Vegan Mushroom Make-Ahead Gravy Recipe (2024)

This is a very easy recipe that makes a really tasty gravy. That said, I've made it the way it was written which I didn't care for at all (super bland) and I immediately added double the amount of mushrooms, porcini powder and a couple of teaspoons of miso per the suggestions of other readers. I also added fresh thyme. I also add thyme to anything shroomy.

It absolutely needed the miso; that was the wow factor.