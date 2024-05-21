Satisfying Slow Cooker Recipes (2024)

Contents Slow Cooker French Dip

I admit it. For a long time, I denigrated the slow cooker, all the way back to its first iteration as the Crock-Pot. I considered it the lazy cook’s appliance.

In my defense, when I was growing up in the ’60s and ’70s, the Crock-Pot was nothing more than a receptacle to cook bland brothy bean soups. Whenever any friend’s mom aimed higher and made a pot roast, green bean casserole, or poached pears in wine, it was just a plate full of simmered, blechy mush.

Nowadays, though, the slow cooker has become smarter, savvier, and a hell of a lot sleeker. They’recapable of searing and sauteing, which means saying hello to caramelization and layers of flavor.

As cooks, we’ve become savvier, too. We understand more and demand more of our equipment. We know that even though a slow cooker meal is mostly unattended, there’s still plenty of actual cooking to do. So we won’t lose our touch—or our bragging rights.As a result, I am a happy convert to slow cookers.

Is it taking the easy way out? Kinda yes. But it’s hardly cheating. See for yourself.