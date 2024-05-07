How to Use a VPN for Apple TV for Seamless Streaming (2024)

Unlock a world of entertainment on your Apple TV with the power of a virtual private network (VPN). Perfect for bypassing geo-restrictions and enhancing streaming security, this guide will show you how to use a VPN with your smart TV. Discover the perks of VPNs, from privacy through IP address concealment to ISP throttling avoidance, ensuring smooth, uninterrupted streaming, and network protection.

Our experts have tested numerous VPNs for Apple TV to ensure ease of setup and excellent performance. We’ve identified essential features that that the leading Apple TV VPNs have, including user-friendly apps, stable connections, and robust security.

We’ll guide you through using a VPN on your smart TV, covering setup instructions to workarounds for VPN challenges, helping you enhance your streaming device’s potential with a reliable VPN provider, minus the technical headaches.

Key takeaways for using a VPN for Apple TV

With some of the best VPNs on the market, you can experience the world of unrestricted streaming on your Apple TV by simply downloading the VPN’s app for Apple TV.

on the market, you can experience the world of unrestricted streaming on your Apple TV by simply downloading the VPN’s app for Apple TV. Good news for tvOS 17 users – direct VPN setup on Apple TV is now effortless. For others, worry not – alternatives like SmartDNS, streaming via AirPlay from a VPN-protected iOS device, or crafting a virtual router are still on the table.

By the way, for a more stable and private connection, a dedicated IP is key. It sidesteps the downsides of shared IPs, such as blacklists.

Why use a VPN on Apple TV?

Imagine unlocking your favorite TV shows and movies from anywhere in the world, streaming smoothly without your ISP slowing you down, and enjoying your viewing in complete privacy, away from unwanted snooping. That’s the practical magic of a VPN with your Apple TV. Let’s take a look at the benefits:

Boosted privacy and security – A VPN wraps your internet connection in a layer of encryption, effectively shielding your activities from ISPs and cyber threats. This layer of digital invisibility is particularly valuable when accessing public Wi-Fi for streaming.

ISP throttling workaround – Ever felt like your streaming service is being intentionally slowed down? A VPN can help you bypass these deliberate slowdowns, ensuring uninterrupted, buffer-free enjoyment of your favorite content.

Shield against surveillance – ISPs are logging everything you do online , but with a VPN, your streaming choices remain confidential. VPNs act as a barrier against surveillance and unwanted data harvesting by third parties, including governments and advertisers, thus protecting your digital footprint .

– , but with a VPN, your streaming choices remain confidential. VPNs act as a barrier against surveillance and unwanted data harvesting by third parties, including governments and advertisers, thus protecting your . Worldwide content at your fingertips – You can think of a VPN as the ultimate entertainment enabler for your Apple TV, breaking down virtual borders and delivering a vast array of international shows and movies right into your living room.

Home network access, anywhere – Away from home but still want to stream from your personal library or access files? A VPN allows you to securely connect to your home network, making it feel like you’re right there in your living room.

Even if your Apple TV model doesn’t directly support VPN apps, there are still ways to soak in these benefits, such as configuring the VPN on your router or opting for smart DNS.

The best VPNs for Apple TV (with a dedicated Apple TV app)

Choosing a VPN for Apple TV can be a daunting task, given the plethora of options on the market. However, three VPNs stand out from the crowd – NordVPN, ExpressVPN, and IPVanish. These VPNs not only offer dedicated Apple TV apps for seamless streaming but also come packed with features that ensure a secure and enjoyable streaming experience, making them some of the best VPNs for Windows PCs and laptops as well.

We’ll take a closer look at these VPNs to understand what sets them apart.

Also note that we have a guide dedicated to the best VPNs for Apple TV where we go into more detail on each VPN service.

NordVPN – Best VPN for Apple TV overall

As the top choice for Apple TV users, NordVPN delivers a specialized app designed to streamline the VPN setup process. With NordVPN, you’re not just accessing a global content library – you’re embarking on a high-definition streaming adventure that transforms your living room into a global cinema. Plus, its user-friendly design ensures that even those who are less tech-savvy can sail smoothly into a vast sea of international content.

NordVPN’s extensive server network, with over 6,100 servers spread across 61 countries, unlocks a treasure trove of content from around the world, right at your command. But the real standout is the peace of mind NordVPN offers. This no-logs VPN offers top-tier 256-bit encryption, DNS leak protection, and advanced privacy features create a private streaming sanctuary, keeping prying eyes at bay.

When it comes to streaming on Apple TV, speed is non-negotiable. NordVPN is optimized for HD and 4K content, ensuring that your viewing experience is as smooth as silk – a must for the high-definition demands of Apple TV. Should you need help, NordVPN’s customer support is there 24/7, with a wealth of tutorials and responsive live chat support, which you can access on the website here.

While NordVPN’s price point might be a bit above some of its competitors, the value it delivers is unmatched. NordVPN surpasses ExpressVPN in speed tests and server options, making it the preferred choice for Apple TV aficionados who demand the best. To top it off, NordVPN’s 30-day money-back guarantee invites you to see for yourself why it’s heralded as the ultimate VPN choice for Apple TV users around the world.

As we write, NordVPN presents three different subscription options, each designed to cater to your specific preferences:

Standard – This plan provides a full-featured VPN service coupled with the Threat Protection anti-malware feature.

Plus – This package includes the VPN service as well as NordPass, a secure password manager.

Ultimate – This plan offers the VPN, the password manager, and NordLocker, a secure cloud storage service.

For an in-depth evaluation and specific test findings, be sure to read our detailed NordVPN review. Moreover, if you're looking for guidance tailored to streaming, our expert guide on NordVPN for Apple TV is a superb companion.

ExpressVPN – Excellent but high-ticket tool for unlimited worldwide entertainment on Apple TV

When it comes to expanding Apple TV’s horizons, ExpressVPN shines as a beacon for unrestricted global entertainment. Offering a dedicated tvOS app and the revolutionary Aircove VPN router, ExpressVPN stands as the ace up your sleeve for bypassing geo-restrictions while protecting your online anonymity.

With a vast VPN server network spanning over 105 countries, ExpressVPN guarantees a smooth streaming experience, effortlessly unlocking content from various platforms. It is a great VPN for Hulu and also a reliable VPN for BBC iPlayer. Its proficiency in concealing your IP address enables seamless transitions between regions, bringing international content to your living room.

The setup process for ExpressVPN is a breeze across all generations of Apple TV. The most recent models benefit from the dedicated app, while alternative methods, such as the Aircove router, provide comprehensive VPN access for older devices. Plus, with the 30-day money-back guarantee, you can essentially test it out as a free trial VPN within the refund window.

Just like we observed with NordVPN and ProtonVPN, ExpressVPN is fortified with AES-256 encryption. In a world where your every click can be monitored, ExpressVPN stands out with a strict no-logs policy, ensuring that your streaming habits and online activities remain private. You can even use ExpressVPN if you need a VPN for the Dark Web, with air-tight security.

The selective split tunneling VPN feature empowers you to customize your VPN use, allowing you to decide which apps use the VPN and which don’t. Lastly, ExpressVPN acts as a safeguard against data breaches, thanks to its robust encryption and privacy measures, providing an extra layer of defense for your personal information in the digital realm.

To dive into a comprehensive analysis and discover specific test results, be sure to read our in-depth ExpressVPN review. And for tips specifically tailored to enhance your Apple TV streaming, don't miss our expert guide on ExpressVPN and Apple TV.

IPVanish – A formidable yet budget-friendly VPN choice for Apple TV enthusiasts

IPVanish is celebrated for its robust performance with streaming services, and it has now extended this expertise to Apple TV. The service wraps your internet connection with military-grade 256-bit AES encryption, and it incorporates a VPN kill switch to safeguard your anonymity, should the VPN connection drop unexpectedly. It also offers comprehensive protection against DNS, IPv6, and WebRTC leaks, securing your location and personal details.

Speed is of the essence when streaming, and IPVanish understands this. By supporting the cutting-edge WireGuard protocol, IPVanish offers lightning-fast connections, ensuring that your Apple TV streaming is smooth and uninterrupted. In the realm of rapid VPN connections, IPVanish and NordVPN stand as two of the best VPNs utilizing WireGuard today.

A standout addition for IPVanish users is the newfound convenience of downloading the VPN app directly from the App Store. This means that setting up IPVanish on Apple TV is now as straightforward as it gets, bringing the power of a VPN to your living room with unprecedented ease.

IPVanish’s commitment to flexibility shines through with its unlimited device connections. Under a single IPVanish account, you can extend VPN protection to every device you own, including your Apple TV.

In a head-to-head comparison of ExpressVPN and IPVanish, it’s clear that IPVanish takes the lead with its combination of faster speeds, more affordable pricing, and the luxury of unlimited device connections. While ExpressVPN is esteemed for its solid security features and reliable network, it offers fewer simultaneous connections at a premium.

For those on the fence about committing, IPVanish offers peace of mind with a 30-day money-back guarantee on its annual plans. This gives you the freedom to explore the full potential of IPVanish on your Apple TV, risk-free, and decide if it truly meets your streaming and security needs.

For a thorough exploration and detailed test results, don't miss our extensive IPVanish review. Additionally, our expert guide on IPVanish for Apple TV will be your perfect companion in maximizing your streaming experience.

Setting Up a VPN directly on your Apple TV

The idea of setting up a VPN directly on your Apple TV may sound technical, but the process is quite straightforward. Thanks to the tvOS 17 update, you can now install VPN apps directly onto your Apple TV, allowing for a seamless streaming experience. However, bear in mind that the selection of apps for Apple TV is somewhat restricted, so you may need to explore other methods like setting up the VPN on a router or using smart DNS feature.

For this guide, let’s shine the spotlight on NordVPN. It’s our top pick, thanks to its standout performance and ease of use, making it a breeze for anyone to navigate the high seas of international streaming.

On the horizon, we also anticipate the arrival of Surfshark’s dedicated Apple TV app, poised to expand the choices for users seeking the ideal VPN for streaming adventures.

Install and activate the VPN app

Once you’ve selected a VPN that’s compatible with Apple TV, follow this straightforward guide to get the VPN app up and running.

Turn on your Apple TV – Use the remote control to power up your device and navigate to the main menu. See Also Best 100% FREE VPNs for Apple TV! | Updated 2024 Access the App Store – Locate the App Store icon and select it to browse available apps. Search for the VPN app – Utilize the search function to find the app of your choice. Install the app – Select the desired app from the search results and choose “Install” to add it to your Apple TV. Launch the app – Open the newly installed app to begin the setup process. Log in or sign up – Enter your existing VPN account credentials or create a new account if you’re a first-time user. Accept privacy terms – Review and agree to the privacy terms provided by the VPN service to proceed. Account verification – Some apps may require a two-factor authentication (2FA) step, which could involve entering a code sent to your email or mobile device.

Not only does a VPN allow you to bypass geo-restrictions, but it also protects against browser fingerprinting – a technique used by many sites to track user behavior. By securing your connection, you’re also ensuring that your use of private search engines remains just that – private. With a VPN, your Apple TV becomes a portal to a boundless and secure world of entertainment.

Connect to a VPN server on your Apple TV

Now that you’ve got your VPN app up and running, it’s time to connect to a VPN server, unlocking a world of streaming content for your enjoyment:

Launch the VPN app – Open the VPN application on your Apple TV’s interface. Select a VPN server location – Browse through the available server locations and choose one that aligns with the content you wish to access. For example, select a US server for American Netflix shows. Connect to the server – Press “Connect” to initiate a secure VPN connection with the chosen server. Confirmation and streaming – Wait for a confirmation that the connection is established, then exit the app and begin streaming your desired content with enhanced privacy. Server switching – Should the need arise to change your virtual location, simply return to the app and select a new server from the list.

With these insights and tools, you’re ready to dive into a seamless, borderless world of streaming on your Apple TV. Whether you’re using a VPN for Netflix to change your Netflix country or exploring other global content, the only limit is what you choose to watch next.

Smart DNS: A convenient alternative for Apple TV

Smart DNS is a handy alternative to VPNs for accessing geo-restricted content on Apple TV, offering faster connections and compatibility with various devices. However, unlike the encrypted shield provided by VPNs, smart DNS only reroutes specific traffic, which means it lacks the same level of privacy protection.

Keep in mind that some streaming platforms may block smart DNS services. Therefore, while it’s a useful tool for bypassing regional blocks, it’s important to consider its privacy limitations and whether it meets your streaming needs. This options is available with Surfshark and ExpressVPN.

Here’s a quick guide to setting up smart DNS on your Apple TV.

Configuring DNS Settings on Your Apple TV

Setting up smart DNS on your Apple TV is a straightforward process that leverages your existing subscriptions from anywhere, with minimal impact on your internet speed. Follow this slightly rewritten step-by-step guide to configure smart DNS, using NordVPN as an example, which involves using the VPN provider’s website:

Whitelist your IP address with NordVPN: Log in to your account through the VPN provider’s website.

Find the smart DNS section and enable the smart DNS feature.

Whitelist the IP address you will be using with your Apple TV. This is crucial for the smart DNS service to recognize your network. Access the Apple TV network settings: Turn on your Apple TV and navigate to the “Settings” menu.

Scroll down and select “General”. Navigate to Wi-Fi settings: Within the “General” settings, find and select “Network”.

At the top of the “Network” menu, select ‘Wi-Fi’.

Choose the Wi-Fi network that corresponds to the IP address you whitelisted earlier. Configure your DNS: With the Wi-Fi network selected, scroll to “Configure DNS” and choose “Manual”.

Enter the smart DNS server addresses provided by NordVPN: For the primary DNS, input 103.86.99.103 . If a secondary DNS is requested, use 103.86.96.103 .

Restart your Apple TV: To ensure the changes take effect, restart your Apple TV. This can be done by unplugging the device and plugging it back in, or by navigating to “System” and selecting “Restart”.

While SmartDNS adds a layer of security by preventing DNS leaks during your VPN connection, it does not encrypt your traffic like a VPN does. However, it’s still a great option for accessing geo-restricted content without the encryption overhead that can affect speeds.

Using AirPlay to stream with a VPN

For those times when installing a VPN app on your Apple TV isn’t an option, or you’re looking for a quick way to cast content, AirPlay is your friend. Simply use it to stream from any iOS device that’s already running a VPN to your Apple TV. It’s a handy workaround that’s both quick and user-friendly.

Let’s walk through the process of setting up a VPN on your iOS device and using AirPlay to stream to your Apple TV.

Setting up VPN on your iOS device

For Apple users, the simplest way to enjoy the benefits of NordVPN on Apple TV, often referred to as the best VPN for iPhone and iOS, is through AirPlay. This feature allows you to cast content from your VPN-protected Apple hardware directly to your Apple TV. Here’s a quick guide to get you started:

Download and install NordVPN: Begin by downloading the NordVPN app on your Apple device (iPhone, iPad, or MacBook). Connect to a server: Launch NordVPN and connect to a server in the desired location for your streaming content. Enable AirPlay: Swipe to open the Control Center on your iOS device or click the AirPlay icon in the menu bar on your MacBook. Select your Apple TV: In the AirPlay menu, choose your Apple TV device from the list of available options. Start casting: With the VPN active and your device connected to TV via AirPlay, you can now stream content securely from your Apple device to your TV.

This method is an exclusive feature for Apple devices, as AirPlay does not support casting from Windows, Android, or other platforms.

By following these steps, you can enjoy a seamless and secure streaming experience on your Apple TV with NordVPN, which is also a great choice for gamers. In fact, using NordVPN for gaming ensures that your multiplayer sessions are not only private but also protected from potential attacks and interruptions. Plus, NordVPN is one of the best VPNs for Steam, which means you can access games from any region without experiencing lag or connectivity issues.

Creating a VPN-enabled virtual router

If you’re looking for a way to share your VPN connection with other devices in your home, like your Apple TV, creating a VPN-enabled virtual router on your computer might be the solution you’re looking for. By setting up a virtual router, you can enable devices such as Apple TV to connect to the VPN service by sharing the VPN connection from your computer. This method is particularly useful if your Apple TV doesn’t natively support VPN apps.

How to connect Apple TV to a VPN via a virtual router on your computer

Turning your computer into a virtual router is a savvy move, and it’s not as complicated as it might sound. Whether you’re team Windows or a macOS enthusiast, you’ll be setting up your computer to share its internet love in the form of a Wi-Fi hotspot. This new network will have all the VPN protection you need:

Activate the hotspot feature on your computer to share your internet connection: Here’s how you can do it: On a Windows PC : Go to “Settings” > “Network & Internet” > “Mobile hotspot”, and flip the switch for “Share my Internet connection with other devices.”

: Go to “Settings” > “Network & Internet” > “Mobile hotspot”, and flip the switch for “Share my Internet connection with other devices.” On a macOS device: Head over to “System Preferences” > “Sharing”, tick “Internet Sharing,” and make sure Wi-Fi is selected in the “To computers using” list. Connect to a VPN server using your preferred VPN app: This will ensure that your new Wi-Fi hotspot is under the secure umbrella of your VPN. Now, let’s hook up your Apple TV to this virtual router: On your Apple TV, slide into the “Settings” menu.

Tap “Network”.

Choose “Wi-Fi” to see the list of Wi-Fi networks.

Pick the network that matches the virtual router you’ve just created on your computer.

For those who are also keen on safeguarding their online privacy beyond their smart TV usage, taking proactive steps such as fine-tuning your Windows privacy settings is a wise and effective strategy.

Integrating VPN services at the router level

Setting up a VPN on your router is a smart strategy for those prioritizing security. It extends VPN protection to every device on your network, serving as a comprehensive security measure. With your router’s VPN shield active, you can enjoy uninterrupted protection and peace of mind.

This setup is a boon for 4K streaming aficionados, ensuring rapid connections for flawless, buffer-free high-definition viewing.

Here’s a simplified rundown of integrating VPN services with your router:

Find your router’s IP address – You can usually locate this in the router’s manual or by querying “What is my router’s IP address” from a connected device. Log into your router’s settings – Type the IP address into your web browser’s address bar and sign in with the credentials typically found on the router or in its manual. Set up the VPN connection – Within your router’s settings, navigate to the VPN section to enter your VPN service details, such as the server address, username, and password.

For those in search of a top-notch VPN router, our selection of the best VPN routers is worth checking out.

How to troubleshoot common VPN issues on Apple TV?

While VPNs tend to work smoothly with Apple TV, there may be times when you encounter issues, such as the notorious Netflix proxy error. However, most of these hiccups come with straightforward fixes:

Apple TV not recognizing VPN : If your Apple TV seems oblivious to your VPN, a good old-fashioned restart often does the trick. Just unplug your TV, wait a few seconds, and plug it back in to refresh the connection.

Streaming services blocking VPN IP : Run into the dreaded geo-block? Switching the server location in your VPN app might be your ticket back to streaming paradise. A different server could provide an IP that hasn’t been blacklisted.

SmartDNS challenges: Using SmartDNS but still can’t outsmart geo-restrictions? You might need to block Google DNS on your router to prevent sneaky location leaks that give the game away.

By embracing a VPN solution, you can transform your Apple TV into a streaming powerhouse, ensuring privacy by hiding your IP and unlocking a universe of content.

How to use a VPN on Apple TV FAQ

What are the best VPNs for Apple TV?

When it comes to streaming on Apple TV, NordVPN shines as the top choice. Here’s why: NordVPN offers exceptional performance and reliability, ensuring smooth streaming sessions without buffering or interruptions. With its user-friendly interface, NordVPN makes it a breeze to set up and use, even for those who aren’t tech-savvy.

NordVPN provides a vast network of servers optimized for streaming, allowing you to access geo-restricted content from around the globe with ease. Alongside NordVPN, VPNs like ExpressVPN and IPVanish are also top contenders, offering robust security features, user-friendly interfaces, and extensive server selections to ensure a smooth and versatile streaming experience on Apple TV.

You can also see how NordVPN beats most of the competition in these comparison guides:

NordVPN vs Surfshark

NordVPN vs TorGuard

NordVPN vs CyberGhost

NordVPN vs PIA

How do I change my VPN location on Apple TV?

To change your VPN location on Apple TV with a VPN app, simply open the app and look for a new server location. You’ll find an organized selection of countries or cities hosting servers, providing a range of virtual destinations to choose from.

Pick your new location, and the app will swiftly update your IP address to match the selected area, giving you instant access to region-specific content with minimal fuss. This also applies if you are using a VPN for Canada or a VPN for China.

Why is my VPN not working on Apple TV?

If you’re scratching your head wondering why your VPN and Apple TV aren’t playing nice together, don’t worry, there’s usually a simple fix.

First things first, double-check that the VPN app is properly installed on your device and that you’re logged in. Make sure your subscription is active and that your internet connection is as steady as a rock. If you’re up to date and still hitting a wall, give your Apple TV and the app a quick reboot.

Should the gremlins continue to cause trouble, it’s time to reach out to your VPN provider’s customer support for some expert troubleshooting or dive into any Apple TV-specific guides they might have up their sleeve.

Conclusion: Elevating your Apple TV experience with the right VPN

At this point, you’re well-equipped with the knowledge that a steadfast VPN can truly transform your Apple TV experience, granting you access to a world of content while bolstering your streaming with both speed and privacy.

For the smoothest setup, consider installing a VPN directly on your Apple TV. Thanks to the tvOS 17 update, the process has never been more straightforward. If your Apple TV model doesn’t support direct VPN app installation, fear not—there are still reliable alternatives like smart DNS or creating a virtual router on your computer.

Putting the spotlight on NordVPN, we find it stands out as an excellent choice for Apple TV users. Its dedicated app is designed with ease of use in mind, ensuring a secure, private, and unbounded streaming adventure.

Armed with this guide, you're all set to navigate the vast ocean of digital content, shielded by the robust protection of a VPN. For additional options, check out our guide on the best VPNs for Apple TV.

This guide on using a VPN on Apple TV was last updated on March 6, 2024.