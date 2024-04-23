Vegan Mushroom Stroganoff | Best Easy Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

This is the best vegan mushroom stroganoff recipe that is easy to make, and ready in 20 minutes! It’s healthy, creamy, so delicious and can easily be made gluten-free and nut-free, too! Serve this creamy mushroom sauce with pasta, rice, mashed potatoes or to any sides you like.

Best Vegan Mushroom Stroganoff Recipe

This vegan mushroom stroganoff is one of those hearty meals that is perfect for any time and any day of the week! Especially, for busy weeknights or cozy evenings when you need a quick dinner that is filling and sure to satisfy!

But not only is this recipe delicious and simple – It is healthy and versatile, too! You can serve this creamy mushroom sauce over rice, quinoa, mashed potatoes or with your favorite gluten-free pasta!

What is Stroganoff?

If you have never heard of “Stroganoff”, now it is the perfect time to try this vegan meat-less mushroom version! It is a popular Russian dish which is actually just a creamy mushroom sauce that is often served with wide egg noodles or fettuccine pasta. While traditional Beef Stroganoff is made of sautéed meat pieces in a sour cream gravy sauce, I used mushrooms and non-dairy milk to make it vegan.

I think mushrooms are one of the best plant-based meat replacements because they have an amazing meaty texture and delicious flavor. Since they’re able to absorb easily any flavor from the seasonings or sauce they’re cooked in, these veggies can be incredibly tasty and flavorful when you cook them properly.

How to make Vegan Mushroom Stroganoff

This recipe is easy and can be made with only 6 simple basic ingredients in just 20 minutes! (+ seasonings to taste, oil for sautéing and pasta for serving)

Step 1: Cook Pasta

Start to cook your favorite pasta or rice or potatoes or whatever side you‘d like to serve with this creamy mushroom sauce. Regarding the pasta, you can use any variety or make your own egg-less noodles with this easy homemade vegan pasta dough recipe.

Step 2: Sauté Onions, Garlic & Mushrooms

In the meantime, make the creamy vegan mushroom stroganoff sauce. First sauté chopped onion, minced garlic and sliced mushrooms in a large skillet or pan. You can also use leek or shallots instead of regular yellow onion and garlic if you prefer. Regarding mushroom variety, I used brown cremini button mushrooms but you can also use white cremini or wild or shiitake mushrooms or a combination of your favorites.

Step 2: Add the roux mixture

Next, add a roux-like mixture which is basically made of flour or cornstarch, vegetable broth, and soy or tamari sauce. I also like adding mustard and nutritional yeast flakes for cheesy flavor but this is just optional. The flour is necessary to thicken the sauce but you can substitute gluten-free flour or half the amount of cornstarch as needed.

Step 3: Add non-dairy cream

Finally, add the creamy ingredient which makes the vegan mushroom stroganoff sauce rich and even more delicious. I prefer using full-fat coconut milk or soy milk but feel free to use your favorite non-dairy milk or non-dairy cream for a richer sauce. Alternatively, you can prepare a cashew cream by blending soaked cashews or cashew butter with water as mentioned in the recipe notes!

Step 4: Serve with pasta

Once the sauce is thick and creamy, add the cooked pasta and toss to combine. Cook for 1-2 minutes or until heated throughout as needed. I love to garnish my creamy mushroom stroganoff pasta dish with vegan parmesan cheese, and fresh parsley as well as thyme. However, you can serve it with any toppings you like or just as it is!

This Best Vegan Mushroom Stroganoff is:

Dairy-free

Quick & Easy to make

Flavorful

Healthy

Low-fat

Rich & Creamy

Nourishing

Satisfying

Hearty

The ultimate comfort food

So delicious!

How to store and freeze this Stroganoff?

This creamy vegan mushroom stroganoff sauce keeps in the refrigerator for 2-3 days or can be frozen for up to 2 months. I recommend to store or freeze the sauce separate from the pasta in a sealed container. When ready to serve, defrost overnight in the fridge. Then heat it up on the stovetop and serve with your favorite side and fresh herbs!

Author: Bianca Zapatka This is the best vegan mushroom stroganoff recipe that is easy to make, and ready in just 20 minutes! It's healthy, creamy, so delicious and can easily be made gluten-free and nut-free, too! Serve this creamy mushroom sauce with pasta, rice, mashed potatoes or to any sides you like. 4.95 von 100 Bewertungen Print Pin Review Prep Time 5 minutes mins Cook Time 15 minutes mins Course Lunch & Dinner, Main Course, Pasta, Side Dish Servings 4 Servings Calories 465 kcal Ingredients 10,6 oz pasta of choice 300g (use gluten-free pasta, if needed)

2 tbsp canola oil or olive oil (divided)

1 onion chopped

4 cloves garlic minced

18 oz cremini mushrooms 500g (thinly sliced, *see notes)

1/3 cup dry white wine 80ml (optional)

1 1/2 cups vegetable broth 360ml

3 tbsp soy sauce or tamari sauce

3 tbsp all-purpose flour or gluten-free flour or 2 tbsp cornstarch

2 tsp dijon mustard optional

2-3 tbsp nutritional yeast flakes optional

1 tsp paprika powder optional

salt and pepper to taste

1 1/2 cup non-dairy milk 360ml (*see notes) To garnish (optional) Vegan parmesan

fresh parsley or thyme Instructions Cook Pasta In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook the pasta according to package instructions. Drain well and set aside. (Toss with a little oil to prevent sticking as needed). Vegan Mushroom Stroganoff Heatone tablespoon of the oil in a large skillet or pan.Add the onions and sauté for 3 minutes, or until slightly browned, stirring occasionally. ( *See step-by-step photos + recipe video in the blog post above! )

Add the remaining oil along with the garlic and mushrooms, and stir to combine. Continue sautéing for an additional 5-7 minutes, or until the mushrooms are tender. Then, add the white wine and stir until incorporated (optional).

In a measuring jar, whisk together thevegetablebroth, soy sauce (or tamari sauce), flour (or cornstarch) until smooth. Pour it into the pan, along with the mustard and nutritional yeast if using. Stir in the non-dairy milk until combined. Bring it to a simmer and cook for 5-10 minutes, or until thickened to desired consistency. Season with paprika powder, salt and pepper to taste.

Add in the pasta, toss well to combine and cook until heated throughout as needed.

Garnish withvegan parmesan and fresh thyme or parsley as desired and serve immediately! Notes Gluten-free : Use your favorite gluten-free pasta or serve the sauce over rice, quinoa or mashed potatoes . Instead of all-purpose flour, you can use rice flour or a gluten-free flour blend or 2 tbsp cornstarch.

: Use your favorite gluten-free pasta or serve the sauce over rice, quinoa or . Instead of all-purpose flour, you can use rice flour or a gluten-free flour blend or 2 tbsp cornstarch. Mushrooms : Feel free to use themushroom variety you have available or a combination of your favorites. I suggest to chop or slice them thinly, so it's easier to cook them evenly.

: Feel free to use themushroom variety you have available or a combination of your favorites. I suggest to chop or slice them thinly, so it's easier to cook them evenly. Coconut milk : I prefer using full-fat coconut milk or soy milk but you can use your favorite non-dairy milk or non-dairy cream for a richer sauce. Alternatively, make your own cashew cream by blending 3/4 cup of soaked or pre-boiled cashews (100g) with 1 cup of water (240ml) until smooth and creamy.

: I prefer using full-fat coconut milk or soy milk but you can use your favorite non-dairy milk or non-dairy cream for a richer sauce. Alternatively, make your own cashew cream by blending 3/4 cup of soaked or pre-boiled cashews (100g) with 1 cup of water (240ml) until smooth and creamy. Storage: Leftover mushroom sauce keeps covered in the refrigerator for 2-3 days or can be frozen. Make sure to store or freeze the sauce separate from the pasta. Nutritions Serving: 1Serving | Calories: 465kcal | Carbohydrates: 63.7g | Protein: 23.7g | Fat: 9.4g Nutrition is calculated automatically and should be used as estimate. Did you make this recipe?Mention @biancazapatka or tag #biancazapatka!

