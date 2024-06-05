The Pegan Diet for Beginners: 120 Tips and Recipes (2024)

One of the trendiest eating plans right now, the pegan diet combines the paleo eating plan and vegan eating plan for a somewhat contradictory diet that boasts plenty of benefits. While the paleo diet has you eating like a cave(wo)man, the vegan diet has you eliminating all animal products. Sound confusing? It kind of is, but it’s working wonders for people. On the pegan diet, you can eat some meat, fish, and eggs, but it limits whole grains, dairy, and legumes. Want to know more? We’ve written a whole post on the pegan diet for beginners!

What is the Pegan Diet?

The Pegan diet is a plant based eating style that combines principles of the paleo diet and the vegan diet. Although these two diets contradict each other in some ways (for example, on the paleo diet you can eat eggs and meat, but if you follow a vegan diet, you stay away from all animal products and byproducts), the emphasis is on eating whole foods. The pegan diet promotes optimal health by reducing inflammation and balancing blood sugar. Those who follow the pegan diet eat vegetables, fruits, nuts, seeds, meat, fish and eggs and steer clear of most dairy, grains, legumes, beans, sugar and processed foods.

What are the Benefits of the Pegan Diet?

The pegan diet emphasizes nutrient-rich fruits and vegetables, meaning it has plenty of benefits for your health. Fruits and vegetables are full of fibre, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, helping to prevent disease. The unsaturated fats from fish, seeds, and nuts can boost heart health, and with its emphasis on whole and unprocessed food, the pegan diet eating plan is sure to reduce inflammation.

1o Foods to Eat on the Pegan Diet

1. Non-starchy vegetables, lots of leafy greens

2. Fruits

3. Nuts like almonds, pistachios and walnuts

4. Seeds like flax, chia and pumpkin

5. Meat: Grass fed beef, chicken and pork

6. Fish

7. Eggs

8. Oils like avocado and olive

9. Legumes including lentils, chickpeas, black beans and pinto beans

10. Grains including black rice and quinoa

9 Foods to Avoid on the Pegan Diet

1. Dairy

2. Grains

3. Gluten

4. Legumes

5. Beans

6. Sugar

7. Processed foods like pizza and French fries

8. Refined oils like canola, sunflower, corn and soybean

9. Food additives like artificial colourings and flavourings

30 Pegan Diet Breakfast Recipes

1. Strawberry Coconut Smoothie | Cook at Paleo

2. Baked Eggs and Zoodles with Avocado | PureWow

3. Vegan Paleo Granola | Eco Glow

4. Matcha Chia Pudding | A Million Miles

5. Cashew Yogurt | What’s Cooking Good Looking

6. Vegetable Frittata | The Simple Veganista

7. Eggs with Asparagus and Tomatoes | PureWow

8. Paleo Vegan Pancakes | The Real Food RDs

9. Raspberry Almond Butter ‘Oats’ | PaleoHacks

10. Golden Milk Smoothie | Minimalist Baker

11. Eggs Baked in Tomatoes | PureWow

12. Sheet Pan Breakfast Fajitas | Damn Delicious

13. Paleo Warm Breakfast Salad | Cotter Crunch

14. Rainbow Coconut Smoothie Bowl | How Sweet Eats

15. Veggie Breakfast Frittata | Food Network

16. Sweet Potato Hash with Fried Eggs | Nom Nom Paleo

17. Pumpkin Coconut Smoothie | Cook Eat Paleo

18. Healing Breakfast Porridge | Cotter Crunch

19. Smoothie Bowl with Cauliflower and Greens | The Conscious Dietician

20. Eggs Baked in Acorn Squash | Food Network

21. Fruity Granola Breakfast Pot | Healthy & Psyched

22. Banana Breakfast Bake | Paleo Running Momma

23. Sweet Potato Breakfast Bowl | Abbey’s Kitchen

24. Cauliflower Oatmeal | Healthy & Psyched

25. Zucchini ‘Hash Browns’ and Eggs | Food Network

26. Harvest Sweet Potato Hash | Paleo Running Momma

27. Healthy Overnight Oats | Seasonal Cravings

28. Sauteed Collard Green Omelet | Food Network

29. Butternut Squash, Tofu and Apple Breakfast Hash | The Full Helping

30. Mango Chia Pudding | Seasonal Cravings

30 Pegan Diet Lunch Recipes

1. Roasted Rainbow Vegetable Bowl | Minimalist Baker

2. Vegan Tuna Melt | Food Network

3. Grilled Chicken Taco Salad | All Recipes

4. Curried Satay Veggie Bowls | Gimme Some Oven

5. Paleo Veggie Mushroom Burgers | Lexi’s Clean Kitchen

6. Thai Coconut Cauliflower | Foodie Crush

7. Cashew Crunch Salad with Sesame Dressing | Pinch of Yum

8. Paleo Broccoli Shrimp with Zucchini Noodles | The Almond Eater

9. The Mean Green Detox Salad | Half Baked Harvest

10. Garden Egg Salad | Food Network

11. Vegan Caesar Salad | Oh She Glows

12. Vegan Loaded Sweet Potato | The Foodie Dietician

13. Spiced Lentil Soup with Coconut Milk | Sprouted Kitchen

14. Butternut Squash Soup | Two Peas and Their Pod

15. Cauliflower Fried Rice | PureWow

16. Summer Gazpacho | The Defined Dish

17. Baked Zucchini Fritters | Food Faith Fitness

18. Cold Lemon Zoodles | PureWow

19. Cucumber Avocado Watermelon Salad | Heartbeet Kitchen

20. Roasted Butternut Squash Cauliflower Salad | Primavera Kitchen

21. Zucchini Pasta Salad | Skinny Fitalicious

22. Creamy Cauliflower Vegetable Soup | Paleo Gluten Free Eats

23. Three Herb Tomato Zucchini Salad | Cotter Crunch

24. Roasted Potato Avocado Buddha Bowl | Running on Real Food

25. Raw Cauliflower Tabbouleh | Sunny Side Hanne

16. Low Carb Zucchini Tortillas | My Dainty Soul Curry

17. Red Curry Lentils | Pinch of Yum

18. Butternut Squash Soup with Bone Broth | Zen & Spice

19. Greek Veggie Bowl | Lexi’s Clean Kitchen

20. Beet and Goat Cheese Salad | Chelsea’s Messy Apron

21. Veggie Noodle Salad | Simple and Savory

22. Roasted Red Pepper and Tomato Soup | This Healthy Kitchen

23. Cauliflower Steak with Tahini Sauce | Strength and Sunshine

24. Zucchini Pasta Alfredo | V Nutrition and Wellness

25. Spinach, Mango and Curried Sweet Potato Salad | Pangananku

26. Paleo Chicken Salad with Bacon and Scallions | Paleo Running Momma

27. Asian Chopped Salad | Healthy Little Peach

28. Hamburger Soup | Food Faith Fitness

29. Chicken Fajita Bowl | Real Food with Jessica

30. Shrimp Cobb Salad | Paleo Running Momma

30 Pegan Diet Dinner Recipes

1. Pan Seared Salmon with Kale and Apple Salad | Food Network

2. Spicy Beef Curry Stew | All Recipes

3. Vegan Shepherd’s Pie | Minimalist Baker

4. Tempeh Lettuce Wraps | Healthy Nibbles

5. Cauliflower Paleo Gnocchi | Paleo Gluten Free

6. Chicken Taco Salad | The Defined Dish

7. Instant Pot Vegan Pho | I am A Food Blog

8. Sweet Potato Pizza Crust | Pinch of Yum

9. Thai Mango Avocado Salad with Grilled Sweet Potatoes | Food Faith Fitness

10. Surf and Turf | All Recipes

11. Jackfruit BBQ Pizza | A Saucy Kitchen

12. Roasted Vegetable and Lentil Salad | Georgie Eats

13. Cauliflower Walnut Taco Meat | Healthy Everyday Home Cooking

14. Paleo Ginger Garlic Noodles | Spirited and Then Some

15. Sweet and Sour Stir Fry with Chicken and Broccoli | All Recipes

16. Vegetable Ratatouille | Home Sweet Jones

17. Broccoli Noodles with Sauteed Scallions and Garlic | The Lean Clean Eating Machine

18. Mediterranean Cauliflower Rice | A Saucy Kitchen

19. Lemon Coconut Zoodles | Belly Mind Soul

20. Spring Saute with Potatoes, Peas, Leaks and Artichokes | Foraged Dish

21. Toasted Corn Quinoa Salad | Georgie Eats

22. Roasted Vegetable Salad | Our Salty Kitchen

23. Sweet Potatoes with Lemony Kale and White Beans | My Quiet Kitchen

24. Silky Vegan Cauliflower Soup | Happy Kitchen

25. Instant Pot Chicken Stir Fry | Seasonal Cravings

26. Pumpkin Chilli | Paleo Running Momma

27. Instant Pot Short Ribs | Seasonal Cravings

28. Butter Chicken with Zucchini Noodles | Eat Well 101

29. Chicken Fajita Spaghetti Squash | Choosing Balance

30. Baked Salmon with Black Rice | Seasonal Cravings

30 Pegan Diet Snacks and Desserts

1. Peas and Pancetta | All Recipes

2. Cauliflower Mash | The Healthy Chef

3. Pico de Gallo Stuffed Avocado | Joyous Apron

4. Raw Almond Hummus | The Conscious Dietician

5. Cheesy Kale Chips | Happy Healthy Blog

6. Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Bacon | Paleo Running Momma

7. Paleo Vegan Tzatziki | Beauty Bites

8. Roasted Broccolini | Seasonal Cravings

9. Pizza Dough Snack Bites | Unbound Wellness

10. Paleo Chewy Granola Bars | Golden Barrel

11. Keto Blueberry Muffins | Seasonal Cravings

12. Apple Cinnamon Granola Bars | Paleo Running Momma

13. Banana Bread Protein Balls | Food by Mars

14. No Bake Oatmeal Bars | Running on Real Food

15. Peanut Butter Protein Balls | Nutriplanet

16. Vegan Chocolate Truffles | Rhian’s Recipes

17. Hazelnut Butter | Homemade Vegan

18. Baked Beet Chips | The Healthy Kitchen

19. Vegan Fudge | Rhian’s Recipes

20. Orange Spice Cheesecake | Pretty Pies

21. Sweet Potato Brownies | Rhian’s Recipes

22. Maple Pecan Tarts | Pretty Pies

23. Paleo Brownies | Nutriplanet

24. Mango Popsicles | Seasonal Cravings

25. Almond butter Icebox Pie | Pretty Pies

26. Sweet Seed Cookies | Food By Mars

27. Turtle Bars | 40 Aprons

28. Salted Caramel Pudding | Amy Le Creations

29. Frosted Lemonade | Mamashire

30. Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Cookies | A Saucy Kitchen

If you’re interested in the pegan diet, these recipes will be a good intro for the first 30 days and beyond!

