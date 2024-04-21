Vegan Sourdough Naan with Garlic Recipe (Dairy Free, Egg Free) (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate I may earn from qualifying purchases, at no additional cost to you. Jump to Recipe Watch Video Print

This vegan sourdough naan recipe is made with sourdough discard and is so easy to make! Loaded with garlic, vegan, dairy free, egg free!

This simple sourdough discard flatbread is fantastic alongside curries, soups, and stews. I love dipping it into my favorite turmeric hummus. You can even use this plant-based garlic naan flatbread as a pizza crust.

This vegan sourdough naan recipe is a total dinnertime game changer for us! I’ve always been a huge fan of garlic naan bread – and now I can easily make restaurant-quality sourdough naan with garlic at home using my sourdough starter discard.

This is a delicious, waste-free, and totally plant-based flatbread that cooks in minutes. This garlic naan was super simple to make, and is a fantastic sourdough starter recipe – all you need is a mixing bowl and a cast iron pan, and homemade naan is ready in a few minutes.

This Vegan Sourdough Garlic Naan Recipe Is

Simple

Earthy

Made with Sourdough Discard from the Starter

Garlicky

A Great Side Dish

Ready Quickly!

Plant-Based, Dairy Free, Egg Free

A Homemade Vegan Naan Bread Recipe That Tastes Like the Restaurant!

Getting a big basket of garlic naan flatbread is always one of the best things about going out to eat at an Indian Restaurant. One of our favorite restaurants (The Pubjab in Johnston RI!) makes the best Indian food around… and hands down the best garlic naan.

I wanted to recreate the simple flatbread at home, and use my sourdough discard to add flavor and texture. In traditional naan recipes, yogurt is used – but adding the sourdough starter gives the naan bread the same tanginess without the dairy.

What’s In This Vegan Sourdough Naan Bread?

Recipes Using Sourdough Starter Discard

This Sourdough Garlic Naan recipe is the perfect way to use your sourdough discard from a starter. I hate throwing out food (or rather, composting it!)- so I’m always looking for ways to re-use kitchen scraps to cut back on waste. Instead of tossing your discard when you feed your sourdough starter, try this awesome recipe instead.

I have a whole page on my site for recipes that use sourdough discard. That way you can add a hint of sourdough flavor to your baked goods, and cut back on food waste.

How Do I Make Vegan Sourdough Naan Bread Recipe?

Add all ingredients (except garlic + parsley) to a large bowl. Mix well to combine the dough. Knead the dough for about 5 minutes, adding more flour if the dough is too sticky. Cover and let rest for 1 hour. To cook, heat a cast iron skillet until hot (I did this over medium-high heat, a 6 out of 10 on my electric stove). Divide the dough into 6 even disks and roll each until they are about 1/4inch thick. Place one piece of rolled dough on the hot skillet. Allow to cook for about 75 to 90 seconds, and flip. Cook the other side for about 45 to 60 seconds. The bread should be nice & crusty and have dark (but not burnt) marks. Top with a drizzle of olive oil, raw garlic, and parsley. Enjoy!

5 from 15 votes Print Recipe Pin Cook Time 3 minutes mins Rise Time 1 hour hr Total Time 1 hour hr 3 minutes mins Course Appetizer, Bread, Side Dish Cuisine American, Indian, Middle Eastern Servings 6 flatbreads Calories 216 kcal Equipment cast iron pan Ingredients 1 cup sourdough starter discard unfed

2 cups all purpose flour

1/2 cup plain unsweetened almond milk

1 teaspoon Himalayan sea salt

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 tablespoon olive oil Garlic Topping (Optional, but Highly Recommended!) 2 tablespoons olive oil

4 cloves garlic chopped

fresh parsley Instructions Add all the naan ingredients to a large bowl: sourdough discard, flour, almond milk, salt, baking powder, and olive oil. Mix well to combine the dough. Knead the dough for about 5 minutes, adding more flour if the dough is too sticky. Cover and let rest for 1 hour.

To cook, heat a cast iron skillet until hot (I did this over medium-high heat, a 6 out of 10 on my electric stove). Divide the dough into 6 even disks and roll each until they are about 1/4 inch thick.

Place one piece of rolled dough on the hot skillet. Allow to cook for about 75 to 90 seconds, and flip. Cook the other side for about 45 to 60 seconds. The bread should be nice & crusty and have dark (but not burnt) marks.

Repeat with the rest of the dough.

Mix your garlic topping (if using), and brush it onto each piece of naan. Enjoy! Video Notes Nutrition Calories: 216kcalCarbohydrates: 41gProtein: 6gFat: 3gSaturated Fat: 1gSodium: 487mgPotassium: 53mgFiber: 2gSugar: 1gVitamin A: 1IUVitamin C: 1mgCalcium: 74mgIron: 2mg Keyword naan with sourdough discard, Naan with Sourdough Starter Discard, Sourdough Discard Naan Recipe, Sourdough Garlic Naan, vegan garlic naan, Vegan Naan Pizza, Vegan Naan Recipe Sourdough, vegan sourdough naan, Vegan Sourdough Naan Recipe Did You Make This Recipe?Please leave a rating and comment below!

Or tag me @theherbeevore in your photo on Instagram!

