Southern Macaroni and Cheese Recipe (2024)

Recipe from Millie Peartree
Adapted by Kiera Wright-Ruiz
There is macaroni and cheese, and then there is special occasion macaroni and cheese like this one. Unlike most recipes, which start with a roux, this one begins with a milk-and-egg base, which gives the dish an incredibly rich, silky taste. It’s adapted from Millie Peartree, the owner of Millie Peartree Fish Fry & Soul Food restaurant in the Bronx, who has been making this dish since she was a little girl. The recipe was passed down in her family for generations, but because of the generous amount of cheese used, the dish was only made for events like Christmas and Thanksgiving. Extra-sharp Cheddar adds tartness and a layer of Colby Jack creates a gooey, molten center. If you can’t find a Colby Jack blend, shredded mozzarella or a Mexican-style blend will work in its place. —Kiera Wright-Ruiz
Learn: How to Make Mac and Cheese
Ingredients
Yield:8 to 10 servings
- Kosher salt and black pepper
- 1pound elbow macaroni
- 2cups whole milk
- 2large eggs
- 4cups shredded extra-sharp Cheddar (about 16 ounces)
- ½cup unsalted butter (1 stick), melted
- 2cups shredded Colby Jack (about 8 ounces)
Nutritional analysis per serving (10 servings)
567 calories; 35 grams fat; 20 grams saturated fat; 0 grams trans fat; 10 grams monounsaturated fat; 2 grams polyunsaturated fat; 39 grams carbohydrates; 2 grams dietary fiber; 4 grams sugars; 25 grams protein; 472 milligrams sodium
Preparation
Step
1
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Bring a large pot of generously salted water to a boil. Add macaroni and cook according to package directions until a little under al dente, about 4 minutes. Transfer to a colander and rinse under cold water to stop cooking. Set aside.
Step
2
In a large bowl, whisk milk and eggs. Add cooked macaroni, 2 cups extra-sharp Cheddar, melted butter, 1½ teaspoons salt and ½ teaspoon pepper, and stir until well combined.
Step
3
Add half the macaroni mixture to a 9-by-13-inch baking dish in an even layer. Sprinkle 1½ cups Colby Jack evenly on top. Spread the remaining macaroni mixture on top in an even layer. Cover with aluminum foil, transfer to the middle rack of the oven and bake for 30 minutes.
Step
4
Remove from oven. Carefully remove and discard the aluminum foil. Top the macaroni mixture with the remaining 2 cups Cheddar and ½ cup Colby Jack. Broil on top rack until cheese is browned in spots, 3 to 5 minutes. (The broiled cheese can go from golden to burnt fairly quickly, so keep a close eye on it.)
Step
5
Remove from oven and let cool until the macaroni and cheese is fully set, 10 to 15 minutes. (The mixture may first appear jiggly, but it will firm up as it cools.) Serve warm.
Ak veg
Can this be prepared in advance, up to step 4, and then reheat and broil the next day?
Dan Findlay
For those with Pyrex under the broiler questions some clarification is in order. There are PYREX and Pyrex glass dishes and they are not the same. PYREX is the original, better borosilicate glass that is no longer sold in the U.S. Pyrex is the newer, cheaper soda-lime glass sold in America. PYREX should be able to withstand a few minutes under the broiler. Pyrex is best handled with great care as it has a lower thermal shock resistance.
Isa
All I have to say is this recipe is dirrrrrty. I inhaled it. I add a little ground mustard and cayenne pepper to mine, like my Nana does. You won't find a richer, crispier, creamier, cheesier mac & cheese recipe.
David
Finally! A macaroni and cheese recipe I would call "black." Food represents culture. Although you did not give it a cultural origin, most "mac & cheese" recipes begin with a roux. That would be white people's versions. Blacks don't even say "mac & cheese"; but "macaroni and cheese," perhaps because it's served formally. The current recipe is how my mother and aunts made the dish. I have since toyed with it by substituting pureed cottage cheese for milk and adding dry mustard and cayenne. Bravo!
Becky
Made this last night, and my family and I agreed best mac & cheese we've ever had. I read the notes from some who advised to let the hot pasta cool a bit before adding it to the egg/milk mixture so you don't end up with scrambled eggs, that was very helpful. I used the warm melted butter to temper the milk/egg mixture, and then I was able to add the warm pasta in with no problem. Keep a very close eye on the broiler and do let it sit up for 10 to 15 minutes before serving.
Susan
I’ve made this recipe four or five times now and each time it’s been creamy, rich and delicious—just like macaroni and cheese should be. Couple of things—make sure your 350 degree oven is on for at least 20 minutes before putting dish in to bake; make sure your pasta has been rinsed in cold water before adding it to cold milk/egg/cheese, salt and pepper mixture (Mixed well), and add melted butter last, mixing butter in quickly and vigorously. Make this dish! It’s five stars!
michaelinportland
This recipe is missing two crucial words: room temperature. I got a late start and pulled the milk and eggs straight from the fridge - it’s been quite an ordeal to finish the recipe. The melted butter immediately resolidified when added to the mixture (obvi, I know, unless you’re moving fast). Then after 40 min in the oven, still watery and only now starting to get warm. I’m sure it will still taste amazing, but just having the words “room temperature” by the milk & eggs would’ve saved me.
Kat
I wonder if folks who are complaining this dish is runny---who are legion---I wonder if they really shook the water out of the macaroni when they were draining the pasta. Those little tubes can hold a boatload of water.
Anna
I'd add a mix of panko, butter and garlic powder on top, give it a nice crunchy breading
paul
Made this for a super bowl crowd and it was a hit, but I could see some of the problems others describe. I needed to take the first baking to 30 minutes to get the first complement of cheese melting and the liquid simmering. I added the second helping of cheese, and then went with a 450 convection setting instead of broiling, which browned the top in a controlled way. The recipe may be very sensitive to the pan you pick, how wet your rinsed noodles are, your oven’s temp ... use judgement.
SeasideOma
Now I know where my mom learned how to make Mac n Cheese! A new Army bride (from Germany), her first posting was Atlanta, Georgia. Only thing different is she always added half a finely chopped onion and topped with toasted bread crumbs and butter. Yum! And we always ate it with ketchup!
Bonny
I don’t understand the obsession with putting bacon in every single dish!
Will
Perhaps two pounds of cheese?
Mike Hawley
my family has always made what we called "macaroni pie," which is the cooked macaroni layered and topped with generous amounts of cheddar cheese. Then, a mixture of eggs and milk were poured over the casserole. Bake at 350F until done. Most excellent.
Daniel
Your pasta was still warm when u added the eggs which is why they seemed scrambled
Uh Oh
I am very curious to know what makes this recipe Southern. I was looking for ground peppers or something new, with your title. I have been making this for many years, on the West Coast. It's not rocket science.
MM
I made this for my family thanksgiving once and now it gets requested every year! I prefer my mac and cheese with a kick so I add chopped jalapeños to the noodle and cheese mixture, and bake with sliced jalapeños on top. Delicious!
Shubydoo
I like drier mac and cheeses over ones swimming in cheese sauce (although I'm not turning any away, because - well, it's mac and cheese.), and I like a stronger cheese taste over a more mellow one. That brings me here with all five stars blazing bright, because I can't get enough of this recipe. Honestly, If the world would look the other way for a second, I'd be happy with a full pan and a fork. Nothing else, no one else. Just pure mac and cheese bliss. It's really easy and REALLY GOOD!
Milky???
I don’t understand what I did wrong. The bottom was milky gross and and fatty on top. Idk if it’s because I used poor quality cheese or didn’t cook it long enough? We put it back in the oven at 400 for another 10 minutes and it got better, but I would definitely say this recipe is not the rave review everyone said it was.
Bazz
The taste was absolutely delicious (augmented by cayenne & mustard powder) but I found the texture of the cheese mixture to be clumpy rather than smooth and creamy as I would have wanted. I suspect that must be the addition of egg (getting cooked in the sauce), so it just didn't seem like everything fully emulsified. I would definitely use this cooking method again, but would try with a different sauce.
Jen
Very easy to make. I cooked the pasta slightly less than al dente, brought ingredients close to room temperature, and rinsed the pasta under cold water for awhile. I added a bit of ground mustard, but it could have used more. Next time I will experiment with using gruyere or gouda instead of colby jack. Even my very picky daughter liked it!
caroline
I tried to get my ingredients as close to room temperature as possible but still got a little bit of a scrambled egg texture. Was still tasty.
Richard Jacobson
Using 1/2 Colby Jack, 1/2 smoked gouda for topping cheese
Mary Ann
So easy and delicious. Like others have said "the best" I've ever made. I halved the recipe and it was plenty for two and more leftovers. Creamy and tasty. So much cheesy yumminess. I'll make this again.
MattH
Easy with no roux. But be prepared for the custard style filling … won’t have the gooey cheese sauce without the roux.
Sue F
Followed directions - cooled the noodles, used both kinds of cheese. The egg cooked in tiny globs, and it lacked flavor.
Lisa
This recipe crushed it. My very picky family members had high praise. I made a few changes based on the comments of others: replaced milk with cottage cheese, cooled the pasta before adding the eggs, and added ground mustard. I also love a smoked cheese so I swapped the colby for smoked gruyere
deb
Yummy but very very rich, so mind your audience!
Daniel
Uaed half and half.Made a roux and will need to decrease the amount of flour. Eggs were tempered. Used four different cheeses, cheddar, smoked Gouda, harvati, and Parmesan. Shall decrease the amount of cheese to 12 ounces and cooking time to 45 minutes
ReginaB
Delicious Mac n cheese recipe. So easy because there was no roux and the prep was simple. The crispy top was fabulous.
Private notes are only visible to you.