400-Calorie Recipes That Are Sinfully Delicious (2024)

Many delicious recipes are notorious for being hefty in calories, but believe it or not, all these tantalizing recipes are less than 400 calories per serving!

Guiltless Chicken Salad

- 4 ounces boneless, skinless chicken breast, cooked and shredded (about 1 cup)

- ¼ cup celery, diced

- 2 tablespoons green onion, sliced

- ¼ cup apple, diced

- 1 tablespoon light mayonnaise

- 1 tablespoon light sour cream or Greek yogurt

- ½–1 tablespoon fresh parsley or cilantro, chopped (optional)

- ¼ teaspoon curry powder

- ¼ teaspoon red wine vinegar

- 1 tablespoon toasted almonds, sliced

- Salt and pepper

In large bowl, combine all ingredients except almonds. If possible, chill for 1 hour before eating. Before serving, mix in almonds. Eat in lettuce wrap, on wholegrain bread, or with pita bread.

Check out more healthy recipes in 400 Calories or Less with Our Best Bites, available at Deseret Book and deseretbook.com.

Pizza Pasta Bake

- 3 cups rotini pasta, cooked

- 1½ teaspoons extra virgin olive oil

- 1 cup onion, diced

- 1 medium green pepper, diced

- 1½ cups mushrooms, sliced

- 4 cloves garlic, minced

- 8 ounces Italian turkey sausage links, casings removed

- 2 ounces turkey pepperoni, diced (about 1 cup)

- 1 (28 oz.) can diced tomatoes, drained

- 1 (15 oz.) can tomato sauce

- ½ tablespoon balsamic vinegar

- ½ tablespoon Italian seasoning

- ½ teaspoon marjoram

- ½ teaspoon kosher salt

- 1½ cups mozzarella cheese, shredded

Preheat oven to 350° F. Heat extra-large skillet to medium-high heat; add olive oil. Add onion and green pepper and stir frequently until softened. Add mushrooms and garlic and cook for another 2 minutes, stirring often. Move vegetables to one side of pan and add sausage.

Use spatula to break up meat into small pieces and cook through. Add pepperoni; stir to combine. Add diced tomatoes, tomato sauce, balsamic vinegar, Italian seasoning, marjoram, and salt. Bring tomato mixture to low simmer and cook 2–3 minutes. Turn off heat and add pasta. Combine.

Transfer mixture to 9×13-inch baking dish and top with cheese. Bake 30 minutes until cheese is melted and casserole is hot and bubbly. Remove from oven and let rest 5–10 minutes before serving.

Grilled Chicken Caprese

- 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast

- 1–1½ cups balsamic vinegar salad dressing

- 10 ounces grape tomatoes, halved

- 1 teaspoon garlic, minced

- ½ cup fresh basil, torn

- 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

- 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

- Salt and pepper

- 4 (1 oz.) slices fresh mozzarella

Place chicken in gallon-sized zip-top bag and add enough salad dressing to cover chicken breasts. Marinate at least 4 hours but no longer than 24 hours.

When ready to cook, preheat outdoor grill. In medium-sized bowl, gently combine halved tomatoes, garlic, and basil.

Add olive oil and balsamic vinegar. Season to taste with salt and pepper; set aside.

Reduce grill temperature to medium. Place chicken breasts on grill, close lid, and cook 7 minutes. Flip chicken and cook another 7 minutes. During last few minutes, add slice of mozzarella to each chicken breast. Close lid and allow cheese to melt. Remove from heat, top each chicken breast with the tomato-basil mixture, and serve immediately.

Cheddar Bacon Burgers with Caramelized Onions

- 1 pound 96% lean ground beef

- 8 ounces small brown mushrooms

- 3 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil, divided

- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

- ½ tablespoon Creole mustard (or any Dijon mustard)

- 1 teaspoon garlic, minced

- ½ teaspoon smoked paprika

- 1 teaspoon kosher salt

- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper

- 2 cups onion, thinly sliced

- ½ cup plus 2 tablespoons sharp cheddar cheese, shredded

- 3 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon light mayonnaise

- 5 lettuce leaves

- 10 slices ripe tomato

- 5 slices precooked thin-cut bacon, heated according to package

- 5 whole-grain rolls or buns

Place beef in mixing bowl and break up gently with fork. Set aside.

Remove stems from mushrooms and finely mince. Heat medium-sized skillet to medium heat. Add 1½ teaspoons olive oil and minced mushrooms. Stir 4–5 minutes until mushrooms are golden brown and fragrant. Remove from heat and set aside.

To make burgers, add Worcestershire, mustard, garlic, smoked paprika, salt, and pepper to beef. Add in cooked mushrooms. Gently combine ingredients; don’t over-mix. Preheat grill to medium-high heat. Return pan used for mushrooms to medium heat and add remaining 1½ teaspoons olive oil. Add onions and stir 15 minutes until golden. Season with a pinch of kosher salt.

While onions are cooking, form beef mixture into 5 equal patties, about 4 inches in diameter. Grill 3–5 minutes, then flip once and continue cooking until internal temperature reaches 160° F. Turn off heat and sprinkle about 2 tablespoons of cheese onto each patty.

Spread 1 teaspoon of light mayo on each half. Place lettuce, tomato slices, burger, one halved slice of bacon, and onions in between buns and serve.

Slow Cooker Pot Roast

- 1 tablespoon steak seasoning

- 3½ pounds bottom round roast

- 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

- 1 (1 oz.) packet onion soup mix

- 1 large sweet onion, sliced

- 10 cloves garlic, smashed

- 2 cups vegetable broth

- ¼ cup red wine vinegar

Sprinkle steak seasoning over roast and rub into meat. In large skillet, heat olive oil over high heat. When very hot, carefully add the roast and sear 2–3 minutes on each side until browned. Place the seared roast in a slow cooker.

Sprinkle onion soup mix over roast and cover with sliced onion and garlic. Add vegetable broth and red wine vinegar. Cook roast on high 4–6 hours or on low 6–8 hours or until roast shreds easily.

Mini Cheesecakes

Crust

- 3 whole graham crackers

- 1 teaspoon brown sugar

- 1 dash cinnamon

- 1½ tablespoons butter, melted

Cheesecake

- 8 ounces reduced-calorie cream cheese (not non-fat)

- 1/3 cup sugar

- 1 egg

- 1 egg white

- 1 cup 2% cottage cheese

- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

- 1½ tablespoons flour

Preheat oven to 350° F. Line a 12-cup muffin tin with foil cupcake liners.

To make crust, break graham crackers into food processor and process into fine crumbs. Add brown sugar and cinnamon and pulse to combine. With processor running, drizzle in butter and process until combined. Divide crust into muffin cups and gently press down with fingers. Bake 5 minutes.

To make cheesecake, beat cream cheese and sugar until smooth. Add egg and egg white and blend until smooth. Place cottage cheese in food processor and process until smooth. Add cottage cheese mixture to cream cheese mixture. Add vanilla and flour and beat until just combined.

Divide mixture evenly between muffin cups, about ¼ cup in each. Cups will be full. Bake 15–20 minutes, until centers are puffed and edges are set. Remove from oven and cool completely to room temperature. Centers will sink when cooled. Refrigerate for a minimum of 6–8 hours or overnight. Serve with desired toppings.

