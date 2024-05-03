88 Stuffed Paratha Recipes, Veg Paratha Recipe (2024)

This category has been viewed 435766 times



स्टफड़ पराठे - हिन्दी में पढ़ें (Stuffed Veg Parathas recipes in Hindi)

સ્ટફ્ડ પરોઠા - ગુજરાતી માં વાંચો (Stuffed Veg Parathas recipes in Gujarati)

Popular Stuffed Veg Parathas | collection of stuffed parathas. Sumptuous and tasty, Stuffed Parathas fit into any meal. It can be served as the main course of a multi-course meal or it can be served as a one-dish meal because it is quite wholesome and satiating when stuffed with veggies, lentils and other such ingredients. Moreover, if the filling is spiced up properly, then you can simply serve the parathas with curds or raita and do not have to bother about preparing any other accompaniment. The best part is that stuffed parathas are usually quite easy to make and you do not have to fuss in the kitchen for too long!

Aloo Paratha, Punjabi Aloo Paratha Recipe

It is hard to find a food as versatile as the stuffed paratha. There is no limitation to what kind of stuffed paratha one can prepare. Any recipe is just a guideline! You can tweak it in any way you want, adding or subtracting ingredients and spices. You can simply open your refrigerator and come up with a delicious stuffed paratha with what you have, without any fuss.

Classic Stuffed Paratha Recipes

Some stuffed parathas clearly classify as all-time classics! They have withstood the test of time and continue to be hot favourites with people of all age groups. If you are looking for some such options, look no further than the Aloo Paratha, Paneer Paratha or Stuffed Cauliflower Paratha.

Stuffed Cauliflower Paratha

In fact, we have a special recipe for How To Freeze Aloo Parathas, which can be half-cooked and frozen in the deep freezer for a month. Whenever you want, just thaw a paratha and cook it. It tastes so fresh, as if it has been made just now!



Healthy stuffed Paratha Recipes

Ensure that your stuffed parathas are healthy by using whole wheat flour, bajra, jowar or nachni in making the parathas. Also its key to have healthy stuffing in parathas like spinach, paneer, mooli, green peas which will add more fibre and protein to your meal. Add yellow moong dal to the stuffing.

Aloo Methi Parathas

The Stuffed Spinach Paratha and Stuffed Methi Paratha are awesome ways to sneak some greens into your meal. The Dal Parathas and the Paneer Stuffed Green Pea Parathas are wholesome treats that are quite filling.

You can also use healthy millet flours to make your parathas. The stuffing ensures that the parathas are soft and tasty. Try the Spicy Bajra Parathaand stuffed paneer bajra paratha. Paneer and bajra provide good protein for vegetarians.



Stuffed Bajra Parathas, Bajra Paratha

Stuffed Paratha Recipes for kids

Kids love cheese, and sometimes grown-ups also enjoy the gooey richness of cheese in their food. When you are in the mood for a cheesy treat, try the Cheese Paratha or Rajma Cheese Paratha. The Pizza Paratha is an innovative option, which is sure to delight kids!



5 suggestions to make the Perfect Paratha

Five suggestions to make the perfect paratha 1. The dough should be soft but not too soft, which makes it difficult to roll. 2. The stuffing should not be watery. 3. Cool the stuffing completely before using. 4. When you stuff the filling inside the dough, make sure you seal it well before rolling again else it will spill out. 5. Cook on a medium flame with ghee or oil till both sides are nicely cooked and golden brown in colour.

Dal Ke Parathe

Top 10 famous stufed parathas

Top 10 famous stuffed parathas 1. Aloo Paratha 2. Paneer Paratha 3. Gobi Paratha 4. Vegetable Paratha 5. Aloo Methi Parathas 6. Cheese Paratha 7. Onion Paratha 8. Green Pea Parathas 9. Dal Ke Parathe 10. Aloo Gobi Ke Parathe

Gobi and mooli are abundantly found in the Northern region. Making use of these local vegetables and lot of dairy products, Punjabis make a lot of stuffed paratha recipes. Breakfasts are wholesome consisting of various parathas like aloo paratha, paneer paratha or gobi paratha laden with freshly made safed makhan. These stuffed parathas are generally served with fresh curd, pickle and tall glass of sweet lassi to make a full meal.

Aloo Gobi Ke Parathe, Aloo Cauliflower Paratha Recipe

You can even combine two or more vegetables to make unique combination like vegetable paratha, aloo methi parathas and aloo gobi ke parathe.

Making fresh vegetable puree or chopping them finely, you can directly add them to the dough and fortify it to make delicious meals. One of my favorite is the onion paratha which has a unique crunch in each bite.

6 Accompaniments parathas are best enjoyed with

They are best enjoyed with 1. Raitas 2. Plain Curd 3. Pickle 4. Chole 5. Dal Makhani 6. Lassi

Tomato Onion Raita

Enjoy ourPopular Stuffed Veg Parathas | collection of stuffed parathasbelow.

