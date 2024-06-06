Authentic Thai Yellow Curry Recipe with Chicken, Potatoes, and Carrots (2024)

Jump to Recipe·Print Recipe·4.9 from 51 reviews

Do you ever have those days where you wake up and think, “I would do anything right now, to be on asunny island in Thailand,with a big, spicybowl of curry in front of my face”?

Because I do.

And today was one of those days.

Inconveniently, though, I’m over here in California. And no matter how much I want it to be, going to Thailand just isn’t on theagenda today.

So instead of pouting, I’ve decided to bring Thailand to me.

Today, I’m cooking up a big ol’ pot of Thailand,in the form ofsome creamy yellow curry, packed with tender chicken, potatoes, carrots, and onions.

I know I can hardly wait to share myThai yellow curry recipe with you. So let me ask you one thing.

Are you ready for this?!

ThisThai yellow curryrecipe couldn’t be easier to make, and it couldn’t be more satisfying either.

It’s one spicy, creamy, flavorfultrip to Thailand, packed into one bowl. And it’s healthy, too!

Serve thiscurryover some rice, and garnish with a pinch of cilantro, and you’ll transport yourself to a faraway land — the Land of Smiles — where the sun is hot, the curry is even hotter, the Asian elephants roam, andthe beaches are nothing short of screensaver material.

Which curry paste should you use?

To make this Thai yellow curry recipe properly and authentically, you need one very important ingredient:Authentic Thai Yellow Curry Paste.

If you search high and low, you might be able to find yellow curry paste at the grocery store. But if you want your curry to taste just like the curry you’ve had in Thailand – or at your favorite Thai restaurant – you need this curry paste, which is imported straight from Bangkok. Most of the pastes you’ll find in the grocery stores and Asian markets just don’t cut it.

Trust me on this one.

Note: If you can get your hands on the Mae Anong Curry Paste (it’s often sold out), then get it… and stock up! It’s the best. If you can’t, then a very close second best is the Mae Ploy Yellow Curry Paste. Truly though, both are great.

Get your authentic Thai curry paste on Amazon:

The hardest part about this Thai yellow curry recipe is simply waiting for the mailman to deliver your beautiful parcel of curry paste.

Once you have it, all you need to do is thinly slice your chicken, chop up your vegetables, and let the curry paste work its magic.

And of course, you can’t forget to throw in some of that thick and luscious coconut milk. Mmmmm. Yes, please.

Which coconut milk should you use?

Just like choosing the right curry paste, it’s important to get high-quality coconut milk.

The quality of coconut milk brands varies widely. When you’re shopping, look at the ingredients list to find the product with the highest coconut solids to water ratio, ideally with no extra additives. You may need to trial and error a few different brands to find the one you prefer. Low-quality coconut milk will result in a more “soupy” or “runny” curry.

Traditionally, Thai curries are not supposed to be extremely thick. If you prefer a thicker curry, you can simply substitute coconut milk for coconut cream. And again, the same rules apply. Check the ingredients list; see if you can find a can of 100% coconut kernel extract, with no extra water, thickeners, or other additives listed on the label.

Authentic Thai Yellow Curry Recipe with Chicken

A staycation never looked so good. Am I right?

Seriously, this stuff is the real deal.

Making this Thai yellow curry recipe is like taking a trip to Thailand, but without the jet lag and the expensive plane ticket. It’screamy, spicy, and healthy, and it’s everything you’ve been needing in your life.

And if you don’t have all the ingredients, don’t worry! This recipe is very versatile, so you can add in whatever vegetables and proteins you have on hand.

This Thai yellow curry isauthentic and absolutely delicious. And now that you’ve seen this post, you know you want to make it! So what are you waiting for?!

Get your authentic Thai curry paste on Amazon:

Authentic Thai Yellow Curry with Chicken Print Recipe 5 Stars4 Stars3 Stars2 Stars1 Star 4.9 from 51 reviews Craving some authentic Thai yellow curry? Don’t have the time to take an island vacation? Well, this simple, spicy, and delicious recipe will take your tastebuds on a journey to Thailand, and you don’t even have to leave your own kitchen. Author: Maddy’s Avenue

Maddy’s Avenue Prep Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Total Time: 35 minutes

Yield: 4 people 1 x

Category: Main Dish

Method: Stove

Cuisine: Thai Ingredients Scale 1 tbsp virgin coconut oil

virgin coconut oil 4 tbsp yellow curry paste

yellow curry paste 2 15-ounce cans of coconut milk (high quality, see notes)

15-ounce cans of coconut milk (high quality, see notes) 1 or 2 cups chicken stock

or chicken stock 4 carrots, peeled and sliced into 1/8 ” rounds

carrots, peeled and sliced into ” rounds 4 medium-size potatoes, peeled and cut into bite-size pieces

medium-size potatoes, peeled and cut into bite-size pieces 1 yellow onion, sliced into wedges, then halved

yellow onion, sliced into wedges, then halved 2 chicken breasts, very thinly sliced

chicken breasts, very thinly sliced 1.5 tsp fish sauce, plus more to taste

fish sauce, plus more to taste 3/4 tsp salt, plus more to taste

salt, plus more to taste 1.5 tsp sugar, plus more to taste

sugar, plus more to taste cilantro, for garnish

lime wedges, for garnish

serve with jasmine rice Cook ModePrevent your screen from going dark Instructions In a large pot, heat the coconut oil over medium-high heat. Add the curry paste to the oil, and stir-fry until fragrant, about two minutes. Take care to scrape any bits that stick to the bottom of the pot with your spoon. Spoon in the coconut solids from the top of the can first, and allow it to fry with the paste for a minute. Stir in the rest of the coconut milk (or coconut cream) and 1 cup of chicken stock. If you would like the curry to be thinner/soupier, then you can add 1 more cup of stock. Bring to a low boil, then turn the stove down to a simmer. Stir in the potatoes. When the potatoes are about halfway cooked through, stir in the carrots and onions. Once the carrots are almost fork-tender, add in the thinly sliced chicken and cook for two or three minutes, until the chicken is just cooked through and tender. Pay attention not to overcook the chicken, this process doesn’t take long. Remove the pot from the heat. Stir in the fish sauce, salt, and sugar, adjusting each to suit your tastes. Serve the curry in bowls, over jasmine rice. Garnish with cilantro and lime wedges. Notes The quality of coconut milk brands varies widely. When you’re shopping, look at the ingredients list to find the product with the highest coconut solids to water ratio , ideally with no extra additives. You may need to trial and error a few different brands to find the one you prefer. Low-quality coconut milk will result in a more “soupy” or “runny” curry.

, ideally with no extra additives. You may need to trial and error a few different brands to find the one you prefer. Low-quality coconut milk will result in a more “soupy” or “runny” curry. Traditional Thai curries should be on the soupier side, but not too thin either. If you prefer a thicker curry, substitute one or two cans of coconut milk for coconut cream. And again, the same rules apply. Look at the ingredients list. See if you can find cans of 100% coconut kernel extract, with no extra water, thickeners, or other additives listed on the label.

And again, the same rules apply. Look at the ingredients list. See if you can find cans of 100% coconut kernel extract, with no extra water, thickeners, or other additives listed on the label. If your curry still ends up “soupy” or “runny,” you can thicken it with a slurry of corn starch and water.

Make sure to purchase this yellow curry paste from Amazon. While you might be able to find other yellow curry pastes at the grocery store, none of them are as authentic as this one , which comes straight from Thailand!

from Amazon. While you might be able to find other yellow curry pastes at the grocery store, none of them are as authentic as , which comes straight from Thailand! If you don’t have virgin coconut oil, you can also use vegetable oil.

You can make this recipe vegetarian/vegan by simply omitting the chicken and fish sauce. Use soy sauce or vegan fish sauce instead, to taste.

We used a mandoline to cut all of the carrots equally and to give them the fun, ridged texture you’d see in a restaurant.

Did you try making our Thai yellow curry recipe? Let us know how it went by commenting below and tagging @maddysavenue or #maddysavenue on Instagram!