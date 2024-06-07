Millet Flour Pancakes Recipe Step by Step - Edible Garden (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Millet flour pancakes that are gluten free and also toddler friendly, a big hit from my recent experiments to please the 1 year old in the house who has been on primarily Indian food and textures for a while.

It has been a personal goal for me to try and include different flours (both from grains and seeds) into our diets, including for LilS. She has so far been a champ in terms of her food habits – her appetite is not big but she will try anything. Wonder who she takes after with that, haha.

While we stuck to mostly Indian food for the first 6 months after introducing solids to LilS, I started trying new toddler-friendly soon after she turned a year old.

These pancakes were born out of one such experiment.

They were received really well, I am happy to say.

These millet flour pancakes:

are spongy and soft

retain the softness for a good while after they have been made

are perfect for self-feeding, if you follow baby-led weaning

don’t take very long to make at all! A bonus for busy moms

Looking for Indian baby food recipe ideas?

Millet Flour Pancakes Recipe nags Millet flour pancake recipe using organic millet flour, eggs, and milk. A healthy recipe for adults and even perfect to serve toddlers / kids Prep Time 10 minutes mins Cook Time 10 minutes mins Servings 6 pancakes Ingredients 1/2 cup millet flour I used Bob's Red Mill millet flour - US

1/3 cup milk

1 egg

1/2 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp sugar I used coconut sugar

A pinch of cinnamon

A pinch of salt

Butter for cooking Instructions Add the dry ingredients - millet flour, salt, baking powder, cinnamon powder and sugar - to a bowl

Mix well until combined

Now add the milk and eggs to this

Mix gently until combined

Heat a pan and spread some butter

Pour about 1/4 cup and let the batter spread to form a thick circle

Cook on both sides until golden brown

Add more butter as needed

Best served warm but keeps well for about 2 hours

You can add some bananas and berries on top before serving Notes You can combine different flours for a different flavoured and textured pancake - like whole wheat flour, oat flour, etc You can cook the pancakes in regular oil as well, instead of butter Note that I started LilS on cow's milk soon after she turned one. If you are breastfeeding or still on formula, substitute milk in the recipe with a nut milk of choice For adults, serve with maple syrup and fruits

Step by Step Millet Flour Pancake Recipe

Step by Step Millet Flour Pancake Recipe

Add the dry ingredients – millet flour, salt, baking powder, cinnamon powder and sugar – to a bowl. Mix well until combined and add the milk and eggs to this. Whisk gently until combined and make sure the batter has no lumps. Heat a pan and spread some butter. Pour about 1/4 cup and let the batter spread to form a thick circle. Cook on both sides until golden brown. Add more butter as needed. Best served warm but keeps well for about 2 hours. You can add some bananas and berries on top before serving.