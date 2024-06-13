Chickpea Veggie Loaf - Vegan Meatloaf Recipe - Vegan Richa (2024)

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Chickpea Veggie Loaf with spices and a spicy bbq glaze. Chickpea Cannellini bean Vegan Meatloaf for Thanksgiving and the holidays. Easy and delicious. Vegan Recipe. Nut-free, Soy-free, Can be gluten-free

It seems to be the year of the chickpeas. This loaf is easy and quick prep if you have cooked/canned chickpeas. It is inspired from myLentil Quinoa Loaf. This is a great loaf for anyone who finds lentils too earthy.

Cook some veggies. Pulse the chickpeas and beans, add spices, shape and bake. You can also shape the mixture into fat balls or patties and bake. Use your favorite glaze or my spicy bbq sauce glaze.Serve with cranberry sauce or gravy, some mashed potatoes, other sides and the menu is done! I used up some leftover slices in tacos with guacamoleand sprinkled with chipotle pepper. Pictured below with Spicy Cranberry Sauce and Butternut, Apple, Pecan, Cranberry Salad with Harissa spiced Pecans.





Steps:

Cook the veggies, process the beans and half the veggies. Transfer to a bowl and mix in spices and sauces. Get in there to mix and mash if needed.

Press into loaf pan. Glaze and bake.

Cool for 15 minutes, then remove from the pan. Cool completely before slicing.

Serve with sides of choice and sauces or gravy.

This amazing loaf is also in my second bookVegan Richa’s Everyday Kitchen

4.98 from 34 votes Chickpea Veggie Loaf - Vegan Meatloaf Recipe Chickpea Veggie Loaf with spices and a spicy bbq glaze. Chickpea Cannellini bean Veggie "meat" loaf for Thanksgiving and the holidays. Easy and delicious. Vegan Recipe. Makes 1 loaf. I use 9 by 5 inch pan, Nut-free, Soy-free, Can be gluten-free Prep Time15 minutes mins Cook Time55 minutes mins Total Time1 hour hr 10 minutes mins Course: Main Cuisine: American Keyword: chickpea loaf, chickpea meatloaf, meatless meatloaf, vegan meatloaf, vegetarian meatloaf Servings: 4 Calories: 446kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the Loaf: 1 tsp oil

½ ( 0.5 ) red onion chopped ¾ cup

4 cloves of garlic finely chopped

½ cup ( 50.5 g ) finely chopped celery or use other veggies

¼ cup ( 37.25 g ) chopped red bell pepper or carrots or both

2 tbsp dried cranberries optional

15 oz ( 425.24 g ) can chickpeas or 1.5 cups cooked

15 oz ( 425.24 g ) can cannellini beans or other white beans or use more chickpeas or cooked lentils

2 tbsp chopped fresh cilantro

2 tbsp chopped fresh parsley

1 tsp ground cumin

2 to 4 tbsp my soy free barbecue sauce

1.5 tsp lemon juice

1 tbsp chia seed meal or 1.5 Tbsp flax seed meal

1 Tbsp Tahini optional

¼ to ½ tsp black pepper

¼ to ½ tsp cayenne or chipotle pepper powder

1 tsp dried thyme or rosemary or 2 tsp fresh

½ tsp ( 0.5 tsp ) dried sage

½ to ¾ tsp salt or to taste

½ cup ( 54 g ) or more breadcrumbs or a mix of half oats and half breadcrumbs (for gf use coarsely ground oats or gluten-free breadccrumbs) Glaze 3 tbsp bbq sauce

1 tsp hot sauce

1 tbsp maple syrup

2 tsp ketchup

a generous dash of freshly ground black pepper

¼ tsp ( 0.25 tsp ) smoked paprika Instructions Heat a skillet over medium heat. Add oil, onions and garlic and pinch of salt. Cook until translucent. Add celery, peppers, cranberries and cook for 3 minutes, * You can cook the veggies without oil. Cook onions and garlic in a splash of broth or water until translucent, then add other veggies.

Drain the chickpeas and beans really well. In a food processor, process the chickpeas, beans, cilantro, parsley and half of the cooked veggie mixture. Pulse, process until the mixture is half mashed and half coarsely chunky. You can add a handful of greens in as well at this step. .

Transfer to a bowl. Mix in the chia seed meal into the bbq sauce + lemon juice in a small bowl and let it sit for a minute. Add spices, tahini, bbq sauce mixture, leftover veggies to the beans bowl. Mix in. Add in the breadcrumbs and mix in. The mixture should be like a veggie burger mixture. If too wet, add more breadcrumbs. If too dry, add a tbsp of aquafaba (chickpea brine). or 1 tsp chia/ flax seed meal mixed in 1 tbsp water. Taste the mixture and adjust salt, spice, seasoning.

Transfer the mixture to parchment lined loaf pan with parchment sheet hanging out to make it easy to remove the loaf. Even it out(by lightly pressing. too much pressing will make a mashed texture loaf ) If you don't have a pan, use a parchment lined baking sheet and shape into a rectangular log.

Prepare the glaze by mixing everything and spread over the loaf.

Cover the loaf with parchment, bake at pre-heated 400 degrees F / 200ºc for 20 minutes. Remove the cover and continue to bake for another 15 to 25 minutes, till toothpick from the center comes out clean. Bake longer for taller loaf or if you want crispier edges.

Cool for 15 minutes, then remove from the pan. Cool almost completely and slice with a serrated knife.

Or shape into balls and bake for 15 minutes, then flip and bake for another 10-15 minutes. Serve with cranberry sauce, gravy, mashed potatoes or other sides of choice. Video Notes Variations:

Add 2 Tbsp nutritional yeast.

Add ½ cup chopped mushrooms with the onions.

Add 2 Tbsp nutritional yeast.

Add ½ cup chopped mushrooms with the onions.

Add ¼ cup walnuts, oats or cooked rice with the beans in the processor for more textured loaf. Freeze: Bake the loaf, cool, slice and freeze the individual slices. To reheat, reheat slice on a skillet like a burger patty or bake for 15 mins. Nutritional values based on one serving ( 2 slices) Nutrition Nutrition Facts Chickpea Veggie Loaf - Vegan Meatloaf Recipe Amount Per Serving Calories 446Calories from Fat 63 % Daily Value* Fat 7g11% Sodium 673mg29% Potassium 529mg15% Carbohydrates 79g26% Fiber 16g67% Sugar 22g24% Protein 19g38% Vitamin A 675IU14% Vitamin C 19.7mg24% Calcium 203mg20% Iron 7.4mg41% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.