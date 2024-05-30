30 Whole30 Slow Cooker Recipes (2024)

Table of Contents
30 Whole30 Slow Cooker Recipes (1)

By: Stacie HassingPosted: 9/10/17

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.

When you’re looking for low-stress meals, few things beat the slow cooker and it’s ‘set it and forget it’ convenience. We’ve rounded up 30 Whole30 slow cooker recipes to make it easy to find a healthy meal that’s ready when you are.

30 Whole30 Slow Cooker Recipes (2)

Tis’ the season for soups, stews and slow-cooked meals! While the slow cooker (or crockpot) makes for a great year-round cooking method, it especially becomes popular in the Fall when the weather cools down and we start craving all things hearty, warm and comforting. Instant pot meals are awesome because the cooking process is speedy, but we equally enjoy our slow cooker meals. Meals that you can start in the morning, forget it and come back a few hours later with dinner ready to be served. The best!

Today we’re rounding up 30 Whole30 Slow Cooker recipes of our own plus from our favorite foodie bloggers. And whether you’re on a Whole30 or not, we know you’ll find a recipe or two (or ten) that you’ll want to give a try!

If you’re on the hunt for a new slow cooker, this one is less than $40 and it has great ratings!

30 Whole30 Slow Cooker Recipes (3)

30 Whole30 Slow Cooker Recipes

Which of these slow cooker Whole30 Slow Cooker recipes will you be adding to your menu? You’ve got 30 to choose from!

Whole30 Slow Cooker Recipes with Chicken

Slow Cooker Buffalo Chicken

Get the recipe here!

Slow Cooker White Chicken Chili

Get the recipe here!

Slow Cooker Chicken Chile Verde

Get the recipe here!

Slow Cooker Hawaiian Shredded Chicken

Get the recipe here!

Slow Cooker Chicken Sloppy Joe Sliders

Get the recipe here!

Slow Cooker Sweet Potato Chicken Curry

Get the recipe here!

Slow Cooker Chicken Chile Verde Stew

Get the recipe here!

Slow Cooker Chicken Tacos

Get the recipe here!

Slow Cooker Peach BBQ Chicken

Get the recipe here!

Slow Cooker Greek Chicken – Little Bits Of

Whole30 Slow Cooker Recipes with Beef

Slow Cooker Healthy Hamburger Soup – The Real Food Dietitians

Get the recipe here!

Slow Cooker Pumpkin Chili–The Real Food Dietitians

Get the recipe here!

Slow Cooker Beef Stew–The Real Food Dietitians

Get the recipe here!

Slow Cooker Meatballs– Paleo Running Momma

30 Whole30 Slow Cooker Recipes (16)

Get the recipe here!

Slow Cooker Beef Chili – Cotter Crunch30 Whole30 Slow Cooker Recipes (17)

Get the recipe here!

Slow Cooker Taco Soup – The Movement Menu

30 Whole30 Slow Cooker Recipes (18)

Get the recipe here!

Slow Cooker Pot Roast – Noshtastic

30 Whole30 Slow Cooker Recipes (19)

Get the recipe here!

Slow Cooker Pot Roast with Carrot Top Pesto– Sophisticated Caveman

Whole30 Slow Cooker Recipes with Pork

Slow Cooker Carnitas Real Food with Dana30 Whole30 Slow Cooker Recipes (20)

Get the recipe here!

Slow Cooker Parsnip Ham Chowder – Cotter Crunch

30 Whole30 Slow Cooker Recipes (21)

Get the recipe here!

Slow Cooker Zuppa Toscana – 40 Aprons

30 Whole30 Slow Cooker Recipes (22)

Get the recipe here!

Slow Cooker Italian Pork Roast – Well Fed

30 Whole30 Slow Cooker Recipes (23)

Get the recipe here!

Slow Cooker Ancho Pork – Primal Gourmet

30 Whole30 Slow Cooker Recipes (24)

Get the recipe here!

Slow Cooker Tomatillo Pork Chile Verde – PaleOMG

Whole30 Slow Cooker Recipes Sides & Such

Slow Cooker Garlic Mashed Cauliflower – Wicked Spatula30 Whole30 Slow Cooker Recipes (25)

Get the recipe here!

Slow Cooker Butternut Squash Soup – Gimme Some Oven

Get the recipe here!

Slow Cooker Butternut Squash – Cook Eat Paleo

30 Whole30 Slow Cooker Recipes (27)

Get the recipe here!

Slow Cooker Sweet Potatoes – The Natural Nurturer

Slow Cooker Lamb Stew – Whole Life Full Soul

Slow Cooker Turkey Bolognese & Zucchini Noodles – Little Bits Of

So there you have it, 30 Whole30 Slow Cooker Recipes! Which of these recipes are you most excited to try! We’d love to hear in the comments below.

Pin now and make later!

30 Whole30 Slow Cooker Recipes (28)

This post may contain affiliate links which won’t change your price but will share some commission.

30 Whole30 Slow Cooker Recipes (29)

Stacie Hassing

Stacie is a Licensed and Registered Dietitian from rural southern Minnesota where she, her husband and three children reside with their dog. She’s a co-founder of The Real Food RDs and content creator of simple and wholesome recipes. She loves all kinds of fitness and has a passion to inspire as many as she can live a healthier and happier life both in and out of the kitchen - the driving force behind the co-development of the The Real Food RDs brand.

Read more...

Previous PostCauliflower Buffalo Bites (Whole30)
Next Post Roasted Delicata Squash with Tomatoes (Whole30)

Reader Interactions

Leave a Comment

  1. 30 Whole30 Slow Cooker Recipes (35)Mandy says

    These are awesome! Thank you so much.

    Reply

    • 30 Whole30 Slow Cooker Recipes (36)Stacie Hassing says

      You’re so welcome!

      Reply

  2. 30 Whole30 Slow Cooker Recipes (37)ruth says

    I am trying to find your recipe for Herbed Chicken & Vegetables for the slow cooker.

    Reply

    • 30 Whole30 Slow Cooker Recipes (38)Stacie Hassing says

      You might be mistaken us for another blogger. We don’t have that recipe on our site.

      Reply

