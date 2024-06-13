Paleo Mayonnaise Recipe (2024)

Table of Contents
Coconut Paleo Mayonnaise Recipe Ingredients Baconnaise variation Preparation 📖 Recipe Coconut Paleo Mayonnaise Ingredients Instructions Nutrition More Paleo Recipes Reader Interactions Leave a Reply

Last Modified: by Paleo Leaper · This post may contain affiliate links · Leave a Comment

And to think that I believed I wouldn't enjoy mayonnaise ever again on Paleo, boy was I wrong! Paleo is the chance to discover blends and flavors of mayonnaise that will stay unknown to most people.

For example, the baconnaise, the duckonnaise or the beefonnaise all made from the fat of their respective animal, pork, duck and beef. Most people think that this is a heart attack in a jar, but we know better and know that it's really a healthy food.

Paleo Mayonnaise Recipe (1)

I'll give you two different versions of mayonnaise recipes today, a coconut oil mayonnaise and the now famous baconnaise.

The technique of preparation is the same for both, and also keep in mind that you can extend this delicious concoction with spices, fresh herbs (dill is delicious in it), garlic, or even chopped pickles for a tartar sauce.

As for the technique, you can use a blender, a food processor, or your soon to be sore hand and awhisk. I prefer the version made by hand because it's really not that hard, and it makes for fewer things to clean afterward.

The technique isbasicallythe same for all those methods, so I'll explain it in a comprehensible way for the three methods.

The coconut mayonnaise is made with half olive oil because it would become way too hard in the refrigerator. I don't recommend a full olive oil mayonnaise unless you use a light tasting olive oil because it will taste too strong.

Coconut Paleo Mayonnaise Recipe

Yields: 1 ¼ cups Prep: 15 min

Ingredients

  • 2 egg yolks
  • 1 teaspoon mustard (this is optional)
  • 3 teaspoon lemon juice
  • ½ cup olive oil
  • ½ cup coconut oil

Baconnaise variation

  • 1 cup liquid bacon fat or rendered lard in place of the olive and coconut oils
Paleo Mayonnaise Recipe (2)

Preparation

  1. In a medium bowl (blender, food processor), mix the yolks, mustard, if using, and 1 teaspoon lemon juice.
  2. Start whiskingvigorously(blender or food processor on low) while dripping the oil very slowly, even drop by drop in the beginning. You're creating an emulsion, and if you put too much oil at once, it will separate and will be very hard to save. Whisk non-stop and use a towel under the bowl to help stabilize it.
  3. As you add more oil, the emulsion will form, and the mayonnaise will start tothickenyou can pour the oil faster at this point.
  4. When all the oil is incorporated, and the mayonnaise is thick, whisk in the rest of the lemon juice and taste your creation. You can season to taste with salt and pepper.
  5. Enjoy without guilt, and keep the leftovers in the refrigerator!

And here you go, it's that simple. Of course, I encourage you to play with it and come up with new variations. Happy Paleo mayonnaise making!

📖 Recipe

Paleo Mayonnaise Recipe (3)

Coconut Paleo Mayonnaise

Making homemade Paleo mayonnaise is easy and only takes a few ingredients. Also enjoy duckonnaise, and baconnaise, mayonnaise made with duck or bacon fat.

5 from 2 votes

Print Recipe Pin Recipe

Prep Time 15 minutes mins

Total Time 15 minutes mins

Course Sauce

Cuisine American

See Also
Creamy Cilantro Cucumber Dip Recipe - Peas and Crayons

Servings 4 people

Calories 1027 kcal

Ingredients

Baconnaise variation

  • 1 cup liquid bacon fat or rendered lard in place of the olive and coconut oils

Instructions

  • In a medium bowl (blender, food processor), mix the yolks, mustard, if using, and 1 teaspoon lemon juice.

    2 egg yolks, 1 teaspoon mustard, 3 teaspoon lemon juice

  • Start whisking vigorously (blender or food processor on low) while dripping the oil very slowly, even drop by drop in the beginning. You’re creating an emulsion, and if you put too much oil at once, it will separate and will be very hard to save. Whisk non-stop and use a towel under the bowl to help stabilize it.

    ½ cup olive oil, ½ cup coconut oil, 1 cup liquid bacon fat or rendered lard in place of the olive and coconut oils

  • As you add more oil, the emulsion will form, and the mayonnaise will start to thicken you can pour the oil faster at this point.

  • When all the oil is incorporated, and the mayonnaise is thick, whisk in the rest of the lemon juice and taste your creation. You can season to taste with salt and pepper.

  • Enjoy without guilt, and keep the leftovers in the refrigerator!

Nutrition

Calories: 1027kcalCarbohydrates: 1gProtein: 1gFat: 115gSaturated Fat: 50gPolyunsaturated Fat: 10gMonounsaturated Fat: 49gCholesterol: 153mgSodium: 107mgPotassium: 16mgFiber: 0.1gSugar: 0.2gVitamin A: 131IUVitamin C: 1mgCalcium: 13mgIron: 0.4mg

Keyword coconut, mayonnaise, paleo

Tried this recipe?Let us know how it was!

See Also
Your 15 Favorite Recipes of 2015Easy Béarnaise Sauce Recipe on Food52Best Potato Side Dishes. 20 tasty recipes to accompany any meal!35+ Summer BBQ Recipes

More Paleo Recipes

  • Paleo Beef Bourguignon
  • Roasted Salmon with a Clementine and Ginger Relish
  • BBQ Grilled Lamb Kebabs
  • Wild Salmon With Cajun Spices

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Paleo Mayonnaise Recipe (2024)
Top Articles
Homemade Vegan Pop Tarts Recipe
Easy German Sauerkraut Balls Recipe - GypsyPlate
Oración a la Virgen de las Embarazadas: Bendición y protección divina para las futuras madres - Sagrada oración
Oración para embarazadas a punto de dar a luz ¡Hermosas y alentadoras!
Types Of Lasers: Definition, Working, Diagram, Applications
Weatherunder/08078
4 Ways Simply Hired Just Made Your Job Search Easier | Career Advice
SimplyHired Review 2024: Features, Pricing & More
Latest Posts
The Shortest Tenured Speakers Of The House In US History - Grunge
Curry Beef Pie Made With Cambodian Saraman Curry Recipe
Article information

Author: Wyatt Volkman LLD

Last Updated:

Views: 5791

Rating: 4.6 / 5 (66 voted)

Reviews: 89% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Wyatt Volkman LLD

Birthday: 1992-02-16

Address: Suite 851 78549 Lubowitz Well, Wardside, TX 98080-8615

Phone: +67618977178100

Job: Manufacturing Director

Hobby: Running, Mountaineering, Inline skating, Writing, Baton twirling, Computer programming, Stone skipping

Introduction: My name is Wyatt Volkman LLD, I am a handsome, rich, comfortable, lively, zealous, graceful, gifted person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.