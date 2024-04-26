Bobby Flay Meatball Recipe - Chefjar (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Oh! Meatballs, just like nonna used to make! Well, not exactly, but trust us when we say these are absolutely delicious. This Bobby Flay meatball recipe is filling, nutritious, and tasty as well.

Meatballs

Meatballs are pretty common all over the world, but most people are most familiar with classic Italian meatballs. In Italy, these are called polpette, and usually aren’t eaten with pasta. That’s right, in Italy, polpette are typically served with a tomato sauce on their own. Usually this is as an appetizer, especially at the trattorias that dot Italy’s southern coast like pepperoni on a pizza.

This recipe uses two meats to achieve the best flavor and texture balance. Once upon a time, Italian meatballs were made only with pork, but as Italian immigrants from the South, particularly around Sicily and Campania, took to the United States, they brought their cuisine with them. In the US, they had access to more meats, more produce, and, critically, more people. That meant that a few traditional recipes, like the humble polpette, got an all-American makeover. For this recipe, we’ll use beef and chicken. Feel free to substitute chicken with port or veal.

These meatballs are soft and flavorful thanks to the combo of beef and chicken, and parmesan. They’ll melt in your mouth, and you can enjoy them with spaghetti or on a sub, of course with a generous helping of marinara sauce.

What Makes Great Bobby Flay Meatball Recipe?

This recipe has its two meat combo, parmesan, and fat content to thank for its greatness.

You’ll want some fat content to your meat as this will help make them flavorful and soft. Use 60 % lean beef, you cannot go wrong with it.

For great meatballs, you’ll want to use high-quality Parmesan cheese. The best parmesan is Parmigiano-reggiano, made in Italy, which has a delightful nutty, slightly sweet flavor. Parmigiano, on which American parmesan is based, melts in your mouth and will massively improve your meatballs’ texture.

Make sure to shred it yourself for the best texture. The pre-shredded stuff can be great on pasta, but it won’t be fine enough for this meatball recipe.

When you’re making meatballs, bake them first, then let them finish cooking in your marinara sauce.

Use fresh garlic if you can, mincing it yourself. Get yourself a fresh bulb of garlic and mince away. You can even get a garlic grinder for your kitchen if you like!

Homemade breadcrumbs are the other secret to this recipe’s success. You can always go store bought, but if you’ve the extra time, your homemade breadcrumbs will be great for this meal.

Do You Put Meatballs in Sauce to Cook?

Yes and no. You shouldn’t put them in while they’re still pink. You can, but it won’t be as nice, and your meatballs might fall apart in the sauce. You’ll need to cook the sauce for longer, and you’ll end up with something resembling a ragu or stew more than the meatballs you wanted.

The best move is to bake your meatballs first. This helps with your meatballs’ texture and flavor.

How to Freeze Meatballs

You can freeze your meatballs either before or after you’ve cooked them in the sauce.

You can freeze your meatballs before sauce-cooking them. To do so, simply freeze them after rolling. You can store them in an airtight freezer bag for up to four months, and when you’re ready to cook them, simply add them to simmering marinara sauce for about eighty minutes.

If you want to freeze your meatballs after they’ve been introduced to the sauce, place them in an airtight container along with a generous helping of the sauce.

This will also freeze comfortably for up to four months. When you’re ready to eat, you can defrost in the microwave and reheat on the stove until they’re heated through. Be patient with this step, as it can take a while, but it’s worth it.

Making Meatballs Ahead of Time

You can make your meatballs in advance to save some time on the day of cooking. To do this, make your meatballs as per our recipe, and bake them in the oven.

Then, let them cool down before refrigerating them in an airtight container. Note that you won’t want to eat these meatballs until they’ve been cooked in the sauce.

To finish cooking your meatballs, place them in a large saucepan, and add your marinara sauce. The sauce should cover your meatballs, to allow for even heat distribution. Simmer them over low-medium heat for about 10 minutes.

To really get the best flavour, though, you’ll want to use a slow cooker. You can cover the meatballs in sauce, then warm them up at low heat for 3 to 4 hours.

More Delicious Meatball Recipe To Try

Buffalo Chicken Meatballs

Ground Chicken Piccata Meatballs

Swedish Meatballs in Crock Pot

Pesto Meatballs

Chicken Meatballs

If you make this Bobby flay meatball recipebe sure to leave a comment or give this recipe a rating⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐! I will be happy to hear from you!

Print

See Also Date and Oat Slice Recipe

Bobby Flay Meatball Recipe 5 Stars 4 Stars 3 Stars 2 Stars 1 Star 5 from 2 reviews Author: chefjar

Total Time: 30 minutes

Yield: 4 1 x Print Recipe Description Oh! Meatballs, just like nonna used to make! Well, not exactly, but trust us when we say these are absolutely delicious. This Bobby Flay meatball recipe is filling, nutritious, and tasty as well. Ingredients Scale 2 - 3 tablespoons olive oil

- tablespoons olive oil 1 medium onion, finely chopped

medium onion, finely chopped 4 cloves garlic, minced For The Meatballs ½ pound (250 grams) ground beef, 60-70 % lean

pound (250 grams) ground beef, 60-70 % lean ½ pound (250 grams) ground chicken ( or pork)

pound (250 grams) ground chicken ( or pork) 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

Italian seasoning ½ teaspoon ground black pepper

ground black pepper 1 teaspoon salt

salt 1 large egg

large egg ½ cup Italian breadcrumbs

Italian breadcrumbs ½ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese ( or Parmigiana-Reggiano)

freshly grated Parmesan cheese ( or Parmigiana-Reggiano) 2 - 3 tablespoons fresh basil ( or parsley), finely chopped

- tablespoons fresh basil ( or parsley), finely chopped ½ cup milk ( or beef stock) For The Sauce 1 bay leaf

bay leaf ¼ teaspoon red chili flakes ( adjust to your liking)

red chili flakes ( adjust to your liking) 28 oz ( 800 grams ) crushed tomatoes

( ) crushed tomatoes 2 tablespoons tomato paste

tomato paste 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

Italian seasoning ½ teaspoon brown or white sugar

brown or white sugar ½ teaspoon salt

salt ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

ground black pepper Fresh basil to garnish Serving Fresh basil leaves

Fresh basil leaves Freshly grated Parmesan cheese Cook ModePrevent your screen from going dark Instructions Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the onion and cook until soft, about 1-2 minutes. Add the garlic and cook further for 30-40 seconds or until fragrant. Set aside. Meatballs Preheat your oven to 410°F (210° C) . Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.

. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Combine half of the onion/garlic mixture, ground meats, salt, pepper, Italian seasoning, egg, cheese, Italian breadcrumbs, milk ( or beef stock) and basil. Mix with your hands just until combined. Don't over mix or meatballs will be tough.

Roll heaped tablespoons of the meat mixture into balls and place on the prepared baking sheet. Generously spray the meatballs with cooking oil spray. Bake for 12-14 minutes or until cooked through. For crispy meatballs, broil them in the last 2 minutes.

Meanwhile, make the sauce. Sauce Heat the same skillet with the remaining onion/garlic mixture oven medium heat.

Add the bay leaf, crashed tomatoes, red chili flakes, tomato paste, Italian seasoning, salt, pepper and sugar. Mix and bring to a gentle simmer. Cook for 5 minutes, stirring from time to time.

Adjust salt and pepper to you liking.

Place the baked meatballs into the the sauce, mix to coat evenly and allow to cook for 2 minutes in the sauce.

Serve over spaghetti or pasta of your choice. Garnish with basil leaves and Parmesan cheese. Enjoy! Equipment Pepper Mill Buy Now → Electric Meat Grinder Buy Now → Notes If you prefer to use pork instead of chicken, go with 80 % lean beef, as pork contains enough fat. Prep Time: 15 min

Cook Time: 15 min

Category: Meatball recipes

Cuisine: Italian Nutrition Calories: 62kcal

Sugar: 1 g

Sodium: 169mg

Fat: 4g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Carbohydrates: 4g

Fiber: 1g

Protein: 4g

Cholesterol: 12mg

All rights reserved.CHEF JAR.All images and content are copyright protected. PLEASE do not use my images without my permission. If you want to share thisrecipe, PLEASE provide a link back to this post.

Beef Recipes

[ess_grid alias="beef-recipes"][/ess_grid]