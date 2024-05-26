What to Make in August Recipes and Ideas (2024)

RECIPES | Summer
ByStephanie Wilson
What to Make in August? Here are some ideas for recipes and tips that will keep you cooking with in-season fruits and veggies– all month-long.
Summer is flying by, and it seems that every delicious summer fruit and veggie is in seasonnow. But August has a few standout favorites for us. We’ve chosen some recipes we love that highlight what’s in season in our neck of the woods.
Blackberries
Incredibly healthy, plump and juicy, blackberries are one of August’s sweetest finds. Lovely as snacks, in baked goods, or as a simple topping over ice cream. In my neck of the woods, they grow everywhere and are a hallmark of summer. Here are a few ideas:
- Blackberry Cobbler with Ginger Biscuits
- A Classic Fresh Berry Coffee Cake
- Summer Berry Crumble
- Quark Mini Cheesecakes with Fresh Blackberries
- Blackberry Crumble Jam Bars with Oat Streusel
Blueberries
Blueberries are still seasonal, but short-lived. Filled with healthy antioxidants, blueberries are a perfect snack. Add them to trail mixes, granola, cereal, ice cream, baked goods, and salads. Here are a few ideas:
- Sweet Tea Lemon Blueberry Yogurt Cake
- Blueberry Banana Smoothies
- Healthy Whole White Cinnamon Blueberry Muffins
- Healthy Morning Blueberry Muffins
- Simple No Churn Blueberry Ice Cream
- Blueberry Buckle Coffee Cake
- Fresh Blueberry Crostata
- Blueberry Lemon Curd Loaf Cakewith Greek Yogurt
- Spicy Blueberry Trail Mix
- Strawberry Baked Oatmeal with Blueberries and Toasted Almonds
- Overnight Oats with Blueberries and Honey
- Fresh and Easiest Ever Open Face Blueberry Pie
- Blueberry Scones with Lemon Butter Glaze
- 2 Minute Blueberry Crisp in a Mug
Carrots
There is no comparison between garden-grown carrots and packaged baby carrots in the produce department. Buy local organic carrots this month and add them to simply everything: salads, soups, pasta, and sauces. Cut them into snack-size pieces and keep handy in the refrigerator. Here are some ideas:
- Easy Carrot Cake Loaf
- Summer Easy Pasta Salad with Shredded Carrots
- A Curried Carrot Soup
- Quinoa Vegetable Soup with Leeks, Carrots, and Potatoes
- Ginger Glazed Carrots
- Carrot Cake Raisin Spice Cookies
- Roasted Carrots with Parsley and Thyme
Carrot Recipes
Corn
Sweet corn is incredibly delicious grilled, roasted, and boiled. Eat it alone, in salads, soups… or even in baked goods. Here are some ideas:
- Mexican Corn Salad
- Spicy Black Bean Cornbread Casserole
- Roasted Street Corn Pizza
- Instant Pot Corn Chowder
- Farmers Market Corn Chowder
- Grilled Elotes: Mexican Style Corn
- Iron Skillet Cornbread
- Sweet Kentucky Spoonbread Corn Pudding
- Jalapeno Popper Corn Muffins with Bacon and Cheddar
Corn Recipes
Cucumbers
Although cucumbers are available in the market year-round, their peak season is May through August. Don’t let the month pass without making some delicious cucumber recipes. Here are some ideas:
- Make-Ahead Tea Sandwiches with Cucumbers
- A Quick Cucumber Salad
- Simple Cucumber Salad with Creamy Greek Yogurt Dressing
Cucumber Recipes
Eggplant
Eggplant is such a diverse veggie. I cube, roast and puree it all month-long. It’s also great as a humus-like dip in creamy baba ghanoush. Here are some ideas:
- Classically Italian: Naples Eggplant Parmesan
- Chinese Spicy Chicken Garlic Eggplant with Curried Rice
- Heirloom Tomato and Eggplant Lasagna
- Stuffed Pasta Shells with Ratatouille Sauce
- Classic Ratatouille
Eggplant Recipes
Green Beans
A hallmark of summer and a favorite side dish. A great addition to anything you make this month. Tasty with almonds, bacon, basil, Parmesan, olive oil, onions, parsley, potatoes, red pepper flakes, andtomatoes. My favorite green bean recipe is this:
- Garden Fresh Neapolitan Green Beans with Garlic and Red Pepper
- Vegetarian White Bean Soup with Garden Vegetables
- Easy Summer Sausages, Potatoes, and Green Beans Foil Packets
Peaches
The epitome of August. I anxiously wait, in my area, for the middle of the month to bring fresh peaches from nearby orchards to our farmers’ market. It’s a seasonal marker. Delicious in ice cream and pies, cobbler, and salads, grilled, and yes, even simply eaten over the sink. Here are some ideas.
- Summer Spiced Peach Galette
- Slow Cooker Peach Cobbler
- German Peach Kuchen
- Summer Peach Cobbler
- Peach-Raspberry Iced Tea
- Blueberry Peach Pie
- Small Batch Refrigerator Spiced Peach Jam
Peach Recipes
Potatoes
While it’s always potato season in my kitchen, they are freshly harvested this month. From sweet potatoes to russets, red and Yukon gold, and even a favorite purple. Incredibly diverse… and awesomely delicious in anything! Here are a few ideas:
- Slow Cooker Cream of Potato Soup
- Summer Sausage Foil Packets
- Classic Potato Salad for Summer Cookouts
- Irish Boxty Potato Pancakes
- Baked Sweet Potato Fries with Avocado Greek Yogurt Dip
- Slow Cooker Mashed Potatoes with Garlic Herb Infused Butter
- Color Packed Potato Salad with Mustard Vinaigrette
- Scalloped Potatoes
- Quick and Healthy Sweet Potato Hash
- A Lighter and Healthier Potato Leek Soup
Potato Recipes
Squash & Zucchini
The baskets at local farmers’ markets are brimming with all kinds of squash. From summer squash to acorn squash, yellow squash to pattypan squash. From butternut to spaghetti. And yes… my all-time favorite – zucchini! Here are some ideas:
- Double Chocolate Zucchini Muffins
- Instant Pot Zucchini and Lemon Quinoa
- Spaghetti Squash with Simple Marinara Sauce
- Simply Delicious Butternut Squash Soup
- Stewed Tomato, Zucchini and Patty Pan Squash
- Healthy Zucchini Wedges
- Zucchini Spice Muffins
- Chocolate Zucchini Cake
Squash Recipes
Zucchini Recipes
Tomatoes
Tomatoes are fully in season now. Fresh from the vine-ripe tomatoes are simply delicious… all on their own. But incredibly delightful when seasoned with a bit of salt, pepper, garlic and basil. Add to almost everything you make in August. Here are some ideas:
- Roasted Tomatoes a la Provencal
- Instant Pot Tomato Soup
- Broccoli Quiche with Tomatoes
- Quick Roasted Tomatoes with Herbs
- Orzo Primavera with Lemon, Asparagus, Broccoli and Cherry Tomatoes
- Quick and Easy Chicken Thighs with Tomatoes and Zucchini
- Zucchini Frittatawith Tomato and Bacon
- Classically French Tian Provencal
- Fresh Garden Tomato Soup
Tomato Recipes