Chickpea Veggie Loaf - Vegan Meatloaf Recipe - Vegan Richa (2024)

Table of Contents
Recipe Card Chickpea Veggie Loaf - Vegan Meatloaf Recipe Ingredients Instructions Video Notes Nutrition Sharing is caring! More soy free Reader Interactions Comments Leave a Comment and Rating FAQs

Published: · Modified: by Richa 136 Comments

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Chickpea Veggie Loaf with spices and a spicy bbq glaze. Chickpea Cannellini bean Vegan Meatloaf for Thanksgiving and the holidays. Easy and delicious. Vegan Recipe. Nut-free, Soy-free, Can be gluten-free
Jump to Recipe

Chickpea Veggie Loaf - Vegan Meatloaf Recipe - Vegan Richa (1)

It seems to be the year of the chickpeas. This loaf is easy and quick prep if you have cooked/canned chickpeas. It is inspired from myLentil Quinoa Loaf. This is a great loaf for anyone who finds lentils too earthy.

Cook some veggies. Pulse the chickpeas and beans, add spices, shape and bake. You can also shape the mixture into fat balls or patties and bake. Use your favorite glaze or my spicy bbq sauce glaze.Serve with cranberry sauce or gravy, some mashed potatoes, other sides and the menu is done! I used up some leftover slices in tacos with guacamoleand sprinkled with chipotle pepper. Pictured below with Spicy Cranberry Sauce and Butternut, Apple, Pecan, Cranberry Salad with Harissa spiced Pecans.

Chickpea Veggie Loaf - Vegan Meatloaf Recipe - Vegan Richa (2)

More Thanksgiving Mains Recipes:

  • Lentil Quinoa Loaf
  • Cauliflower Steaks with mushroom gravyGF
  • Lasagna Bechamel with Sweet Potato and Cauliflower layers.
  • Cauliflower Alfredo, Spinach, Artichoke Lasagna. can be GF
  • Easy Vegan Veggie Lasagna. Can be GF
  • Whole Roasted Cauliflower with creamy makhani sauce.

Chickpea Veggie Loaf - Vegan Meatloaf Recipe - Vegan Richa (3)

Steps:

Cook the veggies, process the beans and half the veggies. Transfer to a bowl and mix in spices and sauces. Get in there to mix and mash if needed.

Chickpea Veggie Loaf - Vegan Meatloaf Recipe - Vegan Richa (4)

Press into loaf pan. Glaze and bake.

Chickpea Veggie Loaf - Vegan Meatloaf Recipe - Vegan Richa (5)

Cool for 15 minutes, then remove from the pan. Cool completely before slicing.

Chickpea Veggie Loaf - Vegan Meatloaf Recipe - Vegan Richa (6)

Serve with sides of choice and sauces or gravy.

Chickpea Veggie Loaf - Vegan Meatloaf Recipe - Vegan Richa (7)

This amazing loaf is also in my second bookVegan Richa’s Everyday Kitchen

Recipe Card

Save This Recipe in Your Inbox

Share your email and we will send this recipe! Plus, enjoy all the new recipes as they post!

By submitting this form, you consent to receive emails from Vegan Richa.

Chickpea Veggie Loaf - Vegan Meatloaf Recipe - Vegan Richa (8)

Print Recipe

4.98 from 34 votes

Chickpea Veggie Loaf - Vegan Meatloaf Recipe

Chickpea Veggie Loaf with spices and a spicy bbq glaze. Chickpea Cannellini bean Veggie "meat" loaf for Thanksgiving and the holidays. Easy and delicious. Vegan Recipe. Makes 1 loaf. I use 9 by 5 inch pan, Nut-free, Soy-free, Can be gluten-free

Prep Time15 minutes mins

Cook Time55 minutes mins

Total Time1 hour hr 10 minutes mins

Course: Main

Cuisine: American

Keyword: chickpea loaf, chickpea meatloaf, meatless meatloaf, vegan meatloaf, vegetarian meatloaf

Servings: 4

Calories: 446kcal

Author: Vegan Richa

Ingredients

For the Loaf:

  • 1 tsp oil
  • ½ (0.5) red onion chopped ¾ cup
  • 4 cloves of garlic finely chopped
  • ½ cup (50.5 g) finely chopped celery or use other veggies
  • ¼ cup (37.25 g) chopped red bell pepper or carrots or both
  • 2 tbsp dried cranberries optional
  • 15 oz (425.24 g) can chickpeas or 1.5 cups cooked
  • 15 oz (425.24 g) can cannellini beans or other white beans or use more chickpeas or cooked lentils
  • 2 tbsp chopped fresh cilantro
  • 2 tbsp chopped fresh parsley
  • 1 tsp ground cumin
  • 2 to 4 tbsp my soy free barbecue sauce
  • 1.5 tsp lemon juice
  • 1 tbsp chia seed meal or 1.5 Tbsp flax seed meal
  • 1 Tbsp Tahini optional
  • ¼ to ½ tsp black pepper
  • ¼ to ½ tsp cayenne or chipotle pepper powder
  • 1 tsp dried thyme or rosemary or 2 tsp fresh
  • ½ tsp (0.5 tsp) dried sage
  • ½ to ¾ tsp salt or to taste
  • ½ cup (54 g) or more breadcrumbs or a mix of half oats and half breadcrumbs (for gf use coarsely ground oats or gluten-free breadccrumbs)

Glaze

  • 3 tbsp bbq sauce
  • 1 tsp hot sauce
  • 1 tbsp maple syrup
  • 2 tsp ketchup
  • a generous dash of freshly ground black pepper
  • ¼ tsp (0.25 tsp) smoked paprika

Instructions

  • Heat a skillet over medium heat. Add oil, onions and garlic and pinch of salt. Cook until translucent. Add celery, peppers, cranberries and cook for 3 minutes, * You can cook the veggies without oil. Cook onions and garlic in a splash of broth or water until translucent, then add other veggies.

  • Drain the chickpeas and beans really well. In a food processor, process the chickpeas, beans, cilantro, parsley and half of the cooked veggie mixture. Pulse, process until the mixture is half mashed and half coarsely chunky. You can add a handful of greens in as well at this step. .

  • Transfer to a bowl. Mix in the chia seed meal into the bbq sauce + lemon juice in a small bowl and let it sit for a minute. Add spices, tahini, bbq sauce mixture, leftover veggies to the beans bowl. Mix in. Add in the breadcrumbs and mix in. The mixture should be like a veggie burger mixture. If too wet, add more breadcrumbs. If too dry, add a tbsp of aquafaba (chickpea brine). or 1 tsp chia/ flax seed meal mixed in 1 tbsp water. Taste the mixture and adjust salt, spice, seasoning.

  • Transfer the mixture to parchment lined loaf pan with parchment sheet hanging out to make it easy to remove the loaf. Even it out(by lightly pressing. too much pressing will make a mashed texture loaf ) If you don't have a pan, use a parchment lined baking sheet and shape into a rectangular log.

  • Prepare the glaze by mixing everything and spread over the loaf.

  • Cover the loaf with parchment, bake at pre-heated 400 degrees F / 200ºc for 20 minutes. Remove the cover and continue to bake for another 15 to 25 minutes, till toothpick from the center comes out clean. Bake longer for taller loaf or if you want crispier edges.

  • Cool for 15 minutes, then remove from the pan. Cool almost completely and slice with a serrated knife.

  • Or shape into balls and bake for 15 minutes, then flip and bake for another 10-15 minutes. Serve with cranberry sauce, gravy, mashed potatoes or other sides of choice.

Video

Notes

Variations:
Add 2 Tbsp nutritional yeast.
Add ½ cup chopped mushrooms with the onions.
Add ¼ cup walnuts, oats or cooked rice with the beans in the processor for more textured loaf.

Freeze: Bake the loaf, cool, slice and freeze the individual slices.

To reheat, reheat slice on a skillet like a burger patty or bake for 15 mins.

Nutritional values based on one serving ( 2 slices)

Nutrition

Nutrition Facts

Chickpea Veggie Loaf - Vegan Meatloaf Recipe

Amount Per Serving

Calories 446Calories from Fat 63

% Daily Value*

Fat 7g11%

Sodium 673mg29%

Potassium 529mg15%

Carbohydrates 79g26%

Fiber 16g67%

Sugar 22g24%

Protein 19g38%

Vitamin A 675IU14%

Vitamin C 19.7mg24%

Calcium 203mg20%

Iron 7.4mg41%

See Also
Ottolenghi's Couscous, Cherry Tomato & Herb Salad Recipe on Food5220 Christmas Side Dishes & Recipes To Pair With Any MainJamie Oliver's 'best roast potato' recipe tried and testedGolden Beet & Kohlrabi Recipe: Root Vegetable Latkes

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Did you make this recipe?Please do leave a comment and rating below.. Tag me on Instagram @veganricha

Chickpea Veggie Loaf - Vegan Meatloaf Recipe - Vegan Richa (9)

Sharing is caring!

Share on PinterestShare on FacebookShare on WhatsAppShare on X (Twitter)Share on Email

More soy free

  • Punjabi Chole (North Indian Chickpea Curry) Instant pot. stovetop option. gluten-free, soy-free, nut-free
  • Tofu Barra – North Indian Silky Onion Curry (Vegan Chicken Barra)
  • Lemon Blueberry Scones (oil-free. gluten-free option)
  • Roasted Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad With Walnut Crumble (gluten-free, soy-free)

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️If you Love the Recipe, Please consider rating it using stars in comments! It helps readers and helps more people find the recipe online! I love hearing from you all! ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Reader Interactions

Comments

    Leave a Comment and Rating

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. Claude Poulin

    Chickpea Veggie Loaf - Vegan Meatloaf Recipe - Vegan Richa (14)
    I will like to know which book I could fine this recipe; the chickpea loaf?

    Reply

    • Richa

      It’s in my everyday kitchen book

      Reply

  2. Jackie

    Chickpea Veggie Loaf - Vegan Meatloaf Recipe - Vegan Richa (15)
    Very flavorful. I’ve made it twice, most recently for Thanksgiving. Thanks for another yummy recipe.

    Reply

  3. Gina

    Hi…after you process the beans and half of the veggies, do you mix in the unprocessed veggies?
    Thanks!!

    Reply

    • Richa

      Yes

      Reply

  4. Michaela

    Chickpea Veggie Loaf - Vegan Meatloaf Recipe - Vegan Richa (16)
    Delicious. The loaf keeps together and is nit dry. BBQ gives it a nice touch

    Reply

    • Vegan Richa Support

      glad you enjoyed!

      Reply

  5. Batch of Cookies

    Chickpea Veggie Loaf - Vegan Meatloaf Recipe - Vegan Richa (17)
    Delicious! Make this last week as a test batch for Easter. It was great! For the kids, I will omit the heat but when I make this again (just for me), I will include it.

    Reply

    • Vegan Richa Support

      let me know what you think!

      Reply

  6. Erica

    Not like you need another five star rating but had to say this is amazing! I have made it for holidays and it’s going to be part of dinner tonight. It always gets rave reviews from guests even all the meat eaters! It makes great meal prep for the freezer and also leftover sandwiches. It’s also easily modifiable to add whatever works. I’ve added green chilies or mushrooms or whatever needs used except zucchini, I think that might make it too moist. Thank you for such a creative and delicious recipe.

    Reply

    • Vegan Richa Support

      thank you so much, Erica! Don’t forget to rate 😉 the stars do actually help a lot, hehe

      Reply

  7. Carly

    I made this as a centrepiece for Christmas – it had committed meat eaters coming back for seconds!
    Well worth the effort, totally delicious and will make this next Christmas (and any roast dinners between now and then!).

    Reply

    • Vegan Richa Support

      Fabulous Carly

      Reply

  8. Debbie Katz

    Chickpea Veggie Loaf - Vegan Meatloaf Recipe - Vegan Richa (18)
    I adore all recipes from you! This is a new one for me, and while it is only in the oven now, the raw batter is delicious! I skipped the barbecue sauce because I didn’t feel like making it (lazy) and I had some homemade mushroom gravy in fridge which I will smother over it!
    Thanks as always for your contributions to the vegan foodie community!

    See Also
    Easy Vegan Flatbread Recipe - By The Forkful

    Reply

    • Richa

      ❤️❤️

      Reply

  9. Swati Gulati

    Chickpea Veggie Loaf - Vegan Meatloaf Recipe - Vegan Richa (19)
    I have been making this for few years for Thanksgiving ! It is SUCH a hit. Flavors are so amazing

    Reply

    • Richa

      awesome !! Thanks !

      Reply

  10. Elizabeth Hanson

    Chickpea Veggie Loaf - Vegan Meatloaf Recipe - Vegan Richa (20)
    Delicious! I loved the flexibility of different veggies… I added a zucchini and the optional handful of greens. Family ate it up!

    Reply

  11. Shannon

    Chickpea Veggie Loaf - Vegan Meatloaf Recipe - Vegan Richa (21)
    This was delicious. It was tough to wait for it to cool down before eating.

    Reply

    • Vegan Richa Support

      haha I’ve burnt my mouth too

      Reply

  12. Jessica

    Chickpea Veggie Loaf - Vegan Meatloaf Recipe - Vegan Richa (22)
    I just made this last week, and my husband and I both LOVED it! It’s definitely a step up from the one-pot meals I typically make, so we were jazzed about all of the smells and flavors of this dish. Thank you!

    Reply

    • Vegan Richa Support

      Thanks for popping by & the amazing rating =)

      Reply

  13. Irene

    It tastes great but it’s quite crumbly and dry. The slices aren’t holding together. I used flax instead of chia seeds. Oh well! Glad I did this 2 days before Thanksgiving. All your other recipes are spot on, I have made so many of them over the years.

    Reply

    • Richa

      Oh no! Maybe it got baked too long. Ovens vary in heating as well as the pan you use would matter. Try bake 10 mins less if you try again.
      You can crumble this one up and use it anywhere or you need some kind of veggie meat crumbles

      Reply

    • Richa

      Also the loaf will get moist as it sits. It’s crumbliest right after baking

      Reply

  14. Divs

    Can I skip the bbq sauce?

    Reply

    • Vegan Richa Support

      yes in both parts (loaf & sauce) – just use a little less breadcrumbs

      Reply

  15. Simona

    Chickpea Veggie Loaf - Vegan Meatloaf Recipe - Vegan Richa (23)
    My experience with vegan recipes is somewhat new but it’s not the first time I came across your amazing recipes and thanks to you I’m ever so often able to ‘convert’ my family to healthy recipes. Your Salted Date Caramel, Chocolate Pie with Almond Coconut Crust is in all honesty the best sweet recipe I have ever tried. Keep amazing us with your skills!

    Reply

    • Vegan Richa Support

      that’s awesome! thanks for the 5 stars. & keep it up too

      Reply

  16. Laura Rodriguez

    Chickpea Veggie Loaf - Vegan Meatloaf Recipe - Vegan Richa (24)
    I absolutely love this recipe… so easy follow…it turned out so delicious!!
    Will definitely be making this again😋!!

    Reply

    • Richa

      Awesome

      Reply

  17. Penny

    Chickpea Veggie Loaf - Vegan Meatloaf Recipe - Vegan Richa (25)
    Fifth time making this so I feel like it’s time for a review. Five stars all the way! The taste, texture and presentation all is 5 star!
    The 5th time I made it was for my boyfriend’s Valentine’s Day dinner and I shape the loaf into a heart. . He loves this recipe, it’s his favorite vegan meal!

    Reply

    • Richa

      awesome

      Reply

  18. Melissa

    Chickpea Veggie Loaf - Vegan Meatloaf Recipe - Vegan Richa (26)
    I tried my hand at this yesterday and made a few swaps with the veggies did not have any chia seed meal or flax but it still held together really well and it was delicious! Will definitely be remaking this 100%!!

    Reply

    • Richa

      awesome

      Reply

  19. Molly

    Chickpea Veggie Loaf - Vegan Meatloaf Recipe - Vegan Richa (27)
    I made as directed, including the optional ingredients and 2 tbsp nutritional yeast, and it was awesome!

    I particularly like your bbq sauce. Actually, I made it without the liquid smoke and it was still super tasty!

    Next time I will keep it in the oven a little bit longer to get a slightly drier texture.

    This is a great recipe for Thanksgiving…thank you!

    Reply

    • Richa

      Thanks!

      Reply

  20. Laura

    We found the glaze to be too rich. What would your gravy recommendation be. The loaf didn’t hold its shape when cutting so I’ll use the Aquafaba next time.

    Reply

    • Richa

      you can use half the glaze or no glaze.Use my mushroom gravy or plain flour gravy veganricha.com/?s=gravy

      Reply

    • Jenee

      Can this be made the day before and then bake it the day of? Or does it need to go in the oven right after making?

      Reply

      • Richa

        you can assmeble and refrigerate for upto 2 days and bake when needed

        Reply

  21. Laura Armstrong

    It is cooking as I write this. I am so excited because it tastes and looks amazing. My question is, Will this freeze well?

    Reply

    • Richa

      yes, slice and freeze

      Reply

  22. Geri Garrett

    Chickpea Veggie Loaf - Vegan Meatloaf Recipe - Vegan Richa (28)
    We liked this fine the day I made it, but we LOVED it cold the next day for sandwiches!

    Reply

    • Richa

      awesome!

      Reply

« Older Comments

Chickpea Veggie Loaf - Vegan Meatloaf Recipe - Vegan Richa (2024)

FAQs

How many calories in a slice of vegan meatloaf? ›

There are 350 calories in 1 slice (9 oz) of Whole Foods Market Vegan Meatloaf.

View More
What ingredient keeps meatloaf from falling apart? ›

In meatloaf, this is most commonly the eggs and breadcrumbs. Your binding ingredient is only second to the meat itself in your recipe and the reason why meatloaf crumbles. When this happens, it's because you didn't use enough. Next time, try adding in an extra egg and/or some more breadcrumbs.

Get More Info Here
Is Worcestershire sauce vegan? ›

The only issue is that regular Worcestershire sauce contains anchovies or fish sauce, so it's not vegan. And while you can buy ready made vegan Worcestershire sauce, it's not necessarily all that widely available across the world. Which is why making your own is a great idea.

Discover More Details
Is meatloaf OK for weight loss? ›

By contrast, a 4-ounce slice of meatloaf made with 90 percent lean ground beef is about 225 calories, and 4 ounces of meatloaf made with ground turkey has about 255. Use a leaner meat and watch your serving size, and you can both enjoy some cozy meatloaf and stay within your recommended calories for the day .

View Details
Is meatloaf good for a diet? ›

Meatloaf is undoubtedly delicious, but it's not necessarily known for being healthy. In fact, when made using 80% lean ground beef, one pound of meatloaf contains roughly 1,152 calories. But when you cut that down to a serving size of about 4 ounces, it's 350 calories, which seems a lot more reasonable.

Discover More Details
How many carbs are in vegetarian meatloaf? ›

Vegetarian Meatloaf Or Patties (1 slice) contains 4.5g total carbs, 1.9g net carbs, 5g fat, 11.8g protein, and 110 calories.

Learn More
What is a meat substitute in the form of loaf or casserole of vegetarian protein? ›

Tofurkey (a portmanteau of tofu and turkey) is a plant-based meat substitute patterned after turkey, in the form of a loaf of vegetarian protein, usually made from tofu (soybean protein) or seitan (wheat protein) with a stuffing made from grains or bread, flavored with a broth and seasoned with herbs and spices.

Keep Reading
What do vegetarians miss from meat? ›

Previous reviews have indicated that vegetarians and vegans may risk vitamin B12, vitamin D, iron, zinc and calcium deficiency as these micronutrients can mostly be found in animal foods or have a lower bioavailability in plant foods [8,9,10,11,12,13,14].

Learn More Now
Is loaf bread vegetarian? ›

Generally speaking, yes—most white sandwich breads don't contain animal products. But highly processed white sandwich breads like Wonder Classic White Bread and Sara Lee Classic White often contain dough conditioners and emulsifiers as well as dairy and eggs. Check the label to ensure your bread is vegan.

Show Me More
Is the keg vegetarian meatloaf good? ›

I know that the keg is known for their steaks but I had their vegetarian meatloaf for the first time and ate every crumb. It was delicious. I enjoyed that very much. This was my second time to this location and it was super.

Learn More Now
Top Articles
25 Weight Watchers Instant Pot Recipes
Cake Frosting Fudge Recipes
Indianapolis.craigslist
“A Trip to Infinity” and the Delicate Art of the Math Documentary
Latest Posts
Roti Recipe- How to make Roti/Chapati
Homemade Condensed Milk Recipe | How To Make Sweetened Condensed Milk At Home | Homemade Condensed Milk(Without Milk Powder) | Instant Condensed Milk Recipe | Homemade Condensed Milk Recipe In 2 Ways
Article information

Author: Margart Wisoky

Last Updated:

Views: 6012

Rating: 4.8 / 5 (78 voted)

Reviews: 93% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Margart Wisoky

Birthday: 1993-05-13

Address: 2113 Abernathy Knoll, New Tamerafurt, CT 66893-2169

Phone: +25815234346805

Job: Central Developer

Hobby: Machining, Pottery, Rafting, Cosplaying, Jogging, Taekwondo, Scouting

Introduction: My name is Margart Wisoky, I am a gorgeous, shiny, successful, beautiful, adventurous, excited, pleasant person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.