Keto Pumpkin Cheesecake Bars Recipe - Stylish Cravings (2024)

These keto pumpkin cheesecake bars make fall snacking healthy and super easy. Add chocolate chips for a decadent treat.

The reason it’s so tempting to eat that sugary snack while you’re on keto is that they are just way too easy to grab out of the pantry. It’s way easier to do that than to go through the effort of baking something. That’s why I adore these cheesecake bars. They require zero baking time. Whip them up, let them chill, and they are ready to be devoured.

No Bake Keto Dessert

This is another recipe that’s so easy kids can make it. I love inviting my kids into the kitchen with me and letting them help. They learn so much that way, don’t they?

If a kid can make it, so can a very distracted parent. This recipe is perfect when you really don’t have time to do much but you still want a dessert.

Keto Pumpkin Cheesecake

Are you a pumpkin-lover like me? As soon as fall gets here I’m all about pumpkin spice! This cheesecake makes me so happy. It’s soft and creamy, just like my beloved mini pumpkin pies. It’s also really good for you too. The cream cheese has calcium and healthy fats that will keep you in ketosis.

Easy Keto Holiday Dessert

Even though lots of people consider pumpkin to be a fall treat, I like to serve these cheesecake bars at holiday parties. They are so easy to share with everyone. Plus, if I bring something that’s low-carb, I know I’ll have a dessert to munch on.

The Best Keto Pumpkin Bars

I’ve seen some ideas for crustless pumpkin pie and while those are delicious, I really like the pie crust. That’s why I went ahead and made my own out of almond flour, butter, and a cinnamon-sweetener blend.

Just look at these bars! I love how there are distinct, gorgeous, layers on them. You can literally see the crust, the cheesecake layer, and the pumpkin layer. When you bite into it, your mouth is filled with the combination and it is perfect.

How To Store Pumpkin Bars

Make a really large batch and store them in the refrigerator. Cover the bars before you refrigerate them. If you keep them covered in the fridge, they will last about 5 days (if you don’t eat them sooner!).

You can also freeze these cheesecake bars. The best way to freeze them is in an aluminum 9×13 pan sealed tight. They will last about 4 months in the freezer. When you are ready to eat them, just place the pan in the refrigerator and let them thaw slowly.

What To Eat With Pumpkin Bars

I love sitting down with one of them and enjoying them with a nice hot cup of coffee or black tea. You can also serve them with a scoop of your favorite low-carb ice cream.

Want to change things up? Mix in some sugar-free chocolate chips. You can also drizzle some sugar-free caramel syrup on top. Yum!

Keto Pumpkin Cheesecake Bars Recipe

Here’s the complete list of ingredients to make these no bake cheesecake bars. Exact measurements can be found within the printable recipe card below.

INGREDIENTS:

Crust Layer-

Almond flour



Cinnamon



Powdered erythritol sweetener



Butter



Salt



Cheesecake Layer-

Cream cheese



Powdered erythritol sweetener



Whipped topping



Pumpkin Layer-

Pumpkin puree



Unsweetened almond milk *any milk will work



Pumpkin pie spice



Sugar free vanilla pudding mix



Vanilla

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. To create the crust layer, mix together the almond flour, cinnamon, powdered sweetener and dash of salt.



2. Pour the mixture in a parchment paper lined 8×8 baking dish or pan. Top with melted butter and stir so that all the dry ingredients are coated with butter. Press the crust down firmly. Set aside for now.



3. To create the cheesecake layer, mix together the cream cheese and powdered sweetener until you have a smooth texture. Fold in the whipped topping, then pour on top of the crust. Place in the refrigerator for now.



4. To create the pumpkin layer, mix together pumpkin puree, sugar free vanilla pudding mix and milk. Add vanilla and pumpkin pie spice. Mix until you have a smooth, creamy texture. Pour on top of the cheesecake layer.



5. **Optional: Top the bars with a sprinkle of cinnamon & sugar-free sweetener. Place the bars in your freezer to set, about 3 hours.



6. Remove and slice. Store in an airtight container back in the freezer or refrigerator until you are ready to serve.



7. ENJOY!

