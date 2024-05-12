19 tasty Quorn recipes for simple, high protein veggie & vegan meals (2024)

Did you know, that eating Quorn mince instead of beef just once a week for a year saves the same amount of carbon emissions as 20,000 boiling kettles?

#MeatFreeMonday is here to stay. Vegan diets have risen in popularity 360 per cent in the last 10 years – and there are now over 2.3 million vegetarians and 850,000 vegans, according to 2020 data – as studies continue to find that eating less meat can be better for both your body and the environment.

Of course, not all vegan food is automatically healthy. And while swapping beef for tofu and chicken for paneer is all very well, it can very quickly become rather repetitive and boring. That’s where meat alternatives like Quorn come in, and these tasty vegetarian recipes.

Sure, Quorn recipes may not conjure the most exciting of images, but the 'Mycoprotein' is packed full of essential nutrients like protein and fibre, and is low in saturated fat.

Scroll for WH's expert opinion, health benefits and round-up of the best Quorn recipe ideas to help inspire more exciting veggie and vegan alternatives.

First off, what is Quorn?

Quorn is a UK meat-free brand and uses a meat substitute called Mycoprotein, derived from a natural fungus. The fungus is fermented in order to grow the Mycoprotein, which is then made into various Quorn products like nuggets.

Is Quorn healthy?

In a sentence: Quorn can definitely be eaten as part of a healthy and balanced diet. But, there can be no doubt that it’s a highly processed food. ‘Plant-based’ doesn’t automatically mean healthy.

However, if you’re vegan and a keen gym-goer, Mycoprotein is what you need to build muscle mass. It's naturally high in protein with 11g per 100g, and fibre at 6g per 100g. Plus, Quorn is low in saturated fat and contains a number of vitamins and minerals

For those struggling with excess fat, it's also good news. Research has found that Mycoprotein can help your body manage glucose and insulin in the blood.

19 Quorn recipes to try tonight

1/ Pesto veggies and Quorn chicken pieces

Basically chicken and veg- but without the chicken. A chuck-everything-in-and-serve kind of dish, ideal for those evenings when you want to stay on track but don’t have the energy to spend hours in the kitchen. The Quorn in this one-pan wonder offers protein, the pesto healthy fats and the veg vitamins and nutrients to make those health goals, realities.

This recipe uses plum tomatoes, orange pepper and asparagus – which is in prime season! – but feel free to chuck in any veg you have in the fridge.

Read the full recipe

2/ Quorn Thai curry

Picture: Lemongrass, chillies, root ginger, coriander and soy sauce sautéed and stirred through Quorn chicken pieces, coconut milk, green beans, lime zest and courgette… The ultimate tasty workout refuel.

The recipe makes enough for four (did someone say meal prep?) and only uses one pan- so say goodbye to excessive washing up. Packed full of veg and flavour, this Thai curry is the dream after a long day at work.

Read the full recipe

3/ Quorn pomegranate, papaya and apple balsamic salad

Pomegranate, papaya and cucumber combined could never taste bad but are made tastier by the addition of Quorn chicken pieces. It takes only 10 minutes to make and is a light and flavoursome summer salad alternative.

Veggies, if you're craving fresh flavours, this dish is topped with fresh coriander, mint and tangy apple balsamic vinegar. Yum. Perfect for an easy lunch or quick garden dinner. Get cooking.

Read the full recipe

4/ Quorn and quinoa power bowls

Inspired by flavours of the Middle East, this dish tops quinoa, chickpeas, tomato, cucumber, spinach and carrots with Quorn chicken pieces, fresh parsley and a creamy tahini dressing.

Finish with a squeeze of lemon and you’re good to go.

Read the full recipe

5/ Quorn mince and lentil burgers

Forgo the Five Guys veggie sandwich and make your own burgers. These Quorn mince and lentil burgers are 172 calories a serving, high in protein, and flavoured with smoked paprika, red pesto and basil—simple and tasty.

Top with anything you like, but sliced red onions, fresh tomatoes and ripe avocado work a treat.

Read the full recipe

6/ Quorn nuggets pitta

Picture a warm pitta bread stuffed full of Quorn nuggets, crunchy tomato, onion, parsley and mint salad, and topped with cool mint yoghurt and tangy chilli sauce.

The perfect dinner if you fancy something fun and easy to assemble, or if you're cooking for friends. They're a treat without the need for meat.

Read the full recipe

7/ Quorn meat-free mince chilli tacos

Although tacos are originally from Baja California in Mexico, and contain 'de pascado', (aka fish), a meat-free alternative is just as tasty.

Cook for a fun Mexican-inspired meal combining classic tacos, chilli powder, cumin and cinnamon with green pepper, tomatoes, kidney beans, tomato puree and oregano and Quorn mince. Placed in a warm taco shell and topped with yoghurt, spring onions, cucumber and coriander, chopped tomato and iceberg lettuce, the dish is fail-safe. An interactive, hands-on meal for all your family or friends to get involved with.

Read the full recipe

8/ Quorn filet skewer kebabs

Did someone say summer BBQ? Give these light, low-carb and vegan skewers a go.

They're tasty paired with a fresh and spicy salsa, and guaranteed to go down a treat with friends and family.

Read the full recipe

9/ Quorn herb escalope and quinoa salad

Crispy breaded Quorn fillet paired with zingy quinoa and spicy rocket proves the perfect, nutrient-dense summer or winter dish. It only takes 20 minutes to make, so prep for lunch or enjoy for dinner.

See Also Vegan Ravioli Dough Recipe | Eggless and Dairy Free Pasta

Read the full recipe



10/ Chickpea, harissa and Quorn harissa stew

With a double protein whammy of chickpeas and Quorn, this is an ideal post-workout dinner for when your stomach is rumbling and you're craving something that'll fill you up.

WH top tip? Drizzle with tahini and flaked almonds for a soul-warmingly good high-protein stew that's just as tasty and enjoyed cold as it is served hot.

Read the full recipe

11/ BBQ teriyaki Quorn fillets

A zingy, flavourful Quorn recipe served atop a delicious vegetable-full Buddha bowl.

You can use up whatever veg you've got in the fridge for the Buddha bowl base —WH loves red cabbage, carrot, edamame and radishes, but get experimenting.

Read the full recipe

12/ Smokey chipotle tacos

Stuck for dinner inspiration? Tacos are always full of flavour, and this smoky twist on the traditional is no exception.

Make your own chipotle paste, garlic and onion mix and pair with smooth avocado, citrusy pickled onions and crunchy taco shells. Delicious.

Read the full recipe

13/ Cottage pie

A family classic, perfect for a night in. This warm little number has never tasted so good, being cooked with Quorn mince, fresh condiments and homemade mashed potato.



Read the full recipe



14/ Quorn bolognese

In need of comfort food? This homemade spaghetti bolognese uses Quorn Mince, mushrooms, and onion and a delicious vegetarian bolognese sauce. If you're always on the go, why not try batch cooking – freezing the extras for a later date.

Read the full recipe



15/ Chilli con carne

A quick and easy chilli con carne recipe is quick and great for when cooking ahead of time.

Read the full recipe

16/ Brazilian coconut curry with Quorn pieces

Bring the flavour of South America straight to your doorstep with this exotic curry recipe. Quick and easy to make – you’ll take us later.

Read the full recipe

16/ Quorn vegan pieces papaya salad with apple balsamic

If you’re looking for a lighter option, this is the way forward. A deliciously nutritious lunch, that’s easy to make.



Read the full recipe



17/ Quorn fillets & bean wrap

Another lunchtime alternative for those on the go. Simple to make and easy to transport.



Read the full recipe



18/ Quorn pieces mini crustless quiches

High in protein and small in size. Make these little in-between meal fillers for the perfect snack on the go. With the recipe serving 12, you’re bound to have enough for the duration of the week.



Read the full recipe



19/ Quorn pieces paella recipe

Allow your taste buds to travel from one flavour to the next with an authentic tasting Spanish paella. Filled with garlic, paprika, chilli and lemon this dish has it all.



Read the full recipe

Cut through the noise and get practical, expert advice, home workouts, easy nutrition and more direct to your inbox. Sign up to the WOMEN'S HEALTH NEWSLETTER .