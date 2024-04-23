Vegan Kimchi - Easy Homemade Recipe - The Simple Veganista (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Vegan Kimchi – Tangy and delicious, this addicting kimchi recipe is made with cabbage, apple, green onion, gochugaru, garlic and ginger, and is a flavorful side or condiment that is easy to make!

Welcome to the world of veganKimchi!

This tangy, spicy dish is a staple in Korean culture and is typically eaten with every meal. In fact, kimchi is their national dish, and once you become accustomed to its unique characteristics, you may find yourself hooked!

What Is Kimchi?

Kimchi is a mixture of vegetables and spices that go through afermentation process. Fermenting foods have long been known for their health benefits. Foods like kimchi, kombucha, sauerkraut, pickles, miso and tempeh are all probiotic powerhouses!

Fermenting creates good bacteria which works directly in the gut to balance and regulate a variety of bodily functions. It can help with IBS, boost your immunity, aid in weight loss and even promote better skin.

Kimchi is very easy to make and just takes patience to get through the first day or two. This simple condiment is worth the wait and is a beneficial mixture to add to your weekly meal plans!

In the last couple of weeks, I’ve tried 2 different spice blends, both delicious and noted below. I’ve also used different style cabbages, all great. I’ve even added shredded carrots but will save that for another recipe.

So without further ado, let’s make kimchi!

Ingredient Notes

Here you’ll find the ingredients needed to make vegan kimchi, plus substitution ideas.

The Produce

Cabbage – This is the base. Here I used Napa cabbage, which is traditional, but you can use green or savoy with excellent results as well. You may even find you like one of these other cabbages better.

– This is the base. Here I used Napa cabbage, which is traditional, but you can use green or savoy with excellent results as well. You may even find you like one of these other cabbages better. Kosher salt – Stick with using kosher, pickling, or other course salts like sea or mineral salts that do not contain iodine. Iodine, with its antimicrobial properties, may interfere with proper fermentation.

– Stick with using kosher, pickling, or other course salts like sea or mineral salts that contain iodine. Iodine, with its antimicrobial properties, may interfere with proper fermentation. Apple – You can sub with a pear or pineapple or 2 teaspoons of organic pure cane sugar. Fermentation requires some sort of sugar.

– You can sub with a pear or pineapple or 2 teaspoons of organic pure cane sugar. Fermentation requires some sort of sugar. Onion – We will use white onion and green onions (scallions).

– We will use white onion and green onions (scallions). Garlic – Use fresh, and for convenience, bottled minced garlic is great too.

– Use fresh, and for convenience, bottled minced garlic is great too. Ginger – Use fresh or packaged minced garlic (we love this garlic paste).

The Spice

For the spice, you’ll want to source out Korean red pepper powder or flakes known asgochugaru(wikipedia). You can find it at Asian grocery stores oronline(affiliate link). I just tried this one fromMother In Laws Kimchi (affiliate link) red pepper flakes and thought it had a nice flavor. The peppers are not overly spicy, but I do find that the spiciness intensifies as the kimchi ages.

I’ve also replaced the Korean red pepper with a mixture of cayenne pepper and sweet Hungarian paprika, using 1 tablespoon each, and it was delicious as well.

How To Make Vegan Kimchi

It only takes a few simple steps to make vegan kimchi, all of which are super easy. Following is a breakdown of the steps involved. If you have any questions, be sure to ask in the comments!

Cut The Cabbage

Quarter the cabbage.

Slice quarters laterally into 2-inch chunks, as shown above.

Discard the very bottom cuts with the core.

Cabbage will shrink a bit more during the fermentation process, so there is no need to chop it too small. But you may consider slicing the pieces with thick stalks (mainly the pieces towards the bottom). Slicing them in half will do fine.

Brine The Cabbage

Soaking of the cabbage in salt water, aka brining, will help draw moisture from the plant cells causing the leaves to wilt. Soaking will move the preparation along a lot faster than other methods used and is my preferred method.

Dissolve the salt. Combine salt with 2 cups of lukewarm water, stir to dissolve salt, water will turn clear.

Combine salt with 2 cups of lukewarm water, stir to dissolve salt, water will turn clear. To brine cabbage for kimchi. Place the cabbage in a large bowl, pour the salt water overtop, add more water, and cover with a dish (placing a weighted object if needed) on top to submerge the cabbage. Let soak for at least 2 hours, up to 12 hours if you like, but I find 2 hours is plenty. Rinse the cabbage well to remove excess salt.

Puree Kimchi Seasoning

To make the vegan kimchi seasoning, add the apple, onion, ginger, and garlic to a food processor or blender and puree, making a sweet and zesty mixture.

The sugar from the apple will help in the fermentation while adding a hint of sweetness.

If you don’t have an apple, some recipes call for a teaspoon or two of sugar in place of the apple (I will save that method for another kimchi recipe). I like the thought of using an apple, but if you’re in a pinch without an apple in sight, use 2 teaspoons of organic pure cane sugar, coconut sugar or sugar in the raw – just the purest sugar you can find.

You may like to add a bit of water to the mix as well, about 2 – 3 tablespoons.

Mix Kimchi

Now you’re ready to combine the cabbage and seasonings.

In the bowl the cabbage was soaked in, add the cabbage, green onions, puree, and gochugaru, mixing well to coat.

You can use your hands to mix, gloves are recommended if you do. I used a wooded spoon.

Fermentation + Storage

Kimchi relies on fermentation, or the digestion of sugars into acid, gases, or alcohol (not the tipsy kind). This process is what gives kimchi its hallmark effervescence, tanginess, and tasty funk, captured through the natural dynamics between bacteria and their environment.

Here is how to pack and start the fermentation process:

Pack. Place the kimchi into glass jars or containers, packing down the best you can to close any air pockets, leaving 1 inch at the top for gases and air. Add a little of the leftover juices or brine over the veggies to just cover, and seal with a lid.

Place the kimchi into glass jars or containers, packing down the best you can to close any air pockets, leaving 1 inch at the top for gases and air. Add a little of the leftover juices or brine over the veggies to just cover, and seal with a lid. Start fermentation. Place on the counter and let ferment for 24 – 36 hours. If it’s hot, store it in a cool area such as a pantry.

Place on the counter and let ferment for 24 – 36 hours. If it’s hot, store it in a cool area such as a pantry. Check process. Check after 24 hours and pack down the kimchi. You may notice it bubbles as it ferments, this is normal and a good sign you’re doing it right. Kimchi shouldn’t taste bad, it should have a tangy, slightly sour, and crisp flavor.

Check after 24 hours and pack down the kimchi. You may notice it bubbles as it ferments, this is normal and a good sign you’re doing it right. Kimchi shouldn’t taste bad, it should have a tangy, slightly sour, and crisp flavor. Store. Move the kimchi to the refrigerator, where it will keep for at least a month, maybe 2. It will continue to ferment and is best if stored towards the back of the refrigerator.

Top Tips Start with the freshest high-quality produce possible.

Use non-iodized salt when brining the cabbage for proper fermentation. The top choice is Kosher salt and any other course salts such as sea salt.

The top choice is Kosher salt and any other course salts such as sea salt. Always check for odors or bacteria. During the fermentation process or during storing, if the kimchi has a foul smell or signs of mold or bacteria, throw it out immediately. Fermenting is a relatively safe preserving method, but things can still go wrong.

Serving Suggestions

With its spicy, pungent flavor and versatility, kimchi is an addiction for me and keeps me coming back for more. If you’ve never tried it, I hope you’re inspired to get in the kitchen and give it a try, or pick up a ready-made vegan version and enjoy asap!

Here are a few ways to enjoy vegan kimchi:

It’s great with a side of rice or used in Kimchi Fried Rice

Perfect for these Kimchi Tofu Scramble Tacos

Add it as a side to Vegetable Fried Quinoa

Serve with Tempeh Chow Mein

Add a bit to soups, such as this Simple Miso Noodle Soup with Tofu or Red Hot Miso Noodle Soup

If you try this easy vegan kimchi recipe, please let me know!Leave a comment and rate it below. I love to hear what you think, or any changes you make.

