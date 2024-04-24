EASY Homemade Pretzel Bites Recipe - I Heart Naptime (2024)

Jamielyn Nye

Easy homemade pretzel bites are soft, buttery and irresistible. This easy pretzel recipe makes the perfect appetizer or snack for game days and parties!

Soft Pretzel Bites Recipe

Making homemade pretzels or homemade bread may seem intimidating, but it doesn’t have to be! Once you get the hang of making yeast bread recipes, you’ll be a pro in no time.

These easy pretzel bites are a great starting point for beginners because they don’t need to rise and are baked in under an hour. They are definitely worth giving a try!

These homemade pretzel bites are the perfect game day appetizer!Their bite sized shape is perfect for dipping in pretzel cheese dip plus you won’t believe how easy they are to make.

Variations

I bet you have almost all of these ingredients on hand, so you can make this delicious pretzel bites recipe right now.

Find the fullprintable recipewith measurements below.

Active yeast: You will want to be sure your yeast hasn’t expired and that it foams when mixed with warm water.

You will want to be sure your yeast hasn’t expired and that it foams when mixed with warm water. Sugar : This is necessary to give the yeast something to eat and helps make the dough light and airy.

: This is necessary to give the yeast something to eat and helps make the dough light and airy. Salt : I like to use Kosher, but any coarse sea salt will do the trick.

: I like to use Kosher, but any coarse sea salt will do the trick. All-purpose flour :

: Baking soda: This gets stirred into boiling water and gives the homemade soft pretzel bites their chewy texture.

This gets stirred into boiling water and gives the homemade soft pretzel bites their chewy texture. Egg : This is to make an egg wash to give a lovely brown color when baking.

: This is to make an egg wash to give a lovely brown color when baking. Melted butter: This is optional, but I love to brush butter on the tops after baking and before topping with salt.

Variations Customizing this pretzel recipe is easy, here are a few favorite to try: Cinnamon sugar pretzels : Bake the pretzels (without the salt) until they are golden brown. Roll them in melted butter and then roll the tops and sides in a cinnamon sugar mixture (1/2 cup sugar (granulated or brown sugar) + 2 Tablespoons ground cinnamon).

: Bake the pretzels (without the salt) until they are golden brown. Roll them in melted butter and then roll the tops and sides in a mixture (1/2 cup sugar (granulated or brown sugar) + 2 Tablespoons ground cinnamon). Other seasonings: Sprinkle pretzel bits with seasoning blends such as ranch seasoning, cajun seasoning or everything bagel seasoning.

Sprinkle pretzel bits with seasoning blends such as ranch seasoning, cajun seasoning or everything bagel seasoning. Cheese: Sprinkle with some Parmesan cheese before baking.

Sprinkle with some Parmesan cheese before baking. Vegan: These are already vegan for the most part, just skip the egg wash and brush with dairy free butter.

These are already vegan for the most part, just skip the egg wash and brush with dairy free butter. Cinnamon sugar:

Just follow the steps below to get started making homemade pretzels that are ready in under an hour!

Proof the yeast . Add warm water and yeast in a bowl and let sit for 3 to 5 minutes. Then stir in salt and sugar. Knead the dough. Add the flour in a separate large mixing bowl. Then pour yeast mixture on top and knead with a bread hook in an electric mixer (or by hand) for about 5 minutes. The dough should be soft and no longer sticking to the sides. Cut into pieces. Separate the dough into 6 sections and then roll each section into ropes. Each rope should be about 15-20 inches long and 1 inch thick. Using scissors, cut the ropes into 1 1/2 – 2 inch pieces. You should end up with about 25-30 pretzel pieces. Boil pretzels in baking soda bath. In a small pan, baking soda water to a boil. Place about 8 pieces of dough into the water for about 30 seconds. Remove with a slotted spoon and place the pieces onto a parchment-lined baking sheet. This step will create a brown crust and chewy center. Brush with egg wash. Brush the dough lightly with the whisked egg and sprinkle salt on top for flavor. Bake in oven. Bake at 425°F for 8-10 minutes, or until the pretzels are golden brown. You can turn the oven to broil for the last minute to brown the tops. Remove from oven and transfer to a cooling rack. Brush tops with melted unsalted butter if desired.

These pretzel bites pair perfectly with so many delicious dips, you can even get fancy and serve them with fondue cheese! We serve them with cheese dipping sauce but they also taste great with the dips below:

Homemade queso blanco

Queso dip with chorizo

Spinach artichoke dip

Buffalo chicken dip

Nacho cheese dip

Bacon cheddar ranch dip

Honey mustard sauce

The texture of the dough should be soft and no longer sticking to the sides of the bowl. If it’s still really sticky, add 1/4 cup flour at a time until the desired consistency is reached.

I’d recommend cutting an “x” on top of the dough pieces before baking. This gives the pretzel bites a direction to expand. Without that, they wouldn’t be uniform.

Don’t skip the baking soda and egg wash ! This is what gives them that wonderful chewy (but soft!), pretzel-like texture.

! This is what gives them that wonderful chewy (but soft!), pretzel-like texture. Although the dough doesn’t need to rise, feel free to let it sit in the bowl for 15-20 minutes before cutting. This will create a fluffier texture and may increase their size a little.

Once the pretzel bites are baked and out of the oven, brush some melted butter on top. It adds the perfect touch!

The best way to keep pretzels soft is keep them in a paper bag, as it lets moisture escape. If you don’t plan on eating them all right away, though, freezing is best.

Recipe FAQs Is active dry yeast the same as instant yeast? Pretty much! The two yeasts can be used interchangeably when baking, however active dry yeast needs to be mixed with water so that it can dissolve and instant yeast does not. If using instant yeast instead, simply mix it in with the dry ingredients and skip proofing it in water first. Why do put baking soda in water when making pretzels? The baking soda wash helps to give them that chewy, pretzel-like texture. See Also Bobby Flay's Italian Meatball RecipeHomemade Bagel Recipe - Love and LemonsTurkish Gozleme Recipe - Give RecipeIndian Fry Bread Recipe How long do soft pretzels last? I personally think these pretzel bites are best within the first 2 hours fresh out of the oven. If you have leftovers, I would store them in the freezer vs. refrigerator, At room temperature, you can store them in a brown bag or covered container for up to two days. They may turn a little soggy. Can I freeze soft pretzel bites? Place leftover pretzel bites in a freezer bag or airtight container and store in the freezer up to 2 months. Heat them back up in the microwave (20-30 seconds) or in the oven until warm.

Pretzel Bites Recipe 4.99 from 95 votes ↑ Click stars to rate now! Author: Jamielyn Nye Easy homemade pretzel bites are soft, buttery and irresistible. This easy pretzel recipe makes the perfect appetizer or snack for game days and parties! Prep Time: 25 minutes mins Cook Time: 15 minutes mins Total Time: 40 minutes mins Servings: 12 Print Rate Pin See Also Flaky Gluten Free Pop Tarts Recipe Video Ingredients ▢ 1 ½ cups warm water

▢ 1 packet active yeast (or 2 1/4 teaspoons)

▢ 1 Tablespoon granulated sugar

▢ 1 ½ teaspoons Kosher salt , plus extra for topping

▢ 4 cups all-purpose flour

▢ ⅓ cup baking soda (for boiling water)

▢ 1 large egg , whisked

▢ Melted butter , for brushing, optional Instructions In a small bowl, stir together warm water, yeast, and sugar. Let sit 3 to 5 minutes. Add salt and stir.

Preheat the oven to 425°F. Line a baking sheet with a silicone mat or parchment paper.

In the large bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the dough hook attachment, add flour and yeast mixture. Knead 5 minutes. (You can also do this by hand, if preferred).

Separate dough into 6 sections. Roll each section into ropes, about 15-inches long and 1-inch thick. Cut with scissors into 1 1/2- to 2-inch pieces. This should make about 60 to 75 pretzel pieces. Optional: cut a “t” or “x” on the top of the pretzel with scissors.

In a smallpot, bring about 8 cups water +1/3 cup baking soda to a boil over medium heat. Once water is boiling, place about 8 pieces of dough into the water for about 30 seconds. Remove with slotted spoon and place pretzel bites onto baking sheet. Brush dough lightly with beaten egg and sprinkle salt on top.

Bake 8 to 10 minutes, or until golden brown. You can turn the oven to broil for the last minute to brown the tops, if desired. Remove pretzel bites to a cooling rack and brush tops with melted butter, if desired.

Serve warm withyour favorite dipping sauce. Notes Cheese sauce: Here is my favorite pretzel cheese dip. Variation: For a sweeter version, bake the homemade pretzels without salt. When they come out of the oven, roll them in melted butter and then roll the tops and sides in cinnamon sugar (1/2 cup granulated sugar combined with 2 tablespoons ground cinnamon). Storage: Best served the first day fresh out of the oven. Store leftovers in a brown bag or covered container for up to 2 days. Freeze: Place pretzel bites in a freezer bag or airtight container and store in the freezer up to 2 months. Heat them back up in the microwave (20-30 seconds) or in the oven until warm. Nutrition Serving: 5bites | Calories: 163kcal | Carbohydrates: 33g | Protein: 5g | Fat: 1g | Saturated Fat: 0.2g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 0.3g | Monounsaturated Fat: 0.2g | Trans Fat: 0.002g | Cholesterol: 16mg | Sodium: 1211mg | Potassium: 56mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 1g | Vitamin A: 23IU | Vitamin C: 0.002mg | Calcium: 10mg | Iron: 2mg Nutrition provided is an estimate. It will vary based on specific ingredients used. Course: Appetizer Cuisine: American Did you make this recipe? Don’t forget to give it a star rating below!