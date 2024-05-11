Halloween Party Favors : Zombie Fingers - Recipes From A Pantry (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Peeps yes, it is that time of the year. HALLOWEEN!!! These Zombie Fingers Halloween party favors are no-bake Halloween treats that kids and adults alike will love. They are suitable for Gluten-Free and Vegan diets too.

Halloween Party Favors : Zombie Fingers - Recipes From A Pantry (1)

Hands up if you’re super excited for Halloween.Which means Halloween parties, trick or treat, dessert, pumpkins, spiders, bats ghosts and a gazillion Halloween party favors like these Halloween Zombie Fingers. And happy kids, happy family, happy friends and happy everyone. That last bit, will be my motto for the whole festive season.

Last year, I threw a Halloween party. Just me, 8 kids and 6 hours. ..

It was meant to be 4 kids but for some reason, I added one more, and one more and suddenly I ended up with 8 of them. By. Myself. Oh, I remember every single second of it. Every. Single. Second.

So there were sticky drinks that are still stubbornly staining the lovely old rug, there were something like 45 exhausting mins of trying to help the kids put together their own sandwiches, which for some reason I had made rather complicated, 15 rounds of pin the bat to the cat whilst simultaneously trying to keep an eye on the burning popcorn and cupcakes, along with the ‘but don’t you have any other games’ complaints after we had run through everything I had planned out.

At the end of the party the first kid to leave looked at me rather ‘strangely’ before leaving, and so did the second and then third kid. That was when I twigged – I had clearly invited them to a party, at the end of which, the little lovelies were wondering where on earth their party bags were. I had plain old forgot. Duh.

So this year, I am going to be super prepared and more on the ball. I will invite a more manageable 4 kids (erm yeah right), I will make food that has been prepped ahead and is easy to serve, I will serve non sticky drinks, I will keep the party to only 2 hours AND I will have party bags ready.

Halloween Party Favors : Zombie Fingers - Recipes From A Pantry (2)

Which brings me to these super lovely Halloween party favors aka zombie fingers. These are going to be my take away party treat this year. They are a good but not too sweet treats that are suitably spooky to please guests, both young and old. And they can also be used to add atmosphere to the food table during the party.

How To Make Zombie Fingers.

These zombie fingers are really, really easy to make – and are made with only 5 ingredients, most of which you already have in your pantry. And these zombie fingers are gluten-free, raw and vegans too. So, they are suitable for a whole range of dietary requirements which means you just pop them on the table and let guests help themselves, without worrying about diets.

So the simple ingredients in these zombie fingers are:

See Also
5 Supereasy Avocado Recipes Beyond GuacamoleWeight Watcher Potato Soup | Easy Potato Soup Crockpot Recipe20-Minute Black Bean Soup Recipe - The Recipe CriticSavory Oatmeal Patties (Another Kirkwood Family Secret Recipe)

Stoned dates

Dark chocolate

Smooth peanut butter

Porridge oats (gluten-free)

Flaked almonds for those zombie fingernails

This is one so simple that even the kiddoes can help you whip it up. Simply add the first 4 ingredients into your food processor and whiz into crumble type consistency. Then have as much fun as possible, shaping the mixture into fingers (the spookier the better), press on those nails, refrigerate for a few hours and you are good to go. That is if you can resist eating at least half of them before then (no judging if you can’t).

Other Halloween Party Favor Ideas

If you are looking for more Halloween party favour ideas then why not check out some of these below.

Easy Halloween Cupcakes.

Halloween mini pumpkin muffins, no bake peanut butter ghosts from Foodie Quine, pumpkin cupcakes from Veggie Desserts, Halloween meringue ghosts from Supergolden Bakes, Halloween chocolate apples from Fab Food 4 All.

You can also try these Halloween stuffed pumpkins from Happy Kitchen Rocks, Chocolate swamp monsters from Kidgredients and easy DIY bloodshot eyeball cupcakes from My Pinterventures. Plenty of choice there for you.

Thank you for reading myHalloween party favors aka zombie fingers recipe post. And please come visit again as I continue dreaming up recipes, traditional African recipes, African fusion recipes, Sierra Leone recipes, travel plans and much more for you. Thanks for visiting Recipes from a Pantry, UK food blog.

Here is how to make these no bake Halloween treats

All the ingredients.

Halloween Party Favors : Zombie Fingers - Recipes From A Pantry (3)

Add to the food processor.

Halloween Party Favors : Zombie Fingers - Recipes From A Pantry (4)

Whiz into a crumble like consistency.

Halloween Party Favors : Zombie Fingers - Recipes From A Pantry (5)

See Also
Healthy Crockpot Recipes – GoGirlDiet Blog

Shape into fingers

Halloween Party Favors : Zombie Fingers - Recipes From A Pantry (6)

Don't forget to tag #recipesfromapantry on Instagram or Twitter if you try Halloween party favors - zombie fingers! It is really, really awesome for me when you make one of my recipes and I'd love to see it. You can also share it on my Facebook page. Please pin this recipe to Pinterest too! Thank you for reading Recipes from a Pantry.

Halloween Party Favors : Zombie Fingers - Recipes From A Pantry (7)

Print Recipe

4.17 from 12 votes

Halloween party favors - zombie fingers

Halloween party favors - zombie fingers

Prep Time10 minutes mins

Course: Dessert

Cuisine: Vegan

Servings: 16

Calories: 115kcal

Author: Bintu Hardy

Ingredients

  • 250 g (8.8oz) stoned dates
  • 100 g (3.5oz) dark chocolate
  • 3 tbsp smooth peanut butter
  • 4 tbsp porridge oats gluten-free
  • 3 tbsp flaked almonds

Instructions

  • Add the first 4 ingredients into your food processor and whiz into crumble type consistency. Then shape the mixture into fingers (the spookier the better) and press on the almond flakes as nails

  • Chill for approximately 30 min before serving or packing as party favors.

**EASY AIR FRYER RECIPE EBOOK**Get the easy Air Fryer Recipe Binder which includes 40 quick and easy recipes all under 30 minutes cook time.

** INSTANT POT DUMP AND DASH RECIPE EBOOK**Get the Instant Pot Dump And Dash Recipes Ebook with easy recipes for busy lives.

Notes

Slightly adapted from BBC Good Food

Nutrition

Calories: 115kcal | Carbohydrates: 17g | Protein: 2g | Fat: 4g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Sodium: 20mg | Potassium: 187mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 11g | Vitamin C: 0.1mg | Calcium: 17mg | Iron: 1.1mg

Halloween Party Favors : Zombie Fingers - Recipes From A Pantry (2024)

FAQs

What to bring to a Halloween gathering? ›

If you want to get a little creative for your next Halloween party, try a few of these recipes.
  • Pumpkin Rice Krispie Treats. ...
  • Candy Corn Cookies. ...
  • Candy Bark. ...
  • Worms In Dirt. ...
  • Monster Apple Bites. ...
  • Halloween Popcorn Balls. ...
  • Ghost Cupcakes. ...
  • Halloween Trail Mix.

View More
What should I put in a Halloween goodie bag? ›

While candy is always gladly welcomed by little ones, you can also opt to throw in some non-traditional Halloween goodie items like stickers, small game sets or puzzles, temporary Halloween tattoos, and fun plastic jewelry they can rock with their costumes!

Get More Info Here
Should I bring a gift to a Halloween party? ›

To show some appreciation this Halloween, do not show up empty handed. A small gift will show your hostess how much you appreciate their effort in organizing the Halloween party.

Discover More Details
What do you bring to a casual gathering? ›

18 Helpful Things To Bring To A Dinner Party That Don't Require Any Cooking
  • A bottle of wine. Jupiterimages/Getty Images. ...
  • A fresh bouquet. Tom Merton/Getty Images. ...
  • Fresh fruit. Fatane Rahimi/Shutterstock. ...
  • A simple salad. Julie208/Shutterstock. ...
  • Crudité ...
  • A box of chocolates. ...
  • Artisanal olive oil. ...
  • Something from your local bakery.
Sep 18, 2023

View Details
What do you need for a good Halloween party? ›

If you're not sure where to start, follow these steps.
  • SET A DATE, TIME AND LOCATION. ...
  • MAKE A GHOUL'S LIST… OR GUEST LIST. ...
  • ESTABLISH A FUN OR SCARY THEME. ...
  • SET A BUDGET AND ASK FOR HELP. ...
  • FOOD DYES AND FILLERS ARE YOUR BEST FRIENDS. ...
  • ORGANIZE PARTY ACTIVITIES. ...
  • MAKE A SPOOKY MUSIC PLAYLIST. ...
  • GIVE OUT HALLOWEEN PARTY FAVORS.

Discover More Details
What alcohol to bring to a Halloween party? ›

The best spooky spirits for your Halloween Party
  • Crystal Head Vodka. Crystal Head Vodka is a no-brainer when it comes to choosing what will adorn your bar this Halloween. ...
  • Death's Door Gin. ...
  • Jim Beam Devil's Cut. ...
  • Sugar Skull Rum. ...
  • Ghost Tequila Blanco. ...
  • Outer Space Vodka.

Learn More
Top Articles
Recipes using Mincemeat for Christmas and the Holidays
Sourdough Croissants Recipe - made with sourdough starter
Amoeba Sisters Handouts
Battling brain-eating amoeba: Enigmas surrounding immunity to Naegleria fowleri
Latest Posts
10 Recipes and Tips to Start Baby Led Weaning
Recipes That Use Up A Lot of Eggs (Bonus Pudding Recipe!)
Article information

Author: Msgr. Refugio Daniel

Last Updated:

Views: 6367

Rating: 4.3 / 5 (74 voted)

Reviews: 89% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Msgr. Refugio Daniel

Birthday: 1999-09-15

Address: 8416 Beatty Center, Derekfort, VA 72092-0500

Phone: +6838967160603

Job: Mining Executive

Hobby: Woodworking, Knitting, Fishing, Coffee roasting, Kayaking, Horseback riding, Kite flying

Introduction: My name is Msgr. Refugio Daniel, I am a fine, precious, encouraging, calm, glamorous, vivacious, friendly person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.