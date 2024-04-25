Recipe: Cookie Dough Truffles (2024)

There seems to be two very opposing mentalities that make a very public appearance during the last two months of the year. On the one hand you have the “I will NOT eat crap this holiday season” folks who stress and worry about every little gathering, party, or trip to the store. Food is their enemy as they fear their only options are to grab a bag of baby carrots or die by chocolate as their are bombarded with treats at every corner.

On the other hand you have the “forget it” folks who binge in every treat that comes their way. “It’s the holidays! Live a little,” they cry out each night only to wake up in the morning feeling ill from the onslaught of junk they consumed.

Guess what, folks, it doesn’t have to be so extreme!

Friends, you CAN enjoy holiday eating without giving up yummy treats.

Behold, the guilt free cookie dough truffle.

See this. That’s chocolate. And cookie dough! And it’s not going to tip the scale on you or make you feel ill the next day! That’s because unlike traditional cookie dough truffles that are loaded with refined flours and sugars, unidentifiable ingredients, and other nasty stuff, these grain free cookie dough truffles are packed with nourishing ingredients. Almonds, grass-fed gelatin, coconut oil. Good stuff. And they are sweetened with natural sweeteners to make these homemade truffles a treat full of quality proteins, good fats, and sensible sugars.

So go ahead, eat them. Enjoy them. Give them to friends. Take them to the work party.



Grain Free Cookie Dough Truffles See Also Rhubarb, orange and ginger jam recipe | Sainsbury`s Magazine When you want a sweet treat during the holidays it doesn't mean you have to throw all health out the window. These cookie dough truffles are grain free, guilt free, and so delicious. Prep Time30 minutes Cook Time30 minutes Total Time1 hour Ingredients For the cookie dough:

1/2 cup almond butter (like this

1/2 cup almond flour (like this

1/4 cup grass-fed gelatin* (like this

1/4 cup coconut oil, melted (like this

1/4 cup butter, softened

1/2 tsp real salt (like this

1/2 cup mini dark chocolate chips, fair trade please! (where to buy

2 Tbs. organic maple syrup (grade B is best)

1 tsp vanilla extract

*Make sure you use the RIGHT kind of gelatin. Look for collagen hydrolysate. The brand I like is in a green can. This is the kind that won't gel. For the chocolate coating: 1/2 cup dark chocolate chips

2 Tbs honey

2 Tbs coconut oil (where to buy

1 tsp vanilla Instructions For the cookie dough: Combine all ingredients except the chocolate chips in a mixing bowl. Stir until well combined. Then stir in the chocolate chips. Scoop out small dough balls onto a cookie sheet (I love to use my handy cookie dough scooper for this). Chill in the refrigerator for 15 minutes. Take slightly chilled dough balls out and mold them into perfect balls by gently rolling them between the palms of your hands. Place back in the fridge for thirty - sixty minutes. For the chocolate coating: Place all ingredients in a small sauce pan over low heat. Stir continuously until the chocolate is completely melted and everything is well combined. Turn heat off but leave the pan on the warm stove top. Assembling your truffles: Pull out your chilled dough balls. Drop one in the chocolate sauce and with two forks gently toss it around until it's fully covered. Tenderly scoop the ball up using the two forks and allow the excess chocolate drip off before transferring back to the cookie sheet. Once all dough balls are covered, chill covered truffles in the fridge for another 15 - 30 minutes, or until the chocolate is well set. Eat and enjoy now! Or, keep chilled to enjoy later. These truffles can be kept out at room temperature for an hour or two (hello, holiday parties!), but will keep better for longer time periods in the fridge.



Looking for more delicious real food recipes? I’ve got your back!

I’ve put together 85 incredible dishes that are full of flavor, super yummy, and good for you, too. From main dishes to desserts (and everything in between) you’ll have some fun new eats that I know you’ll love.

Best part? The ebook is only 2 bucks. It’s a total no-brainer, right? Right. Click here to check it out.

