Maltese Traditional Recipes (2024)

A–C

Aljotta Arjoli

Balbuljata Basic Pasta Dough Beef Pastry Baked Macaroni

Basic beef stock

Baked Rice Bean Salad Beef and vegetable casserole Beefstew Beef Lasagna

Beef and Barley Soup Bigilla Biskuttinital-LewzMorr BiskuttiniTar-Rahal Bragjoli

Bread Pudding BrungielMimli Buskuttelli

Candied Peel Carob Syrup Cauliflower Flan Chestnut Pie Chicken broth Chicken Stock Chocolate Coconut Balls Christmas Log



D – H

Date Diamonds Dorado Pie

Figolli Fish cakes Fish Soup

Galletti Gulepptal-Harrub

Helwatat-Tork Hobzbiz-zejt Hobz ta’ San Martin

I – L

Imbuljuta Imqaret

Kawlata Konfettura Kusksubil-Ful Kwarezimal

Lasagna

M – Q

Maltese Sausage Maltese Scrambled Eggs Maltese Trifle MinestraTal-Haxix



Pastry (Short Crust) Pastizzi Potato Soup Prinjolata Pudinatal-Hobz Pulpettital-hut Pulpettital-Majjal Pumpkin Soup Puff Pastry

Qaghaqtal-Ghasel Qubbajt

R – T

Rabbit fried with Garlic Rabbit in Gravy Rabbit Pie Rabbit Stew Ravioli Rikotta Pie Ross il-Forn

Shepherd’s Pie

Soppatal-Armla Soppatal-Qara Ahmar Stewed rabbit Stuffatbil-Pulpettital-Majjal

Timpana Tortatal-Irkotta Tortatal-Fenek Tortatal-Laham Tortatal-Lampuki Tortatal-Lewz



Tortatal-Pastard Tortatal-Qastan Torta ta’ San Martin Maltese Trifle

Beef and vegetable casserole

Serves 3 Ingredients 205gstewing steak 25gplain flour 25gdripping 2 carrots 2 onions ¾ of a small turnip 1 beef stock cube 375mlhot water salt and pepper parsley Method Light the oven gas 3, 170’c, place the shelf in the centre of the oven wipe the meat, remove any excess fat. cut into small cubes and coat in flour peel and slice carrots and onions, peel the turnip and cut into cubes melt the

dripping and fry the meat and vegetables for about 5 mins. stir in the rest of the flour dissolve the stock cube in the water, add to the pan and bring to the boil, stirring , add salt and pepper pour into a casserole dish, cover and bake in the center of the oven for 1-1½hours until the meat is tender Serve sprinkled with a little chopped parsley. Beefstew Make as above, but do not pour the meat into a casserole dish. Just leave in the pan to

simmer with the lid on for 1-1½ hours until cooked. Stir frequently to prevent sticking Serve these dishes with potatoes and vegetables

Basic Pasta Dough



Ingredients 2/3-cup all-purpose flour

1tbsp water

1tbps salt

1tsp olive oil Method Make a well in the middle of the flour on a rolling board. Combine egg with water, oil and salt.

Pour into the flour well. Work the mixture with your hands, folding and kneading the dough over and over. The dough should be well mixed and no longer sticks to your hands. (About 10 minutes) Let the doughball stand for about 1-hour.

Roll and stretch the dough a little at a time until it is paper thin. Cut the pasta into 1/8-inch strips and hang to dry on a pasta rack. Let dry at least 30 minutes. Cook in salted boiling water. Serves 4 You can shape this dough the way you like

Beef Pastry

Ingredients 1kg puff or short crust pastry

thin sliced sirloin steaks

slices ham

slices cheese

garlic – chopped Method Roll out pastry on a floured surface cut into 4 squares

On one side of each square place 1 slice steak, then the ham cheese, chopped garlic and top off with the second slice of steak,

So the ham cheese, and garlic are sandwiched between the two steaks. Fold over remaining pastry on top of steak and seal with milk.

Glaze with a beaten egg. Cook in a moderate oven until golden brown and crispy. Serve with a fresh salad and french fries or selection of vegetables and boiled potatoes or croquettes.



Beef Lasagna

Ingredients 450g ground beef

1/4 tsp. garlic powder 1 tbsp. parsley flakes (dried) 1 tbsp. basil

1 1/2 tsp. salt and ground black pepper

1 400g size can tomatoes

1 can tomato paste

1 pkt. lasagna sheets (280g.)

4 cups cream style cottage cheese

2 beaten eggs

1/2 cup parmesan cheese

200g. mozzorella cheese cut thin

200g. cheddar cheese, sliced thin Method Brown meat slowly and take off excess fat. Add the next six ingredients. Simmer uncovered until sauce is thick (45 minutes to 1 hour) stirring occasionally. When sauce is cooked, add thin layer of sauce in bottom of 13x9x2″ baking dish. Lay down uncooked lasagna sheets it will cook up as it bakes cover lasagna over with sauce, covering bottom of dish. Spread 1/2 the cottage cheese mixture over sheets and layer with sliced cheddar cheese, cover with 1/2 of remaining meat sauce. Repeat the layer again adding thin layer of sauce before adding lasagna remaining 1/2 cottage cheese, and this time using the Mozzorella cheese. Sprinkle top with additional Parmesan cheese. Cover with foil and bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour. Uncover and bake additional 5 minutes till top is brown Let stand 15 minutes before cutting into squares Serve Hot

Easy Oven Lasagna

Ingredients 225g ground beef

1/2 cup water

2 (425g.) cans marinara sauce

or

1 (900g.) jar sauce

1 tsp. salt

1 (225g.) pkt. lasagna

1 cup ricotta

350g mozzarella, sliced or grated

1/4 cup grated parmesan cheese Brown ground beef, drain. Add water, marinarasauce and salt. Bring to a boil. In a 2 qt. baking dish layer the sauce, uncooked lazagna, ricotta and mozzarella cheese. Repeat layers, ending with sauce. Garnish with mozzarella and parmesan cheese. Cover tightly with foil. Bake at 375 degrees for 1 hour or cover dish with waxed paper and microwave for approximately 25 minutes, turning once. Let stand 5 to 10 min. before cutting into squares. Makes 6 servings.

Baked Macaroni

Ingredients 450g short pastry

450g macaroni

450g minced beef

200g peeled tomatoes

1 small chopped onion

100g grated cheese

100g tomato paste

1/4 pt. water

3 hard boiled eggs

4 beaten eggs

2 tsp.dried basil

olive oil

salt and pepper Method Fry the onion, add the basil, add the minced beef fry till it is cooked. Add the tomatoes and the tomato paste.

Cook for a few seconds. Slowly add the water and simmer till the beef is tender.

Boil the macaroni, drain and cool. Chop the hard boiled eggs. Mix everything and season. Roll the pastry into a greased dish.

Pour the mixture and cover with the pastry. Brush the top with egg wash. Cook in a moderate to hot oven. Serve hot or cold

Basic Beef Stock

Ingredients 6 pounds beef soup bones

1 large onion

3 large carrots

1/2 cup water

2 stalks celery, including some leaves

1 large tomato

1/2 cup chopped parsnip

1/2 cup cubed potatoes

8 whole black peppercorns

4 sprigs of fresh parsley

1 bay leaf

1 tablespoon salt

2 teaspoons dried thyme

2 cloves garlic

12 cups water Method Preheat oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Slice onion. Chop scrubbed celery and carrots into 1-inch chunks. In a large shallow roasting pan place soup bones, onion, and carrots. Bake, uncovered, about 30 minutes or until the bones are well browned, turning occasionally. Drain off fat. Place the browned bones, onion, and carrots in a large soup pot or Dutch oven. Pour 1/2 cup water into the roasting pan and rinse. Pour this liquid into soup pot. Add celery, tomato, parsnips, potato parings, peppercorns, parsley, bay leaf, salt, thyme, and garlic. Add the 12 cups water. Bring mixture to a boil. Reduce heat. Cover and simmer for 5 hours. Strain stock. Discard meat, vegetables, and seasonings. To clarify stock for clear soup: In order to remove solid flecks that are too small to be strained out with cheesecloth, combine 1/4 cup cold water, 1 egg white, and 1 crushed eggshell. Add to strained stock. Bring to a boil. Remove from heat, and let stand 5 minutes. Strain again through a sieve lined with cheesecloth. Makes 6 servings

Bean Salad

Ingredients 1 (425g) can kidney beans, drained

1 (410g) can wax beans, drained

1 (425g) can lima beans, drained

1 (425g) can green beans, drained

1 (425g) can garbanzo beans, drained

1 sweet onoins, chopped

1 green bell pepper, chopped

1 red bell pepper, chopped

3/4 cup white sugar

2/3 cup distilled white vinegar

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1/2 teaspoon dried dill weed

1/2 teaspoon dried rosemary

1/2 teaspoon dried basil

salt to taste Method 1 Mix beans with onion and bell peppers in a large bowl.

2 In a small saucepan, combine vinegar, oil, sugar, and herbs. Season to taste with salt. Stir over medium heat until sugar dissolves; do not boil.

3 Pour warm dressing over bean mixture, and marinate for at least 2 hours in the refrigerator before serving. Makes 6 servings

Baked Rice – Ross il-Forn



Ingredients 250g. rice

25g. grated cheese

olive oil

50g. tomato puree

1 tblsp.dried basil

salt and pepper

100g. peeled tomatoes

4 eggs

250g. minced meat

300g. beef stock Method

Cook meat add chopped tomatoes and tomato puree

add stock and simmer for 30 mins.

boil rice in salted water, when half cooked strain and cool under a runny water

mix the rice well with the sauce and all the other ingredients

put the mixture into a greased baking dish

and cook in a moderate oven for 45 mins or till top is brown

Beef and Barley Soup

Ingredients 1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 1/2 cups chopped onion

1 cup chopped celery

1 cup chopped carrots

2 cloves garlic, minced

10 cups beef stock

3/4 cup barley

3 sprigs fresh thyme, chopped

1/2 cup red wine

2 cups cubed potatoes

2 cups diced cooked beef

1 teaspoon browning sauce (optional)

1 1/2 cups chopped cabbage salt and pepper to taste Method In a large pot over medium heat, combine the oil, onions, celery and carrots.

Saute for 5 minutes, or until tender. Add the beef stock, barley, bay leaf and thyme and simmer until barley is softened but not mushy.

Add the wine, potatoes and beef. Add the browning and seasoning sauce now if you want your soup to have more of a brown color.

Simmer another 15 minutes and add the cabbage. Allow to simmer another 15 minutes, or until all vegetables are tender. Salt and pepper to taste. Makes 12 servings

Buskuttelli

Ingredients 15g fresh yeast or dried yeast

150m-175 ml water

400g plain flour

pinch of salt

50g butter

1 – 1 1/2 tsp crashed aninseed

200g castor sugar Method Cream the yeast in water, sieve the flour and salt into a bowl, rub in the butter and add the sugar and ainseedmake a well and add the yeast and water at least 150mlwater is used but adjust this quantity to the flour, bring the mixture together, then turn on a work surface and kneaduntil you have a pliable bread like dough, return to bowl and prove in a warm place covered, until doubled in bulk, this will take longer then bread as the sugar retards the rising,return the dough to work surface, knead briefly to knock it back, form into 4 elongated cakes and bake on a tray at 200c/400f/gas6until cooked through, approximately 20 mins. allow to cool overnight, cut each cake into thin slices lay out on a try and bake at 180c/ 350f/ gas4, until crisp and golden checking frequently that they do not catch, cool on a wire rack

Balbuljata (Maltese Scrambled eggs)

Ingriedents 2 or 3 large ripe tomatoes

1 onion finely chopped

1 tbsp. olive oil

25 – 50 g. butter

chopped garlic to taste (optional)

8 eggs

salt and pepper

1 tbsp. parsley or mint chopped Metod Peel, deseed, and chop the tomatoes, cook onion in oil and a little butter until soft, add the garlic and tomatoes cook all for further 5 mins. beat the eggs lightly with the salt and pepper and pour them on to the tomatoes and onions adding the remaing butter and parsley or mint, stir continuously over low heat until the eggs are barely set, continue to stir once over the heat, Serve Hot OR Ingredients:

3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 large yellow onion, peeled and chopped

600g plum tomatoes, peeled and chopped or

1 can of diced tomatoes. 6 eggs

Salt and freshly ground pepper Method:

Heat the olive oil on medium heat in a nonstick skillet.

Add the onions and cook until translucent, just starting to turn golden in color, about 6 minutes.

Insert the tomatoes and cook over low heat until the liquid evaporates, about 40 minutes.

Whisk the eggs in a bowl until well blended. Season with a little salt and pepper.

Include the eggs with the tomato and cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, and scraping from the bottom with a wooden spoon.

Remove from heat as soon as the eggs begin to set, but are still moist, about 3 minutes. Turn out onto a serving plate. Serve immediately..

Bigilla

Ingredients 450g dried broad beans

2tsp. chopped parsley

1 garlic crushed

1 chili pepper

a dash of harissa

1 tbsp of mixed fresh mint, finely chopped

2 tbsp olive oil Method Soak beans overnight replace water. add salt to taste bring to boil & simmer until beans are soft mash beans and place them in a serving dish Pour olive oil on top Add other ingredients to taste Serve hot or hold

BrungielMimli

Ingredients 4 large eggplants

450g ground meat (beef & pork)

2 tbsp margarine

2 eggs, beaten

1 tbsp parsley, chopped

2 tsp tomato paste

1 tomato, chopped

50g bread crumbs

1 onion, sliced

3 garlic cloves, crushed

100g grated cheese

salt & pepper to taste Method

Cut each eggplant in half lengthwise, Parboil halves for 10 minutes,

Scoop out the middle and save, fry onion and garlic, add tomato paste, meat, eggplant pulp, tomato, parsley, bread crumbs. cook until meat is done, stirring well

remove from heat, add the beaten eggs, cheese, salt and pepper. Use this mixture to stuff halved eggplants. Sprinkle the tops with breadcrumbs & cheese,

bake in 350-degree oven for about an hour Serve hot You can use instead of Eggplant, large marrows or green pepper

Bragjoli

Ingredients 4 slices lean beef

75g. tomato paste

4 rashes of chopped bacon

chopped parsley

salt and pepper

2 hard boiled eggs cut to small pieces

200g. peas

mixed spice

tsp dried basil

150g. onions

400g. tomatoes

breadcrumbs

olive oil

water Method Prepare the beef by flatting them on a board, in a bowl mix the chopped bacon , chopped eggs , parsley, salt and pepper and a little bread crumbs,

With a table spoonfill the flatting beef then roll them up and put tooth picks so the filling won’t come out , when you filled the 4 beef piece put them in a deep pan ,

fry the beef olives slightly just to seal them meanwhile

peel and shred the onions fry in the hot olive oil do not brown , add the spice , basil ,tomato paste and chopped tomatoes , pour the tomato mixture on the beef olives cover with water or beef stock, bring to the boil, simmer for 20 mins. add the peas and continue simmering for another hour on very low flame till thicken Serve with boiled Potatoes, and any Veg. or you can serve the sauce on top of spaghetti and the beef olives as a second dish with potatoes and veg.

OR

Ingredients slices of beef

minced meat

hard boiled eggs

cheese

parsley

onions

peeled tomatoes

black pepper

mixed herbs Method Chop finely egg, ham and parsley. Mix well with minced meat, cheese and seasoning.

Put some filling on each slice of beef. Roll. Put a toothpick right through to keep closed. Cook the beef olives in hot oven for about 6 minutes. Heat some oil. Fry the chopped onions. Add tomatoes, black pepper and mixed herbs. Cook for 5 minutes. Add the sauce to the beef olives and continue cooking in the oven for about 60 minutes on a very low heat. You can serve with Spaghetti ~ or just on its own.

Bread Pudding – Pudinatal-Hobz

Ingredients: 2 large Maltese loaves (or equivalent), preferably a day or two old

400 g. sugar

350 g. margerine

3 eggs

1 grated rind of one lemon

2 tablespoons chocolate powder

100g. currants or sultanas

glaced cherries

one packet dates (optional) cut into small pieces

some walnuts or almonds (roasted and cut into small pieces)

one small glass brandy or rum (optional) Method: Soak bread in water for two hours until soft, drain bread properly Add margerineand sugar. Mix well. Beat eggs and add to the mixture. Add the other ingredients. Put mixture in a container well greased and cook in a moderate oven for about an hour (Till top is brown and crispy). Serve hot with custard or cold on it’s own.

OR

(For those on a diet)

Ingredients:

1 large Maltese loaves (or equivalent), preferably a day or two old

1 egg

1 grated rind of one lemon

1 tablespoons chocolate powder

150g. currants or sultanas

100g coconuts

1tbsp strawberry jam

glaced cherries

some walnuts or almonds (roasted and cut into small pieces)

one small glass vermouth

milk



Method:



Soak bread in water for two hours until soft, drain bread properly Beat eggs and add to the mixture. Add the other ingredients. Put mixture in a container well greased and cook in a moderate oven for about an hour (Till top is brown and crispy).

Cauliflower Flan – Tortatal-Pastard

Ingredients Short crust pastry 800g.califlower

25g. Margarine

25g. Flour

300m1.milk

3 eggs

1 onion

Parmesan cheese

Salt & pepper

Finely chopped parsley

White Sauce Method Clean and rinse the cauliflower, put in a deep pan cover with water add the salt and boil till you see that its cooked , when ready put in a sieve and drain all the water, leave till its cool White sauce – on low flame. In a pan melt the margarine then add the onion that you chopped thinly cook till it starts to change color and its soften, add the flour and stir all the time add the luke warm milk a little at a time while stirring, keep stirring till it become creamy and getting thick, remove from flame. Mash the cauliflower, add the white sauce, cheese eggs salt and pepper, mix them well

In a flan dish melt a little butter then cover with pastry, add the cauliflower mixture add cheese on top and parsley

cook in a moderate oven for 40-45mintues till top is golden serves four persons

Chestnut Pie – Tortatal-Qastan

Ingredients 400g. dried chestnuts

75g sultanas

600g sweet pastry

25g drinking chocolate

100g sugar

pinch cinnamon and cloves Method Wash chestnuts carefully. Soak in plenty of water for 10 hours.

Put all other ingredients in the pan and bring to the boil.

Continue cooking till the chestnuts are soft.

Pass through a sieve. Add just a few spoons of the cooking liquid to the pastry,

put in the mixture, and cover the top with strips of pastry. Bake in a hot oven.till golden

Chicken Stock

Ingredients 2kgs chicken

7 cups water

1 large onion, halved

3 stalks celery

3 carrots, cut into 2 inch pieces

1 bay leaf

1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger

salt to taste Method Place the chicken in a large pot over high heat. Add water to cover and bring to a boil, then reduce heat to medium low and simmer for 1 hour

Remove chicken from pot. Leave water in pot. Cool chicken. Remove skin and bones from meat. Return bones and skin to pot. Add onions, carrots, celery, bay leaf, ginger, and salt. Continue simmering for 3 to 4 hours.

Strain and cool the stock, uncovered.

Use the meat for soups, salads, sandwiches, or other dishes where cooked chicken is needed. After stock has been defatted, use or freeze immediately. Freeze the stock in one-cup amounts and use instead of water for cooking rice or vegetables or making gravy. Makes 14 servings

Candied Peel – Konfettura

Ingredients 8 or 9 orangesor tangerines 1 tsp. salt 400g sugar Method Take onlt fruit in good condition, preferably untreated and organically grown, peel and cut each whole, peel into 6 or 8 pieces, place in a bowl and cover with salted water, leave for 2 or 3 days, drain and rinse, cover with fresh water in a saucepan, simmer until the peel feels tender, drain again and reserve peel in a clean bowl. Dissolve the sugar in 250ml. of water over low heat. Do not stir, but shake the pan from time to time, then bring to a boil and simmer for 10 minutes, pour over the peel, cover and stand in a cool place for approximately 4 days. Pour off the syrup into a saucepan and bring to the boil, add the peel and let it boil until the syrup is clear and almost all absorbed by the peel, turn into a lightly buttered tin or dish, sprinkle with a little more sugar and leave to dry and candy. Store in an airtight jar when cold and use as needed

Date Diamonds – Imqaret

Ingredients For the pastry

400g flour

75g sugar

pinch baking powder

100g margarine

1 egg For the Flling

400g dates

orange zest

lemon zest

some brandy or anisette Method Mix margarine, flour and baking powder together and work until smooth. Mix sugar and egg together,

add to the flour and work to a smooth dough. Leave to rest for 2 hours.

Put the dates with two tablespoons of water in a small pan and heat for a few minutes. Add zests and brandy and work the mixture with a fork.

Open the pastry into long strips about lOcm wide.

Brush the edges with water. Put a little filling in the centre. Fold pastry. Press both edges to keep the filling in. Using a ravioli cutter cut into large diamond shapedslices about 40cms long. Cook in plenty of hot oil until golden brown.

TortaTal-Lampuki – Dorado Pie

Ingredients 1kgdorado fish (lampuki)

1 sliced onion

2 tomatoes, peeled and chopped

1 medium-sized cauliflower

500g spinach

8 olives (optional)

500g flour

250g shortening

Salt

120ml water Method Cut each fish into 4 portions. Dip the portions in flour and fry in shallow fat until cooked through. Do not overcook. Remove bones. Set aside while preparing the other ingredients. Fry the sliced onion in 2 tbsp oil until soft. Add the tomatoes. Add the spinach and the cauliflower together with 1/2 pint of water. Cover closely and cook until vegetables are soft. Add olives (optional). Line a 12″ x 8″ pie dish with a layer of pastry. Put half of the vegetable mixture on this. Place the fish portions on top. Cover with the remaining vegetables and with a pastry lid. Bake on the middle shelf of a pre-heated oven, till top is golden for about 30mins or till cooked Serve hot with veg. or cold as a snack

Fried Rabbit with Garlic

Ingredients 1 medium rabbit

3 glasses red wine

bay leaf

salt and pepper

3 cloves garlic chopped

olive oil

600 ml. stock Method Cut the rabbit in portions

marinate in wine bay leaf and seasoning

remove and dry with kitchen paper, heat the oil and fry the rabbit on both sides

add the chopped garlic, remove the fats put in baking dish or casserole and add the stock, wine and seasoning, simmer in oven for 60 minutes or till tender Serve with a salad of your choice and chips

Fish cakes

Makes 12 small pieces Ingredients 100g. white fish or neonati (or a can of mackerel, tuna, or salmon)

250g potatoes (or small packet instant potato)

15g. margarine

Salt and pepper

1 level tblps parsley

1 small lemon

1 sprig of parsley for garnishing

For coating flour

1 beaten egg

breadcrumbs

oil, veg oil for frying Method Wash and peel the potatoes, cut them into even-sized pieces, put in a pan and cover with cold water, adding a little salt. Simmer for about 20 minutes until cooked

wash the fish, place between two plates and place these over the potatoes steam for about 15 minutes until cooked

wash and chop the parsley. keep a sprig for garnishing

mash the cooked potatoes, flake the fish and add to the potatoes with the margarine, salt, pepper and parsley

divide the mixture into 12 pieces, shape into fish cakes coat each wth flour, beaten egg, and crumbs

heat the oil in a frying pan, fry the fish cakes carefully, turning over once drain well on kitchen paper Serve on a shallow dish, garnished with parsley and lemon If you are using a can of fish, just open the can, drain the liquid, remove any skin and bone, and mix with the cooked, mashed potato.

Galletti

Ingredients 15g. fresh yeast or the equivalent in easy blend or dried yeast

150 – 175 ml. warm water

200g. plain flour

pinch of salt

150g. semolina

25g. butter Method Cream the yeast in water, sieve the flour and salt into a bowl, add the semolina rub in the butter,

add the yeast and enough water until you have a pliable but rather dry dough, work a little dough at a time,

keeping the rest in a refrigerator to retard the rising, roll out very thinly on a floured board and cut into rounds using a plain 5m cutter,

prick each biscuit with a fork and lay on a floured baking sheet, bake at 200c / 400/ F/gas mark 6 until just coloured, cool on a wire tray, when completely cold store in a airtight tin

Hobzbiz-zejt

This is a very typical and popular Maltese snack. Ingredients: Thick slices of crusty bread

red ripe tomatoes, halved and seeded,

olive oil sea salt and freshly-ground pepper. Garnish:

Pick your favourites of the following or use them all

Vinegar fresh basil leaves fresh mint leaves stoned olives capers anchovies finely-sliced onion. Method: Cut tomatoes in half and with each half rub the slices of bread.

Pour the olive oil on a flat plate and press the tomato side of bread into it Replace the tomato half on the slice of bread,

sprinkle with salt and pepper and any of the garnish you like Pile onto a serving dish and decorate with fresh basil or mint leaves.

Imbuljuta

Ingredients 450g dried chestnuts

1 heaped tbsp cocoa

180g sugar

A piece of tangerine peel finely chopped Method Wash the chestnuts thoroughly. Place them in a large bowl and cover them with water. Leave to soak overnight. Next day remove any loose pieces of skin. Preserve water for boiling the chestnuts. A pressure cooker will save much of the cooking time. Follow instructions given with pressure cooker. in any case allow to boil until tender. Add the other ingredients and continue cooking for about half an hour. If the stew is still watery at this stage reduce it by further cooking. taste for sweetness and add more cocoa, if necessary. Serve hot Serves 4 – 5

Kwarezimal

Ingredients 200g blanched almonds

200g plain flour, sifted

250gcasteror golden caster sugar

1 scant tsp cinnamon

Orange flower water

Grated rind of 1 lemon, 1 orange and 1 tangerine

honey and additional almonds Method Lightly toast the almonds. Grind coarsely. Mix with the flour, sugar, cinnamon, rinds and a little orange-flower water.

Add just enough water to make a stiff dough. Knead lightly until well amalgamated and shape into ovals,

approximately 17.5 cm long, 5 cm wide and 2 cm thick.

Place on greased and floured baking trays and bake at 190’C/375’F/gas 5 for about 20 minutes. While still hot, spread with honey and press on the almonds

Maltese Sausage

Ingredients 1.50 kg minced pork with fat

pork belly be good

90g sea salt

45g crashed black peppercorns

45g crashed coriander seeds

5 cloves of garlic

5 tbsp. chopped parsley Pork intestines skin (to use to put filling in ) Method Mix the pork with all the other ingredients except the intestines wash the intestines thoroughly in several changes of cold salted water

using a funnel or sausage making attachment, fill the skins with the mixture

then tie with string at 3-4 inch. apart to form sausage

prick each sausage with a fork and hang in the coolest place possible for 2-4 days to dry They can be grilled or fried If you don’t have the intestines skin, you can roll into small balls and use accordingly

Potato Soup

Ingredients 6 medium potatoes, peeled and sliced

2 carrots, diced

¼ cup chopped parsley

5 celery stalks, diced

2 quarts water

1 onion, chopped

5 tbps. butter or margarine

5 tbps.all-purpose flour

1 tsp. salt ½ pepper

1-½ cups milk Method In large pan cook potatoes, carrots, parsley and celery in water until tender, about 20 minutes.

Drain, reserving liquid and setting vegetables aside. In the same pan, saute onion in butter until soft. Stir in flour, salt and pepper; gradually add the milk, stirring constantly until thickened.

Gently stir in cooked vegetables. Add 1 cup or more of reserved cooking liquid until soup is desired consistency. Serves 6 – 8

Qaghaqtal-Ghasel

Ingredients For the Filling:

600g. treacle

150g. sugar

75g. jam

zest of lemon, orange and tangerine For the Pastry:

600g flour

2 egg yolks

750ml water

50g. very finely chopped candied peel

250g semolina

pinch of ground cloves

50g margarine

water Method Put all the filling ingredients (except the semolina) into a saucepan and bring to the boil.

After boiling thicken with semolina, adding only a little at a time.

Continue cooking tor a few seconds and leave to cool. Rub the margarine into the flour, and bind with the yolks and a little water.

Leave the pastry to set for two hours before using. Roll out the pastry into long strips of 8cm by 15cm .

Put some filling in the middle, the whole length of the pastry. fold the pastry. Now bring the two ends of the pastry together to form a ring. sprinkle a baking sheet with semolina,

put the rings on the sheet and bake in a moderate oven for 25 minutes.

Before cooking, take a sharp knife and lash the pastry in different places.

Qubbajt– Maltese nougat

Ingredients 800 g sugar

300 g roasted almonds or hazelnuts ( or you can use sesame seeds)

1 tsp frshly powdered cinnamon Method Oil a shallow baking tray and line first with greaseproof, then a sheet of rice paper dissolve the sugar in 250 ml water over low heat in a heavy saucepan, shaking but not stirring, boil to 154 c, lightly grease a marble or other slab with a little oil mixed with water and spread the nuts over it, sprinkle the cinnamon, then pour the hot syrup turn and work the mixture with two spatulas, when it starts to harden spoon it into the rice paper case and leave to cool, remove the greaseproofand leave the edilble paper

OR

Pistachio Nougat/Turron



Ingredients

2 cups sugar

1½ cups light corn syrup

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ cup water

2 egg whites

½ teaspoon pistachio flavor oil

green food coloring

4 tablespoons butter

1½ cups toasted pistachio



Method

Prepare an 8 x 8 inch pan by covering it with non-stick aluminum foil or potato starch wafer both at the bottom and on top.

Combine the sugar, corn syrup, salt, and water in a large saucepan over medium high heat. Stir until sugar is dissolved and continue to cook until mixture reaches hard-ball stage, 120°C.

While mixture is cooking, place egg whites in large bowl of stand mixer and whisk until they hold stiff peaks. When sugar syrup has reached 120 degrees, remove from heat and slowly pour one quarter of the mixture into the stiff egg whites, with the mixer running constantly. Continue beating until the egg whites hold its shape.

Return the saucepan with the remaining syrup to the stove and continue to cook over medium high heat until the mixture reaches 150 degrees, or hard-crack stage.With the mixer running, pour the remaining sugar syrup slowly into the egg mixture and continue beating until mixture is thick and stiff.

Add the flavoring and a few drops of food coloring gel or paste to tint the nougat a delicate green. Add the softened butter and beat until the candy is very thick and satiny. Add the nuts last and stir until combined.

Spoon the nougat into the prepared pan and press it smooth and evenly. Allow to set to room temperature and cut into small squares to serve.



Pastizzi



Ingredients For the Pastry

400g. plain flour

½ tsp.salt

200 ml. cold water

125 – 50g. margerine , or lard , or butter For Filling

400g. rikotta

salt and pepper

3 eggs beaten Method Mix the sieved flour and salt with approximately 200ml. of cold water into a soft pliable but not sticky dough, knead well leave to rest for about 90 minutes. When rested, roll stretch and pull the dough on a floured surface, into long strips, spread half the fat over the entire lenth of dough, first with a palette knife then with clean hands, take one end of the dough and roll it up like a swiss roll, make it uneven turning it tightly sometimes then more loosely, rest it in the frig. repeat the rolling and sometimes so that the roll is once more a long strip, spread the remaining fat, roll it up again like a swiss roll this time in a different direction from the first roll, all these rolling enhance the flakiness of the finished pastry, rest it again. Mash the rikotta with the salt and pepper , add the beaten eggs , cut off pieces of dough the size of a small ball with a sharp knife, pull out each piece with your fingers like a thin disc. place a spoonful of rikotta mixture in the center, close the dough around it and seal the edge with your fingers, place on a lightly oiled baking sheet and bake on 200’c/ 400’f /gas 6. for 25 minutes or till golden Best eaten hot You can use minced beef, peas and onions, or anchovy, filling instead of rikotta

Rikotta Pie– TortaTal-Irkotta

Ingredients 600gr. rikotta

Salt and pepper

Puff pastry or short crust

50g.grated cheese

Chopped parsley Mix rikotta with eggs and work to a smooth mixture. Add cheese, parsley and seasoning. Check seasoning, as it is important to get the flavour right. It will be very difficult to correct it after baking. Grease a pie or sandwich tin, line with pastry and fill with rikotta. Egg wash the edges and cover with pastry. Bake in a moderate oven until a nice golden color is reached. Serve warm. (It can also be cooked without pastry cover).

OR

TortaTal-Irkotta– Rikotta Pie Ingredients: Pastry 500gr plain flour, sieved,

125grmargerine,

4tbsp olive oil,

1/2 tsp salt,

enough water to bind. The filling: 500gr ricotta,

salt,

pepper,

parsley

2 beaten eggs See Also Creamy Cilantro Cucumber Dip Recipe - Peas and Crayons Method: In a food processor place flour, salt and margerine, cubed and beat until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs. Put the olive oil and enough water to bind. Take the dough and knead very lightly on a floured surface. Refrigerate for at least half hour.

Puff Pastry

Ingredients:

500g flour

250g unsalted butter chilled & diced

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon salt

ice cold water

Method:

Sieve the flour. Add the salt.

Add the lemon juice and mix well.

Add water gradually to make elastic dough.

Knead until the dough is smooth and does not stick.

The resulting dough should be very soft.

Roll out the dough, making it twice as long as it is wide.

Spread 1/3 of the butter chunks over the dough. Fold the lower third toward the top.

Fold the upper third toward the bottom on top of the first fold, to end up with a three-layered rectangle.

Now turn the folded dough 900 clockwise so that the left side is at the top.

Flatten the pastry and roll out gently as before.

Once again place more butter chunks, fold over the edges and flatten the pastry.

Leave to set in a cool place 15 minutes.

Repeat the rolling out, turning over, flattening and chilling of the pastry three more times.

The pastry is then ready for use.

Rabbit Pie

Ingredients 1 rabbit

50g. tomato paste

pinch mixed spice

200g. peas

1kg. puff pastry

oilve oil 3 eggs

water or stock

200g. onions

salt and pepper Method Cut the rabbit into small pieces and fry on a low heat

fry the chopped onions till golden

add all other ingredients except the eggs

simmer , remove all the bones from the rabbit and add to the mixture

simmer for 20 minutes , remove from the heat and add the eggs

mix everything well

roll half the pastry and line the greased pi dish

place mixture in dish and cover with the rest of the pastry

egg wash and bake in a moderate till top is nice and golden

Ravioli

Ingedients For the Dough

200g. plain flour

pinch of salt

150g. semolina

2 beaten eggs For the filling

400g. rikotta

salt and pepper

2 eggs beaten

4tbsp. grated parmesan cheese

1 tbsp.chopped parsley Method Start with the dough mix the sieved flour, semolina and salt carefully, add the eggs and knead until dough is like elastic, if to stiff add a drop of cold water

Rest for 1 hour now prepare the filling.

put all the other ingredients rikotta, beaten eggs cheese parsley salt and pepper into a mixing bowl mix everything well

Divide the dough into 4 pieces and roll into long thin strips dampen the edges with water

Put small balls of rikotta some 2cm from the edge of the pastry and 4cm apart.

Turn one edge of the pastry on the other one and press to seal,

using a ravioli cutter cut out the pastry lOcms away from the filling,

Leave to nest for 10 minutes,

boil in salted water till soft Serve with tomato sauce and grated cheese

Rabbit in Gravy

Ingredients 1 rabbit

200g.chopped onions

chopped parsley

a good quantity of chopped garlic

2 glasses dry white wine

bay leaf

rosemary

seasoning

olive oil Method Cut the rabbit in pieces, season well, and put into a bowl. add wine and bay leaf Marinate for at least 2 hours

Drain the rabbit. Heat Some olive oil and fry the rabbit till golden colour and add rosemary. Remove from oil and put into a casserole

Fry the onion and garlic in the Same frying pan. Add the marinade. Add this sauce to the rabbit and continue cooking sprinkle chopped parsley before serving, serve with French fries and salad

Shepherd’s Pie

Ingredients 450g lean ground beef

1 medium onion, chopped

1 teaspoon garlic powder

2 tablespoons flour

1 teaspoon salt (more or less to your taste)

1 teaspoon ground black pepper (more or less to your taste)

2 cups brown gravy (approximate) 1 beef bouillon cube or equivalent base

2 tablespoons parsley, chopped

1 quart mashed potatoes (use your favorite recipe)

8 tablespoons grated cheddar cheese

4 tablespoons shredded parmesan cheese

1 prepared pie crust Method Prepare mashed potatoes. Pre-heat the oven to 400 degrees F.

In a hot skillet brown ground beef with chopped onions. When browned and the onions are tender, add the salt, pepper, garlic powder and flour. Cook for 3-4 minutes over medium heat, stirring often. Add the beef broth and gravy, cook until the mixture becomes thick and creamy. (If you like a thinner sauce just add a little more broth). Place mixture in prepared pie shell and top evenly with the warm mashed potatoes and grated cheese. Bake for 30-35 minutes or until golden brown.

Stewed rabbit

Ingredients 1 jointed young rabbit

500g belly of pork, cut into portions

1 medium onion, chopped

4 garlic cloves, crushed

4 small carrots, peeled and sliced

250 g shelled peas

2 bay leaves

1 glass red wine

3 tablesooons tomato puree

oil for frying

salt and pepper Method: Heat the oil in a deep casserole and fry the rabbit joints lightly on both sides

remove from the casserole and set aside

fry the pork belly in the same oil and set aside to

fry the onion and garlic in the same oil add the rabbit and pork to the casserole

add the tomato puree diluted in the glass of water bring to boil

add the glass of red wine bring to boil

then lower the heat, add the bay leaves season to taste and simmer for 30 minutes

add the carrots and peas and cook for further 15 minutes or until the rabbit is tender

the sauce should have reduced by half Serve the sauce with spaghetti as the first meal, and the rabbit stew as the second plate if preferred Serves 4 to 6

OR

STUFFATTAL-FENEK (Rabbit Stew) Ingredients 1 rabbit

2 onions, sliced

6 garlic cloves, peeled

3 large tomatoes, peeled and chopped

2 tsp tomato paste

3 potatoes, peeled adn quartered

6 carrots peeled and sliced

1 cup peas

2 bay leaves

mixed herbs

1 tsp olive oil

1 stock cube

salt and pepper

1 1/4 cups red wine

flour Method Add salt and pepper to flour. Mix well.

Roll rabbit portions in seasoned flour.

Cook rabbit in olive oil until slightly brown.

Add onions, garlic, tomatoes and potatoes to the pot.

Pour some of the wine over the ingredients. Add tomato paste, stock cube and bay leaves.

Add kidney, liver and peas. Bring to a boil and simmer for about 1 1/2 hours. Add more wine if sauce begins to dry up.

ALJOTTA – Fish Soup

Ingredients 450g white fish

2 onions, chopped

12 garlic cloves, minced

450g tomatoes, peeled & sliced

1 tsp tomato paste

1 tsp olive oil

pinch of marjoram & dry mint

5 peppercorns

1/2 cup cooked rice (optional)

4 cups fish stock Method Fry chopped onion in olive oil until soft

Add garlic, herbs, & tomato paste. Cook for a few minutes

Add tomatoes and fish stock. Bring to boil

Add fish, bring to boil & simmer for about 10 minutes

Before serving add cooked rice if desired

Figolli



Ingredients: For the pastry 350 grams caster sugar

800 grams plain flour, sifted

400 grams butter

Grated rind of 1 lemon

4 egg yolks, beaten

Malta honey and pistachio nuts or additional almonds For the almond paste 600 g caster or icing sugar

2-3 egg whites

Grated rind of 1 lemon

A few drops orange flower water

600 grams almonds, ground

To finish Glacé icing

Royal icing

Small Easter egg Method: To make the pastry mix the flour with the sugar, then rub in butter until the mixture looks like fine crumbs.

Add the yolks and the grated lemon rind, then mix a little water to get a workable dough.

Leave the mixture to chill. Add the lemon rind and orange flower water to the almonds and bind with the egg whites.

Roll out the pastry mix and cut out the shapes you want.

When doing this cut two shapes for each figolla as they will be sandwiched with the almond paste.

Lay the first shape on a floured and greased baking tray, spread with the almond paste made previously, leaving a small margin.

Put the second shape on the previous and press the edges together.

It would help if you were to wet the edges with a pastry brush to ensure binding.

Bake at a temperature of 200°C/400°F for five minutes and then at 180°C/350°F, for about 20 minutes until pale golden.

Let to cool on the tray.

When cooled, coat with the glacé icing then decorate with some royal icing in an other colour, but do not overdo it and make it look gaudy.

While the icing is soft push a foil-wrapped egg into the pastry.

If you are making human shapes it is traditional to put the egg in the middle of the man’s or woman’s tummy. Then finish with some ground almonds.

Since ground almonds are quite expensive some substitutes, such as tiny sugar-coated eggs can be used, although these might not be as traditional.

Carob Syrup

Ingredients: 1kgcarobs

1kg sugar

1/2 tsp cloves ground Method: Wipe pods clean, then wash in 3 to 4 changes of water.

Roast for about 10 minutes in one layer.

Let cool, then bread each pod in 3 or 4 pieces.

Soak overnight in about 2 liters water.

Bring to boil in same water, hence simmer for 30 minutes.

Drain the liquid pressing pods to extract maximum juice (discard pods).

Add sugar and cloves, then boil for 30 minutes.

Cool completely (you can add whiskey to taste).

Prinjolata

Ingredients: For the sponge 4 eggs 200g caster sugar 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract 1/2 teaspoon grated lemon rind 200g self-raising flour For the prinjolata filling 1 tablespoon whisky 50g pine nuts, chopped and roasted 50g glace cherries, chopped 2 tablespoons chocolate chips 250g softened margarine 2 tablespoons icing sugar 1 tablespoon vermouth 1 teaspoon vanilla extract For Decoration Frosting / Icing or 100 gr dessert topping mix or 250ml cream whipping 50 gr of whole pine-nuts 50 gr of halved candied cherries 50 gr of grated dark chocolate Method: Prep:30min › Cook:25min › Extra time:15min preserving › Ready in:1hr10min Preheat the oven to 200 C / Gas 6. For the sponge: Beat together using a mixer the eggs, sugar, vanilla essence and grated lemon rind for about 8 minutes or until a smooth soft mixture is formed. Add the flour to the mixture and mix with a wooden spoon. Pour the mixture into a greased cake tin. Bake the sponge until a skewer inserted near the centre comes out clean, about 25 minutes. Remove to a rack to cool completely. For the prinjolata filling: Break the sponge into very small pieces in a large bowl. Sprinkle the whiskey over the sponge pieces. Add the chopped pine nuts, glace cherries and chocolate bits; mix well. Using a mixer, beat the margarine and sugar until a smooth mixture is formed. Add the creamed mixture, vanilla extract and vermouth and beat together using a mixer. Mould the mixture in the form of a dome and place on a plate. To decorate: cover the prinjolatawith the frosting and put the whole pine-nuts, chocolate flakes and cherries on the cream. Melt some chocolate and spread it over the prinjolata for an added effect Put the prinjolata in the fridge and let it cool down for some 5 hours before you serveit.

Hobz ta’ San Martin

Ingredients: 400g plain flour

1 sachet instant yeast

75g margarine

75g Sugar

Few drops of Vanilla essence

250ml tepid milk

Glazing 50ml water

50g sugar Method: Mix well flour and Margarine then add the yeast, sugar , vanilla, and stir well. Then add the tepid milk to make dough and knead well by hand for around 10 to 15 minutes, or until dough is elastic. Leave to rise for around an hour, (by then the dough would have doubled in size) then knead the dough again until it becomes elastic once again. The shape into small buns leaving enough space between the buns since these will grow in size over the next hour. In the mean time prepare the glaze by melting the sugar in the water until it becomes like a syrup. Glaze the buns with the syrup and place in preheated oven for around 20 minutes or until golden brown. Slight variations to this recipe include, sprinkling the buns with sesame seeds and / or sticking a liquorices in the middle of the bun.

Torta ta’ San Martin

Ingredients:

200 g Shelled Hazelnuts

200 g Shelled Walnuts

200 g Pitted Dates

2 Eggs Separated

2 tablespoons Milk

5 tablespoons Flour

1/4 tsp ground cloves

1/2tsp cinnamon

5 tablespoons Sugar

1 14cm square tin

Margarine for greasing

Handful Whole Almonds to decorate

75 g Sultanas

50 g Candied Peel

100 g Chopped Figs

Method:

Pre-heat the oven to Gas Mk 4 /180c

Grease the tin and sprinkle it with flour shaking off any excess

With an electric whisk beat the egg-whites until they are fluffy

Then add the yolks, sugar, flour and milk

Combine them well and then fold in the dates, figs, nuts, sultanas and candied peel

Pour the mixture into the tin and bake for 30 minutes.

Place some the almonds on top arranged in a circle.

Don’t let the pie cool in the oven. Bring it out, leave it in the tin for ten minutes until it has steamed off and then turn it onto a wire rack to cool.

Maltese Trifle

Ingredients:

Custard Fruit Gelatin or Fruit juice Whipped cream Vermouth Sponge biscuits or fingers

Method:

Place the cake in an even layer at the bottom of a deep perspex bowl, sprinkle or brush with sweet vermouth. The amount of vermouth you put will make a difference as to how strong an alcohol taste in the finished trifle. I don’t mind an extra sprinkle 🙂 The spirit used can also The next layer is made from custard. You can use lemon or chocolate or strawberry custard, I normally put thin layers of cake between each layer of custard just to make

the trifle slightly heavier and keep the different layer more separate. The size of your bowl will determine how thick your layers need to be and how many layers you will have. Fresh cream, or whipped cream are normally used to decorate the last layer. You can use ricotta, using a mixture of ricotta, nuts (hazel nuts and almonds- crushed), candied peel ,and candied cherries. The assembled Trifle is covered and placed in the refrigerator for at

least 8 hours and up to 24 hours to allow the flavors to mingle.

BiskuttiniTar-Rahal

Ingredients:

800g flour

800g sugar

6 eggs

Flavouring

Whole cloves

Method:

Put the sugar in a food processor and the eggs slowly, 1 every five minutes. Insert the flour, flavouring and whole cloves.

Bake in the oven at a medium temperature for 15 minutes. Before serving place some icing on top.

Chocolate Coconut Balls

Ingredients:

50g grated milk chocolate

2 packets sweet plain biscuits crushed

(i use morning coffee)

2 tbs cocoa

200mlsweeted condensed milk

Shredded coconut

Method:

You can crush biscuits by placing them in a plastic bag and crushing them with a rolling pin Take all the ingredients and place in a bowl, mix very well

Take a small amount of mixture and roll between your hands to form a ball Dip the ball in coconut so it is covered in coconut flakes on all sides Repeat this till you finish off all the mixture

Christmas Log

Ingredients:

2 Packets biscuits plain (you can use Morning Coffee or Digestive)

1 large tin Condensed milk

100g Glace cherries

100g Walnuts

100gCandied peel

150g Hazelnuts and Almonds (crushed)

100g Bar Milk Chocolate

Some Brandy

Method:

Crush the biscuits

Chop the nuts (make sure they are roasted beforehand)

Mix all ingredients (except Bar Milk Chocolate) by hand in a large bowl.

Shape Mixture to form the log and wrap in a greaseproof paper.

Put into the fridge and leave it for 12hours to harden.

Remove the log shaped mixture from paper.

Melt the chocolate in a bowl over boiling water and cover to decorate the Christmas log.- you can use flakes of hardened choc to add texture to your Christmas log



Biskuttinital-LewzMorr

Ingredients:

400 g ground almonds

400g castor sugar

4 egg whites (beaten)

25ml almond ess (small bottle)

whole almonds

Method:

Mix everything together, till the sugar disappears, and the mixture gets sticky. Roll into small balls, put on pan over rice paper (its edible paper, if you don’t have , doesn’t matter), then put 1/2 blanched almond or glace’ cherry on top.

Bake at a temperature of 180C for 15 minutes if you like them soft, if you want them harder cook longer.

Helwatat-Tork

Ingredients:

100g white sugar

130glight tahini(sesami paste)

6 Tbls. water

vanilla

whole roasted almonds

Method:

On a low heat dissolve the sugar in the water in a thick-bottomed pan. Stir to dissolve but stop one its starts boiling.

Boil until sugar thermometer shows 140 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile in a heat proof bowl mix the tahini, vanilla and almonds.

As soon as the temperature of the sugar and water reaches 140 degrees Celsius, pour this on the tahini mix.

As you’re doing this stir very well. In a very short while it will harden into a thick confection.

Transfer to an airtight container and leave to cool.

Some sesame oil may ooze out of the helwa but this does not impair in any way the marvelous taste.

Soppatal-Armla

Ingredients:

1 onion, diced

3 to 4 cloves garlic, crushed

2 potatoes, peeled and chopped

2 carrots, peeled and chopped

1 kohlrabi, peeled and chopped

1 cup broad beans

2 celery sticks, sliced

1 cup peas

½ or a small cauliflower cut into bite size pieces

½ cup chopped parsley, plus extra for garnish

Gbejniet (Maltese cheese), allow one per person

Stock – enough to cover vegetables (chicken or vegetable)

1 ½ tbsp tomato paste

Salt & pepper to taste

Method:

Sauté garlic, onion and parsley in the butter and olive oil until soft.

Add potato, carrot, kohlrabi, broad beans, celery, peas and cauliflower.

Pour in stock and tomato paste. Stir well and season to taste with salt and pepper.

Bring to the boil, cover and simmer for about 15 to 20 minutes, until the vegetables are just cooked.

Add gbejniet and press down lightly to submerge. Cover and cook for a couple of minutes to heat through.

Garnish with parsley and stir through.

Serve with one piece of gbejniet in each bowl.

MinestraTal-Haxix

Ingredients:

2 marrows

4 potatoes

2 onions

400g pumpkin

1 small cabbage

1 small cauliflower

2 turnips

2 tomatoes

2 carrots

1 teaspoon tomato puree’

200g pasta ( small shaped)

750ml of water

Method:

Chop all the vegetables and place them in a pot.

Add 750ml of water, tomato puree’ and season.

Bring to boil and let simmer until vegetables are tender.

Add a spoonful of olive oil.

Add pasta and keep simmering until the past is done.

Serve with parmesan cheese.

Kawlata

Ingredients:

Cabbage – half medium sized cabbage

Potatoes – 2 large

Onions – 2 large

Kohlrabi – 1 or 2

Green Celery Leaves (Karfus)

Pumpkin (qarghaHamrau qarghaTorka – red and yellow versions)

Carrots – 3 or 4

Meat

4 Maltese sausages

400gpiece of fesh belly pork

Other ingredients

2 tbsp. tomatoepaste (kunserva)

Rough sea salt and fresh pepper

Olive oil for frying onion

Method:

In a pot fry the onion in the olive oil – do not let turn brown

Add the diced vegetables and season with slat and pepper

Add the tomato paste

Add meats

Add water (the amount of water you add depends if you would like a thick stew)

Simmer until meat is tender

Before serving taste and add seasoning if required.

You can either have the kawlata as a single course dish – thick stew with crusty Maltese bread.

Alternatively just before serving you can remove the meat, first eating a more liquid version of the stew (simply add a bit more water whilst cooking) and then eat the meat afterwards

Kusksubil-Ful

Ingredients:

Onion

Salt and pepper

Water

Carrot

2 potatoes

Broad Beans

tomato pure

peas

Eggs

Kusksu

Fresh goat’s chesse

Chicken stock cube

Method:

Fry the onion with some salt and pepper.

Add in the water and leave to boil.

Add carrot, potatoes, broad beans, peas and chicken cubes.

When the vegetables are ready, add in raw eggs not beaten.

When cooked, remove the eggs.

Add kusksu and when ready add goat’s cheese.

Put in the eggs and serve.

Soppatal-Qara Ahmar – Pumpkin Soup

Ingredients:

1 Large onion chopped

2 tbs Olive Oil

1 small can tomatoe pure

700g pumpkin, peeled and diced

75g semolina

fresh grated Parmesan cheese

salt & Pepper

maltese bread slices

Method:

Heat the oil and fry the onion. Then add tomato pure and pumpkin.

Fry gently for 5 minutes, make sure to stir continuously.

Add 1 litre of boiling water, salt and pepper

Simmer until the pumpkin is well cooked.

Mash the vegetables manually (or use a blender for a finer texture)

Add Semolina gently to avoid lumps, and cook on a low heat for around 10 minutes.

Toast Maltese bread and cut into small cubes, serve warm, serve separate like the Parmesan cheese on the table.



Chicken broth

Ingredients:

2 carrots

2 onions

some Celery (leaves and small stalks only if possible,

in Maltese it’s “karfus” and you get it for free from all

the veggie men) Qarabali (Zucchini/courgettes) – 2 small-medium ones.

Mixed herbs (I used Herbes de Provence but you

can use Italian mix, or just thyme if you like) Salt, pepper, olive oil.

3 or 4 garlic cloves

I whole chicken, with neck/giblets included

Method:

Wash and dry the chicken, trimming off all the visible fat and if you choose, remove the skin.

Prepare a pot big enough to fit the chicken comfortably. Put the heat on low, add olive oil, and chuck in the chopped carrots, onions, celery zucchini and garlic.

Cover and “sweat” for a few minutes until the onions are slightly translucent.

Add the whole chicken, and pour enough water to just cover it. No more! You can always add a bit more later.

Add some herbs, and a generous amount of salt and pepper. A couple of bay-leaves never hurt either! 🙂

Bring to the boil, then cover and let simmer for at least an hour, until the chicken is very tender and you can pull off a piece easily with a fork.

To serve, remove the chicken carefully and bring the soup back to a rolling boil.

Add a handful of rice as soon as the soup comes to a boil, cook until tender and serve with plenty of lemon juice.

Chicken stock/just the brodu:

To make “just” a stock or to serve just a soup without having to use a whole chicken, use the carcass of a chicken, plus a couple of necks and some giblets. These are available for dirt cheap from your butcher. When I make coq au vin and joint the chicken myself, I keep the carcass, neck and giblets for this very purpose.

Use the same amount of stock vegetables.

To serve as a soup: When the soup is done, remove the carcass, allow to cool slightly and remove any meat and add them back to the pot.

To use as a stock: Remove all the carcass and bones, discard (or use bits of chicken for another dish or sandwiches), strain soup and discard vegetables and bits. The liquid can be frozen and used at a later date. This also works well with roast chicken carcasses/bones with some meat on them.

Stuffatbil-pulpettital-majjal

Ingredients:

for pulpetti

500g fresh pork mince

4 eggs

200g grated Parmesan cheese

50g bread crumbs (toasted Maltese bread)

Sea salt and fresh pepper

Parsley

Olive oil

For Stew

6 potatoes

4 carrots

2 Cans peeled tomatoes

1 small can kunserva (tomato paste)

2 large onions

mixed herbs

peas

bay leaves

4 slices bacon

Slice pork belly

1 red White wine

Method:

For pork Meatballs (pulpetti)

In a bowl mix the mince, breadcrumbs, eggs, cheese, parsley and salt and pepper, mix well In a frying pan heat some olive oil and shape mixture into fist sized balls, fry well on both sides till golden brown.

For Stew

In a pot, heat olive oil, fry chopped onions, once these become translucent, add chopped carrots. Fry for a few more minutes then add potatoes, pork belly, bacon and wine. Finally add the tomatoes, kunservaand the herbs and seasoning. Cook for about 45 minutes on low heat, stirring occasionally. Add peas and pulpetti and cook for another 25 minutes.

TORTATAL LEWZ

Ingredients:

For the pastry

400g Plain flour

1/2 tsp Baking powder

190g Margerine or butter (STORK)

120g Caster sugar

Juice & rind 1 orange

1 Egg yolk

1/2 tsp Vanilla essence

For the filling

600g Icing sugar

600g Pure ground almonds

8 Eggs

1/2 tsp Vanilla essence

Rind 3 lemons

Method:

Sift together the flour & baking powder.Add the sugar and margerine and rub together till it forms crumbs Add the orange rind and juice , egg yolk and essence and mix to a smooth dough. Refridgerate before using. Use the pastry to line a cake tin sized 31 x 24cm or 12x 9 1/2 inch. Bake for 1hour 15 minutes at a temperature of 150°c



For the filling

Mix together to just incorporate all the ingredients together ( do not over mix ) then place into the pastry case. If you wish, you can add whole cherries , almonds or candied peel into this mixture too. Bake for 1hour 15 minutes, at 150°c. Cool and leave for one day before decorating.

OR

Ingredients

800g ghaginahelwa

600gintrita

400gzokkor

100glewzimfarrak shih

6 abjadtalbajd

Qoxrata lumijamahkuka

Likurli tiggostaabjad

Arjoli

Ingredients

150gr tuna

350gr tomato paste

1 medium sized chopped onion

3 cloves of minced garlic

A handful of chopped mint and parsley

200gr breadcrumbs

4 spoons of capers and chopped olives

5 anchovy fillets or use anchovy paste

Olive oil

Method

Prepare the Arjoli by mixing all its ingredients together, you can even use a blender if you prefer.

OR

Red Arjoli Paste

Ingredients

The inside of small Maltese Crusty bread, or 4 slices white bread

2 small cloves garlic

1/4 cup water

1/4 cup olive oil

2 tbsp vinegar

Dash tabasco

Ground black pepper

4 tbsp tomato paste (kunserva)

1 small can anchovy fillets

1 60g tuna in oil

Small bunch fresh parsley

Few sprigs of mint

Chilli flakes and extra oil to drizzle

Method

In a food processor put bread, water and crushed garlic and pulse, add anchovies, tuna, tomato paste and pulse few more. Add olive oil and process to smooth paste. Add tabasco, vinegar pepper and herbs and pulse till well mixed. If mixture is too dry add few more tablespoons water. Spoon paste into a serving dish sprinkle with chilli flakes and drizzle with olive oil.

Apostles bread ring

Ingredients

800g plain flour

1 tsp sugar

1 x 11g sachet dried yeast

1/4 tsp bread improver (if using)

1/4 tsp salt

80g butter

550-600ml warm milk

1 tbsp sesame seeds

8 whole almonds, skins on and soaked in water

You will also need a little milk for glazing

Method

Mix together the flour, sugar, dried yeast, salt and bread improver in a food processor till the mixture resembles breadcrumbs. Add in most of the warm water and pulse together till a dough is formed. Continue to mix the bread dough in the processor until it is smooth. Place the dough onto a lightly floured surface and continue to knead for a couple of minute until smooth. Put the dough in a clean bowl, cover and allow to rise in a warm place until double in size. This should take approximately 45 minutes. Next, transfer the proved dough onto a clean surface and knock out the air. Roll into a long sausage and join the two ends together to form a ring. Place the bread ring on a baking tray and brush lightly with milk. Sprinkle over the sesame seeds and press the almonds into the top, evenly spaced apart. Allow to rest again until the ring is double in size. Bake the bread ring in the oven at 200`c until the top is golden brown .

Octopus

Ingredients:

500 g octopus, either small or large

4tblsp. olive oil

4 cloves finely chopped garlic

1 cup crushed tomatoes or peeled, chopped fresh tomatoes

1 cup white wine

2tblsp. honey or sugar

2tblsp. chopped fresh dill

4tblsp. chopped fresh parsley

1tspchile flakes

2tblsp. capers (optional)

Salt and pepper

Method:

Bring a large pot of salty water to a boil. Toss the octopus into the boiling water, return to a boil and cook for 1-2 minutes, then remove. Discard water. Cut the octopus into large pieces and saute in olive oil over medium-high heat for 2-3 minutes. Add the chopped garlic and saute for another minute or two. Add the wine and bring to a boil over high heat. Stir well and let it cook down for 3-4 minutes. Add the tomatoes and chile flakes and bring to a simmer. Add about a teaspoon of salt and the honey or sugar. Mix well, cover the pot and simmer for 30 minutes. At 30 minutes, add the capers if you are using them, plus half the dill and half the parsley. Check the octopus — sometimes small ones will be tender in just 30 minutes.{/p] If they are still super-chewy, cover the pot again and simmer for up to another 45 minutes. When you think you are about 10 minutes away from being done, uncover the pot and turn the heat up a little to cook down the sauce. To serve, add the remaining dill and parsley and black pepper. Eat this with pasta or bread either hot or at room temperature

Stewed Squid

Ingredients: 1kg of small squid

4 anchovy fillets

1 kg of ripe tomatoes

1 glass of dry white wine

1 chilli pepper – pepper

Olive oil – parsley – salt

Method:

Clean the squid carefully, separating the heads from the sacs. Cut the latter into rings and the heads into large pieces. Melt the anchovy fillets in a pan with a seasoning of oil and parsley, on a low heat. Add the squid and the wine (half of which you should let evaporate), then the tomatoes (in pieces and without seeds) and the chilli pepper. Add salt and pepper, cover the pan and cook for 20 minuted Serve immediately

Baked Saddled Bream – Kahli fil-forn

Ingredients: 2 Saddled Bream – Kahli

1 Small onion sliced.

2/3 cloves garlic chopped.

Fresh marjoram and parsley chopped.

Cherry tomatoes.

Black Olives.

Olive oil.

White wine and lemon juice.

Seasoning.

Method: Preheat the oven at medium temperature. Meanwhile, oil the dish selected and add the sliced onion. Place the fish on the sliced onion and add the rest of the ingredients. Drizzle some white wine and lemon juice. Add seasoning to taste.

Grilled garfish – Msella mixwija

Ingredients: 3 pounds (1.4 kg) whole garfish

1 lemon, quartered

1/2 cup olive oil

Juice of 1 lemon

2 garlic cloves, crushed

2 tablespoons flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped

Salt

Black pepper, freshly ground

Lemon wedges, to serve Method: 1. Scale and clean the fish if necessary. 2. Rub the cavities with the lemon to give the fish some flavour. 3. Pierce the flesh in the tail region and introduce the beak in the hole to form a ring. Do not pierce the flesh directly with the beak, as it may break. 4. Beat the oil with the lemon juice, the garlic, the parsley, and some salt and pepper in a bowl. 5. Brush the fish with the oil mixture and cook slowly on the barbecue grid for about 15 minutes. 6. Turn frequently. Continue brushing the fish with the oil mixture. 7. Serve hot with lemon wedges

Swordfish Cutlets

Ingredients: 4 slices of swordfish (not too thin) weighing 600g in all

100g of breadcrumbs

2 eggs

½ litre of delicate olive oil

1 sprig of parsley

2 cloves of garlic

Lemon and salt Method: Beat the eggs in a dish without adding salt; put the breadcrumbs in another dish. Let the fish soak in the egg for a few minutes, remove and roll in the breadcrumbs. Heat the oil and fry the breaded fish. Let the fish cutlets drain on kitchen paper and add salt. Chop the parsley and garlic finely. Serve the cutlets, having sprinkled on the chopped parsley and garlic and squeezed the lemon juice over them.

Dried salted Cod Fritters

Ingredients: 600g of dried salted cod

100g of grated pecorino cheese

2 eggs

2 spoonfuls of flour

Garlic, parsley, salt, delicate olive oil Method: Bone the dried salted cod, boil it and drain. Prepare a batter with the eggs, flour, garlic and parsley (chopped), pecorino cheese and a pinch of salt; add the cod in pieces, mix and let it stand for a few minutes. Fry the mixture a spoonful at a time and serve hot.