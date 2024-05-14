8 Easy Homemade Dog Food Crockpot Recipes Your Dog Will Love You For (2024)

If you haven’t taken the plunge to making homemade dog food for your furry friend, don’t worry – we get you. You’re probably strapped for time as it is and if you’re still getting the hang of this adulting thing you may not even be great about making homemade dinner for yourself, let alone your fur-pup.

But, making homemade dog food can not only be easy, but it can be more affordable and healthier for your fur-pup. And if you’ve dabbled around with crockpot recipes for your human food, you know how easy they make cooking! You can prep all of the ingredients, set the crockpot timer and go about your day until it’s done.

That’s why we love it and want to share some of ourfavoriteeasy homemade dog food crockpot recipes with you. But you should know – once you’re dog gets the taste of this little slice of heaven, they may never go back to dry dog food!

This delicious homemade dog food recipe is quick and easy! Made with brown rice, green beans, sweet potatoes carrots and chicken breasts – your pup is sure to thank you for this yummy meal.

This article has a few different recipes on it, but towards the middle of the article you will find a super easy, delicious crockpot recipe that includes ground beef, brown rice, kidney beans, butternut squash, carrots, frozen peas and water. It’s easy to throw into your crockpot and a healthy meal for your fur-child.

This slow cooker dog food recipe is free of corn, wheat and soy (the most common dog food allergens). Not to mention healthy for your dog and easy for you to make. Check out the video below or read the recipehere.

https://youtu.be/AK1JX44QHkI

What dog doesn’t love chicken? This recipe is sure to satisfy their taste buds! Check out thevideoto learn how to make this simple homemade chicken dog food recipe.

For busy dog moms on the go, this recipe is easy to get started and let cook while you’re out running errands or going to work. It’s best to have it cook on low for 5 hours and when you get home – you’re pup will have a delicious meal all ready to eat! Check out the video recipe tutorial below:

https://youtu.be/xK628wrPMIk

If you’re an instapot enthusiast, thishomemade dog food recipeis for you. With one 5 ingredients, it’s easy to whip up and throw into your instapot for cooking. After it’s all cooked, you can let your dog enjoy their meal and package up the rest to be saved for the week!

Thisorganic stew homemade dog food recipeis a real treat for your dog, plus very nutritious! It’s loaded with vegetables like sweet potatoes, peas and carrots. Don’t worry about cutting up the different veggies though – this recipe saves you time by using frozen vegetable mix bags. Make one big batch and your dog is set for the week!

Okay, we know this recipe is for dogs, but this one looks pretty good as human food too. So if you’re ready to treat your pup like the king or queen they deserve – thishealthy, affordable slow cooker dog food recipeis definitely one you should try out.

Conclusion

These homemade dog food crockpot recipes are an affordable, easy way to give your furry best friend the nutritious meal they need. There are many variations of these crockpot dog food meals that you can make, but we recommend checking with your dog’s vet to make sure they won’t upset your dogs stomach. Just like humans, some dogs are more sensitive to certain foods than others – so it’s best to check with a professional before you find out any other way. We hope you love these recipes!

Check out our favorite crockpots to get cooking your homemade dog meals:

Stainless steel: Six Quart Programmable Slow Cooker Crockpot

For big batches: Hamilton Beach Extra Large 10-Quart Crockpot