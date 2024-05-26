What to Make in August Recipes and Ideas (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read ourdisclosure policy.

What to Make in August? Here are some ideas for recipes and tips that will keep you cooking with in-season fruits and veggies– all month-long.



Want to save this recipe? Enter your email, and we’ll send it to your inbox.Plus, you’ll get delicious new recipes from us every Friday!

Summer is flying by, and it seems that every delicious summer fruit and veggie is in seasonnow. But August has a few standout favorites for us. We’ve chosen some recipes we love that highlight what’s in season in our neck of the woods.

Blackberries Incredibly healthy, plump and juicy, blackberries are one of August’s sweetest finds. Lovely as snacks, in baked goods, or as a simple topping over ice cream. In my neck of the woods, they grow everywhere and are a hallmark of summer. Here are a few ideas: Blackberry Cobbler with Ginger Biscuits

A Classic Fresh Berry Coffee Cake

Summer Berry Crumble

Quark Mini Cheesecakes with Fresh Blackberries

Blackberry Crumble Jam Bars with Oat Streusel

Carrots There is no comparison between garden-grown carrots and packaged baby carrots in the produce department. Buy local organic carrots this month and add them to simply everything: salads, soups, pasta, and sauces. Cut them into snack-size pieces and keep handy in the refrigerator. Here are some ideas: Easy Carrot Cake Loaf

Summer Easy Pasta Salad with Shredded Carrots

A Curried Carrot Soup

Quinoa Vegetable Soup with Leeks, Carrots, and Potatoes

Ginger Glazed Carrots

Carrot Cake Raisin Spice Cookies

Roasted Carrots with Parsley and Thyme Carrot Recipes

Corn Sweet corn is incredibly delicious grilled, roasted, and boiled. Eat it alone, in salads, soups… or even in baked goods. Here are some ideas: Mexican Corn Salad

Spicy Black Bean Cornbread Casserole

Roasted Street Corn Pizza

Instant Pot Corn Chowder

Farmers Market Corn Chowder

Grilled Elotes: Mexican Style Corn

Iron Skillet Cornbread

Sweet Kentucky Spoonbread Corn Pudding

Jalapeno Popper Corn Muffins with Bacon and Cheddar Corn Recipes

Cucumbers Although cucumbers are available in the market year-round, their peak season is May through August. Don’t let the month pass without making some delicious cucumber recipes. Here are some ideas: Make-Ahead Tea Sandwiches with Cucumbers

A Quick Cucumber Salad

Simple Cucumber Salad with Creamy Greek Yogurt Dressing Cucumber Recipes

Eggplant Eggplant is such a diverse veggie. I cube, roast and puree it all month-long. It’s also great as a humus-like dip in creamy baba ghanoush. Here are some ideas: See Also 27 (Really Good) Recipes To Make In December Classically Italian: Naples Eggplant Parmesan

Chinese Spicy Chicken Garlic Eggplant with Curried Rice

Heirloom Tomato and Eggplant Lasagna

Stuffed Pasta Shells with Ratatouille Sauce

Classic Ratatouille Eggplant Recipes

Green Beans A hallmark of summer and a favorite side dish. A great addition to anything you make this month. Tasty with almonds, bacon, basil, Parmesan, olive oil, onions, parsley, potatoes, red pepper flakes, andtomatoes. My favorite green bean recipe is this: Garden Fresh Neapolitan Green Beans with Garlic and Red Pepper

Vegetarian White Bean Soup with Garden Vegetables

Easy Summer Sausages, Potatoes, and Green Beans Foil Packets

Peaches The epitome of August. I anxiously wait, in my area, for the middle of the month to bring fresh peaches from nearby orchards to our farmers’ market. It’s a seasonal marker. Delicious in ice cream and pies, cobbler, and salads, grilled, and yes, even simply eaten over the sink. Here are some ideas. Summer Spiced Peach Galette

Slow Cooker Peach Cobbler

German Peach Kuchen

Summer Peach Cobbler

Peach-Raspberry Iced Tea

Blueberry Peach Pie

Small Batch Refrigerator Spiced Peach Jam Peach Recipes

Potatoes While it’s always potato season in my kitchen, they are freshly harvested this month. From sweet potatoes to russets, red and Yukon gold, and even a favorite purple. Incredibly diverse… and awesomely delicious in anything! Here are a few ideas: Slow Cooker Cream of Potato Soup

Summer Sausage Foil Packets

Classic Potato Salad for Summer Cookouts

Irish Boxty Potato Pancakes

Baked Sweet Potato Fries with Avocado Greek Yogurt Dip

Slow Cooker Mashed Potatoes with Garlic Herb Infused Butter

Color Packed Potato Salad with Mustard Vinaigrette

Scalloped Potatoes

Quick and Healthy Sweet Potato Hash

A Lighter and Healthier Potato Leek Soup Potato Recipes

Squash & Zucchini The baskets at local farmers’ markets are brimming with all kinds of squash. From summer squash to acorn squash, yellow squash to pattypan squash. From butternut to spaghetti. And yes… my all-time favorite – zucchini! Here are some ideas: Double Chocolate Zucchini Muffins

Instant Pot Zucchini and Lemon Quinoa

Spaghetti Squash with Simple Marinara Sauce

Simply Delicious Butternut Squash Soup

Stewed Tomato, Zucchini and Patty Pan Squash

Healthy Zucchini Wedges

Zucchini Spice Muffins

Chocolate Zucchini Cake Squash Recipes Zucchini Recipes

Tomatoes Tomatoes are fully in season now. Fresh from the vine-ripe tomatoes are simply delicious… all on their own. But incredibly delightful when seasoned with a bit of salt, pepper, garlic and basil. Add to almost everything you make in August. Here are some ideas: Roasted Tomatoes a la Provencal

Instant Pot Tomato Soup

Broccoli Quiche with Tomatoes

Quick Roasted Tomatoes with Herbs

Orzo Primavera with Lemon, Asparagus, Broccoli and Cherry Tomatoes

Quick and Easy Chicken Thighs with Tomatoes and Zucchini

Zucchini Frittatawith Tomato and Bacon

Classically French Tian Provencal

Fresh Garden Tomato Soup Tomato Recipes