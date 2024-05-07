The Very Best Beetroot Chutney Recipe - Larder Love (2024)

Recipe

Rich and packed with amazing earthy, sweet and spicy flavours, this beetroot chutney is perfect with everything from roasts to curries, burgers to BBQ. Plus it’s perfect with a cheeseboard and Ploughman’s Lunch too.

Why you’ll love this chutney recipe

This beetroot chutney is super easy to make, even if you have never tried preserving before.

The flavour – my beet chuutney is sweet and sour and a wee bit spicy too, its a feast in a jar.

Versatility – this is a chutney that goes with all sorts of dishes from a curry to a cheese toastie. You can serve it with roasts, with burgers and even add a little water to make it into a super easy salsa type dip!

If you have beetroot/beets growing in your garden then this beetroot chutney is a great way of using them. You can of course buy fresh beetroot in the supermarket.

If you see some on offer then have a go at this super easy chutney. I’m sure you’ll love it.

What is beetroot?

Beetroot (Beta vulgaris) are a root vegetable that go by other names too. In the USA and Canada they are known as beets. Beetroot is also sometimes known as dinner beet, table beet and red beet.

They come in different colours too, not just the standard red beetroot. You can get golden beetroot and even a pretty stripey beetroon with red and white rings inside.

Beetroot is good for you and packed with vitamins and minerals. Just check out this beetroot nutrition and info page for loads of amazing information on this great veggie.

My beetroot

We had a pretty decent crop of beetroot this year in the garden. Some things were an unmitigated disaster (let’s not even mention the carrots!) but the beets were good.

I’ve pickled them and roasted them and enjoyed them in everything from soup to salads. Now it’s time to turn them into beetroot chutney.

The complete list of ingredients and full instructions for making this recipe can be found on the printable recipe card at the bottom of this post.

Ingredients for beetroot chutney

raw beetroot

oranges

apples

cider vinegar

brown sugar

onions and garlic

cinnamon, ginger, chilli and salt

How to make beetroot chutney

Wearing plastic gloves (a must or you will look like you have garotted a pig in the kitchen!) peel the beetroot and chop into pieces about 1cm in size

Grate the zest from the oranges and chop the flesh (discard the bitter white pith) and peel and chop the apples too

Chop the onions and mince the garlic

Chuck everything into a nice big pan and heat gently till the sugar has completely dissolved. Now simmer for about an hour till all the fruit is soft and your beetroot chutney has come together in a jammy consistancy.

Use a potato masher to break it all down if you wish. Remove the cinnamon stick and bay leaf.

Ladle into sterilised jars.

How do you know when chutney is ready?

When you drag a wooden spoon through the chutney and it leaves a clear trail on the bottom of the pan your chutney is done.

How long will this beetroot chutney keep?

This chutney will keep for 6 months or more in a cool dark place. Once opened store it in the fridge and use up within a month.

Please Note – We do not usually do water bath or other canning methods here in the UK. Our preserves keep perfectly well without this.

New to preserving? Then don’t panic, I can take you from zero to hero in no time at all. Just check out these handy articles to get you heading in the right direction fast; How to make great jam and marmalade How to make cool curds How to make great jelly How to make chutney and relish How to sterilise jars and bottles Sticky situations – troubleshooting your preserves Different types of preserves My favourite preserving kit

Chutney making

Like all my chutney recipes this beet chutney is really easy to make.

Far easier than jam really. Afterall, you don’t have to keep checking for that elusive setting point. Chutney is ready when that spoon leaves a clear trail on the bottom of the pan.

Oh how I love simplicity on cooking, preserving and everything else in life!

See Also Vegan Christmas Dinner - The Best Recipes for your Christmas feast

How to serve this spiced beet chutney

I love this beetroot/beet chutney with simple salads like chicken.

On burgers and with anything from the BBQ.

Loosen it a little with water and serve this beetroot chutney as a salsa like dip with crisps/chips of veggies.

Serve this beet chutney with a cheeseboard or on top of a toasted cheese sandwich.

This recipe makes a great foodie gift, so why not check out my post on how to make Christmas hampers.

Looking for more fun and easy beetroot recipes? Then check these out before you go;

Spiced pickled beetroot

Simple beetroot and orange salad with feta

Greek beetroot tzatziki

Super healthy beetroot and apple smoothie

Greek style fried beetroot

Sardines with beetroot and blueberry salsa

Finally, if you do try this recipe don’t forget to leave a comment/star rating below as I just love to hear from readers. Want more Larder Love? Then follow me on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest and Twitter and sign up for my newsletter too of course.