Recipe: Cookie Dough Truffles (2024)

There seems to be two very opposing mentalities that make a very public appearance during the last two months of the year. On the one hand you have the “I will NOT eat crap this holiday season” folks who stress and worry about every little gathering, party, or trip to the store. Food is their enemy as they fear their only options are to grab a bag of baby carrots or die by chocolate as their are bombarded with treats at every corner.
On the other hand you have the “forget it” folks who binge in every treat that comes their way. “It’s the holidays! Live a little,” they cry out each night only to wake up in the morning feeling ill from the onslaught of junk they consumed.
Guess what, folks, it doesn’t have to be so extreme!
Friends, you CAN enjoy holiday eating without giving up yummy treats.
Behold, the guilt free cookie dough truffle.
See this. That’s chocolate. And cookie dough! And it’s not going to tip the scale on you or make you feel ill the next day! That’s because unlike traditional cookie dough truffles that are loaded with refined flours and sugars, unidentifiable ingredients, and other nasty stuff, these grain free cookie dough truffles are packed with nourishing ingredients. Almonds, grass-fed gelatin, coconut oil. Good stuff. And they are sweetened with natural sweeteners to make these homemade truffles a treat full of quality proteins, good fats, and sensible sugars.
So go ahead, eat them. Enjoy them. Give them to friends. Take them to the work party.
When you want a sweet treat during the holidays it doesn't mean you have to throw all health out the window. These cookie dough truffles are grain free, guilt free, and so delicious. Prep Time30 minutes Cook Time30 minutes Total Time1 hour
Grain Free Cookie Dough Truffles
Ingredients
For the chocolate coating:
Instructions
For the cookie dough:
For the chocolate coating:
Assembling your truffles:
Looking for more delicious real food recipes? I've got your back!
I’ve put together 85 incredible dishes that are full of flavor, super yummy, and good for you, too. From main dishes to desserts (and everything in between) you’ll have some fun new eats that I know you’ll love.
Best part? The ebook is only 2 bucks. It's a total no-brainer, right? Right.
