This Easy Hot Pizza Dip Recipe Is The Perfect Party Appetizer (2024)

by Brenda Score onJanuary 25, 2012 (updated March 17, 2021)

This Ooey Gooey Pizza Dip recipe is a combination of all your favorite pizza toppings in one easy and delicious dip!

Ooey Gooey Pizza Dip

The wonderful thing about pizza?

Well, it’s hard for me to choose just one thing, really. But to answer that question in a very general sort of way, I love it for its versatility.

As much as I preach about traditions, I’m also not one to be tied down to the same ol’ thing time after time. Some days I’m in the mood for this…some days I’m in the mood for that. And pizza’s offerings are never ending.

This Pizza Dip Recipe Is Can Easily Be Customized

This Ooey Gooey Pizza Dip is just that. A spectacular tasty spread of whatever you have a hankering for. I’ve been playing around with this dip for years, but this is the recipe in its most common form around here. Feel free to substitute your own favorite pizza toppings and make it a Special Order!