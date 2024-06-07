Millet Flour Pancakes Recipe Step by Step - Edible Garden (2024)

Table of Contents
Millet Flour Pancakes Recipe Ingredients Instructions Notes Reader Interactions Comments Leave a Reply FAQs

You are here: Home / / Millet Flour Pancakes Recipe Step by Step

13 Comments

Jump to Recipe

Millet flour pancakes that are gluten free and also toddler friendly, a big hit from my recent experiments to please the 1 year old in the house who has been on primarily Indian food and textures for a while.

Millet Flour Pancakes Recipe Step by Step - Edible Garden (1)Pin

It has been a personal goal for me to try and include different flours (both from grains and seeds) into our diets, including for LilS. She has so far been a champ in terms of her food habits – her appetite is not big but she will try anything. Wonder who she takes after with that, haha.

While we stuck to mostly Indian food for the first 6 months after introducing solids to LilS, I started trying new toddler-friendly soon after she turned a year old.

These pancakes were born out of one such experiment.

Millet Flour Pancakes Recipe Step by Step - Edible Garden (2)Pin

They were received really well, I am happy to say.

These millet flour pancakes:

  • are spongy and soft
  • retain the softness for a good while after they have been made
  • are perfect for self-feeding, if you follow baby-led weaning
  • don’t take very long to make at all! A bonus for busy moms

Looking for Indian baby food recipe ideas?

Millet Flour Pancakes Recipe Step by Step - Edible Garden (3)Pin

Millet Flour Pancakes Recipe

nags

Millet flour pancake recipe using organic millet flour, eggs, and milk. A healthy recipe for adults and even perfect to serve toddlers / kids

3 from 1 vote

Print Recipe Pin Recipe

Prep Time 10 minutes mins

Cook Time 10 minutes mins

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup millet flour I used Bob's Red Mill millet flour - US
  • 1/3 cup milk
  • 1 egg
  • 1/2 tsp baking powder
  • 1/2 tsp sugar I used coconut sugar
  • A pinch of cinnamon
  • A pinch of salt
  • Butter for cooking

Instructions

  • Add the dry ingredients - millet flour, salt, baking powder, cinnamon powder and sugar - to a bowl

  • Mix well until combined

  • Now add the milk and eggs to this

  • Mix gently until combined

  • Heat a pan and spread some butter

  • Pour about 1/4 cup and let the batter spread to form a thick circle

  • Cook on both sides until golden brown

  • Add more butter as needed

  • Best served warm but keeps well for about 2 hours

  • You can add some bananas and berries on top before serving

Notes

You can combine different flours for a different flavoured and textured pancake - like whole wheat flour, oat flour, etc

You can cook the pancakes in regular oil as well, instead of butter

Note that I started LilS on cow's milk soon after she turned one. If you are breastfeeding or still on formula, substitute milk in the recipe with a nut milk of choice

For adults, serve with maple syrup and fruits

Step by Step Millet Flour Pancake Recipe

Add the dry ingredients – millet flour, salt, baking powder, cinnamon powder and sugar – to a bowlMillet Flour Pancakes Recipe Step by Step - Edible Garden (4)PinMix well until combined and add the milk and eggs to this.Millet Flour Pancakes Recipe Step by Step - Edible Garden (5)Pin Millet Flour Pancakes Recipe Step by Step - Edible Garden (6)PinWhisk gently until combined and make sure the batter has no lumpsMillet Flour Pancakes Recipe Step by Step - Edible Garden (7)PinHeat a pan and spread some butterMillet Flour Pancakes Recipe Step by Step - Edible Garden (8)PinPour about 1/4 cup and let the batter spread to form a thick circleMillet Flour Pancakes Recipe Step by Step - Edible Garden (9)PinCook on both sides until golden brownMillet Flour Pancakes Recipe Step by Step - Edible Garden (10)PinAdd more butter as needed. Best served warm but keeps well for about 2 hoursMillet Flour Pancakes Recipe Step by Step - Edible Garden (11)PinYou can add some bananas and berries on top before serving.

Previous Post: « 5 Minute Cashew Basil Pesto Recipe

Next Post: Easy Kadala Curry Recipe, Step by Step »

Reader Interactions

Comments

    • Millet Flour Pancakes Recipe Step by Step - Edible Garden (14)nags

      they are usually not as fluffy as regular pancakes since millet flour is bit more dense then regular flour 🙂

      Reply

  2. Millet Flour Pancakes Recipe Step by Step - Edible Garden (15)Stella

    Thanks for posting this recipe. I love to experiment with flours that are gluten free.

    Reply

    • Millet Flour Pancakes Recipe Step by Step - Edible Garden (16)nags

      hope you try and like them!

      Reply

  3. Millet Flour Pancakes Recipe Step by Step - Edible Garden (17)Manjini

    Omg sooo good. was looking for this pancake recipie without bananas. So glad i found it. My fussy kids love it. Its soo healthy too. Itried with plain ragi. And a second time with whole wheat and Ragi flour (equal propotions).

    Reply

    • Millet Flour Pancakes Recipe Step by Step - Edible Garden (18)nags

      Thank you Manjini!

      Reply

  4. Millet Flour Pancakes Recipe Step by Step - Edible Garden (19)Nic

    Great alternative flour recipe. Delicious. I used coconut cream as that’s all I had. Tks for this.

    Reply

  5. Millet Flour Pancakes Recipe Step by Step - Edible Garden (20)Halei Scuvotti

    These are fantastic! Thank you for the recipe! Our little one has to eat gluten free/dairy free and these are a winner for our entire family. We used coconut oil instead of butter and used Ripple Milk (pea protein milk) and we left out the sugar. These form a very nice pancake and taste great! Just add maple syrup and enjoy!

    Reply

    • Millet Flour Pancakes Recipe Step by Step - Edible Garden (21)nags

      thank you! glad you enjoyed the recipe

      Reply

  6. Millet Flour Pancakes Recipe Step by Step - Edible Garden (22)Susanne Lawton

    These pancakes are an awesome treat on my “cheat” days. I used water instead of milk and they were still wonderful, simple and easy to make.

    Reply

    • Millet Flour Pancakes Recipe Step by Step - Edible Garden (23)nags

      thank you for the kind words!

      Reply

  7. Millet Flour Pancakes Recipe Step by Step - Edible Garden (24)Adam

    Light and delicious-So easy to make-
    Great recipe.

    Reply

    • Millet Flour Pancakes Recipe Step by Step - Edible Garden (25)nags

      thanks Adam!

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Millet Flour Pancakes Recipe Step by Step - Edible Garden (2024)

FAQs

Can millet be ground into flour? ›

If a recipe calls for millet flour but you only have whole grain millet, make your own: Place dry, uncooked whole grains in a blender. Cover. Blend 30 to 40 seconds or until ground into flour. Use as directed in recipes.

View More
Can millet flour be used for baking? ›

Tender, mild, and finely ground, millet flour lends loft and tender texture to baked goods. When combined with other gluten-free flours, such as gluten-free oat flour and sweet rice flour or tapioca flour, it creates a versatile all-purpose-like blend.

Get More Info Here
Can I make millet flour at home? ›

Place Millet in Blender: Place 1 cup of the millet in the bowl of your high-speed blender. First Round Processing: Blend millet on high speed for 30 seconds. Scrape down the sides and blend for another 30 seconds, and repeat a couple of times until you get a fine flour.

Discover More Details
Can I replace flour with millet flour? ›

Millet flour gives a light, sweet-nutty flavor and a crumbly texture to baked goods. And most importantly, it provides baked goods with useful properties. Substitute for all-purpose flour: You can replace about ½ cup of all-purpose flour in a recipe with millet flour. Note that this flour has more of a meal texture.

View Details
Can millet flour replace regular flour? ›

You can use 1/3 cup of millet flour in place of 1 cup of all-purpose flour in a recipe. While not ideal for some baking, like sponge cakes, millet flour is a good source of fiber and protein for other baking and cooking.

Discover More Details
What are the disadvantages of millet flour? ›

Despite millets' multiple health benefits, they also contains antinutrients — compounds that block or reduce your body's absorption of other nutrients and may lead to deficiencies ( 31 ). One of these compounds — phytic acid — interferes with potassium, calcium, iron, zinc, and magnesium uptake.

Learn More
Does millet flour go rancid? ›

These are extremely nutritious and are proven to play a pivotal role in preventing and curing several health issues. However, millet flour has poor shelf life due to its high fat content as well as lipase activity which causes rapid development of rancidity and bitterness.

Keep Reading
What is the ratio of millet flour to flour? ›

A ratio of 3 parts wheat flour to 1 part millet flour is a good starting point. Many bakers will add millet flour to their pastries and breads just because of its high protein, vitamin and mineral levels.

Learn More Now
Can you eat raw millet flour? ›

There are several types of millet that can be eaten raw, including pearl millet, finger millet, and foxtail millet. However, it is important to note that raw millet can be difficult to digest for some people, so it is recommended to soak or sprout the millet before consuming it raw.

Show Me More
Is millet flour good for cakes? ›

Adding grains to cakes can be tricky as it can make them dense. But millet is light and fluffy in nature, so it's perfectly suited for adding to cakes.

Learn More Now

Is ground millet the same as millet flour? ›

Millet flour is a powdery substance used in baking that is made from ground millet, a grain in the grass family that is grown as a crop in many parts of the world.

Learn More
What is the healthiest millet flour? ›

TYPES OF MILLETS

Wheat and rice may be amongst the most popular grains, but millets such as sorghum (jowar), pearl millet (bajra), foxtail millet (kangni), finger millet (ragi), Barnyard millet, Kodo mille, Little Millet, Proso Millet are amongst the healthiest millet grains available.

Read More
Is millet flour anti inflammatory? ›

Millets being anti-inflammatory also promote nerve and blood vessel health. They are great for muscle contraction without which we can experience stiffness, soreness, and reduced mobility. Millets are also rich in ferulic acid which plays a huge role in reducing inflammation.

Discover More
What is millet flour best used for? ›

When ground, it makes a mild-tasting flour that adds tenderness to gluten-free baked goods. Try millet flour in this lofty gluten-free pumpkin bread or moist gluten-free pumpkin muffins. Bake a shatteringly crisp & flaky gluten-free pie crust.

Get More Info
What is millet flour good for? ›

Millets are a whole grain that's packed with protein, antioxidants, and nutrients. They may have numerous health benefits, such as helping lower your blood sugar and cholesterol levels. Plus, they're gluten-free, making them an excellent choice for people who have celiac disease or follow a gluten-free diet.

View More
What are the benefits of ground millet? ›

Millets are full of soluble fiber, which trap fat in your gut and can lower the cholesterol level in your blood. That can help reduce your chances of atherosclerosis, or heart disease. Millets are good sources of magnesium, too, which may prevent heart failure.

Discover More Details
Top Articles
50 Old-School Cookie Recipes Grandma Knew By Heart
How To Roast Chickpeas - Simple Roasted Chickpea Recipe
Mastering Special Interception in NIKKE: A Complete Guide
Synchro Device and Leveling Guide | Nikke: Goddess of Victory
Latest Posts
Pickled Beets Are Easy to Make at Home With This Recipe
19 tasty Quorn recipes for simple, high protein veggie & vegan meals
Article information

Author: Pres. Carey Rath

Last Updated:

Views: 6077

Rating: 4 / 5 (41 voted)

Reviews: 88% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Pres. Carey Rath

Birthday: 1997-03-06

Address: 14955 Ledner Trail, East Rodrickfort, NE 85127-8369

Phone: +18682428114917

Job: National Technology Representative

Hobby: Sand art, Drama, Web surfing, Cycling, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, Leather crafting, Creative writing

Introduction: My name is Pres. Carey Rath, I am a faithful, funny, vast, joyous, lively, brave, glamorous person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.