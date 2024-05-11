28 Casserole Recipes for February (2024)

Home Recipes Casseroles
Updated: Jan. 25, 2024
Give your casserole dishes some love this February with a casserole for each day of the month! Warm up with recipes for spaghetti, pork chops and potatoes, Thai chicken and so much more.
Day 1: Spaghetti Squash Meatball Casserole
One of our favorite comfort-food dinners is spaghetti and meatballs. We're crazy about this lighter, healthier version that features so many veggies. It has the same beloved flavors with more nutritious ingredients! —Courtney Stultz, Weir, Kansas
Day 2: Thai Chicken Casserole
When my family goes out, I can count on someone ordering chicken pad thai. I decided to make an easy version at home. Top it with a sprinkle of peanuts and cilantro. —Sandra Dombek, Camillus, New York
This casserole brings together two classic comfort foods: grilled cheese sandwiches and tomato soup. There’s no need for your hands to get messy dipping bread into a bowl of hot soup! Best of all, my picky-eater husband devours every bite. —Megan Kuns, Perrysburg, Ohio
Day 4: Crunchy Spinach Casserole
Our holidays would not be the same without this family tradition. My mother made it every Thanksgiving when I was growing up; now I make it every Christmas as well, and my children and grandchildren absolutely love it! We triple the recipe because the kids can't get enough. —Sharon Scaletta, Johnstown, Pennsylvania
Day 5: Chicken and Wild Rice Bake
My chicken and rice bake is a lovely example of midwestern cuisine. The dish is ideal for hosting parties because it can bake while you turn your attention to other preparations. —Suzanne Greenslit, Merrifield, Minnesota
Day 6: Favorite Baked Spaghetti
This is my grandchildren's most-loved dish. It feels like a special dinner and is so cozy for cooler months. —Louise Miller, Westminster, Maryland
Day 7: Cajun Beef Casserole
Your little ones who refuse to eat veggies won’t complain one bit when you bring this cheesy casserole with a cornbread crust to the table. For picky eaters, try using less Cajun seasoning. —Kelly Ciepluch, Kenosha, Wisconsin
Day 8: Sunday Chops and Stuffing
My family likes to make these chops for Sunday dinner. The recipe lets us spend more time having fun together and less time cooking. —Georgiann Franklin, Canfield, Ohio
Day 9: Baked Simple Meatball Stroganoff
If you like meatball subs, you'll love this tangy casserole that has all the rich flavor of the popular sandwiches with none of the mess. Italian bread is spread with a cream cheese mixture, then topped with meatballs, spaghetti sauce and cheese. Bravo! —Gina Harris, Seneca, South Carolina
Day 10: Chicken Florentine Casserole
Creamy and comforting, this chicken and spinach bake is sure to be a hit at dinnertime. The toasty bread crumb topping delivers a bit of a crunch. —Dori Jackson, Gulf Breeze, Florida
Skillet Shepherd’s Pie
This is the best shepherd’s pie recipe I’ve ever tasted. It’s very quick to make, and I usually have most—if not all—of the ingredients already on hand. —Tirzah Sandt, San Diego, California
Day 12: Cheesy Fiesta Beef Casserole
Over the years I’ve tweaked this recipe to end up with a wonderful, quick weeknight meal. Feel free to spice it up with jalapenos, if you prefer a little more heat. —Joan Hallford, North Richland Hills, Texas
Lasagna Rolls
My Italian lasagna roll-ups are not complicated; they require only basic ingredients to assemble. Prepared spaghetti sauce helps me save time and get dinner on the table sooner. —Mary Lee Thomas, Logansport, Indiana
Day 14: Sweet-and-Sour Supper
My mother shared this recipe, which I've been making for my family for years. The homemade sweet-and-sour sauce is the key to this dish's success. —Dorothy Reimer, Dewberry, Alberta
Day 15: Cordon Bleu Casserole
I often roast a turkey just to have leftovers for this creamy cordon bleu casserole. It makes for a pretty presentation at potluck dinners.—Joyce Paul, Qu'Appelle, Saskatchewan
Day 16: Black Bean and Rice Enchiladas
I love Mexican food, but I'm always looking for ways to make it more healthy. I reworked a dish that I have enjoyed in restaurants to suit my taste and lifestyle. —Christie Ladd, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania
Day 17: Cashew Chicken Casserole
I especially like this dish because I can get it ready the day before I need it. It's easy to whip up with common pantry items, including macaroni, canned soup and saltine crackers. —Julie Ridlon, Solway, Minnesota
Day 18: Sloppy Joe Pasta
Since I found this quick-to-fix recipe a few years ago, it's become a regular part of my menu plans. Everyone loves the combination of sloppy joe ingredients, shell pasta and cheddar cheese. —Lynne Leih, Idyllwild, California
Day 19: Chicken 'n' Chilies Casserole
This casserole makes good use of leftover meat and is very filling. —Lois Keel, Alburquerque, New Mexico
This savory dish is the perfect excuse to have bread pudding as the main meal, not merely afterward as dessert. — Holly Jones, Kennesaw, Georgia
Day 21: Bacon Tortellini Bake
I stirred up this easy tortellini bake and figured if we all like it, others might, too. Broccoli and bacon add color and crunch to this creamy casserole. —Amy Lents, Grand Forks, North Dakota
Day 22: Chicken Divan
This tasty chicken divan recipe was given to me by a friend years ago, and it's been a family favorite ever since. My daughters enjoy making this dish in their own homes and get the same enthusiastic compliments I always do! —Mary Pat Lucia, North East, Pennsylvania
Day 23: Ole Polenta Casserole
With plenty of ground beef and cheese, this layered bake goes over big on the dinner table. Adjust the amount of hot pepper sauce to suit your taste.—Angela Biggin, Lyons, Illinois
Day 24: Potato and Chorizo Casserole
I love the smoky flavor chorizo gives this dish, but I’ve also made it with Italian sausage and substituted an Italian blend cheese for the Mexican cheese. Or you can use cream of mushroom soup and fresh mushrooms for a vegetarian option. —Ana Beteta, Aberdeen, Maryland
Day 25: Polish Casserole
When I first made this dish, my 2-year-old liked it so much that he wanted it for every meal! You can use almost any pasta that will hold the sauce. —Crystal Bruns, Iliff, Colorado
Day 26: Texas-Style Lasagna
With its spicy flavor, this dish is a real crowd-pleaser. It's wonderful with side servings of picante sauce, guacamole and tortilla chips.— Effie Gish, Fort Worth, Texas
Day 27: Baked Mac and Cheese
Even people who have had their own homemade baked macaroni and cheese recipe for years ask for mine when they taste this crumb-topped version. For the best baked mac and cheese, use extra-sharp cheddar cheese for more flavor. —Shelby Thompson, Dover, Delaware
Day 28: Reuben Bread Pudding
Our Aunt Renee always brought this casserole to family picnics in Chicago. It became so popular that she started bringing two or three. I have also made it using dark rye bread or marbled rye, and ham instead of corned beef—all the variations are delicious! —Johnna Johnson, Scottsdale, Arizona
Originally Published: January 15, 2021
