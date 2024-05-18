This Easy Hot Pizza Dip Recipe Is The Perfect Party Appetizer (2024)

Recipes » Appetizers » Ooey Gooey Pizza Dip
by Brenda Score onJanuary 25, 2012 (updated March 17, 2021)
This Ooey Gooey Pizza Dip recipe is a combination of all your favorite pizza toppings in one easy and delicious dip!
Ooey Gooey Pizza Dip
The wonderful thing about pizza?
Well, it’s hard for me to choose just one thing, really. But to answer that question in a very general sort of way, I love it for its versatility.
As much as I preach about traditions, I’m also not one to be tied down to the same ol’ thing time after time. Some days I’m in the mood for this…some days I’m in the mood for that. And pizza’s offerings are never ending.
This Pizza Dip Recipe Is Can Easily Be Customized
This Ooey Gooey Pizza Dip is just that. A spectacular tasty spread of whatever you have a hankering for. I’ve been playing around with this dip for years, but this is the recipe in its most common form around here. Feel free to substitute your own favorite pizza toppings and make it a Special Order!
Ooey Gooey Pizza Dip
prep time: 10 minutes mins
cook time: 25 minutes mins
total time: 35 minutes mins
This Ooey Gooey Pizza Dip recipe is a combination of all your favorite pizza toppings in one easy and delicious dip!It's the perfect hot appetizer recipe!
5 Stars (1 Review)
Ingredients
- 2 c. shredded mozzarella cheese
- 2 c. shredded medium cheddar cheese
- ¼ c. grated parmesan cheese
- 1 c. mayonnaise I don't recommend substituting for reduced-fat or fat-free mayo...it's just not the right consistency.
- 1 c. roughly chopped turkey pepperoni I think regular pepperoni makes this too greasy!
- ½ c. small diced onion
- ½ c. small diced green pepper
- 3 cloves garlic minced
- 1 small can 6.5 oz. mushroom stems and pieces, drained
- ¾ c. roughly chopped black olives
- ¼ c. roughly chopped green olives
- 1 tsp. dried Italian seasoning
- ⅛ tsp. crushed red pepper flakes
- ⅛ tsp. freshly ground black pepper plus a bit more cracked across the finished dip
Instructions
Preheat oven to 350°.
In a large bowl, combine all the ingredients, mixing well to incorporate. Spread into a baking dish - either a large rectangle up to a 9" x 13" size, or a large pie plate. Crack a bit more black pepper over the surface and bake for 25 to 30 minutes, or until the edges are bubbly and the top is golden brown. Sometimes I also place it under the broiler for a minute or two to get the top extra golden pretty. Serve with sturdy crackers or sliced & toasted baguettes.
Notes
Note: This recipe is highly versatile, so feel free to mix it up with your favorite pizza ingredients. I would suggest leaving the first 4 ingredients as the base to the dip. Then just have fun with the rest!
Nutrition Information:
Serving: 1 Calories: 367kcal Carbohydrates: 6g Protein: 16g Fat: 31g Saturated Fat: 10g Polyunsaturated Fat: 19g Cholesterol: 69mg Sodium: 979mg Fiber: 1g Sugar: 1g
Nutrition information is automatically calculated by Spoonacular. I am not a nutritionist and cannot guarantee accuracy. If your health depends on nutrition information, please calculate again with your own favorite calculator.
Cuisine: American
Course: Appetizers
44 comments on “Ooey Gooey Pizza Dip”
Kay —Reply
Brenda, do you think it would work to substitute some greek yogurt for part of the mayo? Mayo doesn’t agree with me, but this looks devine!
Brenda —Reply
I definitely think it would be worth a try, Kay. The flavor would be altered a bit. Let me know if you give it a try!
Kathleen —Reply
Forget the mayonnaise! 1 pkg cream cheese 4 oz sour cream. Mix them together with pizza seasoning and garlic powder. Spread evenly in dish top with pizza sauce 1/4 or to your liking, then pepperoni cut in quarters, then chopped onion and green pepper (any other pizza toppings you like). Bake @ 350 for 20 mins then top with mozzarella cheese and continue baking 10 mins or when cheese is melted
buffalo chicken dip —Reply
How about substituting sour cream for the mayo? My wife is against mayo for whatever reason, I have tried sneaking it in at times without success!
Brenda —Reply
Hmmmm…I would be tempted to try some cream cheese. Please let me know what you come up with!
stephanie —Reply
I tried this recipe in the crock pot and also turned out amazing! Big hit with everyone