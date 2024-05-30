30 Whole30 Slow Cooker Recipes (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.

When you’re looking for low-stress meals, few things beat the slow cooker and it’s ‘set it and forget it’ convenience. We’ve rounded up 30 Whole30 slow cooker recipes to make it easy to find a healthy meal that’s ready when you are.

Tis’ the season for soups, stews and slow-cooked meals! While the slow cooker (or crockpot) makes for a great year-round cooking method, it especially becomes popular in the Fall when the weather cools down and we start craving all things hearty, warm and comforting. Instant pot meals are awesome because the cooking process is speedy, but we equally enjoy our slow cooker meals. Meals that you can start in the morning, forget it and come back a few hours later with dinner ready to be served. The best!

Today we’re rounding up 30 Whole30 Slow Cooker recipes of our own plus from our favorite foodie bloggers. And whether you’re on a Whole30 or not, we know you’ll find a recipe or two (or ten) that you’ll want to give a try!

30 Whole30 Slow Cooker Recipes

Which of these slow cooker Whole30 Slow Cooker recipes will you be adding to your menu? You’ve got 30 to choose from!

Whole30 Slow Cooker Recipes with Chicken

Slow Cooker Buffalo Chicken

Slow Cooker White Chicken Chili

Slow Cooker Chicken Chile Verde

Slow Cooker Hawaiian Shredded Chicken

Slow Cooker Chicken Sloppy Joe Sliders

Slow Cooker Sweet Potato Chicken Curry

Slow Cooker Chicken Chile Verde Stew

Slow Cooker Chicken Tacos

Slow Cooker Peach BBQ Chicken

Slow Cooker Greek Chicken – Little Bits Of

Whole30 Slow Cooker Recipes with Beef

Slow Cooker Healthy Hamburger Soup – The Real Food Dietitians

Slow Cooker Pumpkin Chili–The Real Food Dietitians

Slow Cooker Beef Stew–The Real Food Dietitians

Slow Cooker Meatballs– Paleo Running Momma

Slow Cooker Beef Chili – Cotter Crunch

Slow Cooker Taco Soup – The Movement Menu

Slow Cooker Pot Roast – Noshtastic

Slow Cooker Pot Roast with Carrot Top Pesto– Sophisticated Caveman

Whole30 Slow Cooker Recipes with Pork

Slow Cooker Carnitas – Real Food with Dana

Slow Cooker Parsnip Ham Chowder – Cotter Crunch

Slow Cooker Zuppa Toscana – 40 Aprons

Slow Cooker Italian Pork Roast – Well Fed

Slow Cooker Ancho Pork – Primal Gourmet

Slow Cooker Tomatillo Pork Chile Verde – PaleOMG

Whole30 Slow Cooker Recipes Sides & Such

Slow Cooker Garlic Mashed Cauliflower – Wicked Spatula

Slow Cooker Butternut Squash Soup – Gimme Some Oven

Slow Cooker Butternut Squash – Cook Eat Paleo

Slow Cooker Sweet Potatoes – The Natural Nurturer

Slow Cooker Lamb Stew – Whole Life Full Soul

Slow Cooker Turkey Bolognese & Zucchini Noodles – Little Bits Of

So there you have it, 30 Whole30 Slow Cooker Recipes! Which of these recipes are you most excited to try! We’d love to hear in the comments below.

