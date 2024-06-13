Tuna Noodle Casserole Recipe (2024)

This site uses affiliate links and may earn a small commission when you click on them. For more information, please see our Disclosure Policy.Six Dollar Family also participates in the Amazon.com/Amazon. UK /Amazon.ca affiliate program and as such may earn a commission when you shop on Amazon through our links.

Ready for an amazing casserole recipe that’s perfect for busy weeknights? Make this grown up tuna noodle casserole recipe for a classic comfort food filled with sautéed mushrooms, Colby jack or cheddar cheese, crispy fried onions and more! You’ll never turn your nose up at a bowl of tuna noodle casserole again!

Does anyone else remember the days of tuna noodle casserole being served for dinner? It was that famous blue box, a can of peas and a can of tuna. I loved my Mom but bless her heart, she could not cook. As a result, we ate a lot of blue box and tuna for dinner.

I can’t even eat the blue box by itself these days for this reason.

Part of the reason why I can’t stand it is that these days, mytastes are a bit more complicated.I love food and when I eat, I want plenty of flavor; especially when I make a tuna noodle casserole recipe.

What Are The Ingredients in a Tuna Casserole?

That’s why this particular recipe uses what I would say are grown up ingredients. Egg noodles, olive oil, mushrooms, cream of mushroom soup and so on all come together to make a creamy sauce that may just make you want to lick the casserole dish!

I kid. Maybe.

Just be sure to let the skillet cool before you lick it.

Can I Make This Tuna Noodle Casserole with Chicken or Turkey?

If you don’t like the taste of tuna, you can easily swap it out and make this with chicken or turkey. The flavor stays the same no matter which one you use.

Tuna does tend to be a little cheaper though so if you’re looking to stretch your food budget, I would opt to keep tuna as the protein. However, if you do have a picky eater, there’s no worry about changing things up.

What Can I Top Tuna Noodle Casserole With?

The recipe itself calls for your casserole to be topped with fried onions. However, not everyone likes them or keeps them in their pantry. Luckily, you can top yours with things such as crushed potato chips, Italian seasoned bread crumbs or crushed Ritz crackers without changing the flavor too much.

Keep in mind that the onions do add some flavor to the final dish. If you change the topping, you will change the flavor somewhat. It just shouldn’t be enough to really matter much.

How Long Can Tuna Noodle Casserole Sit Out?

Like any dish that includes seafood, you will want to store any leftover tuna noodle casserole in the refrigerator in an airtight container as quickly as possible once dinner is done. At the absolute max, it can sit out around an hour and half to two hours.

After that, you run the risk of it making your family sick from bacteria that can settle in the tuna.

Can I Make Tuna Noodle Casserole Ahead of Time?

Somewhat. There are things you can do ahead of time to make the prep work easier, but unless you are planning on freezer cooking, I suggest you make it fresh for the most part for the best flavor.

Prepwork such as dicing the onion and sauteeing the mushrooms can be done ahead. However, I would cook noodles and make the sauce only when you’re ready to put the casserole itself together.

Can you freeze tuna noodle casserole?

Yes! This casserole recipe is freezer friendly too! If you’re planning on freezing it, use a 8 x 8foil baking pan with lidlike THESE. Make the tuna noodle casserole recipe as written but stop before adding the french fried onions and freeze instead.

It’s super simple!

How to Reheat Tuna Noodle Casserole?

To cook your frozen tuna noodle casserole, thaw completely before you bake it. Add the french fried onions after it’s thawed and bake as directed. Whether you freeze it or not, this tuna casserole recipe really does come together for a cheap family meal very quickly!