Millet Flour Pancakes Recipe Step by Step - Edible Garden (2024)

Millet flour pancakes that are gluten free and also toddler friendly, a big hit from my recent experiments to please the 1 year old in the house who has been on primarily Indian food and textures for a while.
It has been a personal goal for me to try and include different flours (both from grains and seeds) into our diets, including for LilS. She has so far been a champ in terms of her food habits – her appetite is not big but she will try anything. Wonder who she takes after with that, haha.
While we stuck to mostly Indian food for the first 6 months after introducing solids to LilS, I started trying new toddler-friendly soon after she turned a year old.
These pancakes were born out of one such experiment.
They were received really well, I am happy to say.
These millet flour pancakes:
- are spongy and soft
- retain the softness for a good while after they have been made
- are perfect for self-feeding, if you follow baby-led weaning
- don’t take very long to make at all! A bonus for busy moms
Looking for Indian baby food recipe ideas?
Millet Flour Pancakes Recipe
nags
Millet flour pancake recipe using organic millet flour, eggs, and milk. A healthy recipe for adults and even perfect to serve toddlers / kids
3 from 1 vote
Prep Time 10 minutes mins
Cook Time 10 minutes mins
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup millet flour I used Bob's Red Mill millet flour - US
- 1/3 cup milk
- 1 egg
- 1/2 tsp baking powder
- 1/2 tsp sugar I used coconut sugar
- A pinch of cinnamon
- A pinch of salt
- Butter for cooking
Instructions
Add the dry ingredients - millet flour, salt, baking powder, cinnamon powder and sugar - to a bowl
Mix well until combined
Now add the milk and eggs to this
Mix gently until combined
Heat a pan and spread some butter
Pour about 1/4 cup and let the batter spread to form a thick circle
Cook on both sides until golden brown
Add more butter as needed
Best served warm but keeps well for about 2 hours
You can add some bananas and berries on top before serving
Notes
You can combine different flours for a different flavoured and textured pancake - like whole wheat flour, oat flour, etc
You can cook the pancakes in regular oil as well, instead of butter
Note that I started LilS on cow's milk soon after she turned one. If you are breastfeeding or still on formula, substitute milk in the recipe with a nut milk of choice
For adults, serve with maple syrup and fruits
Step by Step Millet Flour Pancake Recipe
Add the dry ingredients – millet flour, salt, baking powder, cinnamon powder and sugar – to a bowlPinMix well until combined and add the milk and eggs to this.Pin PinWhisk gently until combined and make sure the batter has no lumpsPinHeat a pan and spread some butterPinPour about 1/4 cup and let the batter spread to form a thick circlePinCook on both sides until golden brownPinAdd more butter as needed. Best served warm but keeps well for about 2 hoursPinYou can add some bananas and berries on top before serving.
Comments
lopez
mine turned out really flat? 🙁 but I followed the recipe exactly
nags
they are usually not as fluffy as regular pancakes since millet flour is bit more dense then regular flour 🙂
Stella
Thanks for posting this recipe. I love to experiment with flours that are gluten free.
nags
hope you try and like them!
Manjini
Omg sooo good. was looking for this pancake recipie without bananas. So glad i found it. My fussy kids love it. Its soo healthy too. Itried with plain ragi. And a second time with whole wheat and Ragi flour (equal propotions).
nags
Thank you Manjini!
Nic
Great alternative flour recipe. Delicious. I used coconut cream as that’s all I had. Tks for this.
Halei Scuvotti
These are fantastic! Thank you for the recipe! Our little one has to eat gluten free/dairy free and these are a winner for our entire family. We used coconut oil instead of butter and used Ripple Milk (pea protein milk) and we left out the sugar. These form a very nice pancake and taste great! Just add maple syrup and enjoy!
nags
thank you! glad you enjoyed the recipe
Susanne Lawton
These pancakes are an awesome treat on my “cheat” days. I used water instead of milk and they were still wonderful, simple and easy to make.
nags
thank you for the kind words!
Adam
Light and delicious-So easy to make-
Great recipe.
nags
thanks Adam!
