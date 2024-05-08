Parmesan Chicken Bake Recipe (2024)

Cheesy Parmesan Chicken Bake comes together in only 5 minutes and uses ingredients that you have on hand: mayo, Parmesan cheese, chicken, and seasonings. Serve over rice or pasta and with a side salad and dinner is done!

Every person needs a couple of easy go-to recipes that they can use when they need dinner on the table in a matter of minutes . . .This recipe Parmesan Chicken Bake is one of those!

I guarantee that you have everything you need to make this simple dish. It takes less than 10 minutes to throw it all together and toss it in the oven.

Pair this with a simple green salad (or a bagged salad from the grocery store) and aloaf of French bread(no judgements here if also from the grocery store) and dinner is done!

Ingredients needed for Parmesan Chicken Bake:

chicken breasts

light mayonnaise (you could also use plain Greek yogurt)

fresh Parmesan cheese

seasoning salt

black pepper

garlic powder

onion powder

Italian seasoning

How to make Parmesan Chicken Bake:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Spray the inside of a 9×13 glass pan. Lay the chicken breasts inside the pan in a single layer (you don’t want them to overlap or they won’t cook evenly).

Mix together the remaining ingredients in a bowl and spread evenly over each piece of chicken, being sure to cover all the exposed raw meat (so it doesn’t dry out.) Sprinkle more fresh Parmesan over all the chicken.

Bake for 45 minutes or until chicken is baked all the way through.

Related Recipe: Looking for more Chicken Bake recipes?! Try our Cranberry Pecan Chicken Bake!

“I have so much time!” -No mom ever Let us give you your time back. With the Six Sisters’ Meal Plans, we do the dinner planning, grocery ordering, and then all you have to do is decide whether to pick them up or have them delivered. Get My Meal Plans NOW!

Looking for more easy recipes?

Have you heard about our newest cookbook Copycat Cooking? We took over 100 of our favorite restaurant recipes and simplified them so that you can make them right at home!

Every recipe has a beautiful mouth-watering photo and has been picky-eater approved. The directions are simple, easy to follow, and do not require any strange ingredients.

Thiscookbookincludes copycat recipes from Wingers, Texas Roadhouse, Starbucks, Panera, Cheesecake Factory, Kneaders, and so much more. We have you covered from drinks, to dessert and everything in-between.

We are so excited to share these recipes with you. Order your copy today!

SIX SISTERS’ STUFF COPYCAT COOKING<—–CLICK HERE TO ORDER!

What to serve with Parmesan Chicken Bake:

Sheet Pan Garlic Breadsticks

Homemade Pizza Factory Breadsticks

Easy Homemade Caesar Salad and Dressing

Grandma’s Creamy 5 Cup Salad

Fresh Italian Salad

Serves: 6 Parmesan Chicken Bake Recipe 5 from 2 votes Cheesy Parmesan Chicken Bake comes together in only 5 minutes and uses ingredients that you have on hand: mayo, Parmesan cheese, chicken, and seasonings. Prep Time 10 minutes mins Cook Time 45 minutes mins Total Time 55 minutes mins PrintPin Ingredients 6 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1 cup light mayonnaise (or you could do 1/2 cup mayo and 1/2 cup plain yogurt)

1 cup shredded Parmesan cheese divided

1½ teaspoons seasoning salt

½ teaspoon pepper

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon onion powder

½ teaspoon Italian seasoning Instructions Preheat oven to 375 degrees and spray the inside of a 9 x 13 glass pan with non-stick cooking spray.

Lay the chicken inside the pan in a single layer.

Mix together the mayonnaise, 1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese, salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, and Italian Seasoning in a bowl and spread evenly over each piece of chicken, being sure to cover all the exposed raw meat (so it doesn't dry out).

Sprinkle the other 1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese over all the chicken.

Bake for 45 minutes or until chicken is baked all the way through. Notes You couldsubstitute Greek yogurtfor the mayonnaise if you don’t want to use mayo. See Also 20 Healthy Chinese Recipes You Need to Try Out in 20155-Ingredient White Chicken Chili Recipe | Gimme Some OvenVegetable Stromboli Recipe28 Gluten-Free Meal Prep Recipes Nutrition Calories: 285 kcal · Carbohydrates: 5 g · Protein: 30 g · Fat: 16 g · Saturated Fat: 5 g · Polyunsaturated Fat: 5 g · Monounsaturated Fat: 4 g · Trans Fat: 1 g · Cholesterol: 90 mg · Sodium: 1258 mg · Potassium: 454 mg · Fiber: 1 g · Sugar: 1 g · Vitamin A: 194 IU · Vitamin C: 1 mg · Calcium: 210 mg · Iron: 1 mg Equipment 9×13-inch Baking Pan

Non-stick Cooking Spray

Small Mixing Bowl Recipe Details Course: Main Course Cuisine: American Recipe adapted from My Kitchen Escapades. Be sure to not miss another recipe! Follow Six Sisters’ Stuff on Instagram|Facebook|Pinterest|YouTube DID YOU KNOW WE HAVE AYOUTUBE CHANNEL? We have hundreds of simple and delicious recipes, your family is going to love. We take you through each recipe, step by step, and show you exactly how to make them. Each recipe is tried and true, so you know your family will love them. Even the picky eaters will go crazy for these recipes. We’ve got you covered from desserts, snacks, appetizers, main dishes, side dishes, drinks, and everything in-between.

Join The Discussion This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. Kathy says: This might seem like a silly question, but what do you mean by "fresh" Parmesan cheese? Does that mean shred your self, the kind in the bag, or the kind in the green container? I feel like I should know this...I'm a pretty good cook! Meghan says: Sounds yummers! Camille says: You can use the kind in the bag or the kind you shred yourself . . . just not the powdered stuff that you sprinkle from a green plastic container. :) Stephanie says: Well if 2 kids isn't worth the hassle, then you are in for a treat with 3!! I am about to have #4 and am scared to even think about going shopping with them all!! But I am proud of you for having dinner ready when your husband gets home...I don't ever even feel like cooking, so we are lucky if we get something around here! Robin from Frugal Family Times says: Thanks, Camille! I'm adding your recipe to this weeks menu plan. Looks easy to make and easy to like! deebi27 says: I have the chicken in the freezer and I know my hubby will enjoy this new dish...thanks Camille! Harriet says: Having all the ingredients on hand means that I will be adding this to our menu this week!

Thanks! ourrealdeal says: Yummmm - these ingredients are my go-to for spinich artichoke dip as well... How yummy would that be to add that in for the veggies???

LOVE, LOVE, LOVE your site - thanks!! MichelleK - NY Maria says: Just need to buy the chicken and I will be making this! It sounds fantastic. This recipe was featured in Krafty Cards etc.'s Recipe Round-up. View it at: http://kraftycardsetc.blogspot.com/2013/04/recipe-round-up.html. Thanks for the inspiration! Maria

Krafty Cards etc. Donna says: Stephanie- Here's sage advice from a Mom of 5, ages 33 - 18. Don't EVER take them all shopping with you!!! Wait for Dad to get home first before you attempt. Then, it's also a little breather for you. And you need it! Prevents pandemonium, you losing your temper, public scenes, rage, temper tantrums, extra food purchases & mommy meltdowns. nickigreen says: I have bone-in chicken thighs - how would I adapt the cooking temp and time? Six Sisters says: We've never used chicken thighs. I would cook them at the same temp, just watch them closely for the length of time. It probably won't take quite as long as chicken breasts. See Also Best Thai Chicken Noodle Soup - Easy Homemade Chicken Soup Recipe Joss says: Made this tonight when the inlaws came for dinner. I used half mayo / half yogurt, and since I didn't have seasoning salt or italian seasoning I kind of just made it up: I mixed in salt, pepper, paprika, cayenne pepper, garlic powder, oregano, thyme and basil. I crushed a clove of garlic into it as well, which added a nice flavour. Served with plain rice (spooned the extra sauce over it) and a salad. It went over well and my MIL even told me I was a good cook! Nicole says: Do you cover it with foil before baking it or no? Cyd says: Don't cover it when baking. Leave uncovered. :) Rachel says: I have this in the oven right. Now. So excited! Cynthia says: This is probably a silly question, but why do you not cover the entire chicken breast and place it in the pan? is there is reason to only spread the mixture on the top (and sides)? Thanks in advance. I'm in the process of making this right now and was about to slather the coating over the entire breast. Glad I re-read the post. Cyd says: Just pour it over each chicken breast and it will slowly drip down the sides so that they are all covered. Racquel says: I used this topping on tilapia. Yummy! I just cut down baking time to 25 minutes. I like it with the chicken also. Jan says: Wouldn't bone-in thighs take a longer, rather than a shorter, cooking time as is normal for bone-in recipes? Am I confused? Love fattier cuts as LCHF. Thanks for great recipes! Jan says: Bone-in take longer..."Dark meat, such as chicken thighs or legs, will take longer to cook, because they have a higher fat content and density. Boneless thighs will take 20 to 30 minutes to cook at 350F (dependent on size). Bone-in cuts will require an extra 15 minutes in the oven." Maegan says: I made this with sour cream and added fried onions on top! It was delicious!! Dot says: Can I use another type of Cheese ? Mozzarellas or cheddar? Cyd says: This recipe was really meant for Parmesan. But you could easily swap it out with different cheese. Note that the taste will be altered from the original recipe because cheese adds a lot of flavor. Elisabeth says: Stupid question- what kind of sides would you serve with this dish? Hailey says: I'm newly married and have struggled with my cooking abilities but tonight I made this and it was amazing! I felt like a star! Momma Cyd says: Yay Hailey!! That is great news! WE love to get comments like this! Congrats on being newly married. Andrea says: Could I make these with boneless skinless chicken thighs instead, as those are what I usually always have on hand? If so, would the cooking time still be the same? Momma Cyd says: Thighs usually take longer. Just be sure the internal temp is 165 F. They might take about 10 minutes longer. Lisa says: 5pm and didn't know what I was going to make for dinner. This popped up on my Instagram. I made it and they all loved it! Easy Peasy and the whole house smelled so good! Barbara says: My husband and daughter, who is notoriously picky, loved this recipe. I used a package of chicken tenders and it was a perfect meal with rice and steamed broccoli. Momma Cyd says: Parmesan Chicken Bake is one of our faves! So glad you all liked it!! Marie Wright says: Is there any soup or gravy in with this, it looks so creamy Momma Cyd says: It's from the ingredients listed and juice from the chicken. This is a delicious recipe. Myra says: This recipe is so good! I used half mayo/half plain greek yogurt. So flavorful! Sharo says: Could youuse lite miracle whip instead of lite may Momma Cyd says: If you like the taste of miracle whip over mayo, then it will be fine.