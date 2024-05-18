Easy Eggnog Cheesecake Recipe - The Best Eggnog Dessert for Christmas! (2024)

This post may contain affiliate sales links. Please read my disclosure policy.

Eggnog Cheesecake is thick, creamy and full of eggnog! This easy cheesecake recipe is perfect for the holidays and a delicious way to enjoy one of my favorite drinks of the season.

This post is sponsored by The American Dairy Association Mideast, but all opinions are my own.

One of the best things about the holiday season is giving back. One thing I love is that every year our church gives back to so many organizations in our area and around the world. Between collecting donations, giving time by volunteering at organizations in the area and donating to food kitchens in the areas, it’s a wonderful thing they do every year.

So I’m also excited to be partnering with the ADA Mideast for their holiday campaign. They’re donating 25 cents, the average cost of 1 glass of milk, to the Great American Milk Drive for every new follower on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram through Wednesday, Dec. 13. Milk is the number one nutritious product requested by food banks, but it is rarely donated. The Great American Milk Drive is delivering thousands of gallons of milk to families who would otherwise go without. How great is that? Nutritionists recommend 3 servings of milk a day, which is about a gallon each week, but 46 million Americans – including 12 million children – only get on average 1 gallon of milk ALL year. Of course if you’d like to give separately, you can do that at milklife.com/give too. A $5 donation gives a gallon of milk to a family in-need.

What You’ll Love About this Eggnog Cheesecake

Tons of Eggnog Flavor: One of my favorite ways to enjoy milk this time of year is in the form of eggnog! I could probably drink my weight in the stuff. I love it! And there’s more than 1 full cup of it in this cheesecake.

Classic Graham Cracker Crust: To start, there’s the classic graham cracker crust – with a little twist. To give it a touch of holiday fun, there’s some nutmeg. It gives the crust a little more flavor and goes perfectly with the eggnog.

Creamy Cheesecake Filling: Next up is the cheesecake filling. It’s my classic thick and creamy cheesecake with a full cup of eggnog and a bit of nutmeg. One thing to keep in mind when baking the cheesecake is that it does bake a little longer than some. The eggnog thins out the batter a good bit, so the baking time is increased. Although baking takes a while, it’s totally worth it in the end!

How To Decorate An Eggnog Cheesecake

On top of the cheesecake is some eggnog whipped cream, because is there such a thing as too much eggnog? I think not! I piped the whipped cream onto the cheesecake with an Ateco 844 frosting tip, but you could also use the Wilton 1M or 2D to get a similar look. Sprinkle on a touch more nutmeg and a few pearl sprinkles and you’re all done and ready to dig in!

I shared this cheesecake with lots of family and friends and it was such a HUGE hit! Some were getting a little protective over it and I thought perhaps someone might throw down over the last piece. 🙂 I hope you love it as much as we all did!



Recipe Eggnog Cheesecake 5 Stars 4 Stars 3 Stars 2 Stars 1 Star 4.9 from 43 reviews Author: Lindsay

Prep Time: 1 hour

Cook Time: 3 hours

Total Time: 4 hours, plus cooling time

Yield: 12-14 Slices

Category: Dessert

Method: Oven

CRUST 2 ¼ cups ( 302g ) graham cracker crumbs

( ) graham cracker crumbs ½ cup ( 112g ) salted butter, melted

( ) salted butter, melted 3 tbsp ( 39g ) sugar

( ) sugar 1/2 tsp nutmeg FILLING 24 ounces ( 678g ) cream cheese, room temperature

( ) cream cheese, room temperature 1 cup ( 207g ) sugar

( ) sugar 3 tbsp ( 24g ) all purpose flour

( ) all purpose flour 1 cup ( 230g ) eggnog

( ) eggnog 3/4 tsp ground nutmeg

ground nutmeg 4 large eggs, room temperature WHIPPED CREAM TOPPING 1 cup (240ml) heavy whipping cream, cold

(240ml) heavy whipping cream, cold 3 tbsp (45ml) eggnog

(45ml) eggnog 10 tbsp ( 72g ) powdered sugar

( ) powdered sugar Nutmeg, for sprinkling

Pearl sprinkles, optional Cook ModePrevent your screen from going dark Instructions CRUST 1. Preheat oven to 325°F (163°C). Line a 9-inch (23cm) springform pan with parchment paper in the bottom and grease the sides.

2. Combine the crust ingredients in a small bowl. Press the mixture into the bottom and up the sides of the springform pan.

3. Bake the crust for 10 minutes, then set aside to cool.

4. Cover the outsides of the pan with aluminum foil so that water from the water bath cannot get in. See how I set up my pans. Set prepared pan aside. CHEESECAKE FILLING AND TOPPING 5. Reduce oven to 300°F (148°C).

6. In a large mixer bowl, mix the cream cheese, sugar and flour until well combined (Use low speed to keep less air from getting into the batter, which can cause cracks). Scrape down the sides of the bowl.

7. Add the eggnog and nutmeg and mix on low speed until well combined.

8. Add the eggs one at a time, beating slowly and scraping the sides of the bowl after each addition.

9. Pour the cheesecake filling into crust and spread evenly.

10. Place springform pan (covered with aluminum foil) inside another larger pan. Fill the larger pan with enough warm water to go about halfway up the sides of the springform pan. The water should not go above the top edge of the aluminum foil on the springform pan.

11. Bake for 1 hour and 30-40 minutes.

12. Turn off heat and leave cheesecake in oven with door closed for 30 minutes.

13. Crack oven door and leave the cheesecake in the oven for about 30 minutes.

14. Remove cheesecake from oven and chill until firm, 5-6 hours or overnight.

15. To make the whipped cream, add the heavy whipping cream, eggnog and powdered sugar to a large mixer bowl. Whip on high speed until stiff peaks form.

16. Remove the cheesecake from the pan, then pipe the whipped cream onto the cheesecake. I made little rosettes with Ateco tip 844, but feel free to decorate as you like. Sprinkle with a little nutmeg and pearl sprinkles, if desired.

17. Refrigerate the cheesecake until ready to serve. Cheesecake is best for 3-4 days. Nutrition Serving Size: 1 Slice

Calories: 432

Sugar: 32.6 g

Sodium: 399.2 mg

Fat: 23.8 g

Carbohydrates: 47.2 g

Protein: 8.6 g

Cholesterol: 128.7 mg

