Garlic Butter Beef Tenderloin Recipe • Longbourn Farm (2024)

This garlic and herb beef tenderloin recipe is easy to prepare, flavorful, and incredibly tender. Wow your holiday guests with this perfect beef tenderloin!

What is Beef Tenderloin? Is beef tenderloin filet mignon?

Beef Tenderloin Recipe Ingredients For the Beef Tenderloin: For the Garlic Butter Sauce

Why tie Beef Tenderloin?

How to cook Beef Tenderloin in Oven

How to cook Perfect Medium Rare Beef Tenderloin

How to serve Garlic Butter Beef Tenderloin

Simple Beef Tenderloin Recipe Storage

Beef Tenderloin Recipe FAQ

More favorites from Longbourn Farm

Simple Beef Tenderloin in Oven Equipment Ingredients Instructions Notes Nutrition

Looking for more great recipes?

The Best Herb Crusted Beef Tenderloin

The recipe I ended up developing for this beef tenderloin is simple, you all know that simple is my jam, but packed with flavor. I wanted to give you a simple cooking process that uses minimal dishes, {again, you all know how I roll!} but also cook the beef tenderloin evenly and give you that nice little crunch on the outside.

The first step is packing in the flavor. The measurements here are going to seem like a lot but remember that the herb and garlic butter is only going on the outside of the beef tenderloin, and some of it is going to melt off during the cooking process.

Once you have your herb butter mixed up, you will spread it all over the beef tenderloin. This step is very important to getting a good crust on the outside of the roast.

What is Beef Tenderloin?

Beef tenderloin is one of the most tender cuts of meat. It’s from the back middle portion of the loin muscle.

Is beef tenderloin filet mignon?

Yes. Filet mignon are steaks cut from the beef tenderloin roast.

Beef Tenderloin Recipe Ingredients

For the Beef Tenderloin:

Beef tenderloin

Garlic

Butter

Parsley

Oregano

Rosemary

Salt

Black pepper

For the Garlic Butter Sauce

Butter

Garlic

Parsley

Oregano

Rosemary

Balsamic vinegar

Worcestershire sauce

Why tie Beef Tenderloin?

I do recommend that you tie up your whole beef tenderloin with cooking twine. Even though you will be using a trimmed beef tenderloin, the size will vary throughout the cut. Tying it up keeps the size of the cut more even which allows for more even cooking throughout the tenderloin.

How to cook Beef Tenderloin in Oven

Then, you simply roast the beef tenderloin in the oven! I have two cooking temperatures in this recipe, the first is to ensure that you get that nice thin, crispy layer on the outside of the tenderloin. After that it’s just a matter of roasting the tenderloin to your preferred doneness.

How to cook Perfect Medium Rare Beef Tenderloin

But remember! Beef’s tender, juicy texture is optimum when cooked to medium rare (135ºF) or medium (145ºF) doneness. I promise! Remember, I promised the same thing in my Prime Rib recipe and you weren’t disappointed.

To determine this perfect doneness for a beef tenderloin roast, insert an ovenproof thermometer prior to roasting (into the thickest part of the roast, not resting in fat) and leave it in throughout the cooking process.

Alternatively, insert and instant-read thermometer toward the end of the cooking time (same way as above) for about 15 seconds. Remove the thermometer and continue cooking if necessary.

Remember that the temperature will continue to rise 5ºF-15ºF after removing the beef tenderloin from the oven to reach your desired doneness. As I always say, let it rest!! This allows that temperature to come up, and the juices to redistribute beautifully leaving you with a perfect beef tenderloin.

I did whip up a quick butter sauce while the tenderloin was resting, mostly just to keep myself from digging into it too soon. This takes literally 5 minutes and just adds to the flavor layers in the tenderloin. I highly encourage you to try it!

How to serve Garlic Butter Beef Tenderloin

After the Garlic Butter Beef Tenderloin comes out of the oven, it’s important to let it rest for about 15 minutes before slicing. Slice right before serving so it doesn’t get cold.

Simple Beef Tenderloin Recipe Storage

Beef tenderloin can be kept in the refrigerator for up to 5 days in an airtight container. It can also be frozen for later in a freezer bag or airtight container for up to 6 months.

Beef Tenderloin Recipe FAQ

Should you sear a beef tenderloin before roasting? No, for this recipe you don’t need to sear the beef tenderloin. The way it is baked creates a “sear” and nice crust. How much beef tenderloin per person? About 8-12 ounces of beef tenderloin per person is a good estimate. Is a beef tenderloin the same as a filet mignon? Filet mignon is a cut of steak that is cut from a beef tenderloin. How long to cook beef tenderloin per pound: A beef tenderloin should be cooked for about 15 minutes per pound. Following the temperatures and times in this recipe will get you the best results. What goes well with beef tenderloin?

I truly couldn’t be more thrilled to share this beef tenderloin recipe with you on behalf of Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. You all know that I love supporting our hard-working farmers and ranchers and that beef is one of our absolute favorite nutrient-rich, high-quality proteins to serve at our table.

I know you are going to love this recipe. Make the splurge for your holiday table!! You’ll be the Christmas Dinner Hero! What’s your favorite way to cook with beef?

Print Pin 4.98 from 47 votes Simple Beef Tenderloin in Oven This garlic and herb beef tenderloin recipe is easy to prepare, flavorful, and incredibly tender. Wow your holiday guests with this perfect beef tenderloin! Course Main Course Cuisine American Keyword beef tenderloin recipe, beef tenderloin roast, perfect beef tenderloin, whole beef tenderloin Prep Time 10 minutes minutes Cook Time 45 minutes minutes Resting Time 15 minutes minutes Total Time 55 minutes minutes Servings 8 people Calories 559kcal Author Alli Get ad-free recipes in PrepearLearn more about Prepear here! Equipment Thermoworks MK4 Thermapen

Redmond Real Salt

ChefAlarm Ingredients For the Beef Tenderloin 3 pound beef tenderloin trimmed, see note

3 cloves garlic minced

4 tablespoons butter softened, see note

1 teaspoon parsley see note

1 1/2 teaspoons oregano

2 teaspoons rosemary

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

2 teaspoons black pepper coarsely ground For the Garlic Butter Sauce 3 tablespoons butter divided

1 clove garlic crushed

1/2 teaspoon parsley

1/2 teaspoon oregano

1/2 teaspoon rosemary

1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar

1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce US Customary – Metric Instructions For the Beef Tenderloin Preheat oven to 475ºF.

Tie up the beef tenderloin so that it is an even thickness the length of the tenderloin.

Combine 4 tablespoons of the softened butter, garlic, herbs, salt, and pepper.

Spread butter mixture evenly over the entire beef tenderloin.

Line a baking sheet with foil, place a wire rack over the top of the sheet and the tenderloin on top of the rack.

Roast for 10 minutes.

Lower the oven temperature to 450ºF and continue to roast until the internal temperature is 5-10º shy of your desired doneness. (135ºF for medium-rare or 145ºF for medium).Depending on the size of your tenderloin roast, this can take anywhere from 25-35 more minutes.

Rest for 15 minutes, during this time the internal temperature will continue to increase.

While the beef tenderloin rests, make the butter sauce. For the Butter Sauce Melt 1 tablespoon of butter in a small skillet. Add the herbs and garlic and sauté until fragrant, about 1 minute.

Add the balsamic vinegar and Worcestershire sauce.

Turn off heat and add the remaining butter. Serve with tenderloin. Follow me on YouTube!Watch more videos and subscribe! Notes A 2-4 pound beef tenderloin will work with this recipe, just keep in mind that a smaller roast will cook more quickly and a larger roast will take longer. I used dried herbs in this recipe, but fresh can always be substituted. If you choose to use fresh, use double the dry amounts listed except for the oregano. I recommend using unsalted butter in this dish so you can adjust the salt according to your taste. Because butter has a low smoking point, this recipe may smoke in the oven. Turn on your oven fan to mitigate the smoke when you open the door. If you really want to avoid the smoke, you can replace olive oil for the butter (it has a higher smoke point). However, this will change the flavor slightly. Nutrition Calories: 559kcal | Carbohydrates: 1g | Protein: 31g | Fat: 47g | Saturated Fat: 21g | Cholesterol: 145mg | Sodium: 611mg | Potassium: 532mg | Vitamin A: 315IU | Vitamin C: 0.5mg | Calcium: 27mg | Iron: 4.2mg Tried this recipe?Mention @longbournfarm or tag #longbournfarm!

