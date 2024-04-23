The BEST Sheet Pan Suppers Recipes – Easy and Quick Baked Family Lunch and Simple Dinner Meal Ideas using only ONE Baking Sheet PAN! (2024)

133.4K Shares

Looking for some quick, delicious and easy ONE Sheet Pan Suppers? These recipes are all simple, fast, family tested and party crowd {even picky eaters} approved! Perfect for family style meals and the BEST way to prep and serve a satisfying, heartymeal to a hungry tailgating party crowd! Most of these recipes are ready in under 30 minutes. Bonus: Cleanup is a BREEZE – especially if you line your baking sheet pan with tin foil! Because they are baked, they tend to lean toward a healthier option. You can adjust the healthy level of these recipes by scaling down the oils and butter to make them even lighterif you prefer. Come savethe most delicious beef, pork, shrimp, salmon and of course, CHICKEN, sheet pan recipes you and your family are going to want to make over and over again! Lunches and dinners for your family or party just got a whole lot more savoryand super duper EASY: The BEST Sheet Pan Suppers Recipes – Easy and Quick Family Lunch and Simple Dinner Meal Ideas using only ONE Baking Sheet PAN!

(This post containsaffiliate links. See our full disclosure here.)

Before you get lost clicking and saving all of the yumminess – make sure you PIN THE IMAGE BELOW so you don’t get lost! You’re going to want to come back again and again for more delicious crowd pleasing ONE sheet pan supper recipes!

Stock up on some greatbaking sheets, reusable siliconebaking mats, orgood ole reliable tinfoil! You are going to want to make one of these tonight! Just click on the link below each mouth watering image to go grab the FULL recipe from these talented foodies, cooks and authors:

Do you like chicken, broccoli and Thai peanut sauce? Bonus: it all being cooked on one pan? Clean up is a breeze and this recipe is absolutely delish. Perfect for a family dinner or lunch. I feel sorry for everyone with “peanut allergies”. You are truly missing out. Get out your epi pen and let’s do this! *not a doctor.

“Sheet Pan Pesto Chicken Dinner is a healthier supper recipe the whole family will love. Delicious baked chicken & roasted radishes, kumquats & potatoes-YUM!” CLICK HERE to go grab the FULL delicious RECIPE: Sheet Pan Pesto Chicken Dinner Recipe via Kleinworth & Co.

“Perfectly seasoned, melt-in-your-mouth tender steak with potatoes and broccoli. All made on 1 single sheet pan! EASY CLEAN UP!” 30 Minute Sheet Pan Steak and Veggies Recipe | CLICK HERE for the full RECIPE: Damn Delicious

These only take EIGHT MINUTES to bake! The extra time is preheating your oven, cutting up your veggies, wrapping your tortillas in tin foil and/or cooking your rice side. It really doesn’t even take the whole 30 minutes! Click here go get both versions: 30 Minute Sheet Pan Cajun Shrimp TWO WAYS (Bowls or Taco/Fajitas) Recipes via Dreaming in DIY

“Healthy garlic parmesan roasted veggies with sausage and herbs all made and cooked on one pan. 10 minutes prep, easy clean-up! GREAT MEAL PREP IDEA.” One Sheet Pan Healthy Sausage and Veggies Recipe| CLICK HERE for the full RECIPE: Chelsea’s Messy Apron

“This recipe for bacon wrapped stuffed chicken breast with roasted potatoes and zucchini is a quick and easy one pan meal that’s sure to please any crowd! The chicken is stuffed with a an incredible combination of three cheeses, garlic and herbs.” One Sheet Pan Bacon Wrapped Stuffed Chicken with Veggies Recipe |CLICK HERE for the full RECIPE: Dinner at the Zoo

“an easy meal perfect for busy weeknights. Best of all, it’s made entirely in one pan with tender chicken, crispy veggies with the most flavorful sweet and tangy Asian sauce.” Sheet Pan Teriyaki Chicken with Vegetables Recipe | CLICK HERE for the full RECIPE: The Recipe Critic

“Easy and healthy sheet pan recipe that’s perfect for busy weeknights! {paleo, whole30, gluten free, dairy free}” ONE PAN Paleo Harvest Chicken Dinner with Apples, Sweet Potatoes, and Brussels Sprouts Recipe | CLICK HERE for the full RECIPE: Well Plated by Erin

“Ten minute prep and twenty minute cooking time — this meal is efficient, healthy, and simple to make!”Sweet Balsamic chicken and veggies made in one pan | CLICK HERE for the full RECIPE: Chelsea’s Messy Apron

“a charred, crispy roasted trio of peppers for an easy and healthy weeknight meal!” Sheet Pan Chili Lime Salmon with Fajita Flavours Recipe | CLICK HERE for the full RECIPE: Cafe Delites

“everything is roasted together on one pan so clean up is a breeze! It’s healthy and it tastes incredible!” Single Sheet Pan Parmesan Crusted Salmon with Roasted Broccoli Recipe | CLICK HERE for the full RECIPE: Cooking Classy

KEEP SCROLLING DOWN FOR MORE and MORE yummy sheet pan suppers! We’re just gettin’ started with the yums. 🙂

And the hits just keep comin’!

“Easiest shrimp boil ever! And it’s mess-free using a single sheet pan. That’s right. ONE PAN. No newspapers. No bags. No clean-up!” CLICK HERE for the FULL RECIPE: One Sheet Pan Shrimp Boil Supper Recipe via Damn Delicious

“Sheet Pan Cashew Chicken is an all in one meal with the amazing flavors of the popular takeout dish. Tender chicken surrounded by crisp and tender veggies with crunchy cashews and an incredible sweet and savory sauce.” CLICK HERE for the FULL RECIPE: Sheet Pan Cashew Chicken Supper Recipe via The Recipe Critic

“Roasted garlic and herb potatoes, asparagus, carrots, onions, and sausage all prepared on one sheet pan. An easy family-friendly meal.” CLICK HERE for the FULL RECIPE: One Sheet Pan Roasted Garlic Potatoes, Asparagus and Sausage Supper Recipe via Chelsea’s Messy Apron

“get out your sheet pan to make this delicious and easy dinner with ranch pork chops and potatoes!” Ranch Pork Chops and Potatoes Sheet Pan Dinner Recipe| CLICK HERE for the full RECIPE: Jo Cooks

Whether you prefer to prepare and serve this easy, flavorful, 15minute (or less), sheet pan cajun baked shrimp in warm tortillas as cajun shrimp tacos,or with cilantro lime (or plain) rice ina yummy bowl, you can’t go wrong with this quick and delicious family style main dish solution for lunch or dinner! Baked Cajun Shrimp Entree – 15 Minute Sheet Pan Supper Recipe | Dreaming in DIY

This is the most ENTERTAINING and HELPFUL cookbook we own:

“It’s the one-pot meal reinvented, and what is sure to become every busy cook’s new favorite way of getting dinner on the table. It’s Sheet Pan Suppers—a breakthrough full-color cookbook with more than 120 recipes for complete meals, snacks, brunch, and even dessert, that require nothing more than a sheet pan, your oven, and Molly Gilbert’s inspired approach.” CLICK HERE to get your copy in your choice of Paperback, Library Binding or a Kindle version! Sheet Pan Suppers: 120 Recipes for Simple, Surprising, Hands-Off Meals Straight from the Oven by Molly Gilbert

KEEP ON SCROLLIN’ – THE BEST IS YET TO COME!

KEEP ON SCROLLIN’ – THE BEST IS YET TO COME!

See Also Hearty and Healthy: 50 Quinoa Recipes for Every Meal

Don’t leave without grabbing the REST of these yummy sheet pan supper recipes! There’s more deliciousness!

Stock up on some greatbaking sheets, reusable siliconebaking mats, orgood ole reliable tinfoil! You are going to want to make one of these tonight! Just click on the link below each mouth watering image to go grab the FULL recipe from these talented foodies, cooks and authors:

“tender juicy shrimp with roasted bell pepper – seriously easy and delicious. Scoop these juicy shrimp, tender bell peppers and onions into a soft warm tortilla for a super fast weeknight dinner.” One Sheet Pan Shrimp Fajitas Recipe | CLICK HERE for the FULL RECIPE: No. 2 Pencil

“Just one pan and 30 minutes is all you will need to make this amazing meal! Skip the wok and make this quick and healthy chicken stir fry dinner in the oven!” Sheet Pan Chicken “Stir Fry” Recipe| CLICK HERE for the full RECIPE: Diethood

“a great recipe for feeding a crowd with delicious chicken nachos! Easy, delicious, and perfect for any occasion. Load these up with your favorite toppings and you’re in business!” Tequila Lime SHEET PAN Chicken Nachos Recipe| CLICK HERE for the full RECIPE: The Cookie Rookie

“An easy weeknight dinner that’s all baked in one pan!” One Sheet Pan Honey Mustard Salmon with Green Beans Recipe | CLICK HERE for the full RECIPE: Little Spice Jar

“Juicy chicken with a honey lemon glaze that’s tangy-sweet and so good!! Healthy, fast, so easy, and cleanup is a breeze!!” One Sheet Pan Honey Lemon Chicken and Roasted Potatoes Recipe | CLICK HERE for the full RECIPE: Averie Cooks

“…this is incredible! The chicken is breaded in peanuts, panko and coconut and the sauce of pineapple juice, coconut milk, brown sugar, peanut butter, etc. is the best peanut sauce I’ve ever have! and of course, the one pan is awesome! love the roasted pineapple!” One Sheet Pan Thai Peanut Coconut Chicken with Pineapple Recipe | CLICK HERE for the full RECIPE: Carlsbad Cravings

This is our ALL TIME FAVORITE cookbook! SO entertaining and easy to follow! “It’s the one-pot meal reinvented, and what is sure to become every busy cook’s new favorite way of getting dinner on the table. It’s Sheet Pan Suppers—a breakthrough full-color cookbook with more than 120 recipes for complete meals, snacks, brunch, and even dessert, that require nothing more than a sheet pan, your oven, and Molly Gilbert’s inspired approach.” CLICK HERE to get your copy in your choice of Paperback, Library Binding or a Kindle version! Sheet Pan Suppers: 120 Recipes for Simple, Surprising, Hands-Off Meals Straight from the Oven by Molly Gilbert

The BEST Sheet Pan Suppers Recipes – Easy and Quick Family Lunch and Simple Dinner Meal Ideas using only ONE Baking Sheet PAN!

Stock up on some greatbaking sheets, reusable siliconebaking mats, orgood ole reliable tinfoil! You are going to want to make one of these tonight! Just click on the link below each mouth watering image to go grab the FULL recipe from these talented foodies, cooks and authors:

“Crisp-tender chicken baked to absolute perfection with roasted carrots and potatoes – all cooked in a single baking sheet pan!” One Baking Sheet Pan Garlic Ranch Chicken and Veggies Recipe | CLICK HERE for the full RECIPE: Damn Delicious

One Sheet Pan Roast Chicken and Vegetables | CLICK HERE for the full RECIPE: Tastes Better From Scratch

“this chicken is so good! I loved that everything was baked together on one sheet pan!” One Sheet Pan Roasted Garlic-Parmesan Chicken Tenders and Green Beans with Fresh Grape Tomatoes Recipe | CLICK HERE for the full RECIPE: Cooking Classy

“..an easy to make and incredibly tasty meal the whole family loves!” Easy healthy Baked Greek Chicken & Veggies Sheet Pan Dinner Recipe | CLICK HERE for the full RECIPE: Creme de la Crumb

“This one-pan chicken dinner is delicious and family-friendly. It’s a one pan meal with just 6 ingredients! Such an easy dinner idea.” Easy One Sheet Pan Ranch Chicken and Veggies Family Dinner Recipe | CLICK HERE for the full RECIPE: Natasha’s Kitchen

“This one pan chicken dinner has the most delicious honey garlic glazed chicken alongside tenderly roasted potatoes and green beans. Plus, it’s so easy and flavorful, you’ll make again and again!” One Sheet Pan Honey Garlic Chicken and Vegetables Supper Recipe | CLICK HERE for the full RECIPE: Dessert Now, Dinner Later

Whether you prefer to prepare and serve this easy, flavorful, 15minute (or less), sheet pan cajun baked shrimp in warm tortillas as cajun shrimp tacos,or with cilantro lime (or plain) rice ina yummy bowl, you can’t go wrong with this quick and delicious family style main dish solution for lunch or dinner! Baked Cajun Shrimp Entree – 15 Minute Sheet Pan Supper Recipe | Dreaming in DIY

“It’s the one-pot meal reinvented, and what is sure to become every busy cook’s new favorite way of getting dinner on the table. It’s Sheet Pan Suppers—a breakthrough full-color cookbook with more than 120 recipes for complete meals, snacks, brunch, and even dessert, that require nothing more than a sheet pan, your oven, and Molly Gilbert’s inspired approach.” CLICK HERE to get your copy in your choice of Paperback, Library Binding or a Kindle version! Sheet Pan Suppers: 120 Recipes for Simple, Surprising, Hands-Off Meals Straight from the Oven by Molly Gilbert

Stock up on some greatbaking sheets, reusable siliconebaking mats, orgood ole reliable tinfoil! Once you try some of these, you aren’t going to want to make dinner any other way – especially for a big group! Delicious and EASY! What’s better than that?

Make sure to PIN THE IMAGE BELOW to find your way back for MORE delicious family sheet pan suppers!

While you’re here and looking for meal prep solutions to make life easier, check THESE yummy Tin Foil Packet Meals out! Easy to put together and cleanup is a BREEZE! Just CLICK HERE or on the IMAGE BELOW to look them over and save and pin your favorites to try!

Easy Tin Foil Packets Suppers Recipes – Baked or Grilled Healthier Meals

Easy Tin Foil Packets Suppers Recipes – Baked or Grilled Healthier Meals

Keep it SIMPLE come suppertime with these EASY 5-Ingredient (or LESS) Recipes the entire family will love! The BEST quick Chicken, Pork, Beef, Fish, Shrimp and Veggie Dishes for busy families. All made from ingredients you most likely already have on hand.

Easy 5 Ingredients or LESS Recipes for Simple Family Suppers

Easy 5 Ingredients or LESS Recipes for Simple Family Suppers

(Visited 1 times, 12,324 visits today)

Related