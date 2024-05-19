Best Pudding recipes (2024)

Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below
1
Autumn Pudding by Michel Roux: Recipes
This classic dish is more familiar under the guise of summer pudding, but works just as well in autumn, when berries are full flavoured and at their most fragrant. Vary the berries and fresh currants according to what is in season.
Try Michel Roux’s Autumn pudding recipe
Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below
2
Sticky toffee pudding
Mary Berry has pulled the stops out with this treat of a pudding. Moist and rich, it’s a sweet, sticky and deliciously comforting British dessert.
Try Mary Berry’s sticky toffee pudding recipe
Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below
3
Honey Lemon Cream Pudding: Recipes
This set cream pudding makes a wonderful summer dessert and is so simple to make. You can whip this up in minutes then leave it for a few hours or a day to set, meaning you’ve got plenty of time to spend with your guests.
Try Annabel Langbein’s honey lemon cream puddings recipe
Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below
4
Panettone Bread and Butter Pudding: Recipes: Food
Sophie Dahl’s bread and butter pudding recipe steps things up a notch by using sweet Italian panettone and apple. It’s a wonderfully warming way to finish off a meal.
Try Sophie Dahl’s panettone and apple bread-and-butter pudding recipe
Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below
5
apricot pecan pudding toffee sauce
This light and fluffy sponge is full of flavour and soaks up the toffee sauce deliciously. Laden with sticky fruit and nuts, each mouthful is a real treat of tastes and textures. It’s a perfect autumn pudding.
Try this apricot pecan pudding with toffee sauce recipe
Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below
6
creamy rice pudding
Rice pudding is a childhood classic but this recipe is so much better than anything served up in a school canteen. The ultimate comfort food, it’s rich and cream with a crisp golden top that’s worth fighting over.
Try this creamy rice pudding recipe
Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below
7
Bread Pudding: Food: Recipes: Red Online
This recipe is a great way to use up stale bread, turning it from something languishing in the bread bin to something truly delicious. Warmly spiced and studded with juicy currants, this is a great recipe that the whole family will enjoy.
Try Mark Sergeant's bread pudding recipe
Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below
8
There's something deliciously satisfying about a warm golden-syrup sponge pudding, and it makes the perfect weekend baking project too.
Try this golden syrup sponge pudding recipe
Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below
9
Sticky Toffee Pudding Cupcakes recipe, Martha Stewart's Cupcakes
These naughty desserts are delicious served slightly warm with the toffee glaze still slightly gooey and good dollop of vanilla ice cream or custard.
Try Martha Stewart’s stick toffee pudding cupcakes recipe
Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below
10
Bread and Butter Pudding: Recipes
This classic dessert from baker-to-the-stars Lily Vanilli is the ultimate comforting pud. Incredibly simple to make, you can also switch the raisins for chocolate chips if preferred.
Try Lily Vanilli’s bread and butter pudding recipe
Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below
11
Seasonal Berries: Summer Pudding
Packed full of fresh strawberries, raspberries and blackberries, this traditional pudding is the perfect Sunday lunch dessert for the summer months. Delicious served on its own or with a good dollop of vanilla ice cream.
Try Valentine Warner’s summer pudding recipe
Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below
12
Chocolate pudding pie
This is delicious made the day before and means you can avoid last-minute panics. Perfect as a dinner party dessert, it looks stunning topped with summer berries and a light dusting of sugar.
Try this chocolate pudding pie recipe
Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below
13
Sticky Orange and Madeira Steamed Pudding
If you can make a simple sponge cake, you can make a steamed pudding. They’re so easy and look satisfyingly impressive when you bring them to the table.
Try this sticky orange and Madeira steamed pudding recipe
Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below
14
Rhubarb Rice Pudding: Recipes
This beautiful rhubarb rice pudding from Red favourite Sophie Dahl is deliciously creamy, packed full of fruit, and a British classic.
Try Sophie Dahl’s rhubarb rice pudding recipe
Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below
15
Pear Pudding: Recipes
This pancake pudding recipe from The Great British Bake Off runner up Ruth Clemens is the perfect quick and easy dessert. The combination of soft caramelised pears and buttery pancake mix is deliciously moreish.
Try this pear and caramel pancake pudding recipe
Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below
16
Chocolate Puddle Pudding: Recipe
With a light crusted sponge and oozing molten chocolate, this hot sticky chocolate pudding is the perfect warming dessert for children and adults alike.
Try Greg Wallace’s chocolate pudding recipe
Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below
17
Sticky plum and apple sponge with butterscotch sauce
This is the ultimate winter dessert. The combination of sticky plums topped with buttery sponge dusted with icing sugar is just delicious.
Try this sticky plum and apple sponge recipe
Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below
18
St Clements Pudding: Leon Baking & Puddings: Recipes
An old-fashioned steamed pudding is hard to beat. With a sticky, gooey top and the flavour of clementines infused throughout, this is the ultimate traditional cake recipe.
Try this St Clement’s pudding recipe
Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below
19
pudding with cream on white scalloped plate
This twist on the classic bread and butter pudding makes a great celebratory dinner party dessert. The addition of orange marmalade, whisky, and apples adds a celebratory feel to this creamy pud.
Try this apple marmalade and whisky bread and butter pudding recipe
Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below
20
apple ginger charlotte and cream
Packed full of apples and ginger, this buttery and comforting pudding from Valentine Warner has a fantastic bite to it – delicious served with a dollop of clotted cream on top.
Try Valentine Warner’s apple charlotte with stem ginger recipe
Like our roundup of the best pudding recipes? Check out our best easy dinner party dessert recipes.