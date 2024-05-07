Best VPNs for tvOS: Stream Securely on Apple TV in 2024 (2024)

If you’re keen on getting around regional content restrictions and ensuring your privacy on Apple TV, it’s crucial to pick the right virtual private network (VPN) for tvOS. We’ve put the leading VPNs through their paces to bring you options that offer smooth streaming, strong security, and effortless integration with tvOS.

Imagine turning your regular TV into a powerhouse of entertainment with the Apple TV box, which not only grants access to Apple’s streaming service, Apple TV+, but also a wide array of other popular services like Netflix, Hulu, and more. The hitch comes with geo-blocking, which can prevent access to content based on where you live. Fortunately, the best VPNs can unlock a mother lode of media, enabling you to stream from anywhere with ease.

In our quest to find the best VPNs for Apple tvOS, we’ve given special attention to user-friendliness, compatibility with leading streaming platforms, and strong privacy safeguards. This guide examines each VPN’s prowess in delivering easy access to global content and also maintaining user privacy. This ensures that you can dive into Apple TV’s rich content library without hitting geo-blocks or worrying about your digital footprint.

Key takeaways for using a VPN with tvOS

Using a VPN for tvOS offers many advantages, such as diving into a world of geo-restricted content, elevating your privacy, enhancing streaming quality, and shielding you from online threats. Whether through dedicated VPN apps or smart DNS, setting up a VPN on Apple TV is a breeze.

Based on our test results, the best VPN for Apple tvOS right now is NordVPN

If you stumble upon hiccups with your VPN on tvOS, don't worry – common fixes include checking your Wi-Fi connection, rebooting your router, trying different servers, updating your VPN application, and verifying your smart DNS setup. And if issues persist, remember that the customer support teams of these VPN providers are just a call or click away, ready to assist.

Top VPNs for tvOS in 2024

For Apple TV users looking to enhance their viewing experience, a handful of VPNs stand out for their exceptional commitment to online privacy and content freedom.

These VPNs excel in speed, content unblocking, and offer various setup options, enhancing your Apple TV experience with both expanded streaming and increased online security. Here are the top VPNs for tvOS.

NordVPN – Best VPN for tvOS overall

Website NordVPN.com Based in Panama Logs No logs (audited) Price $3.39/mo. Support 24/7 live chat Refund 30 days Deal 67% Off Coupon 67% Off NordVPN Coupon >

For those with an Apple TV, NordVPN and its new tvOS app is a game-changer. It delivers an Apple TV VPN experience that feels like it was tailor-made for the platform. The launch of the app has been a significant boon for Apple TV users, offering a user-friendly interface that streamlines the process of connecting to different server locations. With just a few taps, you can switch your virtual location and unlock new content with ease.

Boasting a network of over 6,100 servers spread across 61 countries, NordVPN ensures you’re never far from a fast and reliable connection. This vast server landscape means smooth, uninterrupted streaming on Apple TV, so you can bid farewell to the annoyance of buffering. It’s this extensive server reach that positions NordVPN as the best VPN for tvOS. It is also a great VPN for BBC iPlayer, Netflix, Amazon Prime, and more.

When it comes to security, NordVPN goes the extra mile. The Apple TV app includes robust AES 256-bit encryption, ensuring the highest level of security for your online activities. As if this wasn’t enough, NordVPN also offers the option to route your connection through double VPN servers, adding an extra layer of encryption and further enhancing your peace of mind. The double-VPN servers still offer fast speeds, as we observed in our tests for the NordVPN vs PIA comparison.

We tested out NordVPN’s tvOS app to see how user-friendly and reliable it performed. The results were impressive. NordVPN’s tvOS application stands out with its sleek and intuitive interface, which makes connecting to various server locations a hassle-free experience. It’s the epitome of a user-friendly design that doesn’t compromise on professionalism or functionality.

The Threat Protection feature takes security up a notch by actively blocking malicious websites and protecting against cyber threats, while the dark web monitoring tool sends alerts if your personal data is found on the dark web. For those seeking a more personalized and secure experience, NordVPN offers a dedicated IP VPN feature, which provides you with your unique IP address, reducing the likelihood of blacklists and network blocks that can interfere with streaming.

If you ever run into any issues with NordVPN on your Apple TV, support is always within reach. Just like Surfshark and CyberGhost, NordVPN offers 24/7 live chat assistance and troubleshooting tips to ensure your streaming remains flawless.

NordVPN also offers many advanced privacy and security features:

Double-VPN servers will route your traffic through two servers instead of one to improve your security.

will route your traffic through two servers instead of one to improve your security. Onion-over-VPN servers provide you with the highest level of anonymity by connecting to theTornetwork. These servers make NordVPN a great VPN for the Dark Web .

provide you with the highest level of anonymity by connecting to theTornetwork. These servers make NordVPN a great . VPN Kill switch that will prevent your identity from leaking online when everything else fails by disconnecting you from the Internet.

that will prevent your identity from leaking online when everything else fails by disconnecting you from the Internet. Split tunneling lets you create a VPN tunnel for your devices. (See our split tunneling VPN guide for more of an explanation.)

lets you create a VPN tunnel for your devices. (See our guide for more of an explanation.) Threat protection is a real-time scanner that effectively blocks malware, intrusive ads, and trackers. It is also very good at blocking phishing websites.

is a real-time scanner that effectively blocks malware, intrusive ads, and trackers. It is also very good at blocking phishing websites. Obfuscation will hide your VPN traffic so that nobody knows you are using a VPN. This is essential if you live in a country with strict censorship, such as when using a VPN for China .

will hide your VPN traffic so that nobody knows you are using a VPN. This is essential if you live in a country with strict censorship, such as when using a . SmartPlay is NordVPN’s own smart DNS tool. With it, you can bypass geo-restrictions with ease.

is NordVPN’s own smart DNS tool. With it, you can bypass geo-restrictions with ease. VPN Proxyis a VPN browser extension that you can get on Firefox, Chrome, and Edge.

Plus, with NordVPN, you get a 30-day money-back guarantee. This allows you to explore these features risk-free, ensuring they find the perfect fit for their needs.

+ Pros User-friendly and reliable apps

Double-VPN andTor-over-VPN servers

Passed numerous 3rd-party audits

Strong encryption standards with full support for WireGuard

Works with Netflix and many streaming sites

Threat Protection feature to block ads, trackers, and malware

Professional 24/7 live chat support

Consistently fast speeds

Dedicated RAM-servers with 10 Gbps bandwidth channels – Cons Big discounts only available with 2-year plans

For an in-depth analysis and the results of our meticulous testing, take a look at the NordVPN review. For a step-by-step guide on how to set up and optimize NordVPN for your Apple TV, check out our comprehensive NordVPN for Apple TV guide.

ExpressVPN – Smooth streaming redefined for tvOS

Website ExpressVPN.com Based in British Virgin Islands Logs No logs (audited) Price $6.67/mo. Support 24/7 live chat Refund 30 days Deal 49% Off Coupon

ExpressVPN is now even more accessible to Apple TV enthusiasts, thanks to its user-centric app designed for tvOS. With its straightforward interface, the app integrates seamlessly with the Apple TV design, making the switch between global servers as simple as clicking your remote. This unlocks a world of content, from US Netflix to a host of international streaming services.

The app’s intuitive design is matched by its robust security measures. ExpressVPN ensures user privacy with advanced VPN protocols, making your streaming sessions private and secure. This aligns with their established reputation as a no-logs VPN service, a noteworthy feature they share with other trusted providers such as NordVPN and ProtonVPN.

Performance-wise, ExpressVPN raises the bar. The app is optimized for a smooth, buffer-free streaming experience, so you can enjoy your favorite shows in high-definition or 4K without interruption. A vast network of servers across 105 countries provides a stable and speedy connection, essential for seamless streaming and overcoming server congestion. While the network is large, ExpressVPN is still not quite as fast as NordVPN and Surfshark.

The ExpressVPN app for tvOS performed well in our tests. It is simple to use and has all the features you would expect from a leading VPN service.

ExpressVPN’s commitment to user satisfaction extends to its 24/7 customer support. Whether you need help choosing the best server for streaming or assistance with a technical issue, their support team is ready to provide prompt and knowledgeable support. And just like with TorGuard and NordVPN, ExpressVPN offers a large knowledge base of useful info.

ExpressVPN’s Apple TV app is a masterful fusion of simplicity, robust security – including a VPN kill switch – and exceptional performance, all underpinned by top-notch customer support and a 30-day money-back guarantee. Additionally, with support for up to 8 simultaneous device connections, ExpressVPN ensures that your entire digital ecosystem can enjoy the same level of privacy and security as your Apple TV.

+ Pros User-friendly and secure apps

Split tunneling feature (for macOS, Windows, and routers)

Works with Netflix and most streaming services

24/7 live chat support

Passed independent third-party audits for security and no-logs

Very large server network – Cons Above average prices

Fewer features than other leading VPNs

For an in-depth analysis and comprehensive review, refer to our ExpressVPN review. To understand how it integrates with Apple TV, visit our ExpressVPN and Apple TV guide.

IPVanish – The user-friendly choice for unlimited streaming freedom on tvOS

Website IPVanish.com Based in USA Logs No logs (audited) Price $3.25/mo. Support Email and Chat Refund 30 days Deal 75% Off Coupon 75% OFF IPVanish Coupon >>

IPVanish, recognized as one of the best cheap VPNs on the market, has redefined the Apple TV streaming experience with its custom-built tvOS app, seamlessly blending expansive content access with top-notch security. The app’s intuitive interface is designed to complement the Apple TV environment perfectly, offering a straightforward way to switch servers and bookmark your favorites for quick access.

Your streaming is not only smooth but also private, thanks to IPVanish’s robust 256-bit AES encryption. Should your VPN connection ever drop, the automatic kill switch is your trusty sentinel, stepping in to protect your privacy without missing a beat. And like Mullvad and NordVPN, IPVanish is a strict no logs VPN service that has been independently audited and verified.

A standout feature of IPVanish is the freedom to connect as many devices as you like at the same time. This unlimited device policy extends your secure VPN benefits across all your tech, supported by user-friendly apps for all major operating systems, including Windows, MacOS, Android, and iOS. This makes IPVanish one of the best VPNs for multiple devices.

Below is the IPVanish VPN app for tvOS that we tested. It performed well and offered fast speeds and quick connections to servers around the world.

IPVanish doesn’t just offer a smooth connection for Apple TV users – it also provides robust leak protection against DNS, IPv6, and WebRTC leaks, ensuring your online identity remains concealed. Moreover, IPVanish caters to a variety of user preferences with its offering of multiple VPN protocols, such as WireGuard and OpenVPN, as well as IKEv2 and IPSec.

With a 30-day money-back guarantee on their annual and biennial plans, IPVanish encourages you to test their service with confidence. This offer lets you secure your digital life comprehensively, including your Apple TV, without any upfront commitment.

+ Pros Strong security features, multiple VPN protocols, and a kill switch

Extremely fast and reliable connection speeds

Wide range of reliable apps

Unlimited simultaneous connections

Audited, no-logs policy

Ability to unblock popular streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, and BBC iPlayer – Cons No cryptocurrency payment options

Based in the United States

For an exhaustive review and the results of our comprehensive testing, refer to our IPVanish review. For additional information, explore our IPVanish with Apple TV page for further details.

Why use a VPN for tvOS?

There are several compelling reasons to consider using a VPN with your Apple TV for streaming. Here’s why an Apple TV app for your VPN is advantageous:

Worldwide content at your fingertips – An Apple TV app for your VPN effortlessly bypasses geographical restrictions, granting you access to a diverse selection of streaming content, including using your VPN for Netflix in order to change your Netflix country , no matter where you might be.

– An Apple TV app for your VPN effortlessly bypasses geographical restrictions, granting you access to a diverse selection of streaming content, including using your in order to , no matter where you might be. Get more from your Apple TV subscription – Utilizing an Apple TV app for your VPN amplifies the value of your Apple TV subscription by unlocking international titles and series that you wouldn’t have access to otherwise. Just be sure to use one of the best VPNs for streaming .

– Utilizing an Apple TV app for your VPN amplifies the value of your Apple TV subscription by unlocking international titles and series that you wouldn’t have access to otherwise. Just be sure to use one of the . Unrestricted global streaming – With an Apple TV app for your VPN, you’re free to enjoy your beloved TV shows and movies from any corner of the globe, ensuring a smooth and boundless streaming experience on Apple TV. So, whether you’re looking to stream Canadian Netflix or dive into the vast library available for Japanese Netflix , a VPN removes all barriers, giving you the ultimate streaming freedom.

– With an Apple TV app for your VPN, you’re free to enjoy your beloved TV shows and movies from any corner of the globe, ensuring a smooth and boundless streaming experience on Apple TV. So, whether you’re looking to or dive into the vast library available for , a VPN removes all barriers, giving you the ultimate streaming freedom. Guard your privacy – An Apple TV app for your VPN is a crucial privacy tool that encrypts your internet connection, shielding your Apple TV streaming habits from ISPs and content watchdogs. Including VPNs with ad blocking ensures even greater online anonymity and an ad-free viewing experience.

– An Apple TV app for your VPN is a crucial that encrypts your internet connection, shielding your Apple TV streaming habits from ISPs and content watchdogs. Including ensures even greater online anonymity and an ad-free viewing experience. Level up streaming quality – Top-notch VPNs for tvOS can help reduce buffering and improve playback, providing a more enjoyable streaming experience on Apple TV. They can also help circumvent ISP throttling, ensuring that your connection is as swift as it is secure.

– Top-notch VPNs for tvOS can help reduce buffering and improve playback, providing a more enjoyable streaming experience on Apple TV. They can also help circumvent ISP throttling, ensuring that your connection is as swift as it is secure. Enhanced network security – A VPN with an Apple TV app acts as an additional layer of security for your home network. It safeguards against data leaks and distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, ensuring that your Apple TV is safe.

In short, a VPN with an Apple TV app does more than just unlock content – it unlocks peace of mind.

Effortlessly set up a VPN on your Apple TV

Setting up a VPN on your Apple TV doesn’t have to be daunting. Whether you’re a tech novice or a savvy user, we’ve got you covered with a straightforward guide to get you started.

For this example we will be using NordVPN, our top-rated VPN for tvOS.

Get a NordVPN subscription: Install the VPN app: Easily find your VPN provider's app in the App Store on your Apple TV and hit download. Log in: Launch the app and enter your VPN account details to sign in. Connect and stream: Pick a server from the app's selection to connect to, and you're all set to enjoy your secure streaming session on Apple TV.

Having a native app simplifies what could be a complex setup into a few remote clicks, transforming the entire process into a breeze.

Setting up a VPN on tvOS when there’s no native app

If a dedicated app isn’t available, consider setting up the VPN on your router. This might involve a few more steps – like checking router compatibility, updating its firmware, and following a setup guide. The payoff? Every device on your network, including your Apple TV, gets VPN protection.

For a quick fix that doesn’t involve your router, Smart DNS is your friend. It’s particularly handy when a VPN app isn’t in the cards. Update your Apple TV’s DNS settings with the information from your VPN provider, and that’s it – geo-restricted content becomes accessible. Providers such as NordVPN and ExpressVPN provide easy-to-follow instructions for this method.

No matter which path you choose, the destination is the same: a secure and uninterrupted VPN experience on your Apple TV.

For tips on setting up a VPN on other devices and operating systems, check out these guides:

Fine-tune your Apple TV VPNs for seamless streaming

To get the most out of your VPN on Apple TV, it’s all about fine-tuning for the smoothest streaming experience. Connect via a wired Ethernet for a more reliable connection than Wi-Fi. Keep your network uncluttered by closing apps you’re not using, and if your show doesn’t need to be in ultra-high definition, dial down the video quality settings to ease the load. Regularly restarting your router can also keep your network fresh and zippy.

Boosting your internet plan might be worth considering if you’re seeking more bandwidth to accommodate high-quality streaming. Also, keep your Apple TV’s software in tip-top shape with the latest updates. A dedicated VPN app, such as NordVPN’s, is designed to enhance your streaming sessions by intelligently connecting you to the optimal server, which means you can say goodbye to buffering and just enjoy your favorite content.

Troubleshooting common VPN issues on tvOS

If you encounter technical difficulties with your Apple TV VPN, don’t worry. We have prepared a comprehensive list of troubleshooting steps to help you resolve common issues:

Check Wi-Fi connection stability – Ensure your Wi-Fi connection is stable. An inconsistent internet connection can disrupt your VPN’s performance.

Cycle your router’s power – Sometimes, simply cycling the power of your router can resolve VPN connectivity issues.

Select an alternate VPN server – If you encounter access or server performance issues, try connecting to an alternate VPN server.

Update your VPN app regularly – Regularly update your VPN application to the latest version to avoid software-related issues.

Implement a server switch strategy – If a streaming service detects your VPN usage, switching servers can often restore access to your content.

Verify your smart DNS configuration – When using smart DNS, verify that your Apple TV’s DNS settings correspond with those provided by your VPN service.

Flush your DNS cache – Clearing your Apple TV’s DNS cache may be necessary to resolve lingering connectivity issues.

Reset your network settings – As a last resort, resetting your Apple TV’s network settings can address persistent configuration problems.

Seek customer support assistance – If you’ve exhausted all troubleshooting steps and still face issues, contact your VPN’s customer support team for expert assistance.

Follow these steps, and you’ll likely iron out most wrinkles with your VPN on Apple TV. And remember, if you’re also using VPNs for Firestick and Fire TV, your VPN’s customer support is an invaluable ally when you need a little extra troubleshooting firepower for these platforms.

Benefits of using a VPN on other devices

A VPN isn’t just for your Apple TV – it’s for your entire digital life. Services like NordVPN, Surfshark and ExpressVPN support multiple simultaneous device connections, so you can secure everything from your phone to your gaming console with a single subscription. This means seamless security across your devices, whether you’re streaming on Apple TV or browsing on your laptop.

NordVPN, for example, allows up to six devices, while ExpressVPN supports eight, and IPVanish offers unlimited connections. The ability to accommodate numerous devices simultaneously is a crucial feature for families and shared living spaces with a variety of tech gadgets.

For comprehensive coverage, consider installing a VPN on your router. This move secures every device on your network, including those that don’t support VPN apps natively, like some smart TVs and game consoles. It’s a powerful way to extend VPN protection to your entire connected home.

NordVPN shines with its flexible VPN protocol support, allowing different devices to connect using various protocols for optimal performance. This means you can tailor each device’s VPN connection to its specific use, ensuring the best possible experience.

Security and privacy considerations when using a VPN on tvOS

When considering a VPN for your Apple TV, prioritize security and privacy. A robust VPN should provide:

Strong encryption standards – This is the bedrock of any VPN service, encrypting your data to keep it safe and secure.

– This is the bedrock of any VPN service, encrypting your data to keep it safe and secure. Strict no-log policy – A commitment to not collecting or storing your online activity ensures that your privacy is respected and that there’s nothing to hand over, even if authorities request it.

Additional security features – These are the extra tools that keep you safe online, like a kill switch that cuts your internet if the VPN drops, ensuring your data never leaks.

NordVPN, ExpressVPN, and IPVanish stand out with their robust security measures and user-friendly tvOS apps. NordVPN offers 256-bit AES encryption, a no-logs policy, and innovative features like double VPN servers and dark web monitoring. ExpressVPN combines speed with security, providing a kill switch and TrustedServer technology for data integrity. IPVanish caters to all your devices with its no-logs policy, automatic kill switch, and support for unlimited simultaneous connections, all through a convenient tvOS application.

Top VPNs for tvOS FAQ

How come VPNs weren’t available on Apple TV before?

In the past, the Apple TV’s operating system didn’t accommodate Apple TV VPN apps natively, leading users to seek workarounds such as setting up VPNs on their routers or using smart DNS services. Thankfully, times have changed with tvOS 17 – Apple has finally welcomed Apple TV VPN apps with open arms, allowing for direct installation on your Apple TV.

However, if you’re having trouble locating the best Apple TV VPN, it could be that your device is not yet up to speed with tvOS 17 or newer versions. Simply navigating to the settings to check for a software update might just unlock the potential for VPN compatibility, allowing you to enjoy the full benefits of the best Apple TV VPN options available.

Will a VPN affect my streaming speed on Apple TV?

It’s common to wonder if a VPN might slow your streaming to a crawl. The truth is, while VPNs do encrypt your data – which can affect speed – the best VPNs for smart TV, like NordVPN and ExpressVPN, have honed their server networks to minimize any lag. They offer lightning-fast servers and cutting-edge protocols like NordLynx and Lightway, ensuring your Apple TV streams smoothly. So you can kick back and enjoy your shows without the dreaded buffer wheel.

Can I extend my VPN protection beyond Apple TV?

Yes, one of the perks of a VPN subscription is its flexibility. Most VPN services, including those optimized as VPNs for gaming, allow you to secure multiple devices simultaneously. This means you can protect not just your Apple TV but also your phones, computers, and even gaming consoles like the PS5 with a single account. This multi-device capability is perfect for ensuring that your entire online life remains private and secure.

NordVPN, for example, lets you connect up to six devices at once, which could include your PS5 for a lag-free gaming experience, making NordVPN for gaming an excellent choice. Meanwhile, IPVanish offers unlimited connections, making it a versatile choice for households with a variety of tech gadgets, including gaming consoles.

Conclusion: Navigating a world of content and security with tvOS VPNs

As we conclude our exploration of the best VPNs for tvOS, it’s evident that a VPN is more than just a tool—it’s a key to unlocking a richer tvOS experience. With a VPN for tvOS, you’re not only accessing a wider array of content with ease, but also fortifying your online privacy and security.

Based on our test results, the best VPN for tvOS is NordVPN. Whether you’re in pursuit of blazing-fast streaming or a budget-friendly option, the VPNs recommended in this guide rise to the occasion. They stand ready to provide you with a freer, more secure, and enjoyable streaming experience on Apple TV.

Embracing an Apple TV VPN transforms your viewing experience, breaking free from the shackles of geo-restrictions. It allows you to navigate the vast seas of streaming content with the assurance that your online privacy is in safe hands. Your Apple TV evolves into a portal to a secure, boundless world of entertainment. With the right VPN, your Apple TV is not just an entertainment device but the cornerstone of a realm where content is limitless and privacy is a given.

This guide on top VPNs for tvOS was last updated on March 7, 2024.