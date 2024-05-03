88 Stuffed Paratha Recipes, Veg Paratha Recipe (2024)

88 Stuffed Paratha Recipes, Veg Paratha Recipe (1)

स्टफड़ पराठे - हिन्दी में पढ़ें (Stuffed Veg Parathas recipes in Hindi)

સ્ટફ્ડ પરોઠા - ગુજરાતી માં વાંચો (Stuffed Veg Parathas recipes in Gujarati)

Popular Stuffed Veg Parathas | collection of stuffed parathas. Sumptuous and tasty, Stuffed Parathas fit into any meal. It can be served as the main course of a multi-course meal or it can be served as a one-dish meal because it is quite wholesome and satiating when stuffed with veggies, lentils and other such ingredients.

Moreover, if the filling is spiced up properly, then you can simply serve the parathas with curds or raita and do not have to bother about preparing any other accompaniment. The best part is that stuffed parathas are usually quite easy to make and you do not have to fuss in the kitchen for too long!

Aloo Paratha, Punjabi Aloo Paratha Recipe

It is hard to find a food as versatile as the stuffed paratha. There is no limitation to what kind of stuffed paratha one can prepare. Any recipe is just a guideline! You can tweak it in any way you want, adding or subtracting ingredients and spices. You can simply open your refrigerator and come up with a delicious stuffed paratha with what you have, without any fuss.

Classic Stuffed Paratha Recipes

Some stuffed parathas clearly classify as all-time classics! They have withstood the test of time and continue to be hot favourites with people of all age groups. If you are looking for some such options, look no further than the Aloo Paratha, Paneer Paratha or Stuffed Cauliflower Paratha.

Stuffed Cauliflower Paratha

In fact, we have a special recipe for How To Freeze Aloo Parathas, which can be half-cooked and frozen in the deep freezer for a month. Whenever you want, just thaw a paratha and cook it. It tastes so fresh, as if it has been made just now!


Healthy stuffed Paratha Recipes

Ensure that your stuffed parathas are healthy by using whole wheat flour, bajra, jowar or nachni in making the parathas. Also its key to have healthy stuffing in parathas like spinach, paneer, mooli, green peas which will add more fibre and protein to your meal. Add yellow moong dal to the stuffing.

Aloo Methi Parathas

The Stuffed Spinach Paratha and Stuffed Methi Paratha are awesome ways to sneak some greens into your meal. The Dal Parathas and the Paneer Stuffed Green Pea Parathas are wholesome treats that are quite filling.

You can also use healthy millet flours to make your parathas. The stuffing ensures that the parathas are soft and tasty. Try the Spicy Bajra Parathaand stuffed paneer bajra paratha. Paneer and bajra provide good protein for vegetarians.

Stuffed Bajra Parathas, Bajra Paratha

Stuffed Paratha Recipes for kids

Kids love cheese, and sometimes grown-ups also enjoy the gooey richness of cheese in their food. When you are in the mood for a cheesy treat, try the Cheese Paratha or Rajma Cheese Paratha. The Pizza Paratha is an innovative option, which is sure to delight kids!

5 suggestions to make the Perfect Paratha

Five suggestions to make the perfect paratha
1.The dough should be soft but not too soft, which makes it difficult to roll.
2.The stuffing should not be watery.
3.Cool the stuffing completely before using.
4.When you stuff the filling inside the dough, make sure you seal it well before rolling again else it will spill out.
5.Cook on a medium flame with ghee or oil till both sides are nicely cooked and golden brown in colour.

Dal Ke Parathe

Top 10 famous stufed parathas

Top 10 famous stuffed parathas
1.Aloo Paratha
2.Paneer Paratha
3.Gobi Paratha
4.Vegetable Paratha
5.Aloo Methi Parathas
6.Cheese Paratha
7.Onion Paratha
8.Green Pea Parathas
9.Dal Ke Parathe
10.Aloo Gobi Ke Parathe

Gobi and mooli are abundantly found in the Northern region. Making use of these local vegetables and lot of dairy products, Punjabis make a lot of stuffed paratha recipes. Breakfasts are wholesome consisting of various parathas like aloo paratha, paneer paratha or gobi paratha laden with freshly made safed makhan. These stuffed parathas are generally served with fresh curd, pickle and tall glass of sweet lassi to make a full meal.

Aloo Gobi Ke Parathe, Aloo Cauliflower Paratha Recipe

You can even combine two or more vegetables to make unique combination like vegetable paratha, aloo methi parathas and aloo gobi ke parathe.

Making fresh vegetable puree or chopping them finely, you can directly add them to the dough and fortify it to make delicious meals. One of my favorite is the onion paratha which has a unique crunch in each bite.

6 Accompaniments parathas are best enjoyed with

They are best enjoyed with
1.Raitas
2.Plain Curd
3.Pickle
4.Chole
5.Dal Makhani
6.Lassi

Tomato Onion Raita

Enjoy ourPopular Stuffed Veg Parathas | collection of stuffed parathasbelow.

healthy rotis, parathas

collection of parathas

collection of puris

collection of stuffed vegparathas

FAQs

Which is the best combination for paratha?

8 food items that Paratha tastes best with
  • Yoghurt. ...
  • Achar. ...
  • Green Chutney. ...
  • Raita. ...
  • Butter. ...
  • Dal. Enjoy the paratha with a protein-rich dal like Dal Tadka or Dal Makhni. ...
  • Masala Chai. Conclude your paratha meal with a cup of masala chai. ...
  • Chaas. It's a refreshing and probiotic-rich drink and a perfect companion to paratha.
Nov 1, 2023

What is stuffed paratha made of?

Ensure that your stuffed parathas are healthy by using whole wheat flour, bajra, jowar or nachni in making the parathas. Also its key to have healthy stuffing in parathas like spinach, paneer, mooli, green peas which will add more fibre and protein to your meal. Add yellow moong dal to the stuffing.

Is vegetable paratha healthy?

One Vegetable Paratha gives 153 calories. Out of which carbohydrates comprise 102 calories, proteins account for 16 calories and remaining calories come from fat which is 37 calories. One Vegetable Paratha provides about 8 percent of the total daily calorie requirement of a standard adult diet of 2,000 calories.

How to make paratha very soft?

Adding just 1 tablespoon of ghee while kneading the dough can add softness to the texture of the dough along with a nice aroma. Make sure the ghee is melted and warm. You can also mix 1 tablespoon of ghee in lukewarm water and then use it for kneading.

Is ghee or butter better for paratha?

Using ghee for frying paranthas is a better option because ghee has a higher smoking point, which makes it a better choice as compared to butter for frying paranthas.

What is the most popular paratha?

Aloo paratha is the most popular Indian flatbread and you can try this in a good Indian restaurant.

What do you eat with stuffed paratha?

Parathas are so tasty they don't really need an accompaniment. If it's a plain paratha then tea or a dry chutney or sometimes pickle. If it's a stuffed paratha like Paneer or Aloo then plain curd is the best accompaniment.

What is the difference between stuffed paratha and Mughlai paratha?

mughlai paratha recipe is one such variation from the rich and tasty bengali cuisine which typically has meat stuffing. the recipe for mughlai paratha is very unique and filling compared to the other vegetables stuffed paratha.

Is stuffed paratha healthy?

By opting for parathas with stuffings of methi, gobi, mooli, etc., you can surely maintain a healthy diet. Such veggies provide various nutrients and vitamins to your body, which is not the case with plain parathas.

What makes paratha hard?

Too much flour on the parathas can make them hard.

What flour is paratha made from?

Parathas are simple flatbreads that are made with whole wheat (or atta) flour and just a few other simple ingredients. A soft dough is prepared by hand, formed and flattened, and then folded several times to create lots of flaky layers.

What are the side effects of eating paratha?

Parathas, as yummy as they are, can be quite heavy for your stomach and are packed with calories and fats. Having this with sugary milk tea can make you consume extra calories at the start of your day. With time, this calorie-rich morning routine could spell out weight gain and other related health troubles.

Is paratha healthier than pizza?

Made mostly using wheat flour, fresh vegetables and ghee (clarified butter which is extremely healthy) or makkhan (fresh butter) the parantha is definitely richer, healthier and tastier.

Is paratha good for belly fat loss?

Yes! you read that right Methi Ajwain Parantha can be seen as a great example of weight loss. Although, parathas are known to be oily and greasy, but when you are making it at home, you can use less oil. For this, you should choose wheat flour.

What is vegetable paratha made of?

Mix veg paratha made with whole wheat flour, mixed vegetables, spices & herbs. It is a healthy & Kids' friendly breakfast recipe. These mix vegetable parathas taste delicious and are super soft. So they keep good for several hours when stored well.

Is paratha made in ghee or oil?

The paratha is an important part of a traditional breakfast from the Indian subcontinent. Traditionally, it is made using ghee but oil is also used. Some people may even bake it in the oven for health reasons.

What is the difference between paratha and roti paratha? ›

Key Differences Between Paratha and Roti

Firstly, Indian roti is a simple unleavened flatbread cooked on an open flame or skillet, while paratha (or oil roti in the Caribbean) is a layered flatbread that requires the process of ghee-layering and frying.

