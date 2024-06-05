Pecan Turtle Cake Recipe - The Sugar Coated Cottage Chocolate, pecans and caramel!! (2024)

Pecan Turtle Cake Recipe. Chocolate, pecans and caramel all in this delicious cake!!

Frank Lloyd Wright was once asked out of all his works which one was his favorite, his response “My next one…”.Though I am not an accomplished architect I feel the same way about cake. As soon as I fall in love with a new cake recipe or design I am onto the next and then it becomes my new favorite.

This Pecan Turtle Cake is currently “My next one…”. It has fast become my new favorite cake recipe, so much so I had to call my mom and tell her to get this cake outta my house, lol, because I just want to keep snacking on it 🙂 .

Pecan Turtle Cake Recipe Breakdown:

Layers of moist delicious chocolate cake – this is the base for this recipe and represents the chocolate in the famous candy. Filling – Layers of brown sugar buttercream, gooey caramel and rough chopped pecans. That filling by itself is seriously everything!! Pecan buttercream – Fresh, finely chopped pecans take this buttercream recipe to the next level, the sweetness with the nuttiness wraps this cake in even more phenomenal flavor. What this cake has on the craving level (everything) – Sweet, creamy, gooey, crunchy, nutty, chocolatey, buttery. It hits every texture!!

I’m completely love speckled buttercream’s lately, whether its sprinkles, vanilla beans, cherries or in this case pecans, I’m all in. The more you can focus on the delicious ingredients in a cake you can use them in the decorating for a natural or more organic decoration technique. The pecans in the buttercream coating add interest and super flavor. Note though that when trying to smooth the buttercream some nut pieces will drag across the buttercream and leave scrape marks. I had to go back in with a small spatula, fill in these spaces and smooth it out again.

For the caramel drip (if using) make sure your cake is very well chilled so buttercream doesn’t melt. I use a piping bag or squeeze bottle for caramel drips so I have more control. The caramel filling is gooey and will start to drip from the cake as its cut, it’s gooey though, not runny so as long as you are quick enough with cutting you won’t loose any caramel.

I hope you enjoy this Pecan Turtle Cake as much as I do!!

Stacey

