Recipe This | Slimming World Eton Mess (2024)

Welcome to my Slimming World Eton Mess Recipe. Enjoy a delicious Slimming World take on Eton Mess. Loaded with extra fresh strawberries, freshly made meringues and a creamy cheesecake style filling this is a Slimming World members best friend!

You’re probably wondering what took me so long. I mean come on, Eton Mess is like the dream dessert for a Brit and I am British born. It is just one of those simple desserts that anybody can make and is perfect for showing off your cooking skills to friends and families, or just a perfect use of leftover fresh strawberries.

Eton Mess has always been a staple in my life and I have always had many different versions. One of my all time favourites (which Dominic and Kyle still love) is when you have a bottom layer of strawberry jelly, then whipped cream and then a layer of Angel Delight, loads of strawberries and then grated milk chocolate.

Or another favourite is when you layer a sundae glass with fresh strawberries, meringue crushed up and loads of strawberry flavoured whipped cream.

Though this version is a little different and is totally Slimming World friendly. It involves freshly made meringue made in the Airfryer. Then we have several layers of fresh strawberries along with strawberry yoghurt style mix.

It screams out “EAT ME NOW” and I can guarantee that you will haver the kids arguing over who gets to lick out the bowl when you have finished making it.

Edit – Though in our house when we made this, we found it very funny when our 2.5 year old stole the bowl of our 15 year old and refused to bring it back. The bowl actually looked bigger than her!

Then layer it into glass or plastic sundae containers and serve it to someone special.

Or for summer what we do is take them with us to the beach as they are a perfect beach snack for having with your picnic.

You can also vary it too depending on what fresh fruit you have in. Though I prefer it with strawberries for the ultimate treat. After all strawberries are so fresh and amazing at this time of the year.

What Is Eton Mess?

A traditional Eton Mess is a quick dessert originally aimed at students as a way to impress their date or to impress their parents when they were on a visit. The idea is that it is cheap but cheerful and very easy to make.

It involves broken up meringue, whipped cream and fresh strawberries.

Popular versions of Eton Mess include ones using raspberries, pineapple or bananas instead of strawberries. For dinner parties port is often used to give it a kick.

There are also many versions using traditional cheesecake mixture instead like in my recipe.

50 g Fresh Strawberries

1 Tsp Pureed Strawberries

1 Egg Whites

50 g Caster Sugar Bottom Layer: 225 g Quark

4 Tbsp Greek Yoghurt

1 Tsp Vanilla Essence

Red Food Colouring

1 Tbsp Honey

1 Tsp Stevia

Airfryer

Airfryer Baking Pan

50 g Fresh Strawberries

1 Tsp Pureed Strawberries

1 Egg Whites

50 g Caster Sugar Bottom Layer: 225 g Quark

4 Tbsp Greek Yoghurt

1 Tsp Vanilla Essence

Red Food Colouring

1 Tbsp Honey

1 Tsp Stevia Metric – Imperial Instructions Start by making the bottom layer. Using a blender add together all the ingredients and blend until smooth. Then using a hand whisk give it a good whisking so that it is thick and creamy. This will become your healthy alternative to strawberry whipped cream.

Secondly make your homemade meringues. Mix the egg white with an electric hand mixer until light and fluffy. Slowly add your sugar and keep mixing until you end up with stiff peaks. Place them in the Airfryer on the baking pan and cook for 1 hour on 125c/257f

After your meringues are cooked you can break them up into chunks and add them to your strawberry mix just before serving or as you are making your layers add them at the same time.

Slice up the strawberries and decorate the sundae glass. Add strawberry slices to the bottom and round the sides. Then cover them so that the glass is about ½ full with your strawberry whipped cream. Though reserve 4tbsp to one side for your top layer for later. Fridge for an hour.

Then do the final layer, Mix together pureed strawberries into the strawberry whipped cream and using a piping bag layer it over the top of your Eton Mess

When I use food colouring a few drops is fine as all you want is that beautiful pink colour. I use honey in my Eton Mess as it gives it a delicious natural sugar flavour without it being high calorie/Syn. If buying fresh strawberries from the market like we do, make sure you have given the strawberries a good clean. Good tip – if you don't want to use pureed strawberries a teaspoon of strawberry jam is a great alternative and gives an amazing flavour to the pudding. Instead of having a high syn dessert by using traditional whipped cream, instead for the top I use leftovers from the bottom layer but with some pureed strawberries mixed in. You could also add some extra quark if it is not thick enough for you. You can do as many or as few layers as you like. Just follow the basic principle of sliced strawberries with homemade strawberry whipped cream. You can also add as much or as little crushed meringues as you like. Nutrition Calories: 128kcal | Carbohydrates: 20g | Protein: 10g | Fat: 0g | Saturated Fat: 0g | Cholesterol: 0mg | Sodium: 41mg | Potassium: 31mg | Fiber: 0g | Sugar: 20g | Vitamin C: 8.1mg | Calcium: 18mg | Iron: 0.1mg

Eton Mess On Slimming World

The greatest thing about this Slimming World Eton Mess is that you’re making your own meringues and this can save you a bunch of Syns. They are also very easy to make and so is the rest of this dessert. Its perfect for if you have a really big sweet tooth on Slimming World and want something different.

Plus if you make strawberries and quark the star of the dish you can end up with something really filling without having to worry about putting on weight.

For Syns this Slimming World Eton Mess works out at 15.5 Syns for 4 people. This means that per person it is just short of 4 Syns.

How Many Calories In Eton Mess?

I bet you’re wondering about the calories. As surely for a dessert is must be super high? Well actually it is the opposite. Sugar comes from the stevia plant making it very low in calories and perfect for if you’re on a calorie controlled diet.

This Slimming World Eton Mess works out at 157 calories per person. Yes you read that right, just 157 calories each for this amazing dessert.