Chickpea Veggie Loaf - Vegan Meatloaf Recipe - Vegan Richa (2024)

Published: · Modified: by Richa
Chickpea Veggie Loaf with spices and a spicy bbq glaze. Chickpea Cannellini bean Vegan Meatloaf for Thanksgiving and the holidays. Easy and delicious. Vegan Recipe. Nut-free, Soy-free, Can be gluten-free
It seems to be the year of the chickpeas. This loaf is easy and quick prep if you have cooked/canned chickpeas. It is inspired from myLentil Quinoa Loaf. This is a great loaf for anyone who finds lentils too earthy.
Cook some veggies. Pulse the chickpeas and beans, add spices, shape and bake. You can also shape the mixture into fat balls or patties and bake. Use your favorite glaze or my spicy bbq sauce glaze.Serve with cranberry sauce or gravy, some mashed potatoes, other sides and the menu is done! I used up some leftover slices in tacos with guacamoleand sprinkled with chipotle pepper. Pictured below with Spicy Cranberry Sauce and Butternut, Apple, Pecan, Cranberry Salad with Harissa spiced Pecans.
More Thanksgiving Mains Recipes:
- Lentil Quinoa Loaf
- Cauliflower Steaks with mushroom gravyGF
- Lasagna Bechamel with Sweet Potato and Cauliflower layers.
- Cauliflower Alfredo, Spinach, Artichoke Lasagna. can be GF
- Easy Vegan Veggie Lasagna. Can be GF
- Whole Roasted Cauliflower with creamy makhani sauce.
Steps:
Cook the veggies, process the beans and half the veggies. Transfer to a bowl and mix in spices and sauces. Get in there to mix and mash if needed.
Press into loaf pan. Glaze and bake.
Cool for 15 minutes, then remove from the pan. Cool completely before slicing.
Serve with sides of choice and sauces or gravy.
This amazing loaf is also in my second bookVegan Richa’s Everyday Kitchen
4.98 from 34 votes
Chickpea Veggie Loaf - Vegan Meatloaf Recipe
Chickpea Veggie Loaf with spices and a spicy bbq glaze. Chickpea Cannellini bean Veggie "meat" loaf for Thanksgiving and the holidays. Easy and delicious. Vegan Recipe. Makes 1 loaf. I use 9 by 5 inch pan, Nut-free, Soy-free, Can be gluten-free
Prep Time15 minutes mins
Cook Time55 minutes mins
Total Time1 hour hr 10 minutes mins
Course: Main
Cuisine: American
Keyword: chickpea loaf, chickpea meatloaf, meatless meatloaf, vegan meatloaf, vegetarian meatloaf
Servings: 4
Calories: 446kcal
Author: Vegan Richa
Ingredients
For the Loaf:
- 1 tsp oil
- ½ (0.5) red onion chopped ¾ cup
- 4 cloves of garlic finely chopped
- ½ cup (50.5 g) finely chopped celery or use other veggies
- ¼ cup (37.25 g) chopped red bell pepper or carrots or both
- 2 tbsp dried cranberries optional
- 15 oz (425.24 g) can chickpeas or 1.5 cups cooked
- 15 oz (425.24 g) can cannellini beans or other white beans or use more chickpeas or cooked lentils
- 2 tbsp chopped fresh cilantro
- 2 tbsp chopped fresh parsley
- 1 tsp ground cumin
- 2 to 4 tbsp my soy free barbecue sauce
- 1.5 tsp lemon juice
- 1 tbsp chia seed meal or 1.5 Tbsp flax seed meal
- 1 Tbsp Tahini optional
- ¼ to ½ tsp black pepper
- ¼ to ½ tsp cayenne or chipotle pepper powder
- 1 tsp dried thyme or rosemary or 2 tsp fresh
- ½ tsp (0.5 tsp) dried sage
- ½ to ¾ tsp salt or to taste
- ½ cup (54 g) or more breadcrumbs or a mix of half oats and half breadcrumbs (for gf use coarsely ground oats or gluten-free breadccrumbs)
Glaze
- 3 tbsp bbq sauce
- 1 tsp hot sauce
- 1 tbsp maple syrup
- 2 tsp ketchup
- a generous dash of freshly ground black pepper
- ¼ tsp (0.25 tsp) smoked paprika
Instructions
Heat a skillet over medium heat. Add oil, onions and garlic and pinch of salt. Cook until translucent. Add celery, peppers, cranberries and cook for 3 minutes, * You can cook the veggies without oil. Cook onions and garlic in a splash of broth or water until translucent, then add other veggies.
Drain the chickpeas and beans really well. In a food processor, process the chickpeas, beans, cilantro, parsley and half of the cooked veggie mixture. Pulse, process until the mixture is half mashed and half coarsely chunky. You can add a handful of greens in as well at this step. .
Transfer to a bowl. Mix in the chia seed meal into the bbq sauce + lemon juice in a small bowl and let it sit for a minute. Add spices, tahini, bbq sauce mixture, leftover veggies to the beans bowl. Mix in. Add in the breadcrumbs and mix in. The mixture should be like a veggie burger mixture. If too wet, add more breadcrumbs. If too dry, add a tbsp of aquafaba (chickpea brine). or 1 tsp chia/ flax seed meal mixed in 1 tbsp water. Taste the mixture and adjust salt, spice, seasoning.
Transfer the mixture to parchment lined loaf pan with parchment sheet hanging out to make it easy to remove the loaf. Even it out(by lightly pressing. too much pressing will make a mashed texture loaf ) If you don't have a pan, use a parchment lined baking sheet and shape into a rectangular log.
Prepare the glaze by mixing everything and spread over the loaf.
Cover the loaf with parchment, bake at pre-heated 400 degrees F / 200ºc for 20 minutes. Remove the cover and continue to bake for another 15 to 25 minutes, till toothpick from the center comes out clean. Bake longer for taller loaf or if you want crispier edges.
Cool for 15 minutes, then remove from the pan. Cool almost completely and slice with a serrated knife.
Or shape into balls and bake for 15 minutes, then flip and bake for another 10-15 minutes. Serve with cranberry sauce, gravy, mashed potatoes or other sides of choice.
Video
Notes
Variations:
Add 2 Tbsp nutritional yeast.
Add ½ cup chopped mushrooms with the onions.
Add ¼ cup walnuts, oats or cooked rice with the beans in the processor for more textured loaf.
Freeze: Bake the loaf, cool, slice and freeze the individual slices.
To reheat, reheat slice on a skillet like a burger patty or bake for 15 mins.
Nutritional values based on one serving ( 2 slices)
Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
Chickpea Veggie Loaf - Vegan Meatloaf Recipe
Amount Per Serving
Calories 446Calories from Fat 63
% Daily Value*
Fat 7g11%
Sodium 673mg29%
Potassium 529mg15%
Carbohydrates 79g26%
Fiber 16g67%
Sugar 22g24%
Protein 19g38%
Vitamin A 675IU14%
Vitamin C 19.7mg24%
Calcium 203mg20%
Iron 7.4mg41%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Did you make this recipe?
More soy free
- Punjabi Chole (North Indian Chickpea Curry) Instant pot. stovetop option. gluten-free, soy-free, nut-free
- Tofu Barra – North Indian Silky Onion Curry (Vegan Chicken Barra)
- Lemon Blueberry Scones (oil-free. gluten-free option)
- Roasted Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad With Walnut Crumble (gluten-free, soy-free)
Reader Interactions
Comments
Claude Poulin
I will like to know which book I could fine this recipe; the chickpea loaf?
Reply
Richa
It’s in my everyday kitchen book
Reply
Jackie
Very flavorful. I’ve made it twice, most recently for Thanksgiving. Thanks for another yummy recipe.
Reply
Gina
Hi…after you process the beans and half of the veggies, do you mix in the unprocessed veggies?
Thanks!!
Reply
Richa
Yes
Reply
Michaela
Delicious. The loaf keeps together and is nit dry. BBQ gives it a nice touch
Reply
Vegan Richa Support
glad you enjoyed!
Reply
Batch of Cookies
Delicious! Make this last week as a test batch for Easter. It was great! For the kids, I will omit the heat but when I make this again (just for me), I will include it.
Reply
Vegan Richa Support
let me know what you think!
Reply
Erica
Not like you need another five star rating but had to say this is amazing! I have made it for holidays and it’s going to be part of dinner tonight. It always gets rave reviews from guests even all the meat eaters! It makes great meal prep for the freezer and also leftover sandwiches. It’s also easily modifiable to add whatever works. I’ve added green chilies or mushrooms or whatever needs used except zucchini, I think that might make it too moist. Thank you for such a creative and delicious recipe.
Reply
Vegan Richa Support
thank you so much, Erica! Don’t forget to rate 😉 the stars do actually help a lot, hehe
Reply
Carly
I made this as a centrepiece for Christmas – it had committed meat eaters coming back for seconds!
Well worth the effort, totally delicious and will make this next Christmas (and any roast dinners between now and then!).
Reply
Vegan Richa Support
Fabulous Carly
Reply
Debbie Katz
I adore all recipes from you! This is a new one for me, and while it is only in the oven now, the raw batter is delicious! I skipped the barbecue sauce because I didn’t feel like making it (lazy) and I had some homemade mushroom gravy in fridge which I will smother over it!
Thanks as always for your contributions to the vegan foodie community!
Reply
Richa
❤️❤️
Reply
Swati Gulati
I have been making this for few years for Thanksgiving ! It is SUCH a hit. Flavors are so amazing
Reply
Richa
awesome !! Thanks !
Reply
Elizabeth Hanson
Delicious! I loved the flexibility of different veggies… I added a zucchini and the optional handful of greens. Family ate it up!
Reply
Shannon
This was delicious. It was tough to wait for it to cool down before eating.
Reply
Vegan Richa Support
haha I’ve burnt my mouth too
Reply
Jessica
I just made this last week, and my husband and I both LOVED it! It’s definitely a step up from the one-pot meals I typically make, so we were jazzed about all of the smells and flavors of this dish. Thank you!
Reply
Vegan Richa Support
Thanks for popping by & the amazing rating =)
Reply
Irene
It tastes great but it’s quite crumbly and dry. The slices aren’t holding together. I used flax instead of chia seeds. Oh well! Glad I did this 2 days before Thanksgiving. All your other recipes are spot on, I have made so many of them over the years.
Reply
Richa
Oh no! Maybe it got baked too long. Ovens vary in heating as well as the pan you use would matter. Try bake 10 mins less if you try again.
You can crumble this one up and use it anywhere or you need some kind of veggie meat crumbles
Reply
Richa
Also the loaf will get moist as it sits. It’s crumbliest right after baking
Reply
Divs
Can I skip the bbq sauce?
Reply
Vegan Richa Support
yes in both parts (loaf & sauce) – just use a little less breadcrumbs
Reply
Simona
My experience with vegan recipes is somewhat new but it’s not the first time I came across your amazing recipes and thanks to you I’m ever so often able to ‘convert’ my family to healthy recipes. Your Salted Date Caramel, Chocolate Pie with Almond Coconut Crust is in all honesty the best sweet recipe I have ever tried. Keep amazing us with your skills!
Reply
Vegan Richa Support
that’s awesome! thanks for the 5 stars. & keep it up too
Reply
Laura Rodriguez
I absolutely love this recipe… so easy follow…it turned out so delicious!!
Will definitely be making this again😋!!
Reply
Richa
Awesome
Reply
Penny
Fifth time making this so I feel like it’s time for a review. Five stars all the way! The taste, texture and presentation all is 5 star!
The 5th time I made it was for my boyfriend’s Valentine’s Day dinner and I shape the loaf into a heart. . He loves this recipe, it’s his favorite vegan meal!
Reply
Richa
awesome
Reply
Melissa
I tried my hand at this yesterday and made a few swaps with the veggies did not have any chia seed meal or flax but it still held together really well and it was delicious! Will definitely be remaking this 100%!!
Reply
Richa
awesome
Reply
Molly
I made as directed, including the optional ingredients and 2 tbsp nutritional yeast, and it was awesome!
I particularly like your bbq sauce. Actually, I made it without the liquid smoke and it was still super tasty!
Next time I will keep it in the oven a little bit longer to get a slightly drier texture.
This is a great recipe for Thanksgiving…thank you!
Reply
Richa
Thanks!
Reply
Laura
We found the glaze to be too rich. What would your gravy recommendation be. The loaf didn’t hold its shape when cutting so I’ll use the Aquafaba next time.
Reply
Richa
you can use half the glaze or no glaze.Use my mushroom gravy or plain flour gravy veganricha.com/?s=gravy
Reply
Jenee
Can this be made the day before and then bake it the day of? Or does it need to go in the oven right after making?
Reply
Richa
you can assmeble and refrigerate for upto 2 days and bake when needed
Reply
Laura Armstrong
It is cooking as I write this. I am so excited because it tastes and looks amazing. My question is, Will this freeze well?
Reply
Richa
yes, slice and freeze
Reply
Geri Garrett
We liked this fine the day I made it, but we LOVED it cold the next day for sandwiches!
Reply
Richa
awesome!
Reply
Leave a Comment and Rating
