28 Casserole Recipes for February (2024)

28 Casserole Recipes for February

    Give your casserole dishes some love this February with a casserole for each day of the month! Warm up with recipes for spaghetti, pork chops and potatoes, Thai chicken and so much more.

    Day 1: Spaghetti Squash Meatball Casserole

    One of our favorite comfort-food dinners is spaghetti and meatballs. We're crazy about this lighter, healthier version that features so many veggies. It has the same beloved flavors with more nutritious ingredients! —Courtney Stultz, Weir, Kansas

    Day 2: Thai Chicken Casserole

    When my family goes out, I can count on someone ordering chicken pad thai. I decided to make an easy version at home. Top it with a sprinkle of peanuts and cilantro. —Sandra Dombek, Camillus, New York

    This casserole brings together two classic comfort foods: grilled cheese sandwiches and tomato soup. There’s no need for your hands to get messy dipping bread into a bowl of hot soup! Best of all, my picky-eater husband devours every bite. —Megan Kuns, Perrysburg, Ohio

    Day 4: Crunchy Spinach Casserole

    Our holidays would not be the same without this family tradition. My mother made it every Thanksgiving when I was growing up; now I make it every Christmas as well, and my children and grandchildren absolutely love it! We triple the recipe because the kids can't get enough. —Sharon Scaletta, Johnstown, Pennsylvania

    Day 5: Chicken and Wild Rice Bake

    My chicken and rice bake is a lovely example of midwestern cuisine. The dish is ideal for hosting parties because it can bake while you turn your attention to other preparations. —Suzanne Greenslit, Merrifield, Minnesota

    Day 6: Favorite Baked Spaghetti

    This is my grandchildren's most-loved dish. It feels like a special dinner and is so cozy for cooler months. —Louise Miller, Westminster, Maryland

    Day 7: Cajun Beef Casserole

    Your little ones who refuse to eat veggies won’t complain one bit when you bring this cheesy casserole with a cornbread crust to the table. For picky eaters, try using less Cajun seasoning. —Kelly Ciepluch, Kenosha, Wisconsin

    Day 8: Sunday Chops and Stuffing

    My family likes to make these chops for Sunday dinner. The recipe lets us spend more time having fun together and less time cooking. —Georgiann Franklin, Canfield, Ohio

    Day 9: Baked Simple Meatball Stroganoff

    If you like meatball subs, you'll love this tangy casserole that has all the rich flavor of the popular sandwiches with none of the mess. Italian bread is spread with a cream cheese mixture, then topped with meatballs, spaghetti sauce and cheese. Bravo! —Gina Harris, Seneca, South Carolina

    Day 10: Chicken Florentine Casserole

    Creamy and comforting, this chicken and spinach bake is sure to be a hit at dinnertime. The toasty bread crumb topping delivers a bit of a crunch. —Dori Jackson, Gulf Breeze, Florida

    Skillet Shepherd’s Pie

    This is the best shepherd’s pie recipe I’ve ever tasted. It’s very quick to make, and I usually have most—if not all—of the ingredients already on hand. —Tirzah Sandt, San Diego, California

    Day 12: Cheesy Fiesta Beef Casserole

    Over the years I’ve tweaked this recipe to end up with a wonderful, quick weeknight meal. Feel free to spice it up with jalapenos, if you prefer a little more heat. —Joan Hallford, North Richland Hills, Texas

    Lasagna Rolls

    My Italian lasagna roll-ups are not complicated; they require only basic ingredients to assemble. Prepared spaghetti sauce helps me save time and get dinner on the table sooner. —Mary Lee Thomas, Logansport, Indiana

    Day 14: Sweet-and-Sour Supper

    My mother shared this recipe, which I've been making for my family for years. The homemade sweet-and-sour sauce is the key to this dish's success. —Dorothy Reimer, Dewberry, Alberta

    Day 15: Cordon Bleu Casserole

    I often roast a turkey just to have leftovers for this creamy cordon bleu casserole. It makes for a pretty presentation at potluck dinners.—Joyce Paul, Qu'Appelle, Saskatchewan

    Day 16: Black Bean and Rice Enchiladas

    I love Mexican food, but I'm always looking for ways to make it more healthy. I reworked a dish that I have enjoyed in restaurants to suit my taste and lifestyle. —Christie Ladd, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania

    Day 17: Cashew Chicken Casserole

    I especially like this dish because I can get it ready the day before I need it. It's easy to whip up with common pantry items, including macaroni, canned soup and saltine crackers. —Julie Ridlon, Solway, Minnesota

    Day 18: Sloppy Joe Pasta

    Since I found this quick-to-fix recipe a few years ago, it's become a regular part of my menu plans. Everyone loves the combination of sloppy joe ingredients, shell pasta and cheddar cheese. —Lynne Leih, Idyllwild, California

    Day 19: Chicken 'n' Chilies Casserole

    This casserole makes good use of leftover meat and is very filling. —Lois Keel, Alburquerque, New Mexico

    This savory dish is the perfect excuse to have bread pudding as the main meal, not merely afterward as dessert. — Holly Jones, Kennesaw, Georgia

    Day 21: Bacon Tortellini Bake

    I stirred up this easy tortellini bake and figured if we all like it, others might, too. Broccoli and bacon add color and crunch to this creamy casserole. —Amy Lents, Grand Forks, North Dakota

    Day 22: Chicken Divan

    This tasty chicken divan recipe was given to me by a friend years ago, and it's been a family favorite ever since. My daughters enjoy making this dish in their own homes and get the same enthusiastic compliments I always do! —Mary Pat Lucia, North East, Pennsylvania

    Day 23: Ole Polenta Casserole

    With plenty of ground beef and cheese, this layered bake goes over big on the dinner table. Adjust the amount of hot pepper sauce to suit your taste.—Angela Biggin, Lyons, Illinois

    Day 24: Potato and Chorizo Casserole

    I love the smoky flavor chorizo gives this dish, but I’ve also made it with Italian sausage and substituted an Italian blend cheese for the Mexican cheese. Or you can use cream of mushroom soup and fresh mushrooms for a vegetarian option. —Ana Beteta, Aberdeen, Maryland

    Day 25: Polish Casserole

    When I first made this dish, my 2-year-old liked it so much that he wanted it for every meal! You can use almost any pasta that will hold the sauce. —Crystal Bruns, Iliff, Colorado

    Day 26: Texas-Style Lasagna

    With its spicy flavor, this dish is a real crowd-pleaser. It's wonderful with side servings of picante sauce, guacamole and tortilla chips.— Effie Gish, Fort Worth, Texas

    Day 27: Baked Mac and Cheese

    Even people who have had their own homemade baked macaroni and cheese recipe for years ask for mine when they taste this crumb-topped version. For the best baked mac and cheese, use extra-sharp cheddar cheese for more flavor. —Shelby Thompson, Dover, Delaware

    Day 28: Reuben Bread Pudding

    Our Aunt Renee always brought this casserole to family picnics in Chicago. It became so popular that she started bringing two or three. I have also made it using dark rye bread or marbled rye, and ham instead of corned beef—all the variations are delicious! —Johnna Johnson, Scottsdale, Arizona

    Originally Published: January 15, 2021

