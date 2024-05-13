Smoky Bacon & Turkey Chowder Recipe - Low Carb (2024)

This delicious low carb smoky bacon and turkey chowder recipe is a great way to use up any leftover turkey or chicken! Don’t have any leftovers? Pick up a rotisserie chicken on the way home and you can be eating this delicious low carb chowder in no time!

Last year I made this Pumpkin Chicken (or Turkey) Chiliwith my turkey leftovers, which was a huge hit with the entire family. Finding myself with another bounty of leftover turkey recently, I wanted to try making a creamy and satisfying chowder with it.

In addition to starting with a applewood smoked bacon, I also added a bit of liquid smoke flavoring to the broth which pushed this chowder over the edge into something extraordinary!

The baconpieces that I cooked into the soup rendered down to silky morsels that delivered amazing flavor in every bite. I did manage (barely) to save some of the crispy bacon to garnish the soup with, and that added a satisfying crunch and burst of bacon flavor at the end.

I was originally planned to use cauliflower in place of potatoes, but I decided to splurge a little by using a small amount of sweet potatoes instead – they added a lovely color and slight sweetness that perfectly complemented the creamy, smoky broth. If you want to further reduce the carb count though, cauliflower would work well as a low carb potato substitute in this recipe.

This is comfort in a bowl people. You might think you’re sick of turkey by the end of this weekend, but I promise that if you try this chowder you’ll consider roasting another one ASAP just to have leftovers so you can make it again!

And if you don’t want to go to all that trouble you can simply purchase a rotisserie chicken and a package of bacon from your local grocery store and make this delicious low carb chowder any time of the year!

