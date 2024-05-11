Halloween Party Favors : Zombie Fingers - Recipes From A Pantry (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Peeps yes, it is that time of the year. HALLOWEEN!!! These Zombie Fingers Halloween party favors are no-bake Halloween treats that kids and adults alike will love. They are suitable for Gluten-Free and Vegan diets too.

Hands up if you’re super excited for Halloween.Which means Halloween parties, trick or treat, dessert, pumpkins, spiders, bats ghosts and a gazillion Halloween party favors like these Halloween Zombie Fingers. And happy kids, happy family, happy friends and happy everyone. That last bit, will be my motto for the whole festive season.

Last year, I threw a Halloween party. Just me, 8 kids and 6 hours. ..

It was meant to be 4 kids but for some reason, I added one more, and one more and suddenly I ended up with 8 of them. By. Myself. Oh, I remember every single second of it. Every. Single. Second.

So there were sticky drinks that are still stubbornly staining the lovely old rug, there were something like 45 exhausting mins of trying to help the kids put together their own sandwiches, which for some reason I had made rather complicated, 15 rounds of pin the bat to the cat whilst simultaneously trying to keep an eye on the burning popcorn and cupcakes, along with the ‘but don’t you have any other games’ complaints after we had run through everything I had planned out.

At the end of the party the first kid to leave looked at me rather ‘strangely’ before leaving, and so did the second and then third kid. That was when I twigged – I had clearly invited them to a party, at the end of which, the little lovelies were wondering where on earth their party bags were. I had plain old forgot. Duh.

So this year, I am going to be super prepared and more on the ball. I will invite a more manageable 4 kids (erm yeah right), I will make food that has been prepped ahead and is easy to serve, I will serve non sticky drinks, I will keep the party to only 2 hours AND I will have party bags ready.

Which brings me to these super lovely Halloween party favors aka zombie fingers. These are going to be my take away party treat this year. They are a good but not too sweet treats that are suitably spooky to please guests, both young and old. And they can also be used to add atmosphere to the food table during the party.

How To Make Zombie Fingers.

These zombie fingers are really, really easy to make – and are made with only 5 ingredients, most of which you already have in your pantry. And these zombie fingers are gluten-free, raw and vegans too. So, they are suitable for a whole range of dietary requirements which means you just pop them on the table and let guests help themselves, without worrying about diets.

So the simple ingredients in these zombie fingers are:

Stoned dates

Dark chocolate

Smooth peanut butter

Porridge oats (gluten-free)

Flaked almonds for those zombie fingernails

This is one so simple that even the kiddoes can help you whip it up. Simply add the first 4 ingredients into your food processor and whiz into crumble type consistency. Then have as much fun as possible, shaping the mixture into fingers (the spookier the better), press on those nails, refrigerate for a few hours and you are good to go. That is if you can resist eating at least half of them before then (no judging if you can’t).

Other Halloween Party Favor Ideas

If you are looking for more Halloween party favour ideas then why not check out some of these below.

Thank you for reading myHalloween party favors aka zombie fingers recipe post. And please come visit again as I continue dreaming up recipes, traditional African recipes, African fusion recipes, Sierra Leone recipes, travel plans and much more for you. Thanks for visiting Recipes from a Pantry, UK food blog.

Here is how to make these no bake Halloween treats

All the ingredients.

Add to the food processor.

Whiz into a crumble like consistency.

Shape into fingers