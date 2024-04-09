Buddy's super-quick flatbreads | Jamie Oliver recipes (2024)

- Healthy recipes
Buddy's super-quick flatbreads
Nice 'n' fluffy
- Vegetarianv
Nice 'n' fluffy
- Vegetarianv
“Quick and easy to make, the great thing about these flatbreads is you don’t need any fancy equipment, and the dough doesn’t need any time to rest before you cook it. When it comes to the toppings – use your imagination. Have fun with it! ”
Serves 2
Cooks In15 minutes
DifficultySuper easy
Bread
Nutrition per serving
-
Calories 258 13%
-
Fat 9.6g 14%
-
Saturates 5.8g 29%
-
Sugars 3.6g 4%
-
Salt 0.53g 9%
-
Protein 6.8g 14%
-
Carbs 43g 17%
-
Fibre 2g -
Of an adult's reference intake
Tap For Method
Ingredients
- 100 g self-raising flour , plus extra for dusting
- 4 tablespoons Greek yoghurt
- unsalted butter , to serve
Tap For Method
The cost per serving below is generated by Whisk.com and is based on costs in individual supermarkets. For more information about how we calculate costs per serving read our FAQS
Tap For Ingredients
Method
- Pour the flour into a bowl, make a well in the middle, then add the yoghurt. Use your clean hands to mix it together, until you have a dough.
- Wash and dry your hands, then dust your work surface and hands with flour. Split the dough into 2 equal pieces. Stretch the dough with your hands or roll it out with a rolling pin to about ½cm thick.
- Put a large non-stick frying pan on a medium-high heat – make sure you’ve got an adult around.
- Once the pan is hot, carefully add the dough to the dry pan and cook for 2 or 3 minutes, or until golden and puffed up. Use tongs to turn the flatbreads over, and cook for the same time on the other side.
- Remove the flatbreads from the pan and spread a little knob of butter on top, moving it about with the back of a spoon until it’s melted. You can have your flatbreads simply with honey or jam, you can top them with eggs, or serve them with a curry. You can do anything with them!
Tips
Jamie wholeheartedly believes that cooking is up there as one of the most valuable skills you can teach a child. Getting kids excited about food, where it comes from and how to cook it, gives them a better chance of being healthier and happier in the long run. When cooking with kids, use your common sense to determine what jobs they can help you with, depending on their age and skill level. It’s always good to start small, with jobs such as mixing and measuring, then progress to elements of a recipe, then go on to slightly trickier techniques over time. The more they cook, the better they’ll get. Make sure you supervise them when using heat or sharp utensils like knives and box graters, and teach them about the importance of washing their hands before they start, and after handling raw meat and fish, as well as other basic hygiene rules. Most of all, have fun with it, and encourage them to give things a go.
