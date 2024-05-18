The BEST Broccoli Salad Recipe - Mom On Timeout (2024)

Jump to Recipe

This delicious Broccoli Salad recipe is so full of flavor and wonderfully easy to make! A tasty combination of fresh broccoli, savory bacon, juicy grapes and toasted almonds are tossed together with a creamy, slightly sweet and tangy dressing – every bite is delicious! The perfect addition to any BBQ, party, or potluck!

Looking for even more delicious salads to try? Make sure to check out my Chicken Salad, Pea Salad and this amazing Grape Salad!

Broccoli Salad Recipe

This Broccoli Salad recipe is a family favorite that I have made countless times for every occasion imaginable. It continues to be one of the most requested salads from friends and family and is a staple at every family gathering.

This recipe originates with my mom who put her on spin on the classic and added fresh grapes and toasted almonds. It’s truly the perfect balance of sweetness, saltiness and crunch in every bite. I have had so many different types of broccoli salads over the years but this one is by far my favorite.

This salad is perfect year round but is especially well received at summer gatherings, picnics, potlucks, barbecues and more. But it’s also a staple for us during the holidays. What can I say? We just LOVE this broccoli salad!

Why You’ll Love This Recipe for Broccoli Salad

There are several key components that make this easy broccoli salad so delicious and special:

free email course 5 SECRETS TO GETTINGDINNER ON THE TABLE...FAST!

First , the fresh seedless grapes . I’ve heard this salad referred to as a broccoli grape salad because it’s such a unique twist on this classic recipe. The grapes provide a pop of sweetness and juiciness to the salad that other salads made with dried fruit just can’t compare with. The grapes are sliced in half and scattered throughout the salad so that every bite is accompanied witha pop of freshness.

, the . I’ve heard this salad referred to as a broccoli grape salad because it’s such a unique twist on this classic recipe. The grapes provide a pop of sweetness and juiciness to the salad that other salads made with dried fruit just can’t compare with. The grapes are sliced in half and scattered throughout the salad so that every bite is accompanied witha pop of freshness. Second, it’s the toasted slivered almonds that do it for me every time. I love the nutty, crunchiness the almonds add to the salad and I try to get one in every bite. Word to the wise: DO NOT LEAVE THE KITCHEN WHILE TOASTING ALMONDS. They will burn.

it’s the that do it for me every time. I love the nutty, crunchiness the almonds add to the salad and I try to get one in every bite. Word to the wise: DO NOT LEAVE THE KITCHEN WHILE TOASTING ALMONDS. They will burn. Thirdly, BACON. Bacon, bacon, and more bacon. I think it’s the bacon that converted my husband because for some reason “Broccoli Salad” didn’t sound that appealing to him all on it’s own. But then he found out about the bacon and became a broccoli bacon salad lover.

What To Serve With Broccoli Salad

Mac and Cheese – my 5 star homemade baked mac and cheese, you don’t want to miss this! Pot Roast and Gravy – the ultimate comfort food! The Ultimate Chicken Fried Steak with gravy! Stuffed Shells – easy, cheesy, delicious! A favorite with the kids! Easy Lazy Day Lasagna – serve with some garlic bread and this broccoli salad!

Ingredients

This delicious recipe combines a sweet and tangy dressing with a ton of fresh ingredients. It’s a tasty combination that will wow friends and family. As always, you can find the full printable recipe with complete instructions in the recipe card at the end of this post. Let’s take a look at what you’ll need…

Broccoli Salad Dressing

The dressing is super easy to make and can be made in advance. My mom used to mix the dressing up in advance and assemble the salad separately. When we arrived wherever we were going, she would quickly toss the salad with the dressing. It’s awesome to be able to get this step out of the way if you’ve got a busy cooking day ahead.

The dressing is just four simple ingredients:

mayonnaise – Just enough to make the broccoli salad dressing nice and creamy. I know a lot of people prefer the flavor of Miracle Whip and that works beautifully in this recipe as well.

– Just enough to make the broccoli salad dressing nice and creamy. I know a lot of people prefer the flavor of Miracle Whip and that works beautifully in this recipe as well. sugar – this little sweetness really complements the acidity of the vinegar.

– this little sweetness really complements the acidity of the vinegar. red wine vinegar – provides the tanginess in the dressing and adds a pop of flavor.

– provides the tanginess in the dressing and adds a pop of flavor. celery seeds – something extra that my mom always added. I love the added flavor and texture.

Broccoli Salad

broccoli – You can buy the bagged florets, you’ll need about 5 cups, or you can break down to small heads of broccoli.

– You can buy the bagged florets, you’ll need about 5 cups, or you can break down to small heads of broccoli. bacon – Use your favorite brand, cooked and chopped. Two great options for cooking the bacon is making Air Fryer Bacon or Baked Bacon .

– Use your favorite brand, cooked and chopped. Two great options for cooking the bacon is making or . almonds – I think the almonds taste best toasted. I like to use slivered almonds but sliced almonds are also a good choice.

– I think the almonds taste best toasted. I like to use slivered almonds but sliced almonds are also a good choice. green onions – Thinly sliced green onions add another layer of flavor in this salad without being overpowering.

– Thinly sliced green onions add another layer of flavor in this salad without being overpowering. celery – I love the crunchiness the celery adds to the salad.

– I love the crunchiness the celery adds to the salad. red seedless grapes– The grapes are the best part of the recipe! Make sure to buy seedless. I like to halve my grapes but if your grapes are small, you can put them in whole. If you can’t find grapes, raisins or craisins or even apples would work.

How To Make Broccoli Salad Recipe

Broccoli Salad Dressing

Combine. Whisk together mayonnaise, granulated sugar, red wine vinegar and celery seeds in a small bowl. Chill. Place the dressing in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes to chill.

Broccoli Salad

Combine. Add broccoli, bacon, toasted almonds, green onions, celery and grapes to a large serving dish or bowl. Add Dressing. Toss the dressing with the salad until evenly distributed. Chill. Refrigerate broccoli salad until ready to serve.

Toasted Almonds

To toast almonds, place on a large baking sheet and bake at 350°F for 3 to 5 minutes stirring in between. Do not walk away! They will burn easily. The almonds are toasted when they turn light brown.

Storage Information

Leftover Broccoli Salad can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 4 days. After that, the broccoli starts breaking down and the texture is all wrong. I do not recommend freezing this salad.

The dressing can be made up to 3 days in advance. Simply whisk the ingredients together in a small bowl, transfer to an airtight container and chill until ready to use.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can It Be Made In Advance?

This broccoli salad recipe can be made in advance and is a wonderful addition to holiday festivities.

Mix the salad dressing separately and store in the refrigerator.

the salad dressing separately and store in the refrigerator. Combine the rest of the salad ingredients in a large bowl.

the rest of the salad ingredients in a large bowl. Toss everything together and refrigerate for up to 4 hours if not serving immediately.

Does The Broccoli Need To Be Cooked?

I never cook the broccoli before making this broccoli salad recipe. If you want to, it’s really easy and only adds a few minutes to the prep time.

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the broccoli to the water and cook for 1 minute. Immediately drain the broccoli florets and place in an ice bath for 5 minutes. Transfer the broccoli to a salad spinner and spin the broccoli dry. Place broccoli on a kitchen towel and continue to let dry and drain while you prep the rest of the salad.

Trish’s Tips and Tricks

Don’t forget to t oast the slivered almonds before adding to the broccoli salad. Watch them carefully when toasting, they burn easily!

before adding to the broccoli salad. Watch them carefully when toasting, they burn easily! The salad can be made in advance . Just prep the dressing separately and toss together when ready to serve.

. Just prep the dressing separately and toss together when ready to serve. Make sure the broccoli pieces are bite-sized – keeping kids in mind as well.

– keeping kids in mind as well. You can’t go wrong with more bacon. Feel free to add in more if you want.

More Delicious Salads To Try

Ambrosia Salad Strawberry Spinach Salad Watergate Salad Italian Pasta Salad Pineapple Cucumber Salad

How To Make Broccoli Salad

Print Pin 4.97 from 29 votes Broccoli Salad Recipe This delicious Broccoli Salad recipe is full of flavor and wonderfully easy to make! A tasty combination of fresh broccoli, savory bacon, juicy grapes and toasted almonds are tossed together with a creamy, slightly sweet and tangy dressing – every bite is delicious! The perfect addition to any BBQ, party, or potluck! Course Salad Cuisine American Keyword broccoli bacon salad, broccoli salad, broccoli salad recipe, recipe for broccoli salad See Also Paleo Pot Pies - The Defined Dish Recipes - Paleo Pot Pies Prep Time 5 minutes minutes Total Time 5 minutes minutes Servings 12 servings Calories 269kcal Author Trish – Mom On Timeout Ingredients Broccoli Salad Dressing 1 cup mayonnaise

⅓ cup granulated sugar

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 teaspoon celery seed Broccoli Salad 2 heads broccoli broken down into small florets, about 5 cups

12 ounces bacon cooked and chopped

½ cup almonds toasted, slivered

2 green onions thinly sliced

1 cup celery chopped

1 ½ cups red seedless grapes halved Instructions Prepare Broccoli Salad Dressing Whisk together mayonnaise, granulated sugar, red wine vinegar and celery seeds in a small bowl. Place in refrigerator for at least 30 minutes to chill. 1 cup mayonnaise, ⅓ cup granulated sugar, 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar, 1 teaspoon celery seed Assemble Broccoli Salad Combine broccoli, bacon, toasted almonds, green onions, celery and grapes in a large serving dish. (To toast almonds, place on a large baking sheet and bake at 350°F for 3-5 minutes stirring in between. Do not walk away! They will burn easily. The almonds are toasted when they turn light brown.) 2 heads broccoli, 12 ounces bacon, ½ cup almonds, 2 green onions, 1 cup celery, 1 ½ cups red seedless grapes

Toss the dressing with the rest of the salad until evenly distributed. Refrigerate salad until ready to serve. (Dressing can be added at the last minute if desired.) Video Notes Storage Information Leftover Broccoli Salad can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 4 days. After that, the broccoli starts breaking down and the texture is all wrong. I do not recommend freezing this salad. The dressing can be made up to 3 days in advance. Simply whisk the ingredients together in a small bowl, transfer to an airtight container and chill until ready to use. To toast almonds, place on a large baking sheet and bake at 350°F for 3-5 minutes stirring in between. Do not walk away! They will burn easily. The almonds are toasted when they turn light brown. Nutrition Calories: 269kcal | Carbohydrates: 20g | Protein: 8g | Fat: 19g | Saturated Fat: 5g | Cholesterol: 22mg | Sodium: 368mg | Potassium: 488mg | Fiber: 4g | Sugar: 11g | Vitamin A: 725IU | Vitamin C: 92mg | Calcium: 76mg | Iron: 1mg

Originally published July 14, 2015.