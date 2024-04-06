Vegan No Knead Cinnamon Rolls Recipe | The First Mess (2024)

No mixer needed for these vegan no knead cinnamon rolls. The dough rests overnight. 15 minutes of work the next morning. Gooey and delicious!

The thing about these vegan no knead cinnamon rolls is that a) they are a health food in so far as joy is a requirement for good health, and b) they’re probably the laziest (but still so delicious) version of cinnamon rolls you can make. Other facts! They are ooey-gooey and 100% perfect with coffee. They are ideally consumed on Christmas morning in holiday themed pyjamas.

If you follow me on Instagram, maybe you already know about my obsession with Jim Lahey’s no knead bread (see here, here & here). I started making it about a year ago, always switching up the types of flour a bit and tweaking the baking method. I make a marathon bread version with dried fruit and seeds now. It’s VERY satisfying to pull a cozy hot loaf from the oven with minimal effort. Once I locked down on the bread, I moved on to no knead pizza dough, which was equally satisfying. I was just really living that no knead, slow fermented lifestyle!

Sooner or later, I started thinking about translating that slow ferment to cinnamon rolls. I’ve made cinnamon rolls with straight up pizza dough before and enjoyed them, so I figured this would go off without a hitch. After a couple test rounds I can honestly say: these are so freaking good. You just mix the dough up with a spatula (no mixer yay!) and let it do its thing overnight, roll it out in the morning, fill and make the cute little rolls, one more rise, a quick bake, little glaze, and voila. These aren’t those picture perfect spirals that evoke a certain shopping mall eating experience. These rolls are rustic, home-y, and slightly craggy-edged. No two look alike and that’s all part of the charm for me.

Hope that some of you enjoy these festive little treats. What’s a little more indulgence this time of year, right? Also, pleasure is important all year long, so go forth and enjoy yourself! If you’re looking for more treats, these no-bake chocolate mint cups and grain-free ginger molasses softies are tops.

I’m taking a little holiday break, so this will be my last post of 2018. It’s been a bit of a wonky year creativity-wise for me, and I’ve also just wrestled with what I really want to be putting out and offering to the world. In the last few months, I’ve felt a little extra wind in my sails, taken some key steps for growth, and just realized a greater sense of purpose with this work. I’m excited to see what 2019 brings and as always, I’m ever grateful to you for following along and supporting me. Sending all my love for a peaceful holiday. Talk soon!