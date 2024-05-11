25-Minute Asparagus Soup Recipe (Your Quick Guide) - Soup Chick (2024)

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Embark on a journey to green bliss with our Elegant Asparagus Soup Recipe ! This velvety creation transforms fresh asparagus spears into a luxurious purée, kissed with a hint of garlic and a splash of cream. Each spoonful is a delicate dance of flavors, with a sprinkle of Parmesan adding a savory whisper. Garnished with tender asparagus tips and a drizzle of olive oil, this soup is a vibrant masterpiece, promising a delightful and nourishing escape in every exquisite bite. Contents show

Embracing the vibrant spirit of spring, I can’t help but draw inspiration from the fresh produce that this season offers. There’s something about the sight of vivid green asparagus soup recipe spears lining the farmers’ markets that gets my culinary creativity buzzing.

Their unique, subtly earthy flavor is a sign that warmer days are indeed here, and what better way to savor this seasonal gem than by turning it into a lusciously smooth asparagus soup?

The recipe I’m sharing with you today is more than just a comforting bowl of soup; it’s a story of my love affair with seasonal cooking, wrapped in the delightful creaminess of puréed asparagus and potatoes.

This soup, simmered with the gentle aroma of thyme and a hint of spice from urfa pepper, captures the essence of spring in every spoonful.

So, if you’re looking to celebrate the season’s freshest produce and create a dish that evokes a sense of comfort and nourishment, join me in my kitchen as we dive into the art of making this delightful asparagus soup.

What Is Asparagus Soup?

Asparagus, a spring vegetable, has been savored for its unique flavor and medicinal properties since ancient times. Originating in the Eastern Mediterranean region, it was prized by the Greeks and Romans.

Asparagus soup, however, has a more nebulous origin. Many cuisines have incorporated asparagus in soup over centuries due to its accessibility during springtime.

The French, famous for their velouté d’asperges, may have popularized the creamy asparagus soup we often think of today.

Yet, variations of asparagus soup exist globally, each reflecting its own culinary tradition and interpretation, making this soup a truly international delight.

Can You Vary The Soup With Other Ingredients?

Asparagus soup can be easily modified to accommodate different dietary preferences or restrictions.

Keto

The basic asparagus soup recipe is already low in carbs and can fit into a keto diet. However, you may use full-fat cream instead of half-and-half or milk to increase the fat content. You can also add a bit of cheese for extra flavor and fat.

Paleo/Whole30

For a Paleo or Whole30 version, ensure that your broth is compliant (i.e., no added sugars or non-compliant additives). Also, substitute the cream with coconut or almond milk to keep it dairy-free.

Gluten-Free

Asparagus soup is naturally gluten-free as long as the broth used is gluten-free. Be sure to check the labels when purchasing, as some broths may contain gluten.

Vegan

To make a vegan asparagus soup, use vegetable broth instead of chicken broth, and substitute the butter with olive oil or a vegan butter substitute. Replace the cream with a non-dairy alternative, such as coconut milk or cashew cream.

Adding Protein

Add cooked chicken, tofu, or white beans for an extra protein boost. Blend them with the soup to maintain a smooth texture if adding beans.

Additional Vegetables

Add other spring vegetables such as peas, spinach, or leeks, for a variation.

Recipe Directions

Preparation Start by chopping an onion, dicing two Idaho potatoes, and cutting asparagus into 1-inch pieces. Prepare fresh thyme leaves if using.

Start by chopping an onion, dicing two Idaho potatoes, and cutting asparagus into 1-inch pieces. Prepare fresh thyme leaves if using. Cooking The Onion Sauté chopped onion in 2 tablespoons of olive oil over low-medium heat in a large pot until translucent.

Sauté chopped onion in 2 tablespoons of olive oil over low-medium heat in a large pot until translucent. Adding The Vegetables Add diced potatoes and chopped asparagus to the pot, stirring to coat with oil and onion. Cook for 2-3 minutes.

Add diced potatoes and chopped asparagus to the pot, stirring to coat with oil and onion. Cook for 2-3 minutes. Adding The Herbs And Broth , Stir in thyme leaves and let cook for a minute. Add chicken or vegetable stock.

, Stir in thyme leaves and let cook for a minute. Add chicken or vegetable stock. Boiling And Simmering : Bring soup to a boil on medium-high heat, then reduce to a simmer for about 20 minutes or until potatoes are soft.

: Bring soup to a boil on medium-high heat, then reduce to a simmer for about 20 minutes or until potatoes are soft. Blending And Seasoning Off heat, use an immersion blender to purée the soup. Season with urfa or red pepper flakes, salt, and black pepper to taste.

Off heat, use an immersion blender to purée the soup. Season with urfa or red pepper flakes, salt, and black pepper to taste. Optional Creaminess: For extra creaminess, stir in heavy cream or Greek yogurt before serving. Optional based on taste preference.

Variations, Add-Ons, And Toppings

Different Herbs and Spices: Experiment with different herbs and spices to change the flavor profile. For example, add a bit of thyme, tarragon, or rosemary. For a spicy kick, consider a dash of cayenne pepper.

Experiment with different herbs and spices to change the flavor profile. For example, add a bit of thyme, tarragon, or rosemary. For a spicy kick, consider a dash of cayenne pepper. Other Vegetables: You could add other vegetables to your asparagus soup. For instance, peas or spinach would blend well and maintain the green color. Potatoes could add heartiness and creaminess.

You could add other vegetables to your asparagus soup. For instance, peas or spinach would blend well and maintain the green color. Potatoes could add heartiness and creaminess. Protein: Adding protein can make the soup more filling. Consider blending in some cooked white beans for a vegetarian protein boost. Or, you could top the soup with shredded chicken, crumbled bacon , or sautéed shrimp.

Adding protein can make the soup more filling. Consider blending in some cooked for a vegetarian protein boost. Or, you could top the soup with shredded chicken, , or sautéed shrimp. Grains: Adding cooked grains like quinoa, rice, or barley can make the soup heartier and more substantial.

Adding cooked grains like quinoa, rice, or barley can make the soup heartier and more substantial. Cheese: Stirring in some grated Parmesan or cheddar cheese can add a delicious savory note. Try a bit of crumbled goat cheese or feta for a tangy twist.

Stirring in some grated Parmesan or cheddar cheese can add a delicious savory note. Try a bit of crumbled goat cheese or feta for a tangy twist. Pesto: A swirl of basil pesto on top of the soup can add a burst of flavor and a beautiful visual contrast.

A swirl of basil pesto on top of the soup can add a burst of flavor and a beautiful visual contrast. Roasted Asparagus: Instead of boiling it, you could try roasting it first. This could add depth to the soup’s flavor and a slightly smoky note.

Can I Make Soup In A Slow Cooker Or Instant Pot?

Asparagus soup can be made both in a slow cooker and an Instant Pot. Here’s how:

Slow Cooker

Follow the same recipe until it comes to the part where you simmer the soup. Instead, transfer everything to your slow cooker and cook on low for 6-8 hours, or high for 3-4 hours, until the potatoes and asparagus are soft.

Then, you can puree the soup directly in the slow cooker using an immersion blender or carefully transfer it to a regular blender in batches.

Instant Pot

Set your Instant Pot to the sauté function and follow the same recipe steps until you add the broth. Then, close the lid of the Instant Pot and set it to manual high pressure for 10 minutes.

When the time is up, let the pressure release naturally for 10 minutes, then quickly release the remaining pressure. After the pressure is released, puree the soup with an immersion blender or in a countertop blender.

Can I Use Store Bought Broth Or Should I Make My Own?

Both store-bought and homemade broths can be used in this asparagus soup recipe. Here’s what you need to consider for each:

Store-Bought Broth

It’s perfectly fine to use store-bought broth, and a great time-saver. Choose a high-quality broth for the best flavor. Go for a low-sodium or no-salt-added version. This allows you to control the saltiness of your soup more effectively.

Homemade Broth

If you have the time and ingredients, making your broth can enhance your soup’s flavor. It allows you to control the flavors and salt content, and you can make it in large batches and freeze it for future use. Vegetables, chicken, or even bone broth could be used, depending on your preference.

How To Serve?

The presentation is an important part of serving your asparagus soup and can really elevate your meal. Here’s how you can serve your asparagus soup in the best way:

Soup Bowls or Cups: Warm your soup bowls or cups before serving. This helps keep the soup hot for a more extended period.

Warm your soup bowls or cups before serving. This helps keep the soup hot for a more extended period. Garnishing: This asparagus soup is delicious on its own, but a garnish can add visual appeal and provide a nice contrast in texture. Consider a drizzle of cream, a dollop of Greek yogurt, or a sprinkle of fresh herbs like parsley or dill. Crumbled bacon or toasted almonds can add a pleasing crunch.

This asparagus soup is delicious on its own, but a garnish can add visual appeal and provide a nice contrast in texture. Consider a drizzle of cream, a dollop of Greek yogurt, or a sprinkle of fresh herbs like parsley or dill. Crumbled bacon or toasted almonds can add a pleasing crunch. Side Dishes: Asparagus soup is light, making it an excellent starter for a dinner party or a healthy lunch. Pair it with crusty bread or a side salad if you’re serving it as a main course. Grilled cheese sandwiches can be a fantastic pair if the meal is more casual.

Asparagus soup is light, making it an excellent starter for a dinner party or a healthy lunch. Pair it with crusty bread or a side salad if you’re serving it as a main course. Grilled cheese sandwiches can be a fantastic pair if the meal is more casual. Wine Pairing: If you’re serving wine, a crisp, dry white like a Sauvignon Blanc or an unoaked Chardonnay pairs well with asparagus soup.

If you’re serving wine, a crisp, dry white like a Sauvignon Blanc or an unoaked Chardonnay pairs well with asparagus soup. Serving Temperature: This soup is best served hot. If you’ve made the soup ahead of time, reheat it gently over medium heat, stirring frequently to prevent it from sticking to the bottom of the pot.

Perfect Side Dishes

Crusty Bread: Fresh, warm bread is always a good choice with soup. It can be used to sop up any soup left at the bottom of the bowl. Opt for a baguette, sourdough, or a hearty multigrain loaf.

Fresh, warm bread is always a good choice with soup. It can be used to sop up any soup left at the bottom of the bowl. Opt for a baguette, sourdough, or a hearty multigrain loaf. Grilled Cheese Sandwich: For a comforting meal, serve your asparagus soup with a classic grilled cheese sandwich. Try using a sharp cheddar or a creamy brie for a gourmet twist.

For a comforting meal, serve your asparagus soup with a classic grilled cheese sandwich. Try using a sharp cheddar or a creamy brie for a gourmet twist. Quiche or Frittata: A slice of quiche or frittata, especially one that includes asparagus, would pair nicely with the soup for a light lunch or dinner.

A slice of quiche or frittata, especially one that includes asparagus, would pair nicely with the soup for a light lunch or dinner. Green Salad: A fresh salad with a vinaigrette dressing can contrast the creamy soup nicely. Try a salad with mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, and a tangy balsamic dressing.

A fresh salad with a vinaigrette dressing can contrast the creamy soup nicely. Try a salad with mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, and a tangy balsamic dressing. Roasted Vegetables: A side of roasted vegetables like bell peppers, zucchini, or carrots can add color and variety to your meal.

A side of roasted vegetables like bell peppers, zucchini, or carrots can add color and variety to your meal. Bruschetta: A tomato and basil bruschetta would provide a burst of fresh flavor to contrast the smooth, creamy soup.

A tomato and basil bruschetta would provide a burst of fresh flavor to contrast the smooth, creamy soup. For First Course: If you’re serving the soup as a first course in a larger meal, consider following it with a main dish like roasted chicken or salmon, which pair well with asparagus soup.

Storage And Make Ahead

Cool Quickly : After cooking, let the soup cool to room temperature quickly by placing the pot in a sink filled with ice water. Stir to lower the temperature evenly.

: After cooking, let the soup cool to room temperature quickly by placing the pot in a sink filled with ice water. Stir to lower the temperature evenly. Refrigerate : Store the cooled soup in an airtight container in the refrigerator. It should last for up to 3-4 days.

: Store the cooled soup in an airtight container in the refrigerator. It should last for up to 3-4 days. Freeze : Asparagus soup freezes well, except for versions containing dairy, which might separate or become grainy. Freeze in portions using freezer-safe bags or containers, leaving some space for expansion. It’s best consumed within 2-3 months.

: Asparagus soup freezes well, except for versions containing dairy, which might separate or become grainy. Freeze in portions using freezer-safe bags or containers, leaving some space for expansion. It’s best consumed within 2-3 months. Reheating: Thaw overnight in the refrigerator if frozen. Reheat gently on the stove over low heat, stirring frequently. If the soup contains dairy and has separated, blending it after reheating can help restore its smooth texture.

Make-Ahead Tips

Prep Asparagus : Wash, trim, and chop the asparagus in advance. You can store the prepped asparagus in the refrigerator for a day or two.

: Wash, trim, and chop the asparagus in advance. You can store the prepped asparagus in the refrigerator for a day or two. Cook in Stages : Cook the base of the soup (onions, garlic, and any other aromatics) ahead of time. Add the asparagus and liquid when you’re ready to finish the soup.

: Cook the base of the soup (onions, garlic, and any other aromatics) ahead of time. Add the asparagus and liquid when you’re ready to finish the soup. Blanching : For a brighter green color, blanch the asparagus pieces before adding them to the soup. This step is especially helpful if you plan to freeze the soup.

: For a brighter green color, blanch the asparagus pieces before adding them to the soup. This step is especially helpful if you plan to freeze the soup. Blend Later : If you’re using a blender to puree the soup, you might consider doing this after reheating rather than before storing. This can help maintain a fresher taste and a more vibrant color.

: If you’re using a blender to puree the soup, you might consider doing this after reheating rather than before storing. This can help maintain a fresher taste and a more vibrant color. Dairy Additions: If your recipe calls for cream or milk, add these after reheating the soup rather than before storing. This approach reduces the risk of separation and ensures a creamy texture.

What Can We Do With Leftovers?

As with most soups, leftover asparagus soup can be reused in several delicious ways. Here are a few ideas:

As a Sauce: Pureed asparagus soup can be used as a creamy sauce for pasta, chicken, or fish. Reduce the soup further on the stovetop until it reaches a sauce-like consistency.

Pureed asparagus soup can be used as a creamy sauce for pasta, chicken, or fish. Reduce the soup further on the stovetop until it reaches a sauce-like consistency. In a Casserole or Pie: Use the soup as a flavorful casserole or pot pie filling base.

Use the soup as a flavorful casserole or pot pie filling base. In Risotto: Use the leftover soup as a delicious liquid for cooking risotto, adding it ladle by ladle as the rice cooks.

Use the leftover soup as a delicious liquid for cooking risotto, adding it ladle by ladle as the rice cooks. In a Grain Bowl: Use the soup as a dressing for a grain bowl with quinoa, farro, or rice and a mix of your favorite roasted vegetables.

Use the soup as a dressing for a grain bowl with quinoa, farro, or rice and a mix of your favorite roasted vegetables. Freeze for Later: You can always freeze your leftover soup for future meals. It can last several months in the freezer in airtight containers.

You can always freeze your leftover soup for future meals. It can last several months in the freezer in airtight containers. As a Starter for Another Soup: Add more broth and your choice of vegetables or protein to transform the leftover asparagus soup into a whole new dish.

TIPS

25-Minute Asparagus Soup Recipe (Your Quick Guide)







5 from 14 votes Recipe by Hanna BarnesCourse: Soup Recipes Servings 4 servings See Also 22 Delicious Kale Recipes Our Editors Recommend Prep time 15 minutes Cooking time 25 minutes Calories 220 kcal Asparagus Soup recipe is a sumptuous blend of hearty potatoes, fresh asparagus, and aromatic thyme; all simmered together to create a creamy, delicious soup. Simple yet flavorful, this soup uses fresh, wholesome ingredients, turning them into a delightful dish perfect for a light lunch or an elegant starter. Ingredients 2 lbs 2 Fresh Asparagus

2 Tbsp 2 Butter or Olive Oil

1 Medium 1 Onion

2 2 Garlic Cloves

4 Cups 4 Vegetable Or Chicken Broth

Salt (To Taste)

Black Pepper (To Taste)

1 Tbsp 1 Lemon Juice

1/2 Cup 1/2 Heavy Cream (Optional)

For Garnishing

Fresh Asparagus Tips (A Handful)

Heavy Cream (A Drizzle)

Lemon Zest (To Taste)

Fresh Herbs (like Parsley, Dill, Or Chives) (To Taste)

Croutons (To Taste) Step-By-Step Directions Preparation

Begin by preparing your ingredients. Roughly chop one large onion. Peel and dice two large Idaho potatoes. Trim your asparagus and cut them into 1-inch pieces. If you’re using fresh thyme, pluck the leaves off their stems.



Begin by preparing your ingredients. Roughly chop one large onion. Peel and dice two large Idaho potatoes. Trim your asparagus and cut them into 1-inch pieces. If you’re using fresh thyme, pluck the leaves off their stems. Cooking The Onion

Heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil over low-medium heat in a large stock pot. Once the oil is heated, add your chopped onion. Stir the onion in the oil and cook for about 2 minutes. You’re aiming for the onion to become translucent, but be careful not to let it brown.



Heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil over low-medium heat in a large stock pot. Once the oil is heated, add your chopped onion. Stir the onion in the oil and cook for about 2 minutes. You’re aiming for the onion to become translucent, but be careful not to let it brown. Adding The Vegetables

Next, add the diced potatoes and the chopped asparagus to the pot. Stir the vegetables around to coat them in the oil and onions. Let them cook for 2-3 minutes. This short cooking time begins the cooking process for the vegetables.



Next, add the diced potatoes and the chopped asparagus to the pot. Stir the vegetables around to coat them in the oil and onions. Let them cook for 2-3 minutes. This short cooking time begins the cooking process for the vegetables. Adding The Herbs And Broth

Toss in your thyme leaves, stir, and let cook for another minute to allow the flavor of the thyme to infuse into the oil and vegetables. Then, pour in your chicken or vegetable stock.



Toss in your thyme leaves, stir, and let cook for another minute to allow the flavor of the thyme to infuse into the oil and vegetables. Then, pour in your chicken or vegetable stock. Boiling And Simmering

Increase the heat to medium-high, and bring your soup to a boil. Once boiling, reduce the heat back down so the soup is simmering. Let the soup simmer for about 20 minutes. You’ll know it’s done when the potatoes are soft and can be easily pierced with a knife.



Increase the heat to medium-high, and bring your soup to a boil. Once boiling, reduce the heat back down so the soup is simmering. Let the soup simmer for about 20 minutes. You’ll know it’s done when the potatoes are soft and can be easily pierced with a knife. Blending And Seasoning

Remove the pot from the heat. Using an immersion blender, purée the soup right in the pot until it’s smooth. If you don’t have an immersion blender, you can also purée the soup in batches in a regular blender. Just be careful as the soup will be hot.

After blending, season your soup with a pinch of urfa pepper or red pepper flakes if you like a bit of heat. Then, add kosher salt and black pepper to taste.



Remove the pot from the heat. Using an immersion blender, purée the soup right in the pot until it’s smooth. If you don’t have an immersion blender, you can also purée the soup in batches in a regular blender. Just be careful as the soup will be hot. After blending, season your soup with a pinch of urfa pepper or red pepper flakes if you like a bit of heat. Then, add kosher salt and black pepper to taste. Optional Creaminess

If you want a creamier soup, consider stirring in some heavy cream or Greek yogurt right before serving. This step is entirely optional and depends on your personal taste.



If you want a creamier soup, consider stirring in some heavy cream or Greek yogurt right before serving. This step is entirely optional and depends on your personal taste. EQUIPMENT LIST

Large Pot or Dutch Oven

Sharp Knife

Cutting Board

Immersion Blender

Ladle

Measuring Cups and Spoons

Vegetable Peeler Notes Asparagus Quality: The fresher the asparagus, the better your soup will taste. Look for bright green asparagus stalks with tightly closed, compact tips.

The fresher the asparagus, the better your soup will taste. Look for bright green asparagus stalks with tightly closed, compact tips. Preparation: Ensure all your ingredients, particularly the asparagus, and potatoes, are cut into roughly the same size pieces to ensure even cooking.

Ensure all your ingredients, particularly the asparagus, and potatoes, are cut into roughly the same size pieces to ensure even cooking. Blending: Use an immersion blender for ease and less cleanup. If using a regular blender, blend the soup in batches, and be careful when handling the hot liquid.

Use an immersion blender for ease and less cleanup. If using a regular blender, blend the soup in batches, and be careful when handling the hot liquid. Seasoning: Always adjust seasoning to taste. The soup may need more salt or pepper, depending on the stock you use.

Always adjust seasoning to taste. The soup may need more salt or pepper, depending on the stock you use. Spice Level: A pinch of urfa pepper or red pepper flakes adds a slight kick to the soup, but you can omit this if you prefer a milder flavor.

A pinch of urfa pepper or red pepper flakes adds a slight kick to the soup, but you can omit this if you prefer a milder flavor. Dairy-Free Version: If you want to keep the soup dairy-free, skip the optional cream or Greek yogurt at the end. The potatoes still give the soup a nice, creamy texture.

If you want to keep the soup dairy-free, skip the optional cream or Greek yogurt at the end. The potatoes still give the soup a nice, creamy texture. Storage: The soup can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 4 days or frozen for up to 3 months.

The soup can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 4 days or frozen for up to 3 months. Reheating: Gently reheat the soup on the stovetop. If the soup has thickened after storage, add a little stock or water to thin it to your desired consistency.

Nutrition Table