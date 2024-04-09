Oven-Baked Zucchini Chips: Calories, Nutrition, and Recipe (2024)

Why hit the vending machine when you can have a yummy superfood snack?

Move over potato chips – there’s a new snack in town! Vending machine chips had a good run, but they’re filled with saturated fat and other unpronounceable ingredients. Even though I know they’re bad for me, I still reach for those processed chips all too often. They seemed to be the only thing that satisfies my urge for a crispy, crunchy snack. Luckily, we figured out a way for you to have your cake and eat it, too. These oven-baked zucchini chips are low in fat and calories, and they’re best described with one simple word: yummy.

Have you ever compared zucchini chips calories to potato chips calories? It’s not even a contest! There’s a good reason that zucchini is one of our favorite vegetables. It grows in abundance in the summertime, and it’s super easy to cook with. You can eat it raw as zoodles, sauté it as a stir-fry, slice it and toss it on the grill, or roast it in the oven. It’s full of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. In fact, did you know that dark green zucchini boasts high levels of beta-carotene? That helps boost your immune system and promote healthy vision, too.

Potato Chips Calories vs. Zucchini Chips Calories: No Contest

We love cooking with zucchini, but we wanted to try something new. What if we tossed it with the perfect combination of seasonings and turned this mild-flavored vegetable into a tasty, crunchy treat? If we could pull it off, we could forever skip the processed bag of chips and replace them with these fantastic oven-baked zucchini chips. A crunchy snack with only 99 calories per serving? Sign me up! A small bag of potato chips contains more than three times as many calories! Did you know there was such a huge difference between potato chips calories and zucchini chips calories? You do now!

It was such a great success we had to share it with you. We found a process that is really simple to follow, too, so you can make these chips anytime you have the craving! All you need is to coat them with a crunchy topping (we recommend these healthy homemade breadcrumbs) and bake them in a high-temperature oven. If you want to make them gluten-free, simply swap in some gluten-free breadcrumbs. After only 10 to 15 minutes, your healthy snack is ready to eat!

The Wait Will Be Worth It!

We do recommend you exercise a little bit of patience after you bake them, though. The chips continue to crisp up as they cool, and they’re even better at room temperature. It’s hard to wait those few extra minutes, but trust me – it’s worth it! Then, store them in an air-tight container until you’re ready to snack. Check out the video to see how easy it is to whip up this healthy snack!

4.16 from 106 votes Oven-Baked Zucchini Chips These oven-baked zucchini chips are low in fat and calories, and they’re best described with one simple word: yummy. Review Recipe PIN RECIPE Print Recipe Prep Time 10 minutes minutes Cook Time 30 minutes minutes Total Time 40 minutes minutes Yield 4 people Serving Size 1 /4 recipe See Also Ina Garten's Lemon Bars - Something Swanky Dessert Recipes Course Appetizer, Snack Cuisine American Author Gale Compton Review Recipe PIN RECIPE Print Recipe Ingredients US Customary – Metric 1 zucchini, large, cut into 1/8 inch – 1/4 inch slices

1/3 cup whole-grain breadcrumbs (optional Panko)

1/4 cup finely grated Parmesan cheese, reduced-fat

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Kosher or sea salt to taste

1/8 teaspoon garlic powder

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

3 tablespoons milk, low-fat Instructions Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.

Combine in a small mixing bowl breadcrumbs, Parmesan cheese, black pepper, salt, garlic powder, and cayenne pepper. Dip zucchini slices into milk and dredge into bread crumbs to coat both sides.Note:It may be necessary to press crumbs onto zucchini slices to ensure the crumbs stick.

Arrange zucchini on a non-stick cookie sheet and lightly mist with a non-stick cooking spray.

If using a rack, place the rack on a cookie sheet. Bake for 15 minutes, turn over, and continue baking until golden, approximately 10-15 minutes (being careful not to burn). Allow to cool to room temperature before storing in an airtight container.

TIP: Zucchini Chips will continue to get crispier while cooling. Notes For gluten-free chips, use gluten-free bread crumbs. Nutrition Information Serving: 1/4 recipe | Calories: 99kcal | Carbohydrates: 12g | Protein: 6g | Fat: 3g | Saturated Fat: 2g | Cholesterol: 13mg | Sodium: 241mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 2g | SmartPoints (Freestyle): 2 Keywords Diabetic-Friendly, Kid-Friendly, Low-Carb, Quick and Easy, Vegetarian Have you made this recipe?

Did you know the difference between potato chips calories vs. zucchini chips calories?

Editor’s Note:Originally published May 8, 2013