Yum Yum Sauce Recipe (2024)

Easy Yum Yum Sauce Recipe

I had a bit of a chuckle at a local Japanese hibachi steakhouse years ago when I discovered the name for their thick pink dipping sauce was called "Yum Yum Sauce".

It sounded like a joke, like a made up name because someone didn't know what to call it.

Nope. That's the name! It's great stuff, a tangy, slightly addictive dipper, great for coating shrimp or scallops, veggies, even bites of steak fresh off the grill.

Patty likes it on some of her favorite sushi rolls.

It's creamy and tangy with just a hint of spiciness, so I'm bringing the recipe to you, my chilihead friends. We're talking Homemade Yum Yum Sauce, and it's so much better than store bought hibachi sauce.

Let's discuss.