 cup Flour

2 teaspoons Garlic minced

2 teaspoons Paprika

1 teaspoon Salt to taste

1 teaspoon freshly ground Black Pepper to taste

24 ounces Good Beer Seasoned Flour 2 cup Flour

4 teaspoons Paprika

2 teaspoons Garlic Powder

1/2 teaspoon Black Pepper

1/4 teaspoons Cayenne Pepper Instructions Prepare Outback Steakhouse's Blooming Onion Creamy Chili Dipping Sauce according to recipe below. Set aside. See Also Beginner Sourdough Bread: Full Guide & Recipe - Truesourdough.com Batter To a large bowl add all Batter ingredients, except beer. Mix well.

Add beer. Mix well. Set aside. Seasoned Flour In another large bowl, add all Seasoned Flour ingredients. Mix well. Set aside. Onion Cut about 3/4 inch off top of onion and peel.

Cut into onion 12 to 16 vertical wedges, but do not cut through bottom root end.

Remove about 1 inch of petals from center of onion.

Dip onion in seasoned flour and remove excess by shaking.

With your hand, separate petals. Then dip onion into batter to coat thoroughly. Cook Gently place in fryer basket and deep-fry at 375 - 400°F for 1 1/2 minutes. Turn over and fry an additional 1 1/2 minutes.

When done to a golden brown, remove from oil and drain on paper towels. Serve Place onion upright in shallow bowl and remove center core with circular cutter or apple corer.

When done to a golden brown, remove from oil and drain on paper towels. Serve Place onion upright in shallow bowl and remove center core with circular cutter or apple corer.

Serve hot with Creamy Chili Sauce (Recipe Below) placed in center of onion (See Photo Above).



Pin this Recipe



Print Outback Steakhouse's Blooming Onion Creamy Chili Dipping Sauce Recipe Prep Time10 minutes mins Total Time10 minutes mins Course: Appetizer, Dip, Sauce Keyword: Blooning Onion, Outback Steak House Yield: 4 Ingredients 1 pint Mayonnaise (We always use Duke’s Mayonnaise.)

1 pint Sour Cream

1/2 cup Chili Sauce

1/2 teaspoon Cayenne Pepper Instructions Add all ingredients to a small bowl. Mix well.

Pour into a serving cup small enough to fit into center of onion. Reserve excess to refill serving cup. 😉 (We wish Outback would do this!) Follow Us to Get ALL of Our Latest Recipes .



Photo of "Bloomin' Onion" is by Mack Male and is used by permission under the Attribution-ShareAlike 2.0 Generic (CC BY-SA 2.0) Creative Commons License.