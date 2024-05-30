30 Whole30 Slow Cooker Recipes (2024)

By: Stacie HassingPosted: 9/10/17
When you’re looking for low-stress meals, few things beat the slow cooker and it’s ‘set it and forget it’ convenience. We’ve rounded up 30 Whole30 slow cooker recipes to make it easy to find a healthy meal that’s ready when you are.
Tis’ the season for soups, stews and slow-cooked meals! While the slow cooker (or crockpot) makes for a great year-round cooking method, it especially becomes popular in the Fall when the weather cools down and we start craving all things hearty, warm and comforting. Instant pot meals are awesome because the cooking process is speedy, but we equally enjoy our slow cooker meals. Meals that you can start in the morning, forget it and come back a few hours later with dinner ready to be served. The best!
Today we’re rounding up 30 Whole30 Slow Cooker recipes of our own plus from our favorite foodie bloggers. And whether you’re on a Whole30 or not, we know you’ll find a recipe or two (or ten) that you’ll want to give a try!
If you’re on the hunt for a new slow cooker, this one is less than $40 and it has great ratings!
30 Whole30 Slow Cooker Recipes
Which of these slow cooker Whole30 Slow Cooker recipes will you be adding to your menu? You’ve got 30 to choose from!
Whole30 Slow Cooker Recipes with Chicken
Slow Cooker Buffalo Chicken
Get the recipe here!
Slow Cooker White Chicken Chili
Get the recipe here!
Slow Cooker Chicken Chile Verde
Get the recipe here!
Slow Cooker Hawaiian Shredded Chicken
Get the recipe here!
Slow Cooker Chicken Sloppy Joe Sliders
Get the recipe here!
Slow Cooker Sweet Potato Chicken Curry
Get the recipe here!
Slow Cooker Chicken Chile Verde Stew
Get the recipe here!
Slow Cooker Chicken Tacos
Get the recipe here!
Slow Cooker Peach BBQ Chicken
Get the recipe here!
Slow Cooker Greek Chicken – Little Bits Of
Whole30 Slow Cooker Recipes with Beef
Slow Cooker Healthy Hamburger Soup – The Real Food Dietitians
Get the recipe here!
Slow Cooker Pumpkin Chili–The Real Food Dietitians
Get the recipe here!
Slow Cooker Beef Stew–The Real Food Dietitians
Get the recipe here!
Slow Cooker Meatballs– Paleo Running Momma
Get the recipe here!
Slow Cooker Beef Chili – Cotter Crunch
Get the recipe here!
Slow Cooker Taco Soup – The Movement Menu
Get the recipe here!
Slow Cooker Pot Roast – Noshtastic
Get the recipe here!
Slow Cooker Pot Roast with Carrot Top Pesto– Sophisticated Caveman
Whole30 Slow Cooker Recipes with Pork
Slow Cooker Carnitas – Real Food with Dana
Get the recipe here!
Slow Cooker Parsnip Ham Chowder – Cotter Crunch
Get the recipe here!
Slow Cooker Zuppa Toscana – 40 Aprons
Get the recipe here!
Slow Cooker Italian Pork Roast – Well Fed
Get the recipe here!
Slow Cooker Ancho Pork – Primal Gourmet
Get the recipe here!
Slow Cooker Tomatillo Pork Chile Verde – PaleOMG
Whole30 Slow Cooker Recipes Sides & Such
Slow Cooker Garlic Mashed Cauliflower – Wicked Spatula
Get the recipe here!
Slow Cooker Butternut Squash Soup – Gimme Some Oven
Get the recipe here!
Slow Cooker Butternut Squash – Cook Eat Paleo
Get the recipe here!
Slow Cooker Sweet Potatoes – The Natural Nurturer
Slow Cooker Lamb Stew – Whole Life Full Soul
Slow Cooker Turkey Bolognese & Zucchini Noodles – Little Bits Of
So there you have it, 30 Whole30 Slow Cooker Recipes! Which of these recipes are you most excited to try! We’d love to hear in the comments below.
