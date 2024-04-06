The BEST Easy Tahini Recipes (2024)

This post may contain affiliated links. Please read my disclosure policy.

Lovetahinibut not sure how to use it? I’m sharing my favorite easy tahini recipes to help you get started! Enjoy these recipes for breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks and even dessert!

Move over nut butter, tahini is the new star in town!

Tahini is one of my favorite ingredients because it’ssuperversatile, transitioning from savory to sweet recipes with ease. You can also be thicken or thin the consistency, depending on how you're using it.

Before I share this collection of easy tahini recipes, let’s cover the basics about tahini.

What Is Tahini Made Out Of?

Tahini is made from roasted and ground sesame seeds—that’s it! These tiny seeds are flavorful and nutritious, making tahini a great ingredient to add to your meals.

What Does Tahini Taste Like?

Tahini has a unique flavor that's nutty and slightly bitter. Don't let the bitterness scare you away though, it's not overpowering (in fact, I think it’s good!) and it blends well with other ingredients.

Should You Refrigerate Tahini?

Yes, you should refrigerate tahini after opening it. Since it contains ground sesame seeds, which are high in oil, it can go rancid when you store it at room temperature for too long. It will also separate, so you'll need to stir it each time you use it if you keep tahini in the pantry. To extend the shelf life of your tahini, store it in the fridge and use within 6 months.

What Cuts the Bitterness of Tahini?

You can balance bitterness of tahini by using other ingredients with complementary flavors. Some popular options include lemon juice, garlic, honey, and maple syrup.

My Favorite Easy Tahini Recipes

Ready to put your tahini to use? Let’s get started!

Homemade Tahini Recipe When we talk about easy tahini recipes, we have to start with tahini itself! This homemade tahini recipe is quick and easy to make, requiring just one ingredient. The result is a deliciously creamy tahini that will elevate your dressings, sauces, and even baked goods. Check out this recipe

Maple Tahini Dressing This delicious maple tahini dressing is a perfect combination of sweet, tangy, and nutty flavors. It adds so many layers of flavor to any salad and you can whip it up in just 2 minutes! Check out this recipe

Tahini Chocolate Chip Cookies These might just be the best chocolate chip cookies ever! Made with a brilliant combination of tahini, quinoa flour, coconut flour, and rich dark chocolate chips, these cookies have a perfect balance of flavors. Check out this recipe

Quinoa Flour Tahini Brownies Fudgy, chocolatey vegan brownies are upgraded with the surprising addition of tahini. It adds depth and complexity, transforming one-note chocolate brownies into a treat that tastes like it came from a high-end bakery. Check out this recipe

Chili Lime Tahini Sauce This creamy and drizzle-able chili-lime tahini sauce takes just 5 minutes to whip up, making it one of my favorite easy tahini recipes! It's the perfect accompaniment for tacos, salads, and a wide variety of Tex-Mex dishes. Who needs sour cream?! Check out this recipe

See Also The Best Struffoli Recipe Tahini Banana Breakfast Cookies Tahini banana breakfast cookies will help you start your day off right! Made with a delicious blend of wholesome oats, protein-packed quinoa, ripe bananas, and rich tahini, they’re a satisfying and nourishing breakfast that tastes like a treat. Check out this recipe

Chopped Quinoa Salad with Chive-Tahini Dressing This flavorful chopped quinoa salad is a hearty combination of fresh vegetables, briny olives, nutrient-packed quinoa, and protein-rich chickpeas. It all comes together with a savory chive-tahini dressing! Check out this recipe

Mediterranean Quinoa Salad with Herbed Tahini Dressing This refreshing Mediterranean quinoa salad combines ripe tomatoes, cucumbers, and protein-rich quinoa with a zippy tahini dressing. I love having this salad for lunch because it manages to be both light and satisfying. Check out this recipe

5-Ingredient Chocolate + Tahini Quinoa Energy Bites For an easy tahini recipe perfect for a midday snack or post-workout pick-me-up, you will love these rich, fudgy energy bites! The addition of tahini keeps the flavor from being cloying because it adds the perfect amount of balance. Check out this recipe

Mayo-Free Vegan Coleslaw Crispy-crunchy vegan coleslaw swaps the usual mayo for tahini, giving it the creaminess you crave, with a much richer flavor. Pile this onto veggie burgers, baked sweet potatoes, and more! Check out this recipe

Flourless Pumpkin Tahini Blondies These gluten-free pumpkin tahini blondies will become your new favorite treat for fall! Tahini adds protein and balances the natural sweetness of the recipe. Check out this recipe

Autumn Chopped Quinoa Salad with Apple Cider + Tahini-Sage Dressing A delicious salad that is quick to prepare, filling enough to satisfy, and above all, incredibly tasty! It’s everything delicious about fall in a single bowl. Check out this recipe

Vegan Stuffed Sweet Potatoes with Mediterranean Quinoa Sweet potatoes and tahini are one of my favorite pairings! Bright, zippy tahini sauce is amazing with tender, oven-baked sweet potatoes—and this recipe adds chickpeas, sun-dried tomatoes, quinoa, and Kalamata olives for even more flavor. Check out this recipe

Glowing Winter Quinoa Bowls Nourishing winter quinoa Buddha bowls are packed with a colorful medley of roasted veggies, then each bowl is generously drizzled with a creamy tahini sauce, adding a nutty, tangy flavor to every bite. Check out this recipe

Red Quinoa Salad with Roasted Squash, Brussel Sprouts + Maple-Tahini Dressing Fall veggies are some of my favorites for serving with tahini, and this final easy tahini recipe features two standouts: roasted squash and Brussels sprouts. I make variations of this recipe for lunch all throughout the fall months! Check out this recipe

